Amicus Dealt FDA Setback; More Clinical Data Could Reverse Course

Recently, Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) announced that it had received a response from the FDA for its AT-GAA pompe disease program. It noted that it would not be able to file for accelerated approval. This was just a minor setback and there is still an opportunity to file for this designation in the coming year. Even without accelerated approval, the biotech is still on track to potentially receive regulatory approval a few years from now based on positive clinical results. For that reason, any weakness in the stock presents itself as a great buying opportunity.

FDA Meeting

Amicus Therapeutics announced that it had received written communication from the FDA based on feedback from a Type C meeting. It was noted by the FDA that at the current time the clinical package was not sufficient enough to allow for accelerated approval for AT-GAA in pompe disease. In my opinion, this is just a minor setback. The reason why I state that is because the biotech outlined a plan for 2019, which could potentially reverse this FDA decision. That means it is not guaranteed that the FDA will abide with the new information, but it's quite possible that it could. This includes both data that is incoming, and a new pivotal study that is going to be initiated by the 2nd half of 2018. In terms of additional data being presented, this will come in two aspects. The first is results from 10 additional ERT-switch patients from cohort 4 in the phase 1/2 study. Results from these patients are expected to be released in 2019. In addition, there will be an update on long-term clinical data (about 18 months) for the 19 original patients that were enrolled in the phase 1/2 study. Results from this study are expected by 2nd half of 2018. On top of these studies, there is another study that is set to report clinical data by the 2nd half of 2018. This will be a retrospective natural history study that shows the effect of 100 ERT-treated pompe disease patients. This will be an important study in that it will differentiate how well patients fare on standard of care treatment for this disease. As you can see, there are a host of catalysts that are approaching which could potentially boost the stock price. This recent news of not being able to file for accelerated approval was just a minor setback. Not only are there multiple catalysts that are approaching in the coming weeks/months, but there is also another opportunity to seek accelerated approval yet again. The current package may not have enough information for the FDA to grant accelerated approval at this time, but with all these studies I noted above the situation could possibly change.

Financials

For the second quarter of 2018, Amicus Therapeutics reported that it had earned $21.3 million in sales for Galafold in treating patients with fabry disease. This compares to $7.2 million of sales generated in the second quarter the prior year. This created a 198% increase in year over year sales for Galafold. I feel that the company is doing remarkably well with sales of its fabry disease drug. This biotech has been doing so well, that it had even increased its full year 2018 guidance for Galafold sales. It increased its Galafold revenue guidance to between $80 million - $90 million from $75 million - $85 million. According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Amicus has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $552.8 million as of June 30, 2018. What I like about this biotech is that it has sufficient cash to fund its operations for a long time. That means there is no risk of dilution in the near-term. It expects that it has enough cash to last until at least 2021. That's because of the equity offering it enacted back in February of 2018. In addition, the revenue being generated from Galafold sales provides another avenue of cash.

Conclusion

Not being able to file for accelerated approval now is not good news, however, there will be a possibility to try again in the coming year. On top of all that, I believe that all the upcoming catalysts have a chance to lift the stock higher. The biggest risk of all that remains would be whether or not the FDA will accept the possibility for accelerated approval for AT-GAA in pompe disease at a later time. There is no guarantee that it will happen, even with all the new clinical data that could be added to the package. Still, I believe that Amicus Therapeutics is on the right track to eventually obtain regulatory approval for AT-GAA both in the U.S. and in Europe. In the worst case scenario, without accelerated approval, AT-GAA may not be approved until 2022. That is a long time from now, but as long as the results remain on track until then approval is almost but guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.