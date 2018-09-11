S&P: 2,678 A Reasonable Target?

Yesterday (10th), the S&P 500 was able to tack on another 5 handles which meant it finished the trading day at 2,877. The index though still wasn't able to recover its 10-day moving average of 2,892 which means the daily and possible intermediate declines are still in play. A daily cycle decline is distinguished by:

A daily swing high A break of the 10-day moving average A break of the daily cycle trend line

The first two of these we have accomplished. To break the daily cycle trend line, we are still looking for price to pierce below the 2,860 level. If we continue to bounce from these levels and form a swing (RSI momentum indicators getting oversold), we will be able to construct a new daily cycle trend line to the 9th. We still though are under the assumption that the last daily cycle bottomed on the 15th which means we are now 17 days into this present daily cycle. Daily cycles in stocks usually last between 30 to 40 trading days, so we potentially could still be at least 2 to 3 weeks from printing the final lows here.

As we can see from the chart below, all recent daily cycle trend lines in the S&P were penetrated once price dropped down into daily cycle lows. Therefore, we will probably get a bit of a bounce here to form a half cycle low. This would enable us to construct a new daily cycle trend line for this particular daily cycle.

This brings us to the intermediate cycle which lasts on average around 25 weeks. Our last clear intermediate low was in February, which means we are now 30+ weeks into this present intermediate cycle. An intermediate decline is long overdue. Here is what is needed to confirm that decline.

A weekly swing high A break of the 10-week moving average A failed daily cycle

If we go back to the S&P's last intermediate cycle when we had the steep decline into the February lows of this year, we can see all of these conditions being met. The blue arrows are the intermediate bottoms and the red arrows are daily cycle bottoms. Price broke well below the last daily cycle bottom (December) and also broke the 10-week moving average.

Fast forward to the present intermediate cycle and we can see in the chart below that we should at least break the lows of the most recent daily cycle low. This occurred as mentioned already on the 16th of August at 2,802. Usually, though, a failed daily cycle just signals the start of an intermediate decline. Swing traders invariably stay out of the market until the weekly technical become heavily oversold once again and a weekly swing low takes place.

Therefore, taking the above in mind, we can use the Fibonacci retracements to get an idea of where the pending intermediate bottom would likely bottom. Now that we have a weekly swing high in place for example, we can use the Fibonacci retracements (mostly the 38% & 62%) to identify possible bottom levels. As the chart illustrates below, possible bottom prices on the S&P would be 2,769 & 2,678. It should be noted that the latter is well over 200 points from where the index is trading at present.

As stated, we lightened up on some of our equity positions a good few weeks ago in the expectation of an intermediate cycle decline. In saying this, we are not taking this potential short trade on. The market has tacked on almost 1000 handles since the lows of February 2016. Intermediate declines since then have been very mild with the exception of the February decline this year. Furthermore, intermediate-term sentiment is not at the similar type of frothy levels which we saw at the last intermediate top. Therefore, we may only drop, for example, to the 38% retracement (2,769) before resuming the upward trend.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

The 10-day moving average is the line in the sand followed by the 2,802 level. Let's see how this plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.