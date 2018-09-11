Total: Increasing Its Exposure To Brazil, May Be Undervalued

The company has been expanding its operations in Brazil recently and is one of the companies that is producing at the massive Libra field.

On Friday, August 31, 2018, Brazilian oil giant Petrobras (PBR) and French supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) were awarded crude oil supply contracts from the Brazilian government in the first successful auction of its share of the production from the currently operating fields in the country's massive pre-salt region. In short, what this means is that the two companies will be receiving some of the oil production from the region, in addition to the oil that they are already getting from their production operations in the pre-salt. This move will certainly increase the revenue that both companies generate from selling oil as it will provide them with more to sell. In the case of Total, it may also be an indication that the company is willing to increase its exposure to the South American nation beyond the investments that it has been making in recent months, which will be discussed later in this article.

About The Brazilian Pre-Salt

As I have discussed in a few previous articles, the Brazilian pre-salt is the Brazilian portion of a series of geological formations that came about after the break-up of Gondwana, characterized by thick layers of evaporites, mostly salt. There are, however, huge deposits of oil and natural gas located beneath this salt, which is the appeal of the region.

The estimates for the quantity of oil and gas in the region vary, but by most accounts they are likely to comprise a significant fraction of the total reserves in the world. According to some estimates, the Brazilian pre-salt alone contains up to 100 billion barrels of oil. Thus, it certainly makes sense that various oil and gas companies have been interested in recent leasing rounds, including BP (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), and Total.

Total In Brazil

Total has been operating in Brazil for nearly thirty years and today has a variety of different operations in the country. Perhaps the most important of these is the Libra field, which is one of the largest discoveries in the pre-salt region to date. This find is located 200 km off of the coast of Rio de Janeiro in the Santos Basin. As is the case with many fields in the pre-salt region, the Libra field is located in an ultra-deepwater environment and thus requires the use of a modern ultra-deepwater drilling rig. This is something that could prove quite beneficial for companies that own and operate these rigs, such as Transocean (RIG) as interest in developing the Brazilian pre-salt continues to increase.

The Libra field is operated by Petrobras, which has a 40% ownership stake in the project. Total has a 20% stake, alongside Royal Dutch Shell (with a 20% ownership stake), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CEO) (with a 10% stake), and China National Petroleum Corporation (PTR) (with a 10% stake). This consortium has been working to develop the field, and at the end of last year, Total announced first production from the project. The company reported that the FPSO unit that is located at the site was producing approximately 50,000 barrels of oil per day, but it expects that to ultimately be ramped up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day.

As part of the auction process to obtain leases for offshore blocks, companies are required to give a certain percentage of a block's production to the Brazilian government. The government then auctions this oil off periodically in order to raise money. In the recent round (which prompted this article), Total was awarded a twelve-month contract for the government's share of the oil from the Lula field, which should result in Total receiving approximately 1.1 million barrels. It is worth noting that Total has no stake in the Lula field so had no hand in extracting this oil, but that does not actually make any difference in the end.

As I discussed in a previous article, Total has also begun working with Petrobras to develop solar energy projects in Brazil. While it is uncertain exactly what, if anything, will come of this, it does show that Total is quite committed to expanding its operations in the large South American nation.

Valuation

The awarding of this contract will result in Total receiving approximately 1.1 million barrels of oil over the next year. This will boost the company's revenues as it sells this oil, but the impact will be quite small as this represents only a small percentage of the company's total production. Nevertheless, though, all of the company's operations in Brazil will contribute to its growth.

The question then becomes whether or not the company's stock price is currently undervalued relative to its forward growth, which would indicate that the stock is a buy at its current level. One metric that we can use to determine this is what is known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to account for the company's growth. As a general rule, a PEG ratio over 1.0 indicates that a stock may be overvalued relative to its forward growth and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, Total is expected to grow its earnings at a 12.00% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.91 at the current stock price. Thus, the stock could be undervalued at the current share price.

Dividend

For years, Total has been one of the highest yielding stocks among the major oil companies. That continues to be the case today:

Company Ticker Symbol Current Yield Total S.A. TOT 4.76% Exxon Mobil XOM 4.01% Chevron CVX 3.91% Equinor ASA EQNR 2.69% BP BP 5.81% Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A 5.04%

One thing that is important to note here is that, like many foreign companies, Total's dividends are subject to French withholding tax. Due to a tax treaty between France and the United States, this withholding tax is 15% for American investors. For this reason, it is advisable for Americans to hold shares of Total in an ordinary taxable account instead of a tax-advantaged account like an IRA.

