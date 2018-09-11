If You're Considering Netlist Be Sure To Consider The Risks

While the patent litigation represents a potential win for Netlist down the line, this potential reward is outweighed by the risks involved in Netlist.

After looking into Netlist, I saw red flags in financial reports as well as a recent dilutive move that could be a sign of further dilution ahead.

Netlist (NLST) has seen an incredible rise in value recently with gains from $0.15 per share at the closing bell on September 6, 2018, to $0.75 per share at the closing bell on September 10, 2018. Looking into timing, it's pretty easy to see what caused the gains.

The United States International Trade Commission issued a claim construction in favor of the company with regard to an international patent infringement case.

While this news is positive, these cases can take years to come to a head, and looking into the most recent financial data offered by Netlist, the company doesn't have that long.

Recently, the company diluted shares to fund further operations. Even with the funds generated through this dilution, the company only has enough cash on hand to make it through about 6 months. The recent rise in value is creating an opportunity for Netlist to get their hands on the funding they need through further death spiral financing.

If you're considering an investment in Netlist, I urge you to take a look at the company's balance sheet and consider the risks before getting involved.

Netlist Receives Favorable ITC Issuance

Two weeks ago, Netlist was a relatively unknown penny stock. Today, the stock is being featured on some of the most popular investing websites. What's changed?

On September 6, 2018, Netlist announced that the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a claim construction order. The order was with regard to investigation number 337-TA-1089, which was looking into SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) RDIMM and LRDIMM enterprise memory products.

Netlist claims that these memory products infringe on the company's intellectual property and is seeking damages. The company asserts that these products infringe on patent numbers 9,606,907 and 9,535,623.

In the release linked to above, the company said that the Administrative Law Judge took the Netlist side on key claim construction issues with regard to this case. Because the claim construction order acts as a framework for the ITC to work off of when deciding if patents are valid and infringed, and the Administrative Law Judge took Netlist's side when issuing this "framework," Netlist has been essentially given the upper hand in this litigation.

Of course, should it be determined that these patents are valid and infringed, Netlist will likely be awarded a financial judgement, offering it funding that as you will see below, the company desperately needs.

Looking Into Netlist Financial Data Raises Concerns

In the most recent financial report offered up by Netlist, there are a few red flags that stuck out like a sore thumb. First and foremost, the company only had just under $7 million at the close of the most recent quarter, which took place on June 30, 2018. In the same period, the company generated a net loss of about $3.4 million.

Considering the current rate of losses that the company is experiencing and the amount of cash that the company has on hand, at the end of the quarter, there was just about enough money left on hand for the company to make it through about six months. This brings us to an important point.

In general patent litigation in the United States can take years to come to a head. International patent litigation can be even more time consuming as the laws of multiple countries don't always match up. SK Hynix, the company on the other end of the patent litigation that sent Netlist climbing in the market recently is a South Korean company. Therefore, as a United States-based company, Netlist is going to have to take the international patent litigation approach.

Netlist Has Dilution In Its Recent History

Any time I consider an investment, one of the first things that I look for is recent dilution. The bottom line is that if a company needed money bad enough to dilute shares owned by current shareholders in the recent past, there's a chance of future financial moves that are not in the best interest of shareholders.

In the case of Netlist, the company recently raised funds through dilution. On August 17, 2018, just over a year ago, the company announced the pricing of an offering of common stock. The company announced that it would be selling 1.275 million shares of common stock at a price of $0.60 per share. At the time, that was a tremendous discount over the going rate at more than $1 per share.

Here we are a year later, and if it wasn't for the hype associated with the patent litigation news, the stock would be trading around $0.15 per share and regardless of the news, the company is once again, in financial trouble.

Is More Dilution Ahead?

Considering that the company has raised funds using dilution as a vehicle in the very recent past, there's no indication that the company would go against using it as a vehicle to raise funds in the future. Unfortunately, Netlist doesn't have enough cash on hand to last very long, given the rate of loss reported in the most recent earnings report. This begs the question, is more dilution ahead?

Although there's no telling what management of a publicly traded company has planned, including Netlist, I wouldn't take the idea of more dilution off of the table at this juncture. I actually believe that it is highly likely.

With the company running out of cash quickly and dilution in the recent history, the cards are on the table, waiting for the company to strike. The possibility of dilution in the near future is only compounded by the recent gains seen in the value of the stock.

Netlist saw a 500% rise in value from September 6, 2018 to September 10, 2018. If a company wanted to raise money, the best time to do so would be when their valuation is at a high point. After all, the higher the valuation, the higher the amount of money the company can charge for each newly issued share.

So, when I look at Netlist, what I'm seeing is a recipe for disaster. Recent news has excited investors to the point of unsustainable gains. At the same time, the company has diluted shares in the past and is running out of money. These three factors create a perfect storm that I believe has the potential to lead to a dilutive offering within the next 30 days.

The Takeaway

Netlist is a struggling company. Although news that the company has the upper hand in patent litigation is positive, international patent litigation is not something that happens overnight. It will likely take years before Netlist sees a dime as a result of this litigation, and that's if it proves to be the victor in the case. In the meantime, the company is struggling financially and sitting on highs after an unjustified 500% run in value over the course of four calendar days, two of which were weekend days! All in all, I believe that the signs are pointing to the potential for large declines ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.