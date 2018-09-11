UbiSoft: Focus On Quality Franchises

UbiSoft is a great buy if it dips closer to $17.50. Otherwise, the stock is a hold for now.

However, I think that UbiSoft trades at a premium. My valuation model suggests a fair value estimate for UBSFY of $17.69.

Ubisoft’s market share gains are due to its proven growth strategy of focusing on building franchises instead of single hit games.

UbiSoft's primary revenue sources come from PC and consoles. My analysis suggests that UbiSoft is gaining market share in these segments.

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTC: OTCPK:UBSFY/OTCPK:UBSFF) produces, publishes and distributes video games. The company is based in France, but there’s an ADR traded in the US as well. UbiSoft is almost entirely vertically integrated, unlike other gaming companies. This gives it total control over its games and the flexibility to delay releases for the sake of better video game quality. UbiSoft's primary focus is to produce quality franchises, which enables long-term monetization. However, it appears overvalued based on its PE multiple of 71.52. Despite its valuation, UbiSoft is a quality gaming company that deserves a closer look by investors.

Business

UbiSoft operates in a particular corporate structure. The ADR available in the OTC markets corresponds to the UbiSoft parent company. This company has many subsidiaries that take on different roles, ranging from game studios to content distributors. The parent company typically owns 100% of these subsidiaries. Thus, for practical purposes, these subsidiaries are more like divisions in a typical corporation rather than separate entities. Through these subsidiaries, UbiSoft has exposure to many different countries.

Source: UbiSoft’s investor relations.

UBSFY has operations in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, China, Japan, to name a few. This unusual corporate structure allows employees to focus on important game development problems. The vast diversity of employee backgrounds also helps the company stay updated with worldwide developments in tech. UbiSoft ensures that its global subsidiaries share their different skills and insights with each other through knowledge sharing initiatives.

Most of UbiSoft’s employees are artists, rather than ordinary programmers. This is reflected in the company’s unique take on open world games, shooters, RPGs, etc. UbiSoft’s produces AAA titles that are generally well received. However, UbiSoft's biggest hits tend to appear formulaic to gamers. For example, the Assassin's Creed games always have watchtowers, repetitive combat and similar movement which leads to a generic sandbox experience. Nevertheless, as much as gamers claim to dislike iterations of the same game, in reality, these franchises are money makers. After all, the Assassin's Creed franchise has sold over 100 million copies.

Proven growth strategy

UbiSoft’s business model is fully articulated with its growth strategy. In my view, it can be summarized in the following points:

Focus on building gamer loyalty and engagement through compelling franchises. Implement in game monetization strategies through subscriptions, DLC and in-game purchases. This improves margins. Capitalize on the switch from physical to digital sales. This further amplifies the previous point. Strong franchises remain attractive for longer which results in back catalog sales. These revenues translate almost entirely into profits because they don’t require additional costs.

Notice how most of UbiSoft’s 2018 releases are sequels or expansion. UbiSoft is always building game franchises. Games like FarCry5, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Crew 2 and The Division 2 are typical franchises through sequels. On the other hand, games like Rainbow Six Siege are franchises through expansions.

The result of both of these approaches is strong user engagement with UbiSoft’s franchises. This allows the company to monetize games for much longer, which improves its lifespan. Moreover, since UbiSoft can milk its games for longer, its margins improve due to higher sales without significant additional costs.

Source: UbiSoft’s investor relations, plus the author's annotations.

The trend towards digital sales further amplifies the benefits from strong user engagement. The gaming market used to sell most of its games in physical form, but lately, the majority of games are purchased online and downloaded. This results in even lower costs (logistics and materials aren’t required) and higher margins.

Source: UbiSoft’s investor relations (see link above), plus the author's annotations.

Lastly, UbiSoft's intense focus on building franchises encourages gamers to buy older games. These are called back catalog sales. These revenues also don’t require additional costs like R&D or marketing, which makes them high margin items.

Furthermore, UbiSoft has intellectual property rights that could make for great movies. For example, films like the Assassin’s Creed movie, starring Michael Fassbender. Still, the movie had sub-par reviews. However, it was a profitable project overall because its box office produced $240.9 million in revenues and had a budget of $125 million.

All in all, UbiSoft has been successful at building a successful portfolio of franchises. In the future, its growth strategy will continue to expand and monetize them even further.

Gaining market share

The majority of UbiSoft’s sales are from PC and consoles. These two combined represent over 90% of total revenues. However, mobile doesn’t even reach 10% of total sales.

Source: UbiSoft’s investor relations, plus the author's annotations.

The gaming market is segmented between PC, consoles, and mobile. The latter is forecasted to grow at an outstanding 26.8% per year, while PC and consoles will increase at a meager 2% - 3%.

Source: Newzoo.

I project that UbiSoft will grow its revenues at approximately a CAGR of14.50%. Since the majority of the company’s sales come from PC and consoles, then it’s implied that UbiSoft is gaining market share in those segments. This would mean that its growth strategy is working.

Financial institutions are starting to take notice. Goldman Sachs valued eSports at $500 million in 2016 and expects the market will grow at 22% annually compounded over the next three years into a more than $1 billion opportunity. – Source: Business Insider.

UbiSoft’s main problem is that it seems to neglect the mobile gaming market. This segment is going to drive the bulk of the gaming market growth. If you’re interested, I’ve written about the impact of this segment for Activision Blizzard (ATVI) in another Seeking Alpha article. Regardless, the point is that mobile is experiencing substantial secular tailwinds and UbiSoft should capitalize on that. Mobile is bigger than eSports, consoles, and PC combined (eSports is barely going to be a billion dollar market). Unfortunately, it appears that UbiSoft hasn't capitalized on mobile so far.

Source: Newzoo.

However, Rainbow Six Siege does have a growing eSports community, and it's consistently among the most ten most-watched games in Twitch and YouTube. Moreover, UbiSoft recently acquired 1492 Studio (a mobile developer). This gives UbiSoft an exciting entry point to the mobile gaming market. Time will tell if the company will enjoy as much success in mobile as it does in PC and consoles.

Risks

UbiSoft does have its risks. Broadly speaking, these fall into three categories: business, legal and market. Have in mind that these risks are typical for gaming companies.

Business risks: These are production delays, competitors producing bestselling games, revenue concentration on few titles, to name a few.

Legal: These risks are associated with intellectual property and piracy issues. A few years ago these risks were substantial. Since gaming companies adopted DRM measures, these problems have lessened.

Market: UbiSoft ’s revenue is cyclical since most games are released in the third and fourth quarter of each year.

Valuation

For my valuation of UbiSoft's shares, I used a two-stage model to discount its estimated owner earnings. Warren Buffet originally coined this concept. It represents what the company's actual earnings would be, after necessary expenses to run the business (like maintenance CAPEX).

Unfortunately, UbiSoft appears to be a bit overvalued. After all, the company is already trading at a generous PE ratio of 71.52. The safety (-43.8% and -51.8% figure) measures the difference between the earnings yield and the US 10 year bond yield. Without a doubt, UbiSoft is trading at a high premium.

Conclusion

UbiSoft is a unique gaming company. Building franchises over hits is working well. Thanks to this strategy, UbiSoft is gaining market share in the PC and console segments. However, UbiSoft still hasn’t meaningfully tapped into the growing mobile gaming segment. If the company were to succeed there as much as it does in PC and consoles, then its revenues would skyrocket.

Nevertheless, this outstanding company trades at a considerable premium. My valuation indicates that UbiSoft’s fair value is $17.69 per share. This implies a potential downside (or premium) of 14.14%. In my view, UbiSoft is a hold for now given its expensive valuation. Still, I wouldn't expect the company to trade a discount any time soon. The holiday season is approaching, and gaming stocks generally do well then. At any rate, if UBSFY ever dips below $17.69 per share, then it'd be a definite buy.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.