OIL Weekly: Short Sellers Are Empowered By Milder Weather Forecasts

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas futures. This ETF is not recommended for long term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value.

In this report, I wish to discuss (based on the Energy Information Administration ((EIA)) estimate), recent changes in natural gas inventories and speculative positioning (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) to assess the impacts on natural gas futures and BOIL. Then, based on the recent macro developments, I highlight the triggers, which will likely impact BOIL share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. natural gas storage was 1 Bcf higher than the consensus on the August 24 – 31 period, up 2.51% or 63 Bcf to 2 568 Bcf. With this climb and gas production expected to accelerate until year-end, market participants are still placing little interest on U.S natural gas stockpile deficit. Although, inventory deficit is down 20.2% of 652 Bcf compared to last year and 14.9% or 449.6 Bcf under the 5-year average, inventors are not yet concerned about winter weather conditions, which might possibly draw down rapidly current fragile stockpiles, if freezing temperature cover up the continent.

Source: EIA

On August 30 – September 5 period, total U.S natural gas daily supply declined slightly, down 0.3% to 87.9 Bcf/d, amid steady U.S production and dipping imports from Canada. Indeed, marketed and dry production advanced marginally, up respectively 0.3% to 93.6 Bcf/d and 0.1% to 82.8 Bcf/d, whereas net imports from the northern neighbor plunged 7.4% to 5 Bcf/d.

Concomitantly, U.S natural gas demand steepened its (w/w) decrease by 1.6% to 75.5 Bcf/d, following cooler temperatures, which weakened power burns and residential/commercial demand.

With gas supply slightly down and demand declining moderately, November 2018 natural gas futures, which represent 197.43% of BOIL exposure recovered continued to plummet after reaching the $3 per MMBtu psychological level.

Source: CME Group

Meanwhile, BOIL declined 8.91% to $26.59, amid stronger than expected storage build and milder weather forecasts.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (( COTR)) provided by the CFTC on August 28 – September 4 period, net speculative positioning on natural gas NYMEX contract advanced slightly, up 0.62% to 67 674 net short contracts, whereas BOIL lost 2.83% to $27.1 per share.

Source: CFTC

During the week, net speculative positioning minimal advance has been driven by long accumulations, up 1.15% (w/w) to 285 191 contracts and was slightly compensated by short builds, up 0.81% (w/w) to 352 870 contracts.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative length is up 51.83% or 72 822 contracts, whereas BOIL (YTD) decline continues, down 19.82% to $27.10 per share.

Mild temperatures and autumn approach should continue to pressure BOIL shares

During the week, October 2018 gas future prices rebounded on $2.77 MMBtu support level, but price weakness should continue as we approach Autumn season.

Indeed, weather conditions on the September 18 – 24 period get milder and could see national demand drop to its lowest levels since the beginning of the year. According to latest National Weather report, temperatures in East & West Regions should remain close to average means, whereas the cold front expected in the Grand Lake area and southeast/center west heat would bring a slight support to stalling gas demand.

Source: Natural Weather Service

However, as we get closer to autumn start, mild temperatures should favor short-term sell-side pressure on natural gas prices. Moreover, record gas production hopes keep short seller worriless, indicating that gas complex dip is not over.

Given the above, the correction initiated on gas futures and BOIL shares might continue in the short term if demand remain atone. Nevertheless, I maintain my medium term bullish call on BOIL, given the historic gas storage deficit.

