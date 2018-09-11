Increased Focus On Better Margins Driving More Value At Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) has been doing alright. Up about 20% since my last update and up close to 40% over the last year, Lattice has not only outperformed the SOX by a good margin, but also a number of high-quality chip names like Silicon Labs (SLAB) and FPGA competitor Xilinx (XLNX). Some of this outperformance is due, I believe, to management simply stabilizing the business in the wake of the collapse of the Canyon Bridge deal, the deterioration of the Silicon Image business, and challenges in the mobile/consumer business. More recently, though, management has taken more definitive steps toward enhancing the margin profile of this business, and as margins are a prime (if not principal) driver of semiconductor stock valuation, this enhanced margin focus has upgraded the value proposition at Lattice.

New Leadership

Glen Hawk did a commendable job as the interim CEO of Lattice, but I believe the company made a solid hire in naming AMD’s (AMD) Jim Anderson as its new CEO. Anderson had previously been the SVP of Computing and Graphics at AMD, a business that has seen exceptional growth recently. Anderson also has relatively recent experience at Intel (INTC), Broadcom (AVGO), and LSI.

I think investors are well-served being a little cautious about attributing a business/unit’s performance to a single executive, but AMD’s performance during Anderson’s tenure as SVP has been impressive. Moreover, the fact that he was willing to leave a business that is currently performing well (and is considerably larger) to take the top spot at Lattice does, I believe, reflect a view of some significant long-term potential in Lattice’s business.

Good Progress In A Key Transition Process

Lattice’s second quarter results (reported in late July) were better than expected and showed some important positive developments. Overall revenue rose 9% year-over-year, but the core non-consumer business grew 27%, with double-digit growth in Communications/Computing and strong 40%-plus growth in the Industrial/Auto business. Consumer/Mobile was down 2% (and down 7% sequentially) as the handset business continues to fade in significance.

Gross margin improved about two and a half points from the year-ago level, and declined about 40bp sequentially, which was over a point better than the Street expected. Operating income improved significantly, as operating margin (non-GAAP) more than tripled from last year and rose close to seven points on a sequential basis to a little over 18%.

Second quarter results reflect what I expect to be an ongoing transition away from consumer-oriented markets in favor of industrial, auto, communication, and computing markets. Lattice previously targeted the consumer market in the hope that it would benefit from the significant device volume growth in markets like smartphones. Unfortunately, FPGAs aren’t generally best-suited to mass-market applications like phones, as ASICs are usually meaningfully more cost-effective in volume production and there aren’t (yet) too many applications where the other benefits of FPGAs really stand out.

Arguably the bigger issue with chasing consumer business was the lower margins available in that segment. While the details vary by specific chips and applications, it’s not at all uncommon for consumer chip suppliers to see double-digit annual price erosion and serious pushback from OEM customers, not to mention intense competition. With that, Lattice’s consumer gross margins have been unimpressive (in the 40% to 50% range, up to 60% including mobile).

In contrast, non-consumer applications like autos, industrial automation (including machine vision and HMI), security/surveillance, data centers, network backhaul, and so on offer meaningfully better gross margins. While the bottom end of the computing/communications business isn’t so impressive (around 50% gross margin), some of industrial and auto business carries 70%-plus margin and I believe the overall non-consumer business can move toward mid-60%’s margins fairly soon (from what I believe is the low 60%’s today).

Value Over Growth

I was surprised to see Lattice exit its millimeter-wave (or mmWave) business back in July, but I can’t really argue with scaling out of a business that was generating about $5 million in revenue but requiring $13 million in annual operating expenses. Although both Lattice and Qualcomm (QCOM) have tried to make a go of it with 60Ghz gigabit mmWave technology for short-range wireless data transfer (and Qualcomm is still active), it just hasn’t caught on to the extent Lattice hoped. While I thought Lattice would be able to leverage and re-apply its core technology to other mmWave applications (including 5G and auto), it looks like the revenue prospects weren’t promising enough to justify the ongoing opex investments.

The Opportunity

I am bullish on the opportunity Lattice has to penetrate markets like auto, factory automation, and networked edge devices with its low-power FPGAs. Lattice isn’t trying to compete with Xilinx in the high-end applications like autonomous driving, but there are many applications elsewhere in autos (imaging stitching, sensor processing/bridging, connectivity, engine control) where Lattice has a competitive value proposition relative to ASICs, and I believe the same is broadly true for applications like factory automation.

I don’t expect Lattice to be a tremendous top-line growth story, and it would seem that management is being more cautious about “investing for growth” outside its core FPGA expertise. Even so, I think Lattice can generate revenue growth on the higher end of the mid-single-digits on the back of increased FPGA adoption in autos, computing (including data centers), and industrial applications like factory automation and machine vision systems.

The bigger near-term valuation driver is likely to be the margin improvements from a greater mix of non-consumer business and intensified spending discipline (exiting mmWave). I think it will still be a while before gross margins get above 60%, but Lattice is on a better path and semiconductor multiples tie back closely to gross and operating margins. I now believe that 20%-plus operating margins are possible in 2019, and that could support a significantly higher revenue multiple at this point next year. For now, I’m comfortable raising my forward revenue multiple to 3.2x, which supports a fair value over $9. I’d also note that the improved margin profile supports a higher DCF-based fair value (close to today’s price).

The Bottom Line

With an improved/enhanced board, a new CEO, and what looks to be a renewed focus on margins and growth from its core specialties, I believe Lattice could still have meaningful upside from here. A lot rides on just how willing customers in the auto and industrial sectors are to adopt FPGAs, and whether those customers agree that Lattice’s low-power FPGAs are a compelling solution relative to ASICs, but I believe management is making sound strategic moves to build long-term shareholder value.

