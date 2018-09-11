Franklin Resources Remains A Long-Term Hold

The asst manager although light years behind its passive competitors still has enough capital under management to compete competitively.

We are bearish on the dollar long term. Franklin eventually will have increased inflows into its global funds.

We have been long Franklin Resources (BEN) for many months now and remain underwater in our position. Shares at present are trading around the $31 level and have a sales multiple of 2.7 and a book multiple of 1.7. Its attractive valuation, strong balance sheet and dividend were the main reasons for getting long at the time.

Since printing its 2018 highs though back in February, shares have been in a sustained downtrend. However, we seem to be trading off the lows in August which means Franklin has the possibility of printing a weekly swing low in September.

In an era when it definitely has paid to be passively long a low-cost fund or ETF that just follows the market, asset managers more geared to actively managing portfolios have found it difficult to take share. However, Franklin's downside is protected to a large degree by its strong balance sheet and dividend growth history (now spanning 36 years). Before, we get into the future viability of the dividend though, here are strong reasons why we feel Franklin will be able to weather its temporary headwinds.

Size in terms of assets managed matters in this industry from a few points of view. The problem is that a large amount of AUM or "Assets Under Management" for firms running aggressive active portfolios does not happen overnight. Active asset managers need to constantly prove themselves with select products which obviously take their time to become good. Then after hopefully pleasing the respective investor, assets are usually funneled to the same product or multiple products for diversification purposes. The longer this pattern takes place, the less likely the asset manager will lose any part of the asset. That's why it is important to watch retention rates to gauge what funds are losing assets too quickly compared to their competition. Here Franklin's numbers are well above the industry average. Further, with over $733 billion in Assets Under management at present, we feel Franklin has the scale to compete. Yes, Franklin may be outside the top 20 in terms of size but we feel the capital it has under management enables the firm to compete.

Although not having a clear catalyst on its side, Franklin's experience with its international funds has to pay dividends sooner rather than later. Franklin invests around half of its AUM in global funds and these international products have consistently beaten the benchmarks. The problem is that capital continues to pour into the coffers of US asset managers primarily looking for a home in US equity funds or US dollar-denominated funds. However, as discussed in previous commentary, we believe the dollar is at risk of entering a bear market due to the reversal it experienced in August 2017. That reversal over time should bear fruit for the likes of precious metals and asset managers who run successful global funds.

With respect to the dividend, the firm continues to report strong dividend growth rates with the most recent quarterly hike up 15% compared to last year. In fact, due to an alteration in the US tax code, Franklin brought home $4 billion to the US and used almost 50% of the proceeds to pay out a special dividend ($3 a share) to shareholders in February of this year. If we take this figure out of our free cash flow payout ratio, we are still looking at a very healthy ratio of about 40%. With a present interest coverage ratio of 43 and a debt to equity ratio of 0.07, the dividend should remain firmly covered even if the firm continues to struggle with increasing margins. AUM outflows are to be expected over the near term, which obviously we will be keeping an eye on. However, we remain fixed to our long-term stance.

To sum up, we expect Franklin's scale and eventual improvement of inflows regarding its international funds to eventually turn the tide. The change won't happen overnight but the dividend remains well supported by a strong balance sheet and a growing dividend. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.