Chart Of The Week: Gold Positioning - Back To Bearish

Gold has taken a beating in the last couple of months, and predictably traders have jumped on the bandwagon - pushing net futures positioning to the shortest since the turn of the century.

The chart of the week was one of the several charts/indicators we looked at in a report on the (bearish) outlook for the gold price.

The chart shows capitulation in speculative futures positioning, breaking down through the previous range and back into net-short territory.

For clarity, the speculative futures positioning indicator is the non-commercial longs minus shorts (standardized against open interest) from the CFTC commitment of traders report. The gold price (GLD) is shown in log terms on this chart.

Typically when futures positioning swings from one extreme to another it can be described as oversold, and can often presage a reversal in prices. For example, when the futures positioning indicator reached a low point in 2015 it marked a short term bottom. However markets can stay oversold when a major trend change is getting underway - and in this case we could be witnessing the start (or continuation) of a bear market in gold.

Gold has been buffetted by the headwinds of rising real yields, fed rate hikes, a stronger US dollar, and quantitative tightening. Add to this the fact that on our indicators gold still looks overvalued, and the case for a bear market and capitulation selling starts to make some sense.

So while you could definitely call gold oversold at this point, an examination history shows that gold futures positioning can get even more net-short and stay that way - particularly during a bear market.

