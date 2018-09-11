Macau Gaming Resort Studio City International Files For U.S. IPO

MSC has grown topline revenues quickly in the past but recently its growth rate has decelerated sharply.

The company operates an integrated casino, resort and retail center in the Macau region.

Studio City International Holdings aims to raise at least $115 million from a U.S. IPO.

Studio City International Holdings (MSC) intends to raise gross proceeds of $115 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates an integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau.

MSC is growing its resort operations but at a decelerating rate in a somewhat uneven macro environment for the Macau gaming region.

Company and Business

Wan Chai, Hong Kong,-based MSC was founded in 2000 to build the cinematically-themed Studio City, an integrated entertainment retail and gaming resort located in Cotai, Macau.

Management is headed by Director Lawrence Yau Lung Ho, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts.

The Studio City casino has 250 mass-market gaming tables and approximately 970 gaming machines. The mass-market focus of Studio City Casino is enhanced with junket and premium direct VIP rolling chip operations, which include 45 VIP rolling chip tables.

Below is a brief time-lapse video of the building and opening of Studio City:

(Source: panTerra.tv)

Studio City is located in Cotai as the only property directly adjacent to the Lotus Bridge immigration checkpoint and one of the few dedicated Cotai hotel-casino resort stops planned on the Macau Light Rapid Transit Line.

The Lotus Bridge connects Cotai with Hengqin Island in Zhuhai, China, a designated special economic district in China undergoing further business and infrastructure development.

Market and Competition

According to a variety of compiled sources including the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Bloomberg Intelligence, and others, casinos in the gaming hub of Macau posted revenue of $33.2 billion in 2017, more than 5x that of nearest competitive region Las Vegas:

(Source: MSC F-1)

According to a 2018 market research report by IBIS World, the global casinos and online gambling market is projected to reach $265 billion in 2018. This represents a CAGR of -0.9% during the period between 2013 and 2018.

The main factors that may interrupt market growth are economic and political uncertainty in the region.

The opening of new offline and online markets over the course of the next five years is expected to spur growth as the global economy grows.

In Macau and Cotai there are at least 38 casinos and entertainment centers with varying amenities catering to different market demographics.

Financial Performance

MSC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue, but at a sharply decelerating rate

Strong growth in operating profit

Swing from negative to positive operating margin

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: MSC F-1)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $282.2 million, 11.1% increase vs. prior

2017: $539.8 million, 27.2% increase vs. prior

2016: $424.5 million, 513% increase vs. prior

2015: $69.3 million

Operating Profit

Through Q2 2018: $64.7 million operating profit

2017: $80.5 million operating profit

2016: ($54.8 million) operating loss

2015: ($189.3 million) operating loss

Operating Margin

Through Q2 2018: 22.9%

2017: 14.9%

2016: Negative

2015: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: $73.3 million cash flow from operations

2017: $68.3 million

2016: $14.6 million

2015: ($113.1 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $294.9 million in cash and $2.1 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was ($34.8 million).

IPO Details

MSC intends to raise $115 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing Class A shares.

Multiple classes of shares are used as a structure for existing management or shareholders to retain voting control over the company’s operation even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

The firm says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to repay some of its existing debt and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Deutsche Bank Securities, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

