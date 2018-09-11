Air Transport Services Group: Room For Growth

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) recently reported earnings, falling short of consensus estimates by just over $5 million. In spite of this, outlook for the future looks bright, with management carrying out new initiatives and investing in long-term value creation.

On top of this, the company’s healthy financial position opens the door to growth opportunities. With a low cost of capital, low debt servicing costs, and low leverage, the company has the elbow room it needs to pursue strategies to fuel growth into the future.

When throwing in the company’s relatively low valuation, we see limited downside and considerable upside – resulting in a risk-reward ratio which is more-than-favorable in our eyes.

Financial Overview

Revenue in the most recent quarter came in at ~$203 million, down year-over-year due to new revenue recognition standards. When adjusted for this, revenue grew by ~6% y/y. Results fell short of consensus estimates, yet we see this as a minor bump in the road as opposed to any large red flag.

Over the past several years, revenue has picked up. In FY14, the company’s y/y revenue growth was only 1.7%; in FY16 and FY17, revenue picked up dramatically, driven by a rejuvenated customer base providing access to the rapidly growing world of e-commerce. The past two fiscal years are what generated most of the growth in the past 5 years, which boasts a CAGR of over 16%.

The company continues to plan for fleet expansion, with secured rights on five Boeing 767-300s. These 767s are set to be deployed in 2019. Right now, the company’s CAM segment (ATSG’s leasing subsidiary) ramped up the deployment pace by leasing four additional Boeing 767s and one Boeing 737. In the previous quarter, only one 767 was deployed. On the other hand, the company’s ACMI segment is also growing – albeit contributing a smaller amount to overall sales. ACMI revenues were $1 million in Q2, up $0.3 million from 2Q17.

As the business grows, management is already focused on sourcing new customers, citing prospective clients in “several key geographies around the world” – the point here would be diversification of their customer base, which is crucial. As of Q2, leases were carried out with the following clients:

Amerijet

Northern Air Cargo

Air Incheon

West Atlantic

Air Transport International (“ATI”)

Costs over the past several years have turned up mixed bottom-line results. Unfortunately, ATSG’s cost of revenue has been on the rise. In the past year, COR has made up nearly 44% of sales, roughly 12 percentage points higher than their cost of revenue (% sales) in FY13. On the operating side of the business, operating expenses (as a % of sales) did see some contraction, coming in at 45% in the LTM vs. 57% in FY13. Despite the relief in OpEx, operating margins were still pressured by the higher cost of revenue. As a result, EBIT margins contracted considerably from FY13 to FY17.

In Q2, labor contributed to lower earnings, as management issued pay increases to its employees. Going forward, with labor inflation taking place across multiple industries, we see labor expenses rising although this should be in-line with peers. EBITDA is also growing steadily, +9% y/y in the MRQ, and at $282 million in the LTM.

One of the key reasons we like ATSG is the healthy financial condition of the company – total debt is just over $521 million, and the company holds a cash balance of $32 million. Although it may not seem like a lot, the company’s net leverage ratio is low at only 1.7x in the LTM. Additionally, debt servicing costs are low with the company’s interest coverage ratio at 5.4x in the LTM. Compared to book value, total debt to equity came in at 1.32x in the MRQ.

These metrics allow the company to obtain the capital it needs to pursue growth strategies. Management underlines the fact that a large portion of the company’s debt is fixed-rate. ~80% of the debt principal is fixed with an average coupon less than 3%.

In the Q2 conference call, management noted that the company is halfway towards its full-year projected spend at $150 million of $300 million. So far, ATSG has deployed capital to purchase four B767s, as well as to modify them for freight operations. Additionally, maintenance ate up nearly $20 million, with the majority going towards engines. Management states that the remainder of the capital spending will be focused on remaining 767 acquisitions along with freighter modifications, in an effort to compliment growing number of dry-lease customers.

Other areas where management is allocating capital is on the development of a freighter version of the Airbus A321-200. FAA approval here could be a small catalyst, as a freighter variant of the A321 could open the door to not only a new set of customers, but also cost reduction in operations.

Valuation Update

To set a price on ATSG, we look at both peers in the industry, as well as the company’s historical multiples. Right off the bat, we see that the peer group is averaging just below what ATSG trades at.

With ATSG valued at ~15x FY18 EPS, its slightly higher than the peer average/median of 13x/14x. This may be due to the company’s strong balance sheet, and growth potential. When factoring out the company’s capital structure, it trades at only 6.6x EBITDA – significantly lower than the peer average and median of 10x and 9x, respectively.

Of course, the larger players in the game, such as FedEx and UPS, warrant some premium; they both pay out nice dividends, and turn up healthy margins. Yet at the same time, they don’t have the growth potential of smaller companies – especially Atlas Air and ATSG, both of which have latched onto growth from Amazon’s business.

Using an EBITDA multiple of 8x – just below the median – on management’s reaffirmed FY18 EBITDA guidance of $310 million, we derive a FY18E enterprise value of ~$2.4 billion. Factoring out our net debt assumptions for the year, we arrive at a share price of $28 – upside of over 37%.

We initiate a buy rating with a price target of $28.

