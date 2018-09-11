Eldorado Gold Stays Undervalued, But Is Not A Good Option To Play The Gold Rebound

The sell-off in the gold mining sector (just look at the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) price action) hurt various gold mining stocks with different fundamentals. Eldorado Gold (EGO) shares were originally immune to the pressure but later capitulated and settled below $1.00. I am on my quest to find appropriate rebound candidates in the gold mining sector once the sell-off is over, so I naturally decided to take a fresh look at Eldorado Gold despite the fact that I believe that the company is fundamentally undervalued.

Fundamentally, only the gold price has negatively changed since the company reported its second quarter earnings (I wrote about it here). There is still no news neither on Greece permits nor on funding options for the Kisladag development. The absence of clarity regarding Kisladag development options is obviously weighing on the stock.

What’s the point of assets being “undervalued” if a company cannot find a way to realize this value? That’s what the market is likely thinking and what leads to a very significant discount to the book value of Eldorado Gold’s shares. Setting a 0.19 P/B for Eldorado Gold stock, the market is basically telling it does not believe that the full value of Eldorado Gold's assets would ever be realized.

In 2017, Eldorado purchased Integra Gold for C$590 million. At the current exchange range, that’s about $450 million. The whole capitalization of Eldorado Gold right now is about $700 million, and this includes mines in Turkey, Greece projects (both successful and troubled), and various minor projects. On the balance sheet side, the company had $423 million of cash and $595 million of debt at the end of the second quarter. This highlights the major disbelief that the market puts into Eldorado Gold’s ability to execute on its ongoing projects and finally turn the company into a stable cash flow producer.

As Eldorado Gold shares have once again fallen below $1.00, a prospect of getting a listing standard notice from NYSE looms again. The company has the option of doing a reverse stock split (which is typically bad for the share price) but will also have a grace period to cure the deficiency if it gets such a notice from the exchange. Currently, I don’t view this as a major source of worry.

Despite the fact that I view Eldorado Gold as an undervalued stock which could provide significant upside if at least some of this value gets realized, I don’t see Eldorado Gold as a good play to participate in the rebound of gold mining stocks when it happens. The reason is that the company has its own drivers, and its stock mostly lives its own life compared to most other gold mining shares. A bet on Eldorado Gold is solely a bet on the company’s ability to improve the business rather than a bet on the rebound of gold price or gold mining in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

