Continental Resources Thriving While Others Delay Completions

As a result of strong production growth, and guidance being increased, CLR is a buy if shares can ever get a pullback.

Widening differentials continue to be a non-factor for CLR, since they operate in less crowded basins that have adequate takeaway capacity.

Continental Resources (CLR), is continuing its dominance over peers, reporting strong production growth in the Bakken and Midcon Basins that was uninhibited by takeaway constraints and widening differentials that other E&Ps are experiencing. This is due largely to fact that CLR operates in basins with less traffic and adequate takeaway capacity.

On top of these dynamics, CLR is one of the only E&Ps in the industry that is able to frac without being hedged from fluctuating oil prices, since they can drill and complete freely with 150% rates of return at $50 oil, irrespective of pipeline infrastructure woes that other peers are facing.

The picture for Continental is only strengthening, as well, since demand growth is approaching 1.8 million barrels per day, which is indicative of a strong global economy. In fact, National Oilwell Varco (NOV), actually believes that the forces that be are conspiring to keep oil prices up, as flashbang geopolitical events become synchronized with depletion-driven, short cycle investments, which are growing rapidly and knocking off longer cycle supply.

As a result, CLR is a buy for years to come, since nothing stands in the way of its dominance in the oil & gas industry. I already mentioned that it would be prudent to wait for a pullback before entering shares. However, investors have not yet gotten that opportunity, even with negative rumors circulating about the oil & gas industry, and that may be the cue to pile in.

CLR Insulated From Takeaway Constraints In The Bakken And Mid Con

We commented in a previous article about CLR's indifference to widening differentials, since they operate in basins that have less traffic and their own pipeline infrastructure. In fact, premium acreage that CLR has in the Midcon, for example, has a major pipeline that runs right through the center of its activity, and can connect to a refiner about 50 miles away. This infrastructure lowers differentials for CLR to a whopping $2 a barrel, compared to the $10-$15 differentials that E&Ps receive in crowded basins like the Permian.

Completion Delays Were Due To Weather

Some of the industry has been reporting delays in completions, but CLR's delays were an exception. In fact, their activity has already resumed. Their loss of 5,000 barrels per day were due to unusually wet weather conditions, and limits in their gas production to allow for the new Wildcat pipeline to be built. But, along with weather being transitory, natural gas is a smaller portion of Continental's business, so these issues shouldn't be as much of a factor going forward.

Since Continental also appears to be done stimulating and cleaning most wells, and is simply awaiting production, they have understandably had to let go of some completion crews. They later remarked how those crews had a hard time finding more work, which was consistent with what pressure pumpers like Patterson (PTEN) are reporting.

Completion Designs Boosting Production

Drilling and completions designs evolve for most E&Ps, and CLR is a leader on that front. Last quarter they announced how they can save more than $2 million per well using zipper fracs, and eliminating the use of expensive casing string.

This quarter, more efficiencies were gained from faster drill times and better drilling while logging technology, which sees boundaries more effectively and avoids hazardous areas. CLR believes this application and other ideas can save the company about $1 million per well in the future. NOV confirmed this megatrend of E&Ps upgrading their drilling technology on their latest conference call, which also bodes well for DUC (Drilled Uncompleted)inventories and the OFS sector.

Continental is also adding three more rigs and raising production guidance, even while delays in completions persist throughout the industry. It makes much more sense to build more DUCs while pipeline infrastructure is waiting to built. Pioneer Drilling is also adding some rigs, despite takeaway constraints, signaling that another round of DUCs is about to come.

CLR also realized that moving to 60-stage completions from 40-stage completion designs in the Bakken lead to an outperformance of expectations; one well there even set a record, yielding 3,100 barrels of oil per day in a 30 day period. In short, increasing their rig count, stage counts, and entry points along laterals is increasing production, and is the reason for the increase in guidance. These new completion techniques also upgrade the rates of return on invested capital to 175% (assuming a cost of $8.4 million per well at $70 oil).

The STACK in Oklahoma is no different, where CLR continues to outperform. Their drilling time for one well took only 19.3 days, and progress on their row development strategy in Springer is progressing nicely, as well. The first row is already finished, and 18 wells should be online in the back half of the year, which will extend the wave of production beginning this quarter from the Bakken.

Financials

Continental's balance sheet and financial condition is sound, which we covered in previous articles. In the second quarter, CLR reported robust revenues of 1.1 billion, which was a 72% increase year-over-year, and net income came in at a respectable $242 million.

Production growth is expected to exceed original guidance set initially in 2018, for reasons stated above, and is poised to increase another 15% to 20% in 2019. Consequently, CLR has to raise its drilling and completion CapEx by $200 million this year in order to increase production further.

However, with the returns on capital currently being seen with CLR's new completion techniques at $70 oil, the investment should payoff handsomely. Even at $60 WTI, the company is expected to generate $800 million to $900 million free cash flow in 2018. So, it is scary to think about what their cash flow exit-rate could be if WTI stays above $70.

Risks

Of course, the oil & gas industry faces the obvious risks, such as inflation, delays in completions, a slowing economy, etc. and should be taken seriously. However, CLR assuaged two of some of the biggest fears that investors have:

1.) What will happen to oil & gas if a new administration comes into office?

2.) How much drilling is there left to do in North America? Have all of the good wells been cherry picked?

If a new president comes into office, perhaps even a democrat, then investors should naturally fear that fracking policies would be susceptible to change or be regulated more heavily. However, CLR stated that fracking should not be going anywhere anytime soon due to the fact that we need our own petrodollars, and, and we need to reduce our dependence on foreign oil that supports terrorism. Plus, having some of the cheapest and cleanest gasoline in the world never hurts demand, either.

To address the question as to how many high quality wells are still left, CLR stated that there’s a fairway through the Bakken that holds about 45,000 undeveloped wells. So, when extrapolated out to all basins in North America, one would imagine that there are plenty of wells left to be drilled.

Conclusion

Continental is executing in a difficult environment for the oil & gas industry, and deserves the higher share prices it has received in the marketplace. When many have had to delay completion activity, due to takeaway constraints, CLR is actually raising their production guidance. This is due to the fact that they operate in areas with sufficient takeaway capacity, are adding new rigs, and have new completion techniques that are boosting production. As a result, CLR remains a buy on the dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.