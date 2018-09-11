A Home Run For Fred's: Now Management Needs To Wind Down The Business

Though it may be tempting to try and reinvent the business, shareholders would be best served if management would shut down shop and disperse cash to investors.

One thing’s for sure: Long-positioned investors in Fred’s Inc. (FRED) are bound to be ecstatic as I type this. After all, shares of the struggling drugstore and shopping chain soared 81.7% on September 10th after news broke that it struck an asset sale agreement with much-larger rival Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). This sale unlocked significant hidden value for the business and it sets shareholders up for the chance to see even greater value creation moving forward. Given this timing, and the state of the industry in which Fred’s inhabits, I do not believe that management should simply restructure its business, as what we are beginning to see. Rather, now is the prime opportunity to do what so few businesses have done over the years: Close shop, sell off assets, and return value to its shareholders.

A look at the asset sale

According to the aforementioned press release issued by Fred’s, the company struck a deal with Walgreens whereby Walgreens will acquire the pharmacy patient prescription files and related pharmacy inventory for 185 of its locations across 10 Southeastern states. The purchase price for this comes out to $165 million, plus whatever the fair value of the inventory comes out to be (so imagine the inventory as a net-zero transaction where whatever currently undisclosed amount is on the books will just switch to cash). For the pharmacy patient prescription files, this boils down to roughly $891,892 per store.

The transaction is fairly straightforward for Fred’s, but for Walgreens there will be work to do. Essentially what the drugstore chain is doing is acquiring the information related to patients who have been customers of Fred’s and using that as a foundation for selling them their prescriptions instead of Fred’s. To what extent this will create value for Walgreens is difficult to perceive, but given the size difference between the transaction and Walgreens, which has a market cap of $68.3 billion, my guess is that it’s virtually immaterial to Walgreens.

This isn’t the first asset sale that Fred’s has embarked upon. On June 4th of this year, management announced that it struck a deal with CVS Health Corp. (CVS) whereby it would sell to CVS its specialty pharmacy unit, known as EntrustRx, in exchange for $40 million. This is further evidence that the business continues to move in a direction that involves leaving the pharmacy business down the road.

Fred’s needs to wind down

Following its sale to Walgreens, Fred’s will still operate pharmacies, but its exposure to the space will be drastically reduced. Of its nearly 600 stores, only 162 will have pharmacies in operation. It’s uncertain the impact a more than 50% reduction in pharmacy count will have on the business, but what I do know is that any impact will likely be large in nature. As you can see in the image below, last year pharmacy operations accounted for 45.7% of the retailer’s sales.

In recent years, the pharmacy business has been a shining light compared to other operations run by Fred’s. Back in 2013, pharmacy sales accounted for just 37.7% of the firm’s revenue. This grew nearly every year on a percentage-of-sales basis until hitting the 45.7% figure last year. Over the same five-year period, the firm’s sales mix for Consumables and Household Goods and Softlines has changed as well. Consumables fell from 33% of sales to 29.2% (though they are at a three-year high), while Household Goods and Softlines dropped from 27.6% of sales to 24.3%.

On a collective basis, financial performance for the company has been awful in recent years. As you can see in the graph below, sales for the business declined and what was a net profit of $39.61 million turned into a net loss last year of $131.73 million. This has had a magnifier effect on its sales mix, with declines relative to overall sales for Consumables and Household Goods and Softlines growing to significant sums on a nominal basis.

To see this, we need only look at the graph below. As you can see by looking at it, while pharmacy sales from continuing operations actually expanded from $731.02 million to $875.32 million before falling two straight years to $825.07 million, we have seen nearly consistent declines elsewhere. Consumables sales, for instance, plummeted from $639.02 million in 2013 to $527.18 million. The trend for Household Goods and Softlines has been similar, with revenue falling from $535.17 million to $438.71 million.

Perhaps the only positive for Fred’s has been that average transaction sizes have been growing. Between 2015 and 2017, for instance, the average size of a transaction grew from $22.78 to $23.39. However, this was more than offset by a major reduction in customer traffic. Over the three years ending in 2017, traffic declined from 82 million visits to 76 million. In the first quarter of this year, traffic is down 2.6% in comparable stores, while the average transaction size grew 0.9% year-over-year.

One positive that investors might point out to is that Fred’s should now be debt free. Net debt at the end of its first quarter this year was $169.52 million and its transactions with both Walgreens and CVS should net it around $205 million without factoring in inventory sales. As a debt-free enterprise with attractive cash on its books, investors might want management to continue focusing on this space. This is especially true when you consider that a similar deal for the rest of its pharmacies would bring in around $144.5 million. However, I have a different thought.

Already, Fred’s has a market cap of $110.66 million, even after the run up in its share price on September 10th. With no debt on its books, the company should, in theory, be nearly impossible to sink, but its sales trends, the fact that its non-pharmacy sales have plummeted so significantly in recent years, and the fact that the industry that it competes in is facing numerous challenges that are far worse than they have been in the past, suggests that investors would be better off if Fred’s were to wind down and distribute its capital to shareholders.

Let’s walk through the math. Right now, its book value of equity is $160.29 million. Add to this the $165 million it will receive from its sale to Walgreens and the $144.5 million implied value that its other prescription files hold. Take out, then, its intangible assets of $50.46 million (which, using last year’s figures, consisted of its $48.37 million in book value for its prescription files) and its prepaid assets of $9.92 million, and if all other assets can be sold for book value, then the theoretical value for Fred’s should be around $409.41 million. This implies upside for shareholders of 270.2%. Even if you strip out half of this value to account for uncertainty, you’re still looking at upside potential of around 85%.

Takeaway

Fred’s made a remarkable sale at an attractive price to Walgreens and its investors deserve to be happy because of that. I agree that management should allocate this capital toward paying down debt, but I think the firm should take it a step further. Instead of continuing to duke it out in a touch space, and losing money every year just to stay open, management should close the doors, sell off its assets at the pace that’s possible without incurring fire-sale prices, and distribute what’s left to shareholders. The upside here for investors would likely be more attractive than any other major option at the company’s disposal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.