NuCana: Explicating The Prospects Of A Novel Approach To Managing Cancers

Cicero counsels that the study of philosophy, in a lifelong search for basic causes, is an ideal activity, usually serviceable for old people all the way to the grave. - Charlie Munger

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) is a highly promising bioscience company that is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel prodrugs to manage various cancers. The company employed an ingenious chemical modification to various approved cancer drugs (chemotherapies), which significantly deleverages the development risks. Due to the fact that chemotherapy is heavily used in the management of many tumors, the potential market for NuCana’s drug can be quite substantial. In this research, we’ll elucidate the underlying science and investment thesis of this stellar firm.

Figure 1: NuCana stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Based in Edinburgh, UK, NuCana does not reinvent the wheel but instead to improve the wheel per se. That being said, the company is focused on chemically modifying existing chemotherapies to make novel prodrugs to treat a vast number of cancers. Leveraging on its expertise in ProTide technology, NuCana is brewing a robust therapeutic pipeline as shown in Figure 2. ProTide is based on the work of the Chief Scientific Officer (Professor Christopher McGuigan) relating to phosphoramidate chemistry: the underlying science is the chemical modifications of approved drugs via phosphoramidate - i.e. adding an aryl, ester, and amino group to increase their stability and intracellular transport, thus leading to a higher drug concentration inside the cell. The improved target specificity and concentration ultimately lead to better outcomes for patients suffering from cancers.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: NuCana)

Acelarin Franchises

Despite the broad pipeline, we are most interested in the lead molecule Acelarin (chemically enhanced gemcitabine) that is currently being assessed in various Phases for different cancers, including ovarian, biliary, and pancreatic (as depicted in Figure 2 above).

As a drug in the antimetabolites category, Gemcitabine is a nucleoside prodrug that resembles normal nutrients for cancer cells growth. Once ingested by tumors, gemcitabine interferes with their DNA synthesis and thereby causes cancer cells’ death. Notably, gemcitabine is approved for the treatment of many cancers such as breast, ovarian, pancreatic, bladder, and lung. Despite the drug’s efficacy and safety, cancers are highly adept at evolving to render gemcitabine obsolete.

Interestingly, Acelarin is simply gemcitabine that has been chemically phosphoramidated to protect it from unwanted destruction. Once inside the cell, the phosphoramidate is dislodged from Acelarin to release gemcitabine, which is ultimately converted into an active drug in several steps. Aside from the improved transport inside the cell, Acelarin is not dependent on the phosphorylation by a key enzyme (dCK). In bypassing dCK, Acelarin does not succumb to the cancer resistant mechanism that uses dCK. Consequently, this translates into improved treatment response and safety.

Figure 3: Acelarin mechanism of action (Source: NuCana)

With the sound underlying science, Acelarin demonstrated the robust early clinical data to support further development. Back in Jan. 2018, Nucana reported the strong interim results of Phase 1b (ABC-08) study of Acelarin for patients suffering from biliary tract cancer. As follows, one patient and three subjects achieved the complete response and partial response, respectively. The disease control rate was 63% based on the intention-to-treat statistical analysis. Altogether, this tallied to the 50% overall response rate (“ORR”). Of note, the 50% ORR is far better than the 26.1% ORR of another study (ABC-02) that strictly employed gemcitabine/cisplatin (as depicted in Figure 4). With the robust early clinical results, the company is intending to push for further advancement in biliary cancer. Be that as it may, there is concurrently the planned Phase 3 trial for Acelarin as a potential pancreatic cancer treatment. Given that it is the most advanced status, we’ll further explore the potential clinical outcomes of Acelarin in pancreatic cancer.

Figure 4: Phase 1b study of Acelarin (Source: Nucana)

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 65% chances that Acelarin will procure positive outcomes in the Phase 3 trial for pancreatic cancer, thereby indicating a “more than favorable” clinical reporting.

Qualitative data analysis for Acelarin Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Financials And Valuations

For the Q1 earnings report (that ended on March 31), NuCana posted the £6.4M (£0.20 per share) net losses compared to the £1.6M (£0.07 per share) declines for the same period a year prior. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like NuCana to incur significant losses for years (as shown in Figure 5) prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics. (Source: NuCana. Adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were £81.3M in cash and equivalents, thus representing a 344% improvement from the £18.3M for the similar comparison. The improved cash position related to the public offering executed back on Oct. 2017. With the £7.4M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into at least Q1 2019 prior to the need for additional financing. Commenting on the ongoing corporate development, the Founder and CEO (Hugh Griffith) enthused,

We are off to a great start in 2018 and are advancing multiple product candidates in several important studies. Utilizing our proprietary technology, we are transforming some of the most widely prescribed chemotherapy agents, nucleoside analogs, into more effective and safer medicines. During the quarter, we announced promising interim data from the first eight patients in the Phase 1b study of Acelarin in combination with cisplatin for the first-line treatment of patients with biliary tract cancers. One patient had a complete response and three patients had partial responses for an overall response rate of 50%. We also announced the enrollment of the 100th patient in the first-line pancreatic cancer Phase 3 study of Acelarin compared to gemcitabine. We look forward to providing updates on these and our other programs throughout the course of the year.

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and came up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. That being said, Wall Street puts the average consensus of $27.5 per share for NuCana. In light of the fact that if the reformulation of chemotherapy will be approved and marketed, the revenues should be in the blockbuster range. And thus, it is not far from the truth that NuCana should be worth much more.

Market Assessment

Given that Acelarin is an enhanced version gemcitabine, we’ll use the sales data of gemcitabine to determine the potential Acelarin revenues. Based on research by Dr. Richard Manning and Fred Selck of Bates White Economic Consulting, gemcitabine demonstrated the sharp and steady annual growth rate: it peaks at $200M quarterly ($800M annual) before dropping precipitously due to its patent cliff. Therefore, it is reasonable for investors to expect similar sales for Accelerin that is, if and only if, NuCana manages to secure a commercialization partner. In discounting for the partner, we assumed that only 25% of the total maximum sales can be generated if the company “goes at it alone,” which is roughly $200M in annual sales. In taking the product of 4 (price to sales) ratio with $200M, the Acelarin franchise alone would be worth at least $800M.

Figure 6: Gemcitabine sales (Source: Bates White)

That aside, the global cancer medicine market is estimated to grow to $172.6B by 2022, thus signifying a 7.4% annual compound growth rate (“CAGR”) from 2017 to 2022. Since most of the cancer drugs are chemotherapies, a reformulation of those molecules with ProTides can potentially deliver multi-billion dollars in sales for NuCana.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the data reporting is positive, investors can expect the stock to be catapulted to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. With that being said, the main concern at this point is if the lead molecule (Acelarin) will deliver the positive data in Phase 3 (Acelarate) trial for pancreatic cancer. Notably, there are over 35% chances of a negative clinical binary. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we recommend Nucana a buy with the four out of five stars rating. And, we ascribed the $50 price target (“PT”) to be reached within two to three years. Our PT is higher than that of the $27.5 Wall Street analysts’ consensus estimate for various reasons. NuCana is leveraging on the sound science of ProTide, which posted very strong early clinical data. The reformulation of currently approved chemotherapy to improve its safety and efficacy is prudent. While other ProTide franchises can procure multi-billion dollars, the Acelarin segment alone is already worth around $26 per share. Notably, Acelarin is most likely to procure positive clinical outcomes in its advanced study and eventually be approved. The broad pipeline also gives more “shots on goal” of finding a blockbuster. The market of various cancers can be quite substantial. In addition, the pipeline is still young; therefore, the stock can take investors on a volatile ride. In all probabilities, NuCana should procure handsome profits for the patient and long-term oriented investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.