Patience Is Key With Hain Celestial

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) has fallen far from the lofty share price it traded at a few years ago:

HAIN data by YCharts

As you can see in the chart, the once beloved HAIN has lost half of its value in the last three years. The continued decline was prompted by an internal review of its revenue recognition standards which was then followed up by an official SEC investigation. Hain was happily able to announce the conclusion of this investigation without any material regulatory backlash in late 2017, but the stock has continued to tumble. In the aftermath of this fiasco, Hain CEO Irwin Simon announced a strategic review of the company's brands and distribution strategy. "Project Terra," as it has been coined, seems to be crossing up investors as it has adversely affected near-term performance with the goal of unleashing the long term potential of Hain's top brands. This was exemplified in the stock falling as much as 8% at one point on the day of Hain's FY2018 Earnings Report only to rally over the following two days.

Slowly Moving Momentum

As the title of this article implies, Hain investors should not be impatiently waiting for outsized gains on their investment but if the appropriate time horizon is taken, HAIN presents an interesting opportunity.

Source: Hain FY2018 Earnings Slides

The excerpt above reinforces why investors have been hesitant - these numbers are far from blowing the doors off. However, the need to look further into the story behind the results is imperative in this case, as there is momentum building in Hain's core profit driving brands while the low-margin part of its business is being wound down. The strategic review done by the company resulted in a massive "SKU Rationalization," in which it decided to "focus on and invest in the top 11 brands and the top 500 SKUs, while continuing to execute on Project Terra SKU rationalization". This also included the divestiture of its Hain Pure Protein business, which is expected to close in the first half of FY2019. These actions are part of what is depressing results, and the stock price, in the interim due to poor year-over-year comps.

Beyond the performance highlights, there are several underlying themes that support management's vision and provide reason for optimism among investors. Recent U.S. consumption data shows vast improvement in the "MULO+C" channel checks; MULO+C refers to the most inclusive market in retail that market research firm Information Resources, Incorporated (IRI) measures for consumer traffic data. It includes grocery stores, Walmart, drug stores, and more. According to Gary Tickle, Hain's CEO of North American Operations on the FY2018 Earnings Conference Call, Hain products have seen consistent improvement in its MULO+C reads since March. In fact, the latest 4-week read shows a 390 basis point improvement over its (already-improving) 52-week trend. The same read for Hain's top 11 brands yields an improvement of 400 basis points. This steady and gradual improvement should catch the attention of investors, especially since it will be supplemented by strong growth in some of the company's growing brands like Terra snacks which saw net sales grow 22% in the fourth quarter.

There is also the company's "non-measured" channels, the most notable of which would be Amazon/Whole Foods. This acquisition by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was looked at as a potential boon for Hain as its products will enjoy higher exposure and affordability as a result. This channel only saw growth of 0.7% in the latest 12-week read, but the Amazon-Whole Foods combination is not one Hain investors should forget about.

While all this strategic action from management has tempered Hain's topline, there have also been headwinds in the supply chain, applying pressure on margins from the expense side. These challenges, however, play right into my thesis that Hain is a great long term investment as they are expected to fade away towards the latter half of 2H FY2019. Mr. Tickle had the following to say on the annual Earnings Conference Call:

Our sales results combined with the cost pressures and operational issues resulted in EBITDA down $19.7 million compared to quarter four last year. As we begin to benefit from price increases that begin to flow through in quarter one fiscal ‘19 to partially offset these costs, along with Project Terra initiatives, including trade spend optimization that are currently underway, we expect to see these headwinds mitigated beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and further improving as we move throughout the fiscal year.

When talking about fiscal 2019, he once more mentioned the expected improvement in performance, beginning in Q2 FY2019:

we expect to generate improved growth and profitability beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 which we expect to accelerate through the balance of fiscal year as more Project Terra initiatives are completed. We remain optimistic about our opportunities for future growth and improvement.

With regard to Project Terra, the cost savings program that resulted in $63 million in efficiencies over the course of FY2018, there is also more to come. Management expects savings between $90 million-$115 million in FY2019.

Fortunately, Hain is not facing a liquidity issue despite its recent investments in supporting its core brands. The company's cash balance at the end of its fiscal year was $107 million with a bank leverage ratio of 3.32x, slightly up from 3.11x the year prior. On top of that, operating cash flow is expected to jump from $50 million to $100 million-$150 million, alleviating the concern of immediate cash burn while waiting for the long term thesis to play out

Outlook

As clearly outlined above, I believe the future is bright at Hain Celestial and the awkward timing of both its fiscal year and its eventual tailwinds make this investment thesis somewhat difficult to interpret. The fiscal year bridge below displays exactly what I mean by that when the numbers are adjusted for timing.

Source: Hain FY2018 Earnings Slides

Note that Hain's fiscal calendar ends on June 30th. While the bridge put together by Hain's management team calls for a solid adjusted EBITDA growth figure between 7%-17%, I think that number should actually be viewed a little higher by investors. For price/earnings and other valuation metrics, the investment community tends to understandably use a firm's fiscal year as opposed to the calendar year. Since a lot of Hain's performance improvement will begin in the second quarter of FY2019, the company will once more put up tepid to decent growth figures in its upcoming fiscal year instead of the strong profit numbers that will occur in calendar year 2019. Each of the three red bars represents something that will only affect Hain's performance in the first two quarters of the year; similarly, the increase in EBITDA due to Rate/Volume/Mix doesn't begin until Q2 and grows over the course of the year. Revenue is actually expected to decline year-over-year in Q1. If these tailwinds were to be realized for the full year then the resulting EBITDA would be $420 million, or 64% higher than FY 2018. That is, of course, not a true year-over-year comparison but rather it's an illustration of the kind of progress that is just around the corner for Hain although the initial success will be disguised due to timing. Given that the company did not release full year guidance until its Q4 Earnings Report, it is reasonable to assume that next year will follow suit, and that it may not be until July 2019 that this stock is priced to fully value Hain's potential.

Conclusion

It has been a difficult few years at Hain Celestial, but good things appear to be on the horizon. The company has a detailed plan to unlock as much value as it can out of its strongest brands and that plan has already started gaining traction. Fortunately for the company, current expense headwinds pressuring margins will dissipate as revenue growth gains traction. The combined impact of those two things will drive earnings significantly over the next few years. Long HAIN.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.