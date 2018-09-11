Market Volatility Bulletin: Current Short-Vol Positioning Relies More On Declining Term Structure Than Roll Yield

Those who buy short-vol ETPs to collect roll yield may want to evaluate the current levels of roll decay.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:52 PM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are asserting a more confident outlook as the day carries on. Spot volatility, which featured a print above 15 on Friday, is now languishing in the mid-13s.

Oil (USO) volatility hit a six-month low of about 23.5 on August 24 th, and since then has gradually made its way about three vol points higher. According to CNBC, the hurricane (“Florence”) that’s about to hit the Carolinas could be the worst in 60 year.

Thoughts on Volatility

I wanted to share this short but powerful post from Liz Ann Sonders as a way of remembering the horrific events of September 11. Last year our family did a lot of world travel, and our nine-month trip began in New York City. Taking our kids to the One World Trade Center to view the memorial was impactful for each of us.

We saw the names of the victims who died in the attack, and we each remembered and prayed for one of those individual names (mine was Andrew Georgopoulis). I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the event in your own special way.

Whether you are a full-time trader, an armchair investor, or slaying some particular dragon in an unrelated field, perseverance is key to success. Highly volatile markets can cause many to give up on their original vision, earlier than they should. Jeff Bezos is now worth approximately $150B, and while it did happen reasonably quickly, it was not without struggles and commitment.

Whatever path you’ve chosen, keep plodding!

As a gentle reminder for those who trade SVXY and UVXY, ProShares announced reverse stock splits back in late August. The reverse splits will take place on September 18 th. There has been some debate and interesting discussion on the matter from a couple bulletins back, which I suggest may be worthwhile reading if you trade these products (especially the options on the ETPs).

Term Structure

Great post from Pat Hennessy. On the one hand, there seem to be plenty of reasons for a pick-up in realized volatility, which likely would give a tail wind for the long-vol ETPs (VXX, TVIX).

On the other hand, so long as realized vol fails to meaningfully respond to the surrounding economic newsflow (macro and micro), then it really doesn’t much matter how justifiable one’s high-vol views may be.

As far as the overarching shape of the term structure, things are rather ‘meh’. There has unsurprisingly been a lift over the last few months, as the realized vol has fallen well below its historical average levels; the front end of the term structure tends to correspond to realized vol better, while the back end stays nearer to the long-term average.

I did not want the previous graphic to get too busy, so I have separated out the Spot-F1 Roll yield from the F1-F2 or F4-F7. Once again though, there is nothing particularly exciting in terms of the true source of decay.

Decay still favors vol shorts (SVXY), but there is not providing inverse-vol ETP players with some kind of juicy decay. As such, a short-vol position should be adopted more on the thesis of a falling front end of the term structure rather than as a way of collecting roll yield.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

We’ve had some good reader commentary that covers a range of topics over the last couple bulletins. Veritzombie constructs his (or her) view as to how President Trump and the Republican party are holding the stock market back from achieving new highs.

I responded to the comment in jest. To be clear, I do not think that there is anything intrinsically wrong with the original comment, at least not along political lines. The reason that I posted as I did was to highlight the fact that many invest along with their political views.

Now, I agree that policy (eg trade policy) can and absolutely does make a difference. Where I tend to be cautious, however, is in causing one’s political loyalties to shade their market views. I do not know Veritzombie, sometimes commenting as a medium distorts the message. But I would recommend to any and all readers taking reasonable measures against allowing one’s political views to color their market views.

