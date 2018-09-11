Is Global Net Lease's 10% Dividend Worth The Risk?

Seeking Alpha authors are essentially split on Global Net Lease (GNL). Rida Morwa and Jussi Askola are two well-known high-yield gurus that are bullish, PendragonY is cautiously neutral, and Brad Thomas was bearish. I decided to do some of my own research on the stock since it fit two categories that I like: triple-net lease and high-yield.

Business Model and Portfolio - International and Domestic Triple-Net Lease

As of June 30, 2018 , the Company owned 333 properties consisting of 25.0 million rentable square feet, which were 99.5% leased, with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.5 years. Based on the percentage of annualized rental income on a straight-line basis as of June 30, 2018 , 51.4% of the Company's properties are located in the U.S. and 48.6% in Europe.

-Company 10-Q issued 8/8/18

The portfolio is broken down into 56% Office, 35% Industrial and 9% Retail tenants.

Image by author

Hedges are in place to battle currency and interest rate risk, and while they lost nearly 3 million on these hedges last quarter, they managed to gain over 6 million this quarter from their unrealized derivatives positions.

Last Earnings Report

In the quarter ended June 30th 2018, GNL earned FFO of 0.58 per share. This looks like a great beat but while revenue of 70.9M was up 9.2% YoY, interest expense was up 23.9% YoY to 14.1M. Also, AFFO came in at $0.528 per share, which is slightly below the dividend payout of $0.5325 per share.

Recent Acquisitions and Dispositions

Management was very excited to share some of their latest acquisition activity since they believe that they got both good tenant safety profiles coupled with high cap rates.

-In the most recent quarter they acquired seven properties for an aggregate purchase price of $97.6 million. Average cap rate was approximately 8%.

-Dispositions included two properties, one property for gross proceeds of $20.3 million, which resulted in net proceeds of $1.3 million after repayment of mortgage debt. The other property was for $5 million in Ohio in late July.

-Most recent acquisitions include an office building in Texas for $54 million and an industrial building in Akron, Ohio for $21.4 million. These were acquired at cap rates in the mid-7% range.

I find their ~8% cap rates amazing since we just recently saw Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) scoop up industrial properties for just a 6% cap rate.

Dividend Coverage

GNL has paid a 0.1775 dividend per month since mid-2015, or 0.5325 quarterly. I'm very pleased that they did not choose to raise it, as it had not been covered in the recent past.

Past 5 quarters of FFO were .49, .51, .48, .51, and most recently $0.58.

Image by author

AFFO coverage by peers:

GNL - 100% - 10% yield

Realty Income (O) - 82.5% - 4.5% yield

W.P. Carey (WPC) - 77% - 6.3% yield

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) - 71% - 8.3% yield (current, not accounting for recent portfolio flipping)

Cost of Capital

Perhaps the biggest thing the company has going for it is the fact that it enjoys absurdly low financing from Europe.

Their mortgage rates in Europe are almost all below 2% interest, and make the total net interest rate on all of their mortgage debt a very reasonable 3.1%.

This allows the company to take on more debt than the usual US-based company, and net debt to EBITDA is 7.4x. Normally I would be very uncomfortable with this amount of leverage, but since it’s only at 3.1% it’s not that big of an issue. 76% of debt was fixed-rate.

162M net liquidity in the quarter came from revolving credit facility and 7.4M net cash came from combined mortgage debt issuance/repayment.

There was a 639,800 increase in common shares during the quarter, and then on August 15th, 2018 GNL completed a public offering of 4 million shares (up to additional 600,000 greenshoe option) priced at $20.65 for ~79.3 million. While technically accretive since book value is 20.04, it still represents issuing shares at a 10.3% yield. With their debt interest rates so low and better than their competition, I don't understand why they felt the need to raise capital with equity issuance. On the latest earnings call an analyst even asked them why they didn't take greater advantage of the mismatch in financing across the pond and they confusingly dismissed the question by saying that they didn't want to set themselves up for increased currency risk.

External Management Fees

The company is externally managed by Global Net Lease Advisors, LLC. There's a base requirement of 4.5M per quarter and due to its various hurdles, the actual fee was 7.1M for the most recent quarter. That represents 10% of total revenues, and 135% of adjusted net income attributable for shareholders ($0.08 per share). As we’ve seen with nearly all externally managed companies, these fees really weigh on performance and shareholder value.

Summary

The 10% yield is definitely enticing to income investors, and the company looks to be improving, but they remind me a lot of Hannon Armstrong Infrastructure (HASI) in the way they make very little actual money but fund operations with debt and share issuance. I would be very nervous investing in these types of companies and while I hate the term, I think this truly is a sucker yield. Yes, people that bought GNL in the $16’s are doing pretty well, but I don’t know how you can be buying above $21 near 52 week highs when the company JUST issued shares at 20.65. Maybe in the future, after further clarity on their ability to cover the dividend I would feel more comfortable investing in Global Net Lease. Until then, I would hold or trim shares at these prices.

If you want international and industrial exposure, I recommend W. P. Carey for your triple-net lease needs. It yields ~6.3% and has both a conservative management style and slow and steady dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WPC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.