Vipshop Holdings - From Growth To Value! (Video)

On the positive side, the stock price is trading closer and closer to intrinsic value.

Management hopes to turn things around, but their JD and Tencent collaboration strategy doesn't convince me.

The combination of slower growth and contracting margins has put significant pressure on the stock.

VIPS is an excellent example of how quickly can a growth story turn into a value play.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) is a Chinese e-commerce discount retailer that once enjoyed staggering growth rates but is now struggling. Its stock price is currently trading at 30% of its 52-week high and at only 20% of its all time high.

I am currently researching the Chinese stock market for investing opportunities. For me, analyzing from the top down is the best way to locate potential investments. Please watch the below video to determine whether VIPS might be an interesting addition to your Chinese value portfolio.

Video summary:

0:42 - I Discuss the reasons behind the volatility in its stock price.

1:49 - Company overview: I explain the slowdown in growth and margin contraction.

3:14 - I discuss management's strategy of increasing growth and improving margins by collaborating with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and JD.com (JD).

Here are some other points:

5:17 - As a long term value investor, it is important for me to understand whether the company will still exist in the future. Discounted e-commerce is a difficult landscape and a highly competitive business.

5:39 - Value investing is about buying something at a price below its intrinsic value. VIPS is getting closer to such an opportunity as it is still cash flow positive and has invested a lot in valuable infrastructure.

6:29 - An earnings model confirms a safe entry point for VIPS. However, there is the risk that someone might buyout VIPS with a private offer before the stock reaches its price target. A buyout increases the risk of investing in VIPS as it would limit the potential upside.

Enjoy the video.

