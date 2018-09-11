Axon Enterprise: Thru The Eyes Of A Gardener

Yet, when Axon Enterprise reported 2018 second quarter results on August 7th, despite a stellar performance, there was already concern over growth rates.

When the company reported 2017 full-year results in late February, growth was the hot topic as Axon's CEO gave up his paycheck for a performance compensation plan.

Gardeners understand the time it takes to clear the land, prep the soil and wait on a harvest. Axon Enterprise should be viewed with the eyes of a gardener.

Gardeners know. Even after a plot is cleared, tilled and fertilized, not every seed planted will take root and grow. Some plants germinate faster, some slower. And, invasive plants need to be pruned so they don't root out the fruitful vegetation.

Axon Enterprise (AAXN) has become quite skilled at tending plots, planting crops. And, its harvests look promising. So promising that when the company reported 2017 full-year results on February 27, 2018, founder and CEO, Patrick “Rick” Smith, accepted his last paycheck and switched to a performance compensation package based on stock options.

Axon Enterprise began business as Taser International. Its primary products were conducted electrical weapons [CEW] and reloadable cartridges. Body cameras and in-car cameras were the next hardware offerings. Software and services followed. The need to manage digital evidence captured by cameras drove the development of a cloud-based application, Evidence.com. The software accesses, transfers, tracks, organizes, retrieves and shares the evidence. The company continues to develop software and solutions for public safety professionals.

Harvesting

For Mr. Smith to be compensated fully, Axon must achieve a market cap milestone as well as any 12 of 16 identified financial milestones. The market cap milestone includes 12 tranches growing from $2.5 billion to $13.5 billion. The second set of milestones is based on operational metrics and divided into two targets – revenue growth and EBITDA growth. Revenue targets grow from $700 million to $2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA targets grow from $125 million to $230 million.

Source

As of market close on February 27th, Axon's market cap was $1.47 billion. Annual revenue in 2017 was $343.8 million and adjusted EBITDA was $40.72 million. These numbers, basically, represent the starting points for Mr. Smith's compensation plan.

The full compensation plan includes ten years of stock options over a ten year period. But, there are not deadlines associated with the individual milestones.

Thus, the one thing abundantly clear about the compensation plan's milestones and targets is that Axon expects to grow.

2018 Second Quarter Results

On August 7th, Axon reported 2018 second quarter results. Based on a closing price of $59.78, the company's market cap had more than doubled. It was pushing toward $3.5 billion, the second tranche of the market cap milestone. However, this accomplishment does not stand in isolation. Remember Mr. Smith's performance package requires the company accomplish financial milestones tied to revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

The first target on the revenue plan is $700 million. Revenue for the first half of 2018 was $200.44 million, a 26% year-over-year improvement from $158.89 million. Axon's revenue guidance for the full year falls in a range of $405.68 million to $412.56 million, 18% to 20% growth compared to 2017. At the midpoint of $409.12 million, the first revenue target still requires a 71% improvement by Axon.

The first target on the adjusted EBITDA plan is $125 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the first six months was $35.01 million, an 89% year-over-year improvement from $18.48 million. For the full year, Axon expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% to 16%. Based on the revenue guidance, this equates to a range from $56.8 million to $66.01 million and a midpoint of $61.37 million. The first adjusted EBITDA target would still require an increase of 104%.

It is obvious. Axon's garden was not designed to bloom for just a season.

Pulling Weeds

Despite the design, after second quarter results were released, analysts' downgrades followed.

“...downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $62 price target, noting the slowing revenue growth that potentially could mark AAXN's slowest rate since 2011, albeit on a much larger base.”

It's prudent to enumerate this “slow” rate. As mentioned already, for the first half of 2018, revenue grew 26% year-over-year. For the quarter, revenue grew 24.6% from $79.64 million to $99.23 million.

As well, since 2011 was used as the reference point, it is quite pertinent to validate the comparison.

Source: Author-created from company data

Since year-end 2010, annual revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 21.36%.

Yet, from 2010 to 2011, revenue grew just 3.56%. At the low end of Axon's revenue growth projection for 2018, the rate is over 5 times the rate in 2011.

Revenue for the whole of 2011 was $90.03 million. This is less than Axon's production in just the 2018 second quarter. As further comparison, in 2011, sales of product comprised the majority of Axon's sales at $86.68 million. In the 2018 second quarter alone, product sales were $76.72 million. Service sales in 2011 totaled just $3.35 million as compared to $22.51 million in just the 2018 second quarter. In 2017, Axon's focus turned to boosting its ARR (annual recurring revenue). The run rate of $92.7 million for ARR now exceeds total revenue in 2011.

In November, 2017, Axon shared its near-term projection of 16% to 20% revenue growth for the next three to five years. The market should be placing more value on the premise that the 2018 projection of 18% to 20% hits the high end of the range.

Source

The revenue growth rates from 2013 to 2015 were similar to Axon's near-term projection - 20.11% in 2013, 19.37% in 2014 and 20.28% in 2015. A comparison to the growth rate of 2011 at 3.56% is paradoxical when these years would have constituted a much more reasonable one.

Like weeds hamper the beauty of a garden, an unjustified downgrade can hamper the share price for a company. For Mr. Smith, a drop in share price means a drop in market cap which directly impacts his compensation plan. But, for potential investors, an unjustified downgrade can offer a great buying opportunity.

Operating Expenses Growth

In the same downgrade, there was also concern about the growth in operating expenses.

“Also, with operating expenses again growing faster than revenue (29% vs. 25% Y/Y) and the next material new revenue stream (Axon Records) likely not ramping until 2020, the firm believes the stock's 155% YTD rise captures near-term momentum.”

It is true - operating expenses in the 2018 second quarter did grow 29.1% year-over-year, from $44.81 million to $57.84 million. However, $1.4 million was attributed to Axon's May acquisition of Vievu, a previous competitor. Excluding this non-recurring expense, year-over-year growth in the quarter shrinks to 25.96%.

Operating expense growth is not a fresh idea or new concern. From 2013, Axon's spending on R&D drove its expense growth. In the past five years, Axon's year-over-year growth in operating expenses trailed its year-over-year revenue growth only once – in 2014. Through 2016, Axon primarily cited growth as the culprit for this trend.

Source: Author-created from company data

In its 2017 third quarter earnings call, Axon acknowledged its intent to shift from an unbridled growth strategy to profitability.

“We are adding profitability metrics to our compensation and long-term performance equity plans for 2018 and beyond. While we believe the strategic investments we made in Q3 were the right decisions to make for the long-term management of the business, we also wanted to highlight to investors that we have internal plans in place regarding cost control and slowing many areas of spend growth. We are committed to executing in this next stage of growth with more rigorous focus on profitability. I'd like to conclude by reiterating that our focus today has been on building the network of devices, apps and people so that we can create new highly valuable services that are only possible because of that network.”

Notably, the second quarter growth rate does still outpace the quarter's revenue growth of 24.6%. However, for the first half of 2018, revenue growth is 26.2%. Excluding the Vievu expense, operating expenses grew just 21.8% from $88.13 million to $107.32 million.

Still, it seems short-sighted to key on just one quarter. But, if one insists on doing so, it should be a requirement to understand and cite the reason behind the increase. Axon attributed the majority of the growth to R&D hiring. In other words, Axon is clearing more land, tilling more soil and prepping and fertilizing for more plantings.

Bounty

Despite the slight bump in operating expenses in the second quarter, Axon's adjusted EBITDA margin for the first six months grew from 11.6% in 2017 to 17.5% in 2018. It is especially noteworthy this rate outpaces the company's guidance of 14% to 16%.

Net income in the first half of 2018 at $21.41 million more than tripled 2017 at $6.86 million. Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share for the first six months at $0.47 more than doubled the production in 2017 of $0.21.

Buds

Gardeners watch for signs of growth and the buds on Axon's crops are evident. Since its release of second quarter results, Axon has continued to highlight growth.

It continues to expand its geographical footprint. On an international front, the Tasmania Police in Australia will roll out body cameras and utilize Axon's cloud solution, Evidence.com. Calgary's Police Service plans to do so as well. Domestically, Honolulu will be the 45th major city to deploy body cameras and utilize Evidence.com to store and manage digital evidence.

Axon is also expanding its industry breadth. In the past, some have critiqued its addressable market noting there are a finite number of law enforcement officers and vehicles. In August, the company announced Charlotte will be the first major city to utilize Evidence.com in its fire department. The arson unit will deploy the software to store and manage digital evidence. And, Axon clearly intends to continue expanding beyond law enforcement to all public safety professions including fire, security and emergency medical.

In May, 2018, on Jim Cramer's Mad Money on CNBC, CEO Rick Smith contemplated the bounty associated with digital evidence.

“This is a phenomenon that we believe is going to go global.”

Competition & Partnerships

On the same episode, Mr. Smith joked about Axon's position in the competitive landscape.

"We're up against little companies like Motorola and Panasonic and L3...” (respectively (MSI), (OTCPK:PCRFY) and (LLL))

Though his company is the smallest of the four, Mr. Smith exuded confidence in Axon's potential. It was consistently winning deals in head-to-head field trials.

While competing against the “big guys” may be intimidating, it should not be overlooked Axon is also partnering with some big players.

In August, Axon announced strategic partnerships with Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T). With both partnerships, Axon's products will connect to dedicated, reliable communication platforms prioritizing public safety.

“These relationships are key enablers to providing mission-critical data communication services to our Axon customers in the U.S.”

Horizons

There were also upgrades after the release of second quarter results. Some positioned for the long term citing “efforts to create an end-to-end public safety platform from weapons to data and records management will see continued growth for the next several years”.

Mr. Smith outlined Axon's primary accomplishment in the second quarter earnings call.

“It's been a lot of work to transition from a manufacturing company into the leading cloud provider of software and connected devices in the public safety market.”

CFO Jawad Ahsan highlighted the next “seeds” being planted - records, dispatch and drones.

In June, the company introduced its Axon Air program and partnership with DJI. The agreement will allow Axon to offer DJI drones directly to its customers. Technology in the DJI drones will link to Axon's Evidence.com network.

Axon plans to launch Axon Records by the end of 2018 with “select agencies”. The system is being field tested with customers who signed up as development partners. Some of the R&D expense discussed earlier covers new hires for this build.

Software engineers are also being hired for Axon Dispatch. This system will aid public safety professionals in taking calls, assigning personnel and communicating pertinent information.

Mr. Ahsan sees even larger “harvests” from these two “crops”.

“As records and dispatch come online, we think that ultimately that's going to be the majority of the growth of the business from a cloud perspective.”

Considerations

At its high of $76.45, Axon Enterprise's share price had rocketed to almost a triple from year-begin. Thus, it's not necessarily unfair for analysts to show concern about the company's valuation.

As well, there are still investments to make, costs to expend i.e. fields to clear, soil to till.

“These investments will come in the form of people, programs, systems and potentially acquisitions.”

So, again, it's not necessarily unfair for analysts to voice concern about expense growth.

But, many would argue the company should be held accountable to its own projections more so than the analysts. And, in that regard, the company is performing admirably.

When Axon outlined its near-term and long-term financial models in late 2017, revenue growth was expected to slow to a range of 16% to 20%. This is expected as the larger the numbers, the less probable it is to maintain comparable growth rates. Still, the company is outperforming based on these goals.

Thus, taking all the factors into consideration, a comparison to the revenue growth rate in 2011 is simply not applicable.

As well, Axon is targeting margin expansion of 300 to 400 bps per year despite an ongoing need to spend. Just as with its revenue growth, the company is tracking ahead of target.

Zeroing in on one quarter's performance, again, should be inapplicable.

Since the initial reaction after second quarter results and changes to analysts' ratings, Axon's share price has recovered to the $67 to $70 level. Based on a P/E ratio, it would certainly not be considered inexpensive. Yet, many growing companies are valued based on their future rather than a backward-looking P/E ratio. And, Axon Enterprise better fits a forward-looking model just as it now better fits an SaaS model.

Using quick back-of-the-envelope calculations, the compensation plan could shed some light on an anticipated valuation. It would be reasonable to assume the outstanding share count will grow over the ten year period. Assuming a final count of approximately 60 million outstanding shares and using the largest steps of $13.5 billion in market cap and $2 billion in revenue, the price to sales ratio computes to 6.75.

According to Cloud Strategies, there is greater value in SaaS revenue or ARR than product revenue.

Source

Therefore, the weighted average for the P/S ratio for publicly-traded SaaS companies is 8.7. At a share price of $70 or above, Axon trades more in line with revenue production over $460 million, a level which should be easily achieved in 2019. By this measure, Axon would be considered fairly valued.

Thus, if an unjustified downgrade or market pullback resulted in shares again falling below $63, potential investors would be wise to plant some of their own investment seeds into Axon Enterprise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in AAXN, T.