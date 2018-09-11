HQL: A Top-Notch Biotech CEF

The fund does make quarterly distributions, but they vary considerably, so it may not be a good choice for investors seeking income.

Over the past few weeks, I have written a few articles about the income opportunities provided by Tekla's healthcare funds. Thus far, I have covered three of the four funds, so it seems a good time to take a look at the fourth. That fourth fund is called Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

The very name of the fund, Tekla Life Sciences Investors, would make one think that this is a fund designed to profit by investing in some of the more exotic areas of healthcare such as biotechnology. This is indeed the case. According to the fund's web page:

HQL primarily invests in the life sciences (including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies), agriculture, and environmental management industries. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the life sciences industry believed to have significant potential for above-above long-term growth. Selection will emphasize the smaller, emerging companies with a maximum of 40% of the Fund's assets in restricted securities of both public and private companies.

Thus, the fund does indeed invest in somewhat more exotic segments of the healthcare field, as the name suggests. However, it also invests outside of healthcare in agriculture and environmental management. This is an area in which few companies are notable dividend-payers, and so the fund has to generate the majority of its income through capital gains. This differs somewhat from the Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW), another of Tekla's funds, that focuses primarily on income. This has the effect of causing the fund's distributions to vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter.

Thus, the fund may not be appropriate for those investors that need to depend on it to provide a steady and reliable source of income. It may still represent a good investment for those that can deal with the fluctuating quarterly payout. In fact, the fund has historically been a relatively solid investment over the years.

As we can see here, the fund has generated a relatively solid 9.71% average annual return on its net asset value since its inception in May 1992. What is more, the fund has returned an average of 13.30% on its net asset value over the past ten years. These are both very reasonable numbers that show us that Tekla has done a very good job at managing the fund.

The Portfolio

Now let us have a look at the fund's portfolio. Here are the top ten holdings in the fund:

This is unlikely to be a surprise to anybody that is familiar with the biotechnology space as companies such as Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Biogen (BIIB) are among the largest firms in the biotechnology space. They do, however, represent an outsized proportion of the fund's portfolio. As I have mentioned in quite a few past articles, I do not usually like to see any single position accounting for more than 5% of a fund's portfolio. This is because a decline in the market price of that asset for any reason would have an outsized effect on the fund as a whole. Here we see that HQL has five such positions.

Although the fund advertises itself as investing in all of the life sciences areas, it is overwhelmingly concentrated in the biotechnology space.

This exposes the fund to sector risk. If anything happens that negatively affects the biotechnology sector, HQL as a whole will suffer. One such adverse effect that could be on the horizon would be government regulation on biotechnology uses in healthcare. If the government, for example, forces biopharmaceutical firms to cut their prices sharply, then the sector as a whole could suffer.

As might be expected, the fund is invested primarily in common stocks. Indeed, these securities comprise 88% of the fund's portfolio:

In fact, though, the actual allocation to stocks is higher. This is because 2.6% of the fund's portfolio is invested in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI). This exchange-traded fund is also nearly entirely common stock holdings. Thus, this brings the fund's actual allocation to common stocks to a figure closer to 90%. Although common stocks are generally considered to be the riskiest financial instrument (along with boasting the highest returns), investors can reduce their own risk by parking some money into preferred stocks or bonds themselves. There is little reason for the fund to do it.

Conclusion

Overall, HQL is a historically well-performing life sciences fund. Although the fund advertises itself as investing in all of the life sciences, it is primarily a biotechnology fund so comes with all of the associated risks and potential rewards. It also does not have a stable distribution so may not be a good choice for someone that wants or needs a steady payout. However, an investor that plays within these parameters will find a lot to like here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.