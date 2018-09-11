Atlas Air Worldwide: Q2 Update, Takeaways

With the outlook remaining bright in our eyes, we reiterate our buy rating and $80 PT - reflecting upside of over 25% from current levels.

Costs came in slightly higher y/y, pressuring Atlas' EBIT margin; investors should keep their eye on labor expenses in the near term.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) reported earnings early last month, beating consensus estimates across their top and bottom line. Management even raised their outlook for the year, citing strong mark-to-market (“MTM”) strength and increased demand from clients.

Source: GeekWire

Despite this, shares sold off, sliding nearly 14% after the report. Since then, shares have crawled back up, currently trading at ~4% above the low in mid-August. Management’s outlook appears to be optimistic – and rightly so. The company’s top-line has seen robust year-over-year growth, latching onto the global expansion of e-commerce.

Looking into the future, we see Atlas continuing to benefit from increased e-commerce activity, as well as lower fuel costs stemming from fleet improvements over time. With shares trading at only 8.8x FY18 earnings, and 7.6x EBITDA, we see considerable upside ahead.

Quarter Overview

Revenue in the quarter came in at just over $666 million, up nearly 29% from 2Q17. Top-line results beat consensus estimates by over $31 million. Total block hours increased ~19% y/y.

ACMI block hour volumes also saw an increase, as Amazon’s new Boeing 767s were placed into service, bringing the total of Amazon 767s to 15 (+3 in Q2). By year-end, management expects to have 20 Boeing 767s in service for Amazon. Also contributing to block hour growth was the deployment of other 747 aircraft. In addition to increased volumes, average block hour rates were also higher. Atlas’ ACMI segment contributed a total of $116 million in the quarter – comprising over 17% of total sales.

Although the company’s top-line continues to grow at a steady pace, we do see some possible risks worth mentioning. The largest one in our opinion is tariffs, which could have some impact on air freight activity. While it may not be enough to send the company into a downward spiral, it could certainly slow down growth below expectations.

Costs in the quarter were slightly higher, with the company’s cost of revenue (as a percentage of sales) increasing by 143 basis points y/y. Operating expenses (% sales), on the other hand, fell by 87 basis points from the same quarter last year. In spite of the lower OpEx, it was not enough to offset the higher cost of revenue. As a result, Atlas’ operating margin contracted over 70 basis points y/y.

On the operating side, labor continues to be a topic of discussion among investors; in the quarter, the company announced an interim agreement to enhance the terms and conditions of a collective bargaining agreement covering Southern Air Pilots. We wouldn’t be surprised if labor expenses came in slightly higher in the near future, although in the long run we see this as being beneficial to the company’s success.

Taxes in the quarter were just over 16%, with management guiding the full-year effective tax rate at ~15%. The company’s net loss in the quarter of $21 million was impacted by a $50 million unrealized loss on warrants, and an unusual expense of $9.4 million. Net income in the quarter increased by 71% y/y, driven heavily by rent refunds on aircraft, along with postponed maintenance expenses which are set to take place in Q3. When excluding these items, growth in the company’s bottom line was 37% y/y. EBITDA in the quarter grew by over 20% y/y, although margins contracted considerably in the past year.

Some other key points which are worth noting include Atlas’ balance sheet, and debt servicing costs. As the company pursues its goal of fleet expansion, the debt load is naturally ramped up. At the moment, Atlas Air is in a healthy state. The company’s interest coverage ratio in 2Q18 was 2.6x, and 2.5x in the past year. Nearly all of the debt on the company’s balance sheet is fixed-rate, with a weighted average interest rate of only 3.3%. Debt servicing costs are not pressuring the company, allowing for operations to continue with little restrictions.

Additionally, most of the debt is secured by the company’s aircraft assets. From a liquidation standpoint, management highlights that the asset value of these aircraft outweighs the value of related debt. What does raise some eyebrows is Atlas’ high net leverage. In the most recent quarter, net leverage was 5.3x. Yet with aircraft currently on the way for deployment, management notes that they expect the net leverage ratio to improve as more aircraft go into service, driving EBITDA. Relative to book value, the company’s total debt to equity ratio is sturdy at 1.4x in Q2, ranging from 1.2x to 1.4x in the past year.

Valuation Update

Comparing Atlas to its peers shows an incredibly low valuation, which should make investors ponder if it could be a value trap. The company appears to be well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing number of e-commerce transactions and continues to turn up healthy margins relative to peers.

The company is currently valued at 8.8x FY18 EPS. Factoring out Atlas Air’s capital structure, enterprise value to EBITDA is only 7.6x. Peers are currently averaging 15x FY18 EPS, and 9-10x EBITDA.

As Atlas’ top- and bottom-line continues to grow at a steady pace, we see multiple expansion taking place. Although the multiple most likely won’t double by year-end, consistency in strong results could help drive the expansion. Applying an 11x-12x earnings multiple on FY18 EPS, we derive a share price of $80.

We maintain our buy rating and $80 PT – reflecting upside of over 30% from Friday’s close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAWW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.