Acxiom: Poised For High Growth

Although Acxiom's PE ratio is high, its low forward PEG ratio is an indicator that it is growing much faster than its competitors.

I last wrote about Acxiom (ACXM) back in March, after Facebook dropped Partner Categories from ad targeting, which dealt a huge blow to Acxiom's share price.

ACXM data by YCharts ACXM data by YCharts

However, roughly half a year after the Facebook debacle, Acxiom's share price has effectively doubled, making it my best investment to date (in my original article, I advised investors to wait until the May annual report to see the effects of the Facebook debacle on revenue. I personally bought ACXM shares a week after my article was published and after subsequent developments made me confident in the company). Considering that there have been two earnings reports that have accompanied this substantial increase in share price, I am going to reevaluate Acxiom to determine if the company's financials warrant continued stock ownership, or if it is time to take profits and move on to the next investment.

FY 2018 Results

From my previous article on Acxiom, I quoted that management's revenue guidance for FY 2018 was between $910 million and $915 million.

(Source: FY 2018 report)

As it turns out, FY 2018 revenue was $917.4 million. Last time, I discussed how management expected the Facebook issue to decrease revenue by $25 million for the period. Although the hasty Partner Categories decision dealt a blow to Acxiom's revenues, the good thing is that LiveRamp (the other segment) has continued to grow rapidly.

(Source: FY 2018 Presentation, $ in millions)

In FY 2017, AMS generated $726 million in revenue, while LiveRamp generated $154 million. Thus, LiveRamp accounted for 18% of total revenue. Fast forward to FY 2018, LiveRamp is now generating 24% of total revenue, with AMS seeing a decrease of 1% in annual revenue and LiveRamp seeing a 43% increase in annual revenue.

Acxiom even went as far as to provide figures excluding Facebook revenue, in order to give investors a better idea of how much the social media company actually contributes to revenue. Apparently, AMS derived 6% of its revenue from FB and LiveRamp derived 9% of its revenue from FB in FY 2018. I was surprised to learn that LiveRamp had that much revenue coming from Facebook, but management had good news relating to that issue in the FY 2018 earnings call:

Facebook came back and clarified that while third-party data would no longer be available through partner categories, they do intend to continue to allow marketers to utilize their own data models built with first, second and third-party data so long as marketers certify that data has been ethically sourced; this means that marketers will be able to continue to use data for marketing on Facebook, it represents an opportunity for us overtime to recapture some of the lost revenue from Facebook via direct relationships we have with many marketers. -Scott Howe (NYSE:CEO)

Essentially, Howe was explaining that although Acxiom will not get paid through Facebook when customers use its third-party data for ad targeting, Acxiom can still get paid to supply customers with third-party data to augment their targeting efforts. Also, the statement about recapturing revenue reflects the fact that Acxiom can easily work with prior customers to supply them with third-party data again, but without Facebook, they will not have that previous pipeline of new customers to use their services–cutting down on revenue growth for the data company.

(Source: FY 2018 Presentation)

Looking at total revenues for ACXM, gross margin grew an impressive 3%, thanks to LiveRamp's 67% gross margin, which grew 7% from the previous fiscal year. That growth also allowed operating margin to finally become positive, hitting 2% for the last quarter of FY 2018.

(Source: FY 2018 Presentation)

The chart above shows the proportion of subscription revenue and transactional revenue for LiveRamp. As subscription revenue accounts for a greater share of total LiveRamp revenue, gross margin continues to increase overall. This is the greatest benefit of a subscription model: higher margins as a result of more efficient spending on expenses. If Acxiom can continue LiveRamp's momentum, then gross margins for the entire company could exceed 60% by the next annual report.

Now, I want to discuss how ACXM did in Q1 2019.

Q1 2019 Results

(Source: Q1 2019 10-Q)

As most of you probably know, Acxiom sold its AMS segment for $2.3 billion in cash. According to the Q1 2019 10-Q, Acxiom will receive $1.7 billion in cash after taxes and fees. So, the important question is what ACXM plans to do with all of that cash?

It turns out that the company is gearing up for high growth. Management plans to pay off all of its $230 million in debt, initiate a $500 million cash tender off for its shares, and increase its share repurchase authorization by an additional $500 million with the timeframe being extended to the end of 2020.

ACXM data by YCharts

The sale of AMS was agreed upon on July 2nd of this year, sending shares up 33%. Market capitalization increased roughly $800 million a few days after the announcement. I cannot calculate the premium received for AMS, since Acxiom does not divide balance sheet figures by segment, but the premium is obviously high, because the company's total asset value was only $1.17 billion for LiveRamp and AMS.

(Source: Q1 2019 10-Q)

Since the AMS sale has been finalized, all of the focus will be on LiveRamp. From last quarter, LiveRamp's gross margin grew over 3% to hit 70.8% this quarter. Finally, Acxiom will be able to showcase high margins after getting rid of the sub-50% gross margin AMS business.

Here are some statistics on LiveRamp:

(Source: Q1 2019 Presentation)

Recurring revenue is growing well, thanks to the increase in subscription customers. The 110%+ Dollar Based Net Retention is a good indicator that customers are liking LiveRamp's services, and are choosing to add more services to their subscriptions. Another important factor is dispersion of revenue among customers, because Acxiom learned the hard way how having significant chunks of revenue tied to a single entity can be risky. Acxiom does not disclose how much each customer contributes to revenue, but with thirty-nine $1 million+ clients, and 625 direct clients, that leaves 586 customers who may be contributing less than $1 million each, but if they continue purchasing more services from LiveRamp, they will help diversify Acxiom's customer base further to avoid another share price crash like the one back in March of 2018.

Competitor Comparisons

ACXM PE Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

Acxiom does not have many competitors that offer its breadth of services, so I chose the closest matches I could find: Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF), Teradata (TDC), and Alliance Data Systems (ADS). If you look at the PE ratios of each company first, then you may get the impression that Acxiom is grossly overvalued. It certainly carries a rich valuation premium, but the premium is not totally unwarranted. I subsequently pulled data on each company's forward PEG ratios, and found that Acxiom's forward PEG ratio is only 0.223, and considering that its PE ratio is high, that means its earnings growth is much higher than that of its peers.

ACXM data by YCharts

Finally, here are the returns on share price in the last three years. The sale of the AMS segment is what propelled ACXM to the 125%+ gain, but without that event, the three year return would be slightly above 40%, which is comparable to Teradata and Experian. Although Acxiom looks overbought at the moment, I think the key difference between it and other "overvalued" tech companies is that the huge premium it received on the sale of the AMS segment is the main reason for its sharp rise in share price. LiveRamp has demonstrated success unlike other products that seem to promise high returns.

Conclusion

Nearly half a year after Facebook's removal of its Partner Categories service dealt a huge blow to Acxiom's share price, the data company has doubled in value, and has multiple factors that will propel to even higher prices in FY 2019. The first factor in Acxiom's success is the sale of its lower-margin AMS segment for $2.3 billion. The sale represented more than Acxiom's entire market capitalization at the time, and will allow the company to completely eliminate its debt, buy back $500 million in shares via a tender offer, and also buy up to $500 million more in shares up to the end of 2020 through its share repurchase program. There is still yet more money to help aid the rapid growth of LiveRamp, which through Acxiom's ongoing conversion to a subscription model, has achieved gross margin of over 70% in the company's latest quarter. LiveRamp's dollar based net retention rate of 110%+ shows that customers are purchasing more services to add to their subscription, which should give investors more confidence in Acxiom's ability to retain and up-sell customers. Lastly, despite a high PE ratio, Acxiom has a low forward PEG ratio, meaning that the company's earnings are growing at a much faster rate than its competitors.

For the reasons above, I recommend purchasing shares in ACXM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACXM.

