RNC Minerals: Sometimes A Blind Squirrel Finds A Nugget

It is still unknown whether this is a one-off or the start of a new deposit as it is located in a previously un-drilled portion of RNC's property.

The company found a massive 9,250 oz gold anomaly that it found in a drill program it had taken at depth.

The company has owned the Beta Hunt operating gold mine in Australia as well which has given it some operating cash.

RNC Minerals shares have languished as a penny stock for years, due in part to trouble financing both itself and its DuMont Nickel project.

RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) is a diversified micro-cap miner. It owns the Beta Hunt operating gold mine, operating in Western Australia but its main asset is one of the largest undeveloped nickel-cobalt mines in the world, located in the Abitibi region in Quebec, Canada.

The DuMont deposit has long been the most attractive component of RNC. Nickel is a key component to steel production which has had a strong growth trend; this was unfortunately offset by a large build in inventory that has kept prices down. The rise of electric vehicles has also made the cobalt portion of this deposit more attractive to potential developer. The project has been permitted and is “shovel-ready”, according to management. However, to date RNC has been unable to find a partner or funding itself to drive the project forward.

Source: Company Presentation, September 2018

The company had been working to refinance its balance sheet, which included the disposition of its Beta Hunt mine, in order to focus solely on the DuMont property. This all changed September 9, 2018 when the company disclosed a massive high grade discovery at Beta Hunt from a 44 m3 cut the company did over the last week. This discovery makes the Beta Hunt mine more than just a discontinued operation the company is looking to sell.

The DuMont Focus

RNC has been focused on the DuMont property for most of 2018, beginning with its announcement in January on the strategic focus, with the goal to being development in 2019. It noted it has been in discussions with several strategic investors but as of today, there is still nothing in place. Unfortunately, this is often the case with junior minors who end up owning a project but lacking capital.

I don’t believe management is wrong to have this focus; overall supply has fallen sharply in the last 3 years down almost 50% from its peak in 2015:

Source: Company Presentation

RNC believes that demand for nickel will increase substantially as electric vehicles gain prominence:

Source: Company Presentation

Cobalt’s increased importance has also increased, giving RNC’s project further potential as a high value bi-product:

Source: Cobalt27 Company Presentation, September 2018

With these fundamentals, it would follow that suitors should be beating down the door to partner or purchase RNC outright. This has not happened in part due to the price environment; nickel pricing has been somewhat lackluster:

Source: Infomine.com

Cobalt pricing has been stronger, but not enough to offset the nickel pricing:

Source: Infomine.com

RNC’s finances have also been a deterrent. RNC has been raising funds through a number of means during the year. These included:

RNC has had to give away portions of its project in order to refinance its books; which are now much cleaner. It had as a goal to liquidate Beta Hunt, even announcing in July 2018 that it was in negotiations with a preferred bidder, which would help to further clean up its balance sheet as well as giving it some liquidity to attract a partner. I believe September 9, 2018’s announcement will change this going forward.

The Nut

Beta Hunt has been producing better grades at roughly 50k oz per year with improving grades and reducing cash costs down to roughly $650/oz in Q2 2018. Although the company had put the mine up for sale, it did continue to explore its property. In its September 2018 presentation, it shows the possibility that there could be potential if the company drilled deeper than its current infrastructure:

Source: Company Presentation

The company found in the course of its drilling over 9,250 oz located in a single cube of dirt:

Source: Company Press Release, September 10, 2018

Source: Financial Post, September 10, 2018

The question is whether this is a one off anomaly or the start of a large vein. Another Australia-based miner, Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF), found a similar course gold nugget and saw a rapid price appreciation from $0.63 USD to over $7 in just over 3 months starting in July 2017. In its press release, RNC indicated it had found 1,500 ozs in other sedimentary deposits and there are several other zones the company is now looking to investigate. Needless to say, they have halted the disposition process for Beta Hunt at this time.

The Takeaway

RNC’s stock acted dramatically in response to this press release:

RNX data by YCharts

I will admit that I am not a geologist by trade but I do know that these types of deposits are very difficult to model as they are not easily mapped. I would reference some notes that noted geologist Brent Cook made from a field visit in 2017 to Novo’s deposit for some background.

What it does give Royal Nickel is a substantial catalyst in the coming months as more comes out about the discovery and their project plan. If further finds are located, it could easily drive RNC’s gold price. Its current market cap is just $48.7m; this find alone makes up about 25% of the market cap, let along the optionality on the rest of the mine and the DuMont project.

The company can go many ways from here; it could sell off its DuMont stake, it could sell of the Beta Hunt Mine or it may be acquired by someone willing to gamble on either of these projects. After years of no investor interest and some questionable management, RNC may finally give investors something to cheer about; if the market reacts like it did to Novo, the upside is many multiples; if not, the DuMont project still offers a lot of potential. Either way, the Beta Hunt find has added a significant source to price discover of its assets.

