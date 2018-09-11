Model 3 Production Is Falling Short Of Targets, And We Might Know Why

Model 3 production, while somewhat erratic, has been observed to be lower than the EV media is reporting.

In my last article on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), I discussed skabooshka’s (whose Twitter handle is @skabooshka) reporting on an apparent slowdown at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California. skabooshka wasn’t certain what was causing the slowdown, but he had strong evidence to support its existence and was running down some theories about why it was happening.

I remain very skeptical of Tesla’s ability to achieve profitability given its current financial position. The company has enormous debt obligations and has shown little improvement in operating leverage over the last four years, despite large increases in revenue and unit volume. Given its current balance sheet, which I will reference later on in the article, the company must become cash flow positive soon or bankruptcy will become a very real possibility.

Further, based on the company’s historical performance and its own guidance, the only way Tesla has a chance of becoming even slightly profitable is by maximizing its production and sales volume. If we take the optimistic view that there is plenty of demand for the Model 3 at the prices and configurations currently offered, then the company needs to be as efficient as possible in getting those vehicles produced and delivered to customers.

However, there is ample evidence provided by Tesla production bloodhound skabooshka that the factory is far from operating at full tilt, despite the rosy picture presented by Bloomberg’s Model 3 Tracker and occasional pump pieces from sites like Electrek and InsideEVs.

skabooshka has been kind enough to collaborate with me on this piece to ensure his data and analysis are properly presented. He is reticent to disclose much detail around his methodology and sources for tracking Tesla production, which makes sense in light Elon Musk's willingness to take punitive action against critics. The doxxing of other writers, attacks on journalists, and dismissal of employees who say things he doesn't want to hear are well documented.

As such, for those unfamiliar with skabooshka's work, or would like some evidence of his credentials as a source for this article, I encourage you to look here, here, and here. Each of these links details production data skabooshka identified, only to be later confirmed (usually a few days later) by other news outlets and Tesla itself. The third link presented is particularly amazing, in that Tesla's guidance during the Q2 earnings call tracked almost perfectly to the production data skabooshka had gathered for the month leading up to the call.

It is worth noting that skabooshka had been tracking daily production of all Tesla models (S, X, & 3) and posting the results on Twitter, with @brodieferguson compiling the data here. As I'm not a huge believer in coincidence, I find the following timeline interesting.

On August 26, skabooshka posted these photos:



Photos courtesy of skabooshka showing empty employee parking lots at Fremont Tesla factory

On August 27, Electrek posted this article on its site signaling a likelihood of a production miss.

Also on August 27, skabooshka, with the help of Twitter users @temp_worker and @phoennix10, posted a great deal of primary and secondary research evidence to support the theory that a global shortage of silicon carbide is creating long lead times for a critical Model 3 drivetrain component. This has the potential to severely limit Model 3 production and may well explain the factory slowdown.

On August 30, Electrek further tipped a possible deliveries miss by talking up a "new delivery organization to support insane workload of Model 3 deliveries." The first sentence of the article even contains this phrase: "Tesla’s delivery volume is higher than ever and it could even become a bigger bottleneck than production." But I digress...

I want to remind readers that skabooshka follows Tesla production closely and has proven to be a far better barometer for actual Tesla production than Tesla itself or any other analyst I have read, including Bloomberg and its Model 3 Production Tracker. This slowdown has yet to be confirmed by Tesla, but the evidence provided by skabooshka and the August 27 article from famously pro-Tesla Electrek certainly point to the veracity of his claims of lower-than-guidance production.

Empty contractor parking lot at Tesla Fremont factory on Aug 26. Photo courtesy @skabooshka

I don’t pretend to be a manufacturing expert, so what follows is a summary (lightly edited for length and updated thinking) of skabooshka’s analysis of what he considers a likely reason for Tesla’s manufacturing slowdown, along with some source links I was able to track down based on his work and the screenshots he posted in this Twitter thread.

skabooshka’s Work & Theory On Supply Chain Disruption

“I believe that Tesla Model 3 production has been impaired for the last several weeks due to a severe supply chain disruption having to do with the shortage of Silicon Carbide MOSFETs supplied by STMicroelectronics out of their Malaysia plant. The critical material found in the model 3 power inverter is Silicon Carbide, a semi-conductor particularly suitable for EVs due to its size and thermal performance at high voltages.”

https://t.co/RJGyNWuOay

“Model 3 power inverters are composed of 24 power modules, each of which are composed of two Silicon Carbide MOSFETs. Tesla is the first EV manufacturer that uses a full Silicon Carbide power module. STMicroelectronics, which manufactures the SiC component for the Model 3 inverter recently publicized the strong demand for SiC products during its Q2 CC.” But since at least July, there's been serious disruptions of SiC supply out of China. According to suppliers: “It’s taking almost twice the time it normally takes to have material shipped”. To understand the scope of the problem, note that STMicroelectronics isn't the only supplier (or distributor, my addition) challenged by the SiC supply chain. Rohm Semiconductor, Mouser, and Cree are each also challenged (screenshots of lead times available in skabooshka’s original Twitter thread) So, to sum it up, a global shortage of Silicon Carbide is disrupting Tesla's ability to manufacture its drivetrains. We are seeing the effects of this in Fremont, where the production of vehicles has been extremely slow for several weeks now. To make this problem even more acute for Tesla, note that RWD back-orders are largely filled. Tesla is now producing the AWD/P versions of the Model 3 - each of which requires twice as many SiC inverters. Much, much respect to @temp_worker - ridiculously scary-good researcher/analyst - and @phoennix10 - all-around auto manufacturing genius - who did serious work verifying this thesis. Seriously in awe of the collaboration I've so much enjoyed on this website. (referencing Twitter).

To summarize, a critical component of the Model 3 drivetrain relies on a steady supply of SiC, which is currently experiencing a global supply shortage. This is one possible explanation for what skabooshka has noted as a significant factory slowdown in Fremont. It is also noteworthy that even if the current production issues are due to other causes, this SiC shortage could be material in the very near future.

Is This The Famous ‘Force Majeure’?

To many, it seemed odd that Elon Musk was so focused on a potential “force majeure” preventing Tesla from reaching its production and/or profitability guidance. It was particularly odd that he repeated the same phrase several times during the call, leading many (including myself) to suspect he was already aware of such a potential issue.

Of course, supply chain managers at Tesla would or should have seen this coming back in April (or before) when the availability of SiC was already known to be getting tight per the article dated April 6 linked above. As such, this would not meet the first qualification of a “force majeure” event, given the definition of the phrase as provided by Merriam Webster: “an event or effect that cannot be reasonably anticipated or controlled — compare act of god”. But it might meet the second.

It is also important to note that this is not the only possible cause of the factory slowdown. Other possibilities include issues with other suppliers or softer than expected demand, or a simple lack of cash and credit available to produce faster. It is also plausible that Elon Musk's bombshell tweet on August 30 has something to do with slowed production. In this tweet, Mr. Musk informs us that Tesla is having to repaint entire sections of cars, and in some cases is even "building whole new cars" for customers.

We don’t really know for sure, and we might not know until Tesla reports its Q3 numbers, if then. But the risk is well-known to Tesla and should be to its investors. From Tesla’s Q2 10-Q:

Increases in costs, disruption of supply or shortage of materials, in particular for lithium-ion cells, could harm our business. We may experience increases in the cost or a sustained interruption in the supply or shortage of materials. Any such increase, supply interruption or shortage could materially and negatively impact our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. We use various materials in our business including aluminum, steel, lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt, as well as lithium-ion cells from suppliers. The prices for these materials fluctuate, and their available supply may be unstable, depending on market conditions and global demand for these materials, including as a result of increased production of electric vehicles and energy storage products by our competitors, and could adversely affect our business and operating results.

If we are to believe that maximum production efficiency can eventually lead to profits for Tesla, then Fremont needs to be humming along at the 6k-7k units/week Tesla has guided toward. Yet, according to Tesla’s own risk assessment, these developments could have a material effect not only on Tesla’s ability to meet its guidance for Q3 but also on its ability to continue producing the Model 3 at the promised rates.

Most Recent Production Data

It is also worth noting that skabooshka, in the time between the drafting of the piece and its submittal, has seen variations in activity at Fremont, with production likely topping out near 4,000 cars/week at the very end of August, to another dip beginning in early September. He noted the factory was even completely shut down on the evening of September 9.

Of course, the oft-referenced Bloomberg Model 3 Tracker shows somewhat different results. It does show a single week of severe production drop-off at the end of July, but also shows numbers well above skabooshka's numbers all throughout August.

Image Source: Terms of Service Violation

So, why does the Bloomberg tracker show such different results? Because the Bloomberg tracker relies on a few assumptions that we know for a fact aren't true. The biggest of these assumptions is that Tesla builds all its vehicles with sequential VIN numbers. Of course, anyone who followed Montana Skeptic's and CoverDrive's work over the years knows that Tesla often skips large blocks of VINs.

@phoennix10, who assisted with the research and analysis here, spotted these two VINs on a Tesla lot.

If we follow the assumption that Tesla produces vehicles with sequential VIN numbers, we are left to conclude that the company produced over 35,000 Model 3s in August alone, or about 8,000/week. But even Electrek, in an updated article on Sept. 2, says Tesla is still falling short of 6,000/week.

Interestingly enough, in the Sept. 2, article, Electrek indicated Tesla was on track to meet its Q3 guidance. skabooshka, on Sept. 5, 6, and 7, had tracked production somewhere between 3,000 and 3,500 per week. And in an article from Sept. 8, Mr. Lambert says Tesla produced only 3,100 Model 3s during the Friday-Friday period over the week of Labor Day, extrapolating to a 3,600/week run rate for a full 7-day week. Unless Mr. Lambert is using skabooshka as an uncredited source for this data, it serves as further confirmation that skabooshka’s work is far more predictive of reality than any other source at this point.

Investor Takeaways

There is an overwhelming amount of evidence that tells us Tesla is falling short of Bloomberg’s production estimates, and possibly short of its guidance for Q3. The specific reason, while material to Tesla’s long-term viability, is somewhat secondary to the impact that the shortfall itself will have on the company’s viability.

Of course, if you support the bull case for TSLA that increased production will lead to profits and free cash flow, then current factory production numbers are incredibly troubling. Given its current cash position, any delays in achieving the promised positive cash flow are a real threat to the company’s ability to remain viable.

We know very well that Tesla has a cash problem. Of its approximately $2.2B in cash and cash equivalents on hand at the end of June, over $1B of that was customer deposits and restricted cash. Ignoring the debt coming due over the next six months (potentially over $1B depending on converts), Tesla had $1.8B in Accounts Payable vs. Accounts Receivable of only $570M, a difference of over $1.2B in the red. That is almost exactly the amount of cash on hand. Tesla simply cannot afford any production and delivery shortfalls right now, or it risks running out of cash and being forced into bankruptcy by its creditors.

If we play devil’s advocate, however, slower production out of Fremont might actually be good news in disguise for Tesla. As I noted in my previous article, I believe Tesla’s underlying business model is flawed and fundamentally incapable of producing sustained profits at any level of production the Fremont plant can support.

I presented evidence that Tesla’s sales costs (or production, delivery, and service costs that are misallocated to SG&A) exceed its potential gross margins, leading to an inherent inability to generate profits selling vehicles at current prices. But the company still desperately needs cash.

So, can Tesla raise capital? We know the SEC is engaged in an active investigation(s?) of Tesla, leaving little opportunity in the short term to access capital markets and acquire badly needed cash. At a minimum, Tesla would need to make a complete disclosure about the SEC investigations to move forward, something it evidently is reluctant to do.

This leaves slowing cash burn. How can Tesla achieve that? Only by slowing production and sales. If Tesla can slow the cash burn enough to get clear of the SEC investigation, it might conceivably raise enough cash to extend its runway in hopes of achieving far more efficient operations. For investors betting against TSLA, this is a legitimate concern for the timeline of any short thesis. It doesn’t change the underlying thesis of a short position, but it is a real risk from a timing perspective.

I remain extremely bearish on TSLA at its current valuation, and see a non-trivial level of bankruptcy risk over the next two to three financial quarters, if not the next few months.

Author's Acknowledgements: Sincere thanks to skabooshka (along with Twitter users @temp_worker and @phoennix10) for his/their diligent tracking of Tesla production and factory activity, as well as his/their tremendous research into the potential supply chain issue that could have a significant impact on Tesla’s ability to mass produce the Model 3.

Additional disclosure: skabooshka is short TSLA. UncleBrian intends to initiate a short position in TSLA within 72 hours.

I am not a financial advisor, and this article is not investment advice. It is merely my own musings based on my own research of Tesla and general interest in the story. Do your own due diligence and speak with an advisor before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.