Francesca's Holdings Corp. (FRAN) CEO Steve Lawrence on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Francesca's Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 11, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Kelly Dilts - CFO

Steve Lawrence - President and CEO

Analysts

Janet Kloppenburg - JJK Research

Dylan Carden - William Blair

Susan Anderson - B. Riley FBR

Steve Marotta - CLK and Associates

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Francesca's Holding Corporation Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Kelly Dilts. Please go ahead.

Kelly Dilts

Thanks, [Espie] [ph], and good morning everyone. We appreciate your participation this morning in Francesca's second quarter fiscal year 2018 conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining our financial and operating results for the second quarter ended August 4, 2018.

Please note the following discussion includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in today's discussion that address activities, events or developments that the company expect, believe, target or anticipate, will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk or other factors. Including those risk factors set forth in the company's Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All such statements speak only as of the date made, and except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

As usual, a replay of today's conference call will be posted on our Web site. We will begin today's call with comments from our President and CEO, Steve Lawrence. Steve?

Steve Lawrence

Thanks, Kelly. Good morning everyone, and welcome to our second quarter earnings call. During our time today, Kelly and I will give you some color around our second quarter performance, along with how we see the back-half of the year playing out.

Overall sales for the second quarter did not meet our expectations. Our biggest challenge in the quarter was weakness in brick-and-mortar traffic that averaged down low double-digits and led to a 13% comp sales decline for the quarter. While we continue to manage through the choppy top-line sales trends, we've been focused on maintaining disciplined cost control measures. These efforts help us come in just below the low end of our EPS guidance at $0.01.

We're also pleased that despite the challenging top-line sales, we ended the quarter with clean inventories down 13% on a per boutique basis. Beneath the surface, the content is much more current and forward-facing than last year with clearance representing roughly 15% of our inventory at the end of the quarter.

Despite the disappointing sales performance, we have several takeaways that give us confidence we're moving in the right direction. First, our e-commerce business continues to grow at a double-digit rate as we continue to advance our omni-channel capabilities. Our plan going forward is to push even harder on the dot-com front. And to help us with this, we've recently engaged with a consulting group to help us build and execute an acceleration plan for our e-commerce business. We will share more details as this plan starts to crystallize.

Second, as you know, we've been on a journey to upgrade and improve our assortments while also shipping our edit point back to our core 18 to 35-year-old demographic. We've been focusing on conversion as a key metric to indicate our guest acceptance of the new assortment. While our boutique's conversion rate averaged now an 8% for second quarter, we saw a sequential improvement each month, and as we got into the middle of August, we saw conversion flatten out.

Third, we're also seeing our AUR stabilize and benefit from better full-price selling in the new elevated merchandise. The team has worked hard to ensure that our quality has been raised and that the assortments have an amazing perceived value.

What is clear from the second quarter results is that it's taking us longer than anticipated to turn the corner and to get our core guests to reengage and shop with us with the same frequency that she has in the past. While we believe the merchandize assortments we have on the floor is a dramatic improvement over our offering last year at this time, we're not sitting still. The team is constantly evaluating on what was working and what is not -- while moving quickly to react to the selling and making adjustments to our fallen holiday assortments accordingly.

While we are seeing improvement in many of our key metrics, our slowdown in traffic is indicating to us that it will take time to regain her trust and win her back. As a result, we're lowering our sales guidance for the back-half of the year, and are now expecting comps to come in flat to down five. With the lower sales volume, we're now forecasting EPS to come into the year at $0.15 to $0.25. I will stress that the team is working hard to offset the de-leveraging effect of reducing our sales guidance by controlling expenses while also protecting strategic investments that will help us turn the corner and improve our performance. We're also controlling inventories and managing to a lower sales forecast to ensure that we don't get into an overbought position.

We've put in place a lot of new capabilities over the last 18 months. At this point, we're in the very early innings of many of these initiatives taking root and are just now starting to see some of the benefits. I'd like to highlight a couple of the bigger changes we've made.

As I mentioned earlier, we've upgraded and refined our assortments by moving our edit point back to our core demographic of 18 to 35 years old. This is translated into our assortments being on-trend versus being on the edge of the trend curve. At the same time, we're also raising the level of quality, which is translating into an improved value proposition. Additionally, the team is reinventing many of our legacy categories to help give us a unique and differentiated point of view.

A great example of this is our updated gift assortment that we're rolling out for holiday. We're introducing new categories, we're also focusing on special and unique finds that will surprise and delight while moving away from more commoditized items and categories. We believe this should be a key business driver for us heading into holiday.

In terms of the mechanics of how we buy and assort, we've reengineered buying process and are back to executing our broad and shallow approach while thoughtfully curating assortments that enable her to create complete looks. This is helping us improve both conversion and units per transaction.

The team has also put in place much more rigorous planning and allocation disciplines, the result is a better balance, just-in-time receipt flow that much more closely ties back to our boutique capacities. The end result is the boutiques are getting new receipts virtually every day, and these goods are almost immediately going to the sales floor versus sitting in a back stock room for some period of time. One thing that is clear from our selling is that our guest has a voracious appetite for newness, and we believe delivering a steady and consistent flow of newness is going to be a key ingredient in our success going forward.

We're pleased that our inventories are well-controlled and our plan is to not let this discipline slip. As I stated earlier, inventory was down 13% versus last year on a per boutique basis at the end of Q2, and we expect it to be down high single-digits at the end of Q3.

We have elevated and repositioned our marketing message to have a better blend of inspirational style at a compelling value. Historically, our marketing spend has been well below industry average, and we recognize that investing and marketing will be key in winning back our customer and keeping her engaged with the brand.

While we're focused on expense controls, marketing is the one area where we plan to continue to invest. Our plan is to increase our marketing spend by roughly 20% during the back-half of the year. We'll focus this increased spend into this must-win time periods in the calendar, most notably Thanksgiving and Cyber Week along with the ramp-up to Christmas.

Our new POS that we implemented last year has enabled us to roll out two new omni-channel capabilities this year. Our teams and guests have rapidly adopted our buy in boutique ship to home capabilities, and in a short period of time these orders have grown to represent over 20% of our dot-com business. At the same time, over 10% of our dot-com customers are choosing to have their orders shipped to a boutique. As this volume continues to grow, we should see an even greater positive impact on store traffic.

We've piloted and rolled out a store remodel program that we're utilizing to refresh 80 to 85 older vintage boutiques. This is the same format we're using in all of the new boutique openings. And at this point, we should head into holiday with over 15% of our boutiques in this new format. We continue to see these stores consistently drive better results in boutiques in the older format.

Finally, we just rolled out our new Fran Rewards loyalty program to all boutiques during late second quarter. I'm pleased to say that we've grown this [file to] [ph] over 2.1 million guests in a very short period of time.

Going forward, Fran Rewards gives us a new, powerful, marketing tool that will allow us to drive sales by engaging with our loyalists in a deeper way and on a much more consistent basis. As a matter of fact, we're running our first free gift promotion in the next couple of weeks and we're excited to see our guests reaction to it.

To reiterate, we are on a journey to transform our business. Our strategy is to embrace the best elements of what made this company great when we were initially founded, but interpreting and executing them in a way that is relevant for today's rapidly-changing retail landscape. While it is taking us longer than anticipated to regain momentum in the business, we believe that we are on the right path and that we are in the very early stages of seeing these strategies unfold and drive improvements. Our plan is to practically manage business and call audibles as we go, but to stay focused on this journey of transformation and get some of the initiatives we've put in place a chance to play out.

Now, I'd like to turn it over to Kelly to walk through a more detailed breakdown of our second quarter results as well as our updated guidance for the remainder of the year. Kelly?

Kelly Dilts

Thanks, Steve. I'll begin with a review of our second quarter 2018 financial results followed by a discussion of our 2018 third quarter and revised full-year guidance.

Net sales for the second quarter decreased 6% to a $113 million compared to $119.7 million in the same quarter last year. These results are below the guidance we gave on our last call as some of the encouraging results we saw in May did not build as expected through the rest of the quarter. Comparable sales declined 13% primarily as a result of a decline in boutique traffic as well as a lower conversion rate.

As Steve mentioned, our traffic trends are well below our expectations and the launch of our new loyalty program and our new floor set did not generate the expected lift in boutique traffic. While the conversion rate was down year-over-year, it improved sequentially from month to month throughout the second quarter and into August, which indicates to us our newer deliveries are resonating with our guests.

E-commerce sales remain strong and exceeded our expectations with both strong traffic and conversion. Looking at average ticket, both average unit retail and units per transaction increased during the quarter.

We saw a healthy increase in AUR from first quarter to second mostly due to the increased penetration of regular inventory sales versus clearance. Average transaction value had a 500 basis point improvement from first quarter to second quarter and an increase compared to the prior year.

By merchandized category, all categories showed sequential improvements versus the first quarter except for gift and shoes. Accessories comped positively with strong performances in scarves and hair accessories.

In jewelry, we capitalized on the strong trend in statement earrings. However, this was offset by declines in necklaces and bracelets.

In gifts, beauty was strong but was offset by weakness in other categories. That said, we are working on our gift category and we believe we are curating a compelling assortment for the holiday season.

In clothing, bottom driven primarily by skirts comped positively. However, dresses and tops remained weak although tops did improve from first quarter.

Gross margin decreased 730 basis points to 39%; 400 basis points was due to occupancy de-leverage.

Merchandise margins declined 330 basis points due to higher mark downs as we continued to execute on our in-seasons clearance strategy. Additionally, we took marked-out-of-stock charges in order to allow the focus to be on our new floor set.

Second quarter SG&A expenses decreased $300,000 or approximately 1% compared to the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily due to $1.6 million of lower performance-based incentive compensation partially offset by an increase of $9000 in corporate payroll to support both e-commerce operations as well as infrastructure and strategic investments.

Additionally, we had increase of $3000 in marketing to support the launch of the Fran Rewards loyalty program. It should also be noted that the selling expenses were well managed and came in flat on a dollar basis to last year despite the increase in the number of boutiques.

Our effective tax rate for second quarter was 44.6% compared to 38.7% last year due to additional tax expense related to divesting of certain stock-based awards. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter was $0.01 compared to $0.20 last year.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the second quarter with $23.4 million in cash compared to $33.3 million at the end of second quarter last year. As noted earlier, inventory decreased 13% on a per boutique basis and decreased 6% in total. This is despite sales coming in lower than expected. We believe our inventory is in good shape both in clearance composition and capacity or units per boutique.

The company had no debt outstanding at the end of the quarter and did not borrow during the quarter. We did not repurchase any shares of our stock this quarter as we feel it is prudent to conservatively manage our cash prioritization strategic investments over share repurchases. As of today, we have $40.2 million remaining under our current repurchase program.

Capital expenditures for the year-to-date period totaled $14.4 million comprised of $7.8 million for new boutiques, $4.2 million for remodel, and $1 million for existing boutique. The remaining CapEx was spent on IT and e-commerce projects. During the quarter, we opened four new boutiques and closed six, bringing our total boutique count to 742. This consists of 352 mall locations and 390 non-mall locations which includes 90 outlets.

Our full-year guidance for the boutique openings and closures is now 34 openings and 24 closures. Additionally, we refreshed 30 boutiques and are on track to refresh 80 to 85 boutiques for the year. As noted on our last call, we closed on our asset based revolving credit facility in May. At the end of second quarter, our borrowing availability was $28.4 million.

I would like to point out that we expect to continue to fund all of our investments in the business using operating cash. Historically was distant to our revolver, and we view it as an add of layer of liquidity providing us with increased flexibility to operate our business. Turning to guidance, as Steve discussed, we are revising our back-half guidance to reflect the current traffic trends and a slower inflection in the business as we continue to work in winning our guests back.

As a result, for the third quarter, we now expect net sales of $105 million to $110 million. This is a decrease of 1% to an increase of 4% compared to last year. Comparable sales are expected to decrease between 3% and 8%. Merchandized margins are expected to improve by approximately 200 basis points for third quarter and will be somewhat upset by occupancy de-leverage resulting in a flat-to-modest increase in total gross margins compared to last year.

Also as Steve noted, we are staying diligent in our inventory management and expect to end the quarter with an inventory per boutique down in the high single digit range. Third quarter SG&A dollars are expected to increase 4% to 6% compared to last year. Last year's third quarter included a reversal of performance-based incentive expenses that we had accrued earlier in the year. This year, we also reversed most of our performance-based incentive expenses that had occurred in the second quarter.

Additionally, in the third quarter of the current year, we have higher corporate payroll and related expenses supporting e-commerce operations and the larger boutique base as well as an increased investment in marketing. Offsetting these increases are expected cost savings as we work to reduce any expenses that are not related to strategic investments.

The tax rate for the third quarter is expected to be 35% as there will be an additional tax expense related to divesting of certain stock-based awards. Diluted shares are expected to be $35.1 million.

Finally, for the third quarter, we expect a diluted loss per share of $0.03 to a diluted earnings per share of $0.02. For the full-year, we now expect total sales of $453 million to $463 million based on comparable sales decline of 8% to 10%. Gross margin as a percent of sales is expected to decline due to occupancy de-leverage, merchandise margins as expect to be flattish. Additionally, SG&A is expected to increase in this low single-digit range.

Finally, diluted earnings per share is expected to be $0.15 to $0.25 compared to 2017 GAAP EPS of $0.43 and adjusted EPS of $0.52. Last year's adjusted EPS excludes $3.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share in charges related to the re-measurement of deferred tax assets associated with the new tax law. Capital expenditures for the year are still expected to be $30 million, including $22 million for the 80 to 85 refreshes and 34 new boutiques.

We plan to open three additional boutiques, one in third quarter and two in fourth quarter. We also plan to close 14 additional boutiques in the back-half of the year mostly in the fourth quarter. The remainder of CapEx will be spent or has been spent on our new warehouse management system, royalty program, and other technology and corporate investments that support short-term improvement and long-term growth. Depreciation for the full-year is expected to be approximately $25 million.

This concludes the financial review. And we'd now like to open up the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Janet Kloppenburg with JJK Research.

Janet Kloppenburg

Good morning, everyone.

Kelly Dilts

Hi.

Janet Kloppenburg

I recall last quarter, you guys talked a bit about having identified some of the problems in clothing, which sort of built the SKU, and color count was too wide, and that you were going to get back on track with the Francesca DNA, and I was wondering if you could talk in clothing, with the weakness in dresses and tops continuing, what you see now is the problem, Steve, and how long it may take to remedy that? Thank you. I have follow-on as well.

Steve Lawrence

Yes, Janet, what I think you are referencing is in the past we've had some changes in leadership, as you know, in the merchandising area.

Janet Kloppenburg

Right.

Steve Lawrence

And we've gone in the past period of time where, originally, we have a very broad and shallow kind of merchandising concept. We've gone through a period of being much more narrow and deep. And we have gone back to that broad and shallow concept. So the breadth of the buys is kind of back to more traditionally or historically it's been. We're not buying deep buys behind anything. Generally we're distributing fixes about something to a store, which is a small quantity, and we're selling through them on a very rapid basis. So, from that perspective, we've certainly fixed the mechanics of where we were to where we are now.

In terms of the weakness we continue to see in clothing, I think there are a couple of things happening there. Clearly, there is a cycle that's away from dresses right now, and as you know, dresses is a very, very strong, important category for us. So, it's about 40% of our clothing business, clothing at 50% of the total means, dresses are 20% of the total. And we've long had a really strong hand in dresses. And I think as that business has declined, it's really put pressure on the apparel business. So, to offset that what we've done is we started building back our bottoms business to take advantage of the separates trend. So you can see denim in a much more robust way on our floor today than probably it's ever been. We're almost doubling our denim business. You see skirts coming back and making an appearance on our floor, and skirts was a fantastic selling category for us.

But the math of trying to replace or sell a top or a bottom for a dress, we're certainly mixing down from an AUR perspective there. At the same time, within dresses one thing we probably didn't move fast enough on is there is categories beneath the surface, rompers and jumpsuits that are doing really well, and we are shifting money pretty aggressively into, particularly jumpsuits for fall, but then rompers again for spring to try to offset some of that as well. But I think there's a cyclical weakness in the dress business that we're reacting to, to try to offset.

Janet Kloppenburg

And therefore your inventory declines were pretty dramatic, but in the meantime your investments are shifting. So when do you think you'll have that content where you want it to be, Steve, i.e., more bottoms and less of the dresses, and I don't know about tops, but when you do think…

Steve Lawrence

I think as we get into fall selling, you'll start to see it move that direction. Our plan from a tops-to-bottoms ratio is we're going to be at four to one, so four tops to every one bottom. Historically, if you went back last year as a reference point, we were more like six to one. So we're landing the bottoms and flowing back into the bottoms, so you'll see that happen throughout most of the fall.

In terms of getting a better position in rompers on the floor and jumpsuits, that will be an evolution as we kind of move through fall. Obviously, we have right now kind of a big special occasion dress business we're delivering to take advantage of all the different events and parties that happen in the back-half of the year, but we're going to steadily ramp up rompers and jumpsuits, could be as high as 20% to 30% of the assortment in dresses during the back-half of the year. And that'll be more of an evolution.

Janet Kloppenburg

Okay. And just lastly, what are your thoughts on expanding the fleet given the challenges you're experiencing on the merchandising front?

Steve Lawrence

I think it's an interesting question. So I'll state first off, we haven't really given any thoughts our guidance around what we're going to do for 2019 yet. We're opening, I think, roughly 30-35 new stores this year, closing around 25, so a net of 10. I think there're still opportunities for us out there. They need to be in the high traffic A+, A, maybe B+ rated centers. We have been on this journey of opening up stores in A-rated centers while closing Cs and Ds. One of the things we're really pleased about is we actually, when we went through and looked at the last Green Street Advisory report, we only have one store now that's in a D-rated center and that's going to close by the end of the year.

So we are, beneath the surface, optimizing the fleet and moving away from the lower traffic centers. And Janet, when we talk about our challenge, our biggest challenge right now is traffic. And as you know, we traditionally don't market a lot, right. I mean, we spend about 1% of our revenue on marketing, which is a low percentage spend, and then because we're a smaller company it's a low dollar spend. In a lot of cases our boutiques are our marketing. And so having boutiques in high-traffic locations does help not just only our brick-and-mortar business, it also helps our dot-com business. So we still think there's a role for it, but we haven't determined what that looks like for 2019 yet.

Janet Kloppenburg

Thanks so much. Good luck.

Steve Lawrence

Thanks.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Dylan Carden with William Blair.

Dylan Carden

Yes, hi. Thank you. Just curious, I know you've kind of walked away from talking about the fleet based on mall versus off-mall performance. But just to, sort of in the middle of this recovery, if it makes more sense. Are you seeing any difference there as far as traffic is concerned in the two categories?

Steve Lawrence

Nothing that stands out candidly; I mean, the traffic was fairly broad-based across types of store types as well as geography. Dylan, I think the one thing that really has continued to stick out for us over the past year as we've been fighting through this choppy top line sales trend is dot-com has continued to grow at very strong rates. And that's the same assortment that we have in store. So even last year, when we didn't feel like our assortment was great we had a strong dot-com business. And that's only gotten stronger as we feel like we've gotten better from a merchandising perspective. So one of the things we're really focused in on is we have -- we under-penetrate in dot-com. We're under 10% in dot-com penetration. And if you look at lot of our peers, they're in the 20%, 30%, or even 40% range.

And so what that tells us is there's definitely more of flight to digital. And certainly at the younger end of the customer spectrum we probably are more susceptible to that than other different retailers who have maybe an older clientele base. And it tells us that we've got to ramp up our dot-com business and penetration faster. So I mentioned in my talking points that we'd hired a consultant come in and help us figure out how to do that. And we're working on what that looks like. And we'll certainly share that with you going forward once we have some concrete recommendations. But we believe part of our pathway forward to help fix the top line sales and to help the traffic is to dramatically ramp up our marketing and our dot-com business.

Dylan Carden

Got you. I guess, and related to that, the marketing spend I think you said was up 20% in the back-half, can you just give me a sense kind of what bucket that's going to? If it's all online, kind of social or what that looks like as far as particularly enhancing your online business?

Steve Lawrence

Yes. I mean most of what our marketing is today is digital in nature, right? We don't have a strong traditional base in marketing. We did a direct mail piece to limited distribution during the August time period, but most of our marketing is in paid research, social influencers. So, the increase will go to primarily digital channels. Now, we do believe that that also has an impact and influence on the brick-and-mortar channel. But what we have done is really focus that spend into those muscling time periods as I mentioned. So, we know there is a couple of natural selling peaks ahead of us, where we have a chance to get the guest back in our game from merchandizing perspective, right.

First one is when the weather turns and it gets cold. That's hard for us to predict and plan a big marketing spend around. But we do know particularly in that late November through early mid-December time period when the guest is coming back in and that's the next biggest and candidly the biggest natural selling time period on the calendar. And so, we are really focusing our spend into that time period to make sure we are top of mind and to bring her back in, and we think that that should help us as we get into Q4.

Dylan Carden

Got you. Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Susan Anderson with B. Riley FBR.

Susan Anderson

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I guess I was curious, it seems like things must have really deteriorated from the end of second quarter call. Just wondering I think you guys were coming up against easier compares in June, July, August. So, just kind of wondering what changed so significantly versus your original expectations?

Steve Lawrence

Yes, as you remember Susan, we are talking about May seem to be an inflection point and business was moving in the right direction. And we interpreted that that was kind of the turning point. And that as we got deeper into Q2 and closer to the late July time period where business turns soft, we would see an inflection. And we didn't, right? And so based off that, we have reforecast the back-half of the year.

I think when you think about where we had been - and I have mentioned earlier that we've had this shifting at a point where traditionally we have been an 18- to 35-year-old with the target of that - or the center of that target being a 26-year-old, right? And certainly under previous chief merchant, we talked about how the assortment had moved younger maybe to the edge of that edit point.

I believe that probably helped us build up a back-to-school business during that time period. And if you remember, we had a really strong back-to-school business back in 2016. And even last year with tough results, it was still -- those weeks were very overpenetrated for us versus where we traditionally sell. And moving back, the edit point to the 26-year-old this year with new merchandized probably didn't resonate as much with the younger end of the spectrum.

That being said, we think it was the right move. And we think we are headed in the right direction. And we feel very good about the merchandize that's out there. I think the team with new direction is getting stronger and stronger in their voice as they move forward. And we are very excited about how it builds and grows as we head into holiday. But certainly, you are right. We did not see the strength that we started to see in early May continue throughout the later part of the quarter.

Susan Anderson

Got it. And just looking at inventory, so it looks pretty clean, you ended pretty much in line with sales. I guess how are you thinking about the back-half in terms of clearance and promotion? Are you still trying to pull back? And then maybe you can talk about your expectations for March margin in the back-half in third quarter?

Steve Lawrence

So, I'll answer the first part and let Kelly answer the second part. So, our goal is we have gotten our inventory in a good place. We spent the better part of last year on defense. We had too much inventory. We were trying to push it to consumers. And so, we worked really hard in the front-half of this year to get back on offense from an inventory perspective. And I feel like we there. And our plan is to stay there. So that end what we have done is we really totally re-architected our financial plan. We are basing our average inventory off of boutique capacity so that we can have more door-to-floor, which I mentioned in my talking points. And we are going to stick with that discipline. So that really pushes a lot of that receipts into a weekly receipts, which candidly our guests like. They like to come in every week and see something new.

So, I think it's delivering against one of core promises. So, we are going to manage that inventory to capacity and to sales. And as we forecasted, we plan on going into Q4 with inventory down in the high single-digits. But that just gives us a lot of receipt power to deliver for holiday.

In terms of promotionality, we're trying to be very thoughtful about promotionality. We are actually right now probably a little less promotional than we were a year ago, but that's because a year ago, we were bloated with inventory and really pushing goods at really low prices to the guest and we're not in that place this year so we don't need to do that.

That being said, our approach on promotionality is we are going to be appropriately aggressive in promotional during the natural traffic time periods. We got to be competitive for thanksgiving, we got to be competitive for Labor Day, we got to be competitive for Christmas, but the lulls in between where it's less important, we're dialing back promotionality and we think that helps us manage the margins and it gives us the ability to be aggressive when we need to be, but at the same time it also creates a little variability in our cadence.

In the past, we'd been kind of one-note in the types of promotions we put out there. So it was hard to tell when we're really giving our good deals. So having that variability and dialing back and the lulls also I think makes the peaks look more important.

How that impacts our merchandise margins, Kelly?

Kelly Dilts

Yes, so the merchandise margins for third quarter right now are looking to be approximately up 200 basis points, you'll skip obviously some occupancy de-leverage in that and then total gross margin we're looking to be flat to a modest increase for third quarter.

Susan Anderson

Got it. And then, I guess, really quick on your capital allocation, are you still expecting to send the same amount on CapEx for the year or would you pull back further on opening new stores and then I guess, with the deterioration in profitability and the CapEx expectation, are you still going to be free cash flow positive this year?

Kelly Dilts

Yes, so we are looking for some free cash flow, we are not going to decrease the CapEx this year. Most of the new boutiques have already been built. We only have a couple left that we're getting opened this year. The rest of the spend is around refreshes, which has been a good CapEx spend for us. So we want to stay the course on that for this year.

Susan Anderson

Okay. And one final follow-up on the new denim product, not sure if -- if you could just talk about how that's selling?

Steve Lawrence

Yes, I mean, it's literally just hitting the floor of the last 30 days as we talked about in the last call. We've kind of upgraded it. It's called Harper Heritage, it's kind of the better piece of the line. We've added a lot of destruction, hem details et cetera. So early, early days, so far we're pleased with the performance. I think really, the tail of the tape is going to be -- you know, in the back half of the year it gets cool around the country. As you know, it's been fairly warm throughout most of August, so we have high expectations as that program fully gets out in the boutiques and has a chance to really take over the customer.

Susan Anderson

Right, thanks so much.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Steve Marotta with CLK and Associates.

Steve Marotta

Good morning, Steven and Kelly. Steven, as far as the rewards customers go, you're up about 2.1 million signed up, could you talk a little bit about what kind of penetration that is to the current sales mix maybe as an estimate of your total annual customer base, how far can that go, have you endeavored to reach out to the 2.1 million people and the success that -- I know it will be early, but driving traffic based on your ability to communicate specifically with these rewards customers?

Steve Lawrence

So that's a very complicated question. I'll do my best to unpack it and answer it. So we don't know exactly how many people shop with us on an annualized basis. I can say that the 2.1 million represents about 40% of the total e-mail filed customers that we have. So it's not everybody in that file, which would imply that it could be much higher than that. I mean we probably can push this number at least north of 3 million over the next year as we look at kind of sign-up rates and what we've experienced so far. And that's probably a low number, but it's probably a safe number.

In terms of engaging with them, we just did the launch and did the big sign-up over the past 30 days, and really the first time we're going to see what the reaction of the [loyal] [ph] is going to be in our gift event running in the next couple of weeks, where we're literally giving away free gifts. And so that will be a really interesting experience for us to go through, because [technical difficulty] seen it yet, so we'll certainly report back on that in the next earnings call and kind of give you a sense of how well that worked.

We've got a couple of these peppered throughout the back half of the year, we've got something we're doing around thanksgiving time period and then we've got something we're doing in early December as well that we think should be fun and surprising and delighting for our customer, but also help drive traffic, which is what we're really looking to do with this into our boutiques at key time periods. But over time, we think this list will grow and we think that we're going to get a higher engagement from our guest in this program.

Steve Marotta

Okay. That's helpful, and just one housekeeping question as it relates to the clearance as a percent of the total inventory at the end of the second quarter with 15%. What was that metric last year?

Steve Lawrence

If you look at over the last - I think a better number would be to look at the last 12 months, we've averaged clearance anywhere from 18% to upwards of 30% at certain time periods, which is too heavy. Our plan is to manage it in this 15% range. That doesn't mean that there won't be peaks and valleys, I mean, certainly, coming out of Christmas, right, you always have a peak there, but we had more clearance than we wanted over the past 12 months based off of the miss in sales that we had starting last year back-to-school. And so getting that number to a reasonable level is very important for us. I expect it to be managed somewhere in that 15% to 20% range with obviously a peak here and there maybe after Christmas.

Steve Marotta

Very helpful, thank you.

Operator

That concludes today's question-and-answer session. Mr. Steven Lawrence, at this time, I'd like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

End of Q&A

Steve Lawrence

Thanks, Operator. As I stated earlier, we haven't seen the level of inflection in sales that we'd hoped to see as the new merchandise has landed and when we step back and try to understand why, we thought about the multiple changes in key leadership roles we've experienced over the past three to five years. These changes have translated into shifting merchandising directions that have taken us from a traditional 18 to 35-year-old guest with a broad and shallow merchandise mix to the younger end of the spectrum with a narrow and deep approach and then back again. During those transitions, we clearly lost some traction with our core guest, and while it's taking us longer than initially expected, we believe, our approach is the right one and that we need to consistent in our main focus in order to win her back.

Our strategy, at its core, is a simple one. We will offer our guests well-curated assortments of product to inspire her and then updated engaging boutique experience with high touch customer service while connecting with her across multiple touch points by delivering a frictionless multi-channel experience. We still have the largest natural selling peak ahead of us and we're confident that if she comes independent our boutiques over the next four to five months, she will see that we're back embracing the fundamentals to make us an engaging and compelling place to shop. Ultimately, we believe that this will help us regain frequency of visits and move this back to long-term sales growth and improve profitability.

In closing, I'd like to thank the entire Francesca's team for all the hard work and effort they put in over the past 12 months. Despite the challenging results, the team is resilient and is excited about where we're headed. We appreciate you joining our call today and look forward to updating you on our progress during our third quarter call.

Operator

And that concludes today's presentation. We thank you for your participation, you may now disconnect.