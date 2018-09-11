Conatus: Elucidating The Upcoming Binary Catalyst For Emricasan

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) is a promising bioscience firm that is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to serve unmet needs relating to liver diseases. Despite the negative outcomes of the Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR trial that caused the stock to tumble, there are other catalysts brewing in the pipeline that can reverse its fortune. The most important upcoming event is the reporting of the Phase 2b (ENCORE-PH) trial that is set for Q4 2018.

It is not far from the truth that investors are expecting the positive outcomes, as the stock rallied over 17% today to conclude the trading session at $5.20. Moreover, the share continued to appreciate by another 1.3% to currently exchanging hands at $5.27. In this report, we'll provide an earnings update, forecast the outcomes of ENCORE-PH and reaffirm our bull thesis in this interesting firm.

Figure 1: Conatus stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Conatus is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel therapeutics to service liver conditions, including NASH, portal hypertension, and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The company is emphasizing three therapeutic areas of interest, including liver, gastrointestinal (NYSE:GI), and lungs. Notably, Conatus already secured a collaborative partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for the development of the most advanced molecule, emricasan (a potent pan-caspase inhibitor). Emricasan is currently being assessed in three phase 2b (ENCORE) trials for NASH fibrosis and cirrhosis. It's worthwhile to note that by focusing on GI and lungs, the company can enjoy the more "shots on goal" in finding a blockbuster.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Conatus)

Earnings Highlight

In the Q2 2018 earnings report (for the period ended on June 30), Conatus posted the $8.8M revenues compared to the $10.0M for the same period a year prior. The lower figure was due to less research and development (R&D) revenues from Novartis. In addition, there were $4.5M ($0.15 per share) net losses compared to the $5.4M ($0.19 per share) declines for the similar comparison.



Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Conatus. Adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Conatus to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

As alluded, the R&D came in lower at $10.7M, thus signifying a 24% decline than the $13.2M. Despite the higher R&D for ENCORE-LF, R&Ds for the other two ENCORE studies were lower. That aside, the general and administrative expenses for the respective periods logged in at $2.6M and $2.2M. This is mostly related to the higher personnel costs.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $57.7M and thereby represents a 22.9% decline from the $74.9M for the same comparison. Based on the $13.3M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q1 2019 prior to the need for additional financing. At this spending rate, the company should have enough funding through the data reporting for all ENCORE trials.

Key Catalysts

In terms of catalysts, Conatus completed the enrollment for ENCORE-PH this quarter. And, the most important upcoming catalyst is the top-line data reporting for ENCORE-PH by Q4 this year. The company also presented the mice data on primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) at the International Liver Congress 2018 and the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL). Accordingly, the pan-caspase inhibitor IDN-7314 showed improvement in inflammation caused by bacteria.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of "molecule analysis" - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (NYSEARCA:TDV), comparative molecular analysis (CMV), structural design (SDV), clinical trial setups (TSV), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are correspondingly 60% chances that emricasan will procure positive outcomes in ENCORE-PH, thereby indicating a "slightly favorable" clinical reporting.

Qualitative data analysis for emricasan Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the data reporting is positive, investors can expect the stock to be catapulted to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. As follows, the main concern for Conatus is if the ENCORE-NF can procure the positive clinical outcomes. The ENCORE-PH and ENCORE-LF will not affect the share price as much as ENCORE-NF because -NF assess the liver fibrosis. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our recommendation on Conatus a speculative buy with the three out of five stars rating. And, we ascribed the $6 price target to be reached within two to three years. While the upcoming ENCORE-PH can induce a significant share price movement, it is simply an icing on the cake. The most value of Conatus resides in the NASH franchise that can potentially tap into the $25.3B market. The $156.8M market cap company Conatus can trade to a new high that is, if and only if, ENCORE-NF will deliver the positive outcomes in H1 2019. Amid the 40% chances of a negative clinical binary and the potential to gain multibagger returns, it is a worthwhile diversification bet.

As always, you should purchase only a small percentage of your portfolio in a diversification investment due to its high risks and high rewards. If the data turns out negative, you won't lose much capital. Conversely, you can gain much in a positive binary. Last but not least, we recommend that you check out other NASH developers in our Specialty Report.

