Biofrontera: Potential Market Opportunities After FDA And EMA Approval

Biofrontera's main product, Ameluz, has been approved to be marketed on both Europe and U.S market for treatment of actinic keratosis, and has generated significantly growing revenue for the last two years. With the recent EMA approval for the application of Ameluz in combination with daylight PDT, the drug now gains outstanding market opportunity in the Europe. Thus, its revenue is expected to continue growing even more rapidly in the future and will reach the break-even point soon. Moreover, Biofrontera also has improved its liquidity position and strengthened its balance sheet by obtaining high amount of cash and paying off convertible bonds. All of which make Biofrontera a very good investment today, thus we suggest a buy on this share.

1. Introduction about the company

1.1 About Biofrontera

Biofrontera is a bio-pharmaceutical company which specializes in developing and commercializing dermatological medications and medical cosmetics. It is also the first German company to receive European and U.S approval for a medication developed by itself.

Biofrontera’s biggest competitive advantage is the intensive knowledge on photodynamic therapy (NYSE:PDT) - a therapy that helps to remove cancerous skin cells. PDT is recommended by specialist institutions worldwide for its high effectiveness in dealing with various skin issues, such as actinic keratosis, field cancerization and basal cell carcinoma (NYSE:BCC).

By focusing on the research and development of PDT over the years, Biofrontera has gained expertise in this field and possessed the state-of-art development and technology. Currently, Biofrontera is developing a special LED light in order to further optimize the PDT treatment and to make it more accessible, efficient and less painful to patients.

Besides, Biofrontera has core expertise in the formulation of nano emulsion - a drug that facilitates the process of tissue penetration to make it more soluble while remaining chemical stability.

1.2. Main products

Ameluz is a medicine that deals with several problems of the skin, including: actinic keratosis (pre-cancerous skin, normally found in fair-skinned people, especially when they get over-exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or indoor tanning beds); field cancerization (sun-induced skin damage with multiple actinic keratosis growths); and basal cell carcinoma (BCC, most common type of skin cancer).

For the treatment of actinic keratosis, Ameluz has received both FDA and EMA approval (in May 2016 and October 2011, respectively).

For the treatment of field cancerization and BCC, Ameluz also received the necessary approval for the European market in 2017. Meanwhile, it is currently in phase III of clinical trial and is expected to receive approval for the U.S market in 2020. As it has been approved by EMA and has proven to be very effective, Ameluz is very likely to receive FDA approval when the clinical trial is completed.

BF-RhodoLED®

Another product being developed by Biofrontera is BF-RhodoLED®. This is a special lamp designed for PDT by utilizing LEDs red light to illuminate drugs containing aminolevulinic acid (ALA) or methyl ALA. In order to reduce any pain during the lighting treatment, the light energy and fan power settings are designed such that they can be adjusted easily by the user. Up to now, there is no other lamp on the market that is comparable to BF-RhodoLED® in terms of energy-saving and flexibility. BF-RhodoLED® has received CE-certification since November 2012 and is distributed throughout the Europe, and it is aiming at penetrating the U.S market in the near future.

The development and production of BF-RhodoLED is very important, even after Ameluz has received FDA approval for its usage in combination with daylight PDT. When using the LED lamps, the light is concentrated directly on the damaged area to provide better results in only a few minutes, while for daylight it normally takes two hours. Moreover, for places or seasons that lack of daily sun light, the use of LED lamps is inevitable. The lamp can also be used to treat basal cell carcinoma, besides field cancerisation and actinic keratosis.

(Source: 1, 2,3, 4, 5, 6)

2. Risks - Opportunities

For any biotech company, the money invested in R&D, sales and marketing are always incredibly high during the beginning periods, resulting in net loss for the first few years. However, when the product successfully enters the market and gain publicity, those expenses will eventually decline, while the sale revenue will grow exponentially. The same applies to Biofrontera: they also had to invest a lot of money in sales and administrative costs to support the market penetration of Ameluz, but the costs will definitely pay off in the near future. In fact, since Ameluz has been launched, sales revenue increased very rapidly and is expected to continue growing after the EMA approval of Ameluz in combination with daylight PDT (detailed numbers are discussed in the next part of this article). With the remarkable revenue growth, Biofrontera is expected to become profitable in Q4 2019.

Biofrontera is currently facing a lawsuit by Deutsche Balaton AG for issues related to its IPO in the U.S, resulting in high lawyer and court expenses. However, Deutsche Balaton AG is an anchor investor of Biofrontera, and it sued the company only with the purpose of increasing its holdings of Biofrontera's shares, which indicates that Deutsche Balaton AG sees the potential of Biofrontera’s increasing share price.

(Source: 1)

3. Operational performance

3.1. Financial statement analysis

Since Biofrontera received FDA and EMA approvals for Ameluz, the company has witnessed a very rapid revenue growth: revenue almost doubled from EUR 6.13M in 2016 to EUR 12.02M in 2017. In the first half year 2018, this figure is already EUR 9M, representing a 79% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. As the combination of Ameluz and daylight PDT has recently been approved (March 2018), sale revenue is expected to increase even more rapidly for the second half of this year.

Of the EUR 9M generated, EUR 8.8M came from product sales (+109% compared to H1 2017).

Ameluz generated the majority of Biofrontera's revenue: for the first six months this year, EUR 6.4M of revenue came from the sale of Ameluz, representing a year-over-year growth of 170%.

Cost of sales, however, outpaced sales revenue. The increase of more than EUR 1M in COGS was due to one-time costs for the larger production batch sizes. During the first half year 2018, Biofrontera produced a large amount of drugs for future commerce, which accounted for the change in COGS. This larger production can be seen in the amount of inventories that Biofrontera held (from EUR -188 thousand in prior-year period to EUR 755 thousand in H1 2018). Cost of sales is expected to return to the normal level in the next quarter.

Despite the increase in cost of sales, gross profit grew by 67%, from EUR 4.3M to EUR 7.3M for the same period comparison. This figure is expected to grow by a larger percentage in the next quarter, as Biofrontera will not have to pay for the larger production again.

R&D and sale costs increased very slightly. However, looking at the income statement, we can see that the sale costs were quite high that negatively affected the bottom line. Sale costs include sales and marketing expenses in Germany, Spain, the UK and the U.S. Moreover, Biofrontera also hired more staff (with approximately 40% of employees are employed in the U.S), meaning that they had to pay more for employees' salary. The high amount of money spent on sale costs is necessary for Biofrontera, even though it negatively affected their net income. As stated earlier, Ameluz is the most important product that generated the highest revenue for Biofrontera. In the first half of 2018, 73% of sales revenues came from the U.S, making this country the most important market for Ameluz. However, Ameluz is facing direct competition from cryotherapy - the most widely distributed treatment for actinic keratosis in the U.S. to date. Therefore, it is very important for the company to invest in sales and marketing effort in order to help Ameluz successfully penetrate the market and gain higher market share. Once it has gained publicity, sales revenue will increase rapidly and will outpace sale costs and general administrative expenses.

General administrative cost increased from EUR 1.7M in H1 2017 to EUR 4M in H1 2018. This increase was mainly caused by high regulatory expenses to be listed on NASDAQ. According to Deutsche Balaton AG analysis, these expenses accounted for about $1.7M, of which approximately $ 1.2 million was for legal fees alone. However, they are one-time expenses only and will not occur again. Therefore, general administrative cost is expected to go back to the normal level next year, which will have a positive effect on net income.

Even though the general administrative costs increased significantly, Biofrontera realized a lower loss before income tax: from EUR -8.8M in first half year 2017 to EUR -7.7M in first half year 2018. This is because revenue is increasing at a faster pace than expenses, and the difference will be much larger in the future when Ameluz has gained more market share. The company is gradually collecting higher revenue to cover the costs, and will reach the break-even point soon in the near future.

Cash flow used in operating activities decreased from EUR 8.1M to EUR 6.9M for the same time frame comparison. Net cash flow used in investing activities also showed a slight decrease, while cash flow from financing activities rose significantly from EUR 4.7M to EUR 22.2M (+372%). This increase derives mainly from the proceeds of EUR 24M received from the IPO in U.S.

Overall, it results in total Cash and cash equivalents of EUR 26.3M (approximately 15M higher than that in H1 2017), which improves the company’s liquidity position. With the semi-annually burn rate of EUR 14.5M, the company would have enough cash for its operation until 2020 without having to raise additional fund.

Part of cash is used to repay the remaining EUR 50 thousand of the 6% subordinated convertible bond 2016/2021. With this repayment, Biofrontera will not have to pay interest of EUR 3000 each year, which will also reduce the total expenses.

Share price grew from EUR 3.68 to EUR 5.2 (as of 30 June 2018), and is currently traded at EUR 6.27, a 65.08% increase compared to its price in September 2017. This upward trend is expected to continue rising in the future.

(Source: 1, 2, 3, 4)

Market capitalization: EUR 283.38M as of 31.08.2018

Basic/diluted earnings per share was EUR -0.18 (previous year: EUR -0.23)

(Source: 5)

3.2. IPO and capital increase

Biofrontera has successfully positioned itself in the U.S capital market after being listed on NASDAQ since February 2018. This announcement also helped to improve the company’s valuation, resulting in a net proceeds of EUR 21.6M for the issuance of 6,000,000 new shares. All existing shareholders has the right to purchase the company's IPO. Meanwhile, the placement in the U.S is in the form of American Depositary Shares (NYSE:ADS), with each ADS being equivalent to two ordinary shares of Biofrontera AG.

Being listed on NASDAQ opens up great market opportunities for Biofrontera. They can now gain direct access to one of the most important capital markets in the world. Moreover, it strengthens the company's position and gives Biofrontera more confidence in their operative business in the U.S. Their share price witnessed a 40% increase in the period between the announcement and the day after NASDAQ listing alone. This is an important move for their long-term objective, which is to boost their company to grow at a faster pace and on a worldwide basis.

(Source: 1, 2)

4. Market potential for Biofrontera

Ameluz is the most important product of Biofrontera and is also the main source of revenue for the company. Therefore, the higher market potential for Ameluz, the better the company’s operational performance. Fortunately, Ameluz is now gaining lots of growing opportunities and market potential due to several reasons:

Previously, Ameluz only had an unspecific Miscellaneous Code, making it difficult for both physicians and payers to determine the reimbursement. In many cases, physicians did not receive a large proportion of the administrative burden they previously incurred. This discouraged them from using Ameluz for treatments. According to Biofrontera’s 2017 annually report, PDT accounted for approximately only 3% of actinic keratosis treatments in the U.S, mainly due to the lack of billing codes. However, on January 2, 2018, Biofrontera received J- and CPT-Codes, which makes the reimbursement process more simple and secure. Moreover, in the U.S, dermatologists receive approximately $100 more for the treatment with Ameluz than for cryotherapy, and $60 more than for the competitive PDT product. This makes Ameluz more attractive for dermatologists and creates incentives for them to use this drug. “If they were to treat just one percent of actinic keratosis patients with Ameluz® instead of cryotherapy in the future, this would already generate USD 30 million more sales for Ameluz®” (Christoph Dünwald, Biofrontera’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer).

According to Biofrontera’s analysis, approximately 58 million Americans are suffering from actinic keratosis. This number is 8 million in Germany alone, not to mention other countries that Ameluz is allowed to be marketed on. In the U.S, there are around 12.6 million actinic keratosis treatments annually, while in the EU this number is 2.1 million. The large number of people seeking treatment for this disease is a great market opportunity for Ameluz. Currently, there are several methods dealing with actinic keratosis, of which cryotherapy is the most popular. However, this therapy often leads to scars or permanent pigment disorders. Ameluz, in contrast, does not cause these problems and thus achieves outstanding cosmetic results. Moreover, it has shown superior efficiency during Phase III trial. According to Biofrontera’s first half year report: “In the first Phase III trial in which the drug was combined with an LED lamp, all keratoses were completely removed in 87% of patients treated with Ameluz®, and in terms of the number of individual keratosis lesions, as many as 96% were completely eradicated. In the second Phase III approval trial, the effectiveness of Ameluz® was tested in comparison with the approved standard medication. The results of the trial provided evidence that Ameluz® was clearly superior to the competitor product already available in Europe at the time. Based on the average for all lamps, Ameluz® resulted in the complete clearance of actinic keratoses in 78% of patients, whereas the approved competitor product achieved a clearance rate of only 64%. With LED lamps, the clearance rates increased to 85% for Ameluz® and 68% for the competitor product." With superior effect in terms of both efficiency and cosmetic results, it is sure that Ameluz will gain increasingly higher market share in the future.

In March 2018, Ameluz was approved by the European Commission for its usage in combination with daylight PDT, which opens up entirely new market opportunities for this drug. Daylight PDT comprises of both natural and artificial daylight, which is cheaper and less painful than lights from special lamps. More importantly, this new method allows patients to do the treatment completely by themselves: instead of having to go to a physician for LED lamp PDT treatment, patients now just have to apply Ameluz on the damaged skin area and go outside to absorb the daylight. This is much more efficient, convenient and user-friendly, which will definitely help to boost Ameluz's sales.

The U.S is now the most important market for Ameluz. Being listed on NASDAQ helps to strengthen the recognition of Biofrontera and its products among American customers, which is especially important for the company to gain higher market share.

(Source: 1, 2)

Ameluz has a very good potential to be used more widely in both Europe and the U.S, and it is expected to generate much higher revenue in the future. As Ameluz is Biofrontera's main and most important product, the popularity of Ameluz will make a great contribution to the operational performance of the company. In conclusion, Biofrontera has a very good market opportunity and will continue to grow further on a worldwide basis. Based on our analysis, its stock would reach a target price of EUR 7.86 in the future. Therefore, it is a good investment for Biotech investors today.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.