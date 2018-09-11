Dream Global REIT: Positive Market Trend Should Continue

The REIT should continue to perform well thanks to positive economic outlooks in Germany and Netherlands.

Introduction

Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) (TSX:DRG.UN) delivered a good Q2 2018 with solid same property net operating income growth. Looking forward, the company should be able to perform well thanks to favourable economic conditions in its major markets. In addition, demand continues to outpace supply in major cities in Germany. Dream Global pays an attractive dividend with a dividend yield of 5.6%. However, its shares are trading at a slightly above average valuation than its peers.

Dream Global’s Good Q2 2018

Dream Global continued to perform well in Q2 2018. Its occupancy ratio improved from 89.2% in Q1 2018 to 89.7% in Q2 2018. We continue to see good growth in its average in-place net rent per square foot. As can be seen from the table below, its Q2 2018 average in-place net rent has increased to €11.05 per square foot from €10.87 a year ago. We also like the fact that its leasing spread (market rents above in-place net rents) has increased to 5.4% in Q2 2018 from 2.3% in Q2 2017.

Reasons why we believe the outlook will remain favorable

We believe Dream Global will continue to perform well in the foreseeable future due to the following reasons:

Demand is expected to exceed supply in Germany

Germany, Dream Global’s major market, continues to experience a supply and demand imbalance. For reader’s information, properties in Germany represent about 73% of its total portfolio. In the Big 7 market (major 7 German cities), new office completions declined by about 20% in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. On the other hand, demand remains quite strong in the Big 7. As a result, vacancy rate in the Big 7 declined to 4.3% at the end of Q2 2018. This is a decline of 80 basis points year over year. Over the last 12 months, prime rents increased in all cities in the Big 7 except Cologne. The increases were strong in Berlin (13%), Stuttgart (7%), and Munich (4%). We believe this trend will eventually lead to strong growth in average in-place net rent once Dream Global's current leases expire.

Favorable macroeconomic backdrops in Dream Global’s major markets

Beside favorable supply and demand imbalance, macroeconomic backdrops in Dream Global’s major markets are also favorable. In Dream Global’s major markets, Germany and Netherlands, economic growth rate remains strong. Below are the two charts that show Germany and Netherland’s unemployment rates. As can be seen from the two charts, Germany and Netherland’s unemployment rates in July have reached 3.4% and 3.8% respectively. These rates are the lowest in many years. Looking forward, the two countries should continue to have low unemployment rates in 2019.

Redevelopment Opportunities

Dream Global has identified about 20 properties suitable for redevelopment. These properties represent about 3% of its total portfolio. Out of these 20 properties, management has prioritized five sites for development (three of those requires rezoning). The zoning process might take about 12 to 18 months. Management expects at least 40% lift to its current book value on these 5 properties.

Historically low interest rate continues to help the company to improve its interest coverage

Thanks to historically low interest rate environment, Dream Global REIT has gradually reduced its weighted average interest rate from 4.36% in 2011 to 1.63% in 2018 (see chart below). Compare to other Canadian REITs whose weighted average interest rates are in the range of 3% to 5%, Dream Global has much favourable interest rate. The REIT’s leverage also improved considerably to 45% in Q1 2018.

As the table below shows, its interest coverage ratio also improved to 4.93x in Q2 2018 from 4.14x a year ago. The increase was a result of interest savings due to the convertible debenture repayment and the refinancing of mortgages since Q3 2016.

Valuation: Fairly valued

Dream Global trades at a price to 2018 estimated AFFO of 15.9x. This is slightly above the 15.6x average of its Canadian peers (see table below). Similarly, its price to 2019 estimated AFFO ratio of 15.5x is also slightly above the average ratio of 15.0x of its Canadian peers. This indicates that Dream Global is fairly valued.

P/AFFO (2018 Estimate) P/AFFO (2019 Estimated) Dream Global REIT 15.9x 15.5x H&R REIT 12.5x 12.7x Cominar REIT 12.6x 11.5x Allied Properties REIT 24.2x 23.2x Artis REIT 13.1x 12.2x Dream Office REIT 19.9x 19.3x Inovalis REIT 10.9x 10.8x Average 15.6x 15.0x

The REIT pays a monthly dividend of C$0.06667. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is slightly below the average yield of 6.0% of its Canadian peers. The REIT has a healthy and sustainable payout ratio of 81.3%.

Investor Takeaway

Dream Global REIT should continue to perform well thanks to its positive outlook. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. The company’s 5.6%-yielding dividend is attractive. For income investors, we believe any pullback will be a good investment opportunity.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

