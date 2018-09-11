Tesla: 2019 Is The Biggest Problem

Everyone has their eyes focused on whether or not Tesla (TSLA) will meet its very positive guidance for the second half of this year. As the company ramps up Model 3 production, investors are curious to see how this will impact the overall financials. Unfortunately, those not looking ahead to 2019 may be in for a bigger surprise, given all of the headwinds coming rather soon.

The biggest problem for Tesla next year will be the phase out of the US Federal EV Tax Credit. The current $7,500 credit will be halved at the start of the year, halved again on July 1, and completely gone in 2020. This might have a slight impact on the Model S/X models that start at $77,000, but obviously is more important for the lower priced Model 3, especially if the $35,000 version ever shows up.

For those still waiting for their Model 3 to arrive, particularly the base version, unfortunately the credit cut isn't the only problem you are facing. I mentioned back in early July that Tesla had hiked loan rates yet again, meaning those borrowing to purchase the vehicle would face more interest expenses. Just over two months later, another rate hike has hit the books as seen below.

(Source: Tesla Model S page, seen here)

Currently, the company is offering rates starting at 3.50% for the Model 3, but imagine where things would have been roughly a year ago when it was offering rates on the base S/X that were 300 basis points lower. Higher end S/X versions do have lower rates, but they have also soared over the past year. With no lease option currently available on the Model 3, the rise in interest rates combined with the tax credit phase out could reduce demand quite a bit in the US.

It remains to be seen what Tesla will do with pricing on its vehicles once the US credit starts being cut. Remember, many of Tesla's competitors will have access to these credits for several years, so vehicles like the Jaguar i-Pace, Audi e-Tron, etc., could be much better values moving forward. If Tesla keeps pricing the same, it could lose sales, but if it cuts prices, margins will be hurt.

Unfortunately, the US is not the only country where sales could take a hit next year. The Netherlands is one of Tesla's fastest growing markets, where sales have soared in recent years as seen below. This year, growth could be even more impressive, but it is because a huge incentive is set to expire. A 4% current tax jumps to 22% next year, meaning Tesla vehicles get much more expensive. We've seen several examples in recent years of sales falling off a cliff when incentives expire, and the Netherlands is set to represent somewhere between 5% and 8% of S/X sales this year. Losing even 2,000 sales there could be a problem given headwinds in the US as well as China.

(Source: TMC Europe tracking, seen here. *Registrations for 2018 are only through August)

Of course, many are also concerned about Tesla's financial situation. The company had a huge working capital deficit at the end of Q2, and billions in debt are coming due in the next couple of years. Management has guided to being free cash flow positive in the second half of this year, but part of that has to do with significantly reducing capital expenditure plans. That will only make the situation worse as it delays future products, limits expansion of the supercharger network, and reduces investment in the troubled service network. Even if Tesla is able to roll over its debt, its perilous financial situation will mean a further increase in interest expenses that are already heading towards $200 million per quarter.

In the end, Tesla's biggest problem may not be what happens the rest of this year, but what is to come in 2019. The US tax credit phase out and Netherlands tax increase are likely to hurt sales, and rising loan rates only makes these vehicles more expensive for consumers. Tesla needs to start generating profits and cash flow, especially to improve its terrible balance sheet. The mountain that the company is trying to climb is only getting bigger, and perhaps that's a reason why the 2025 bonds traded below $82 at times on Monday and remain at yields that imply significant distress.

