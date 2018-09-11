Long-term valuations provide little insight into short-term stock market returns but help understand the stage of the economic cycle and help augment a proper risk management process.

The US equity market is the second most overvalued relative to interest rates in the past several decades.

Should You Buy The Second Most Overvalued Market Ever?

The most common questions and debated topics in equity investing today come from the fact that the stock market is wildly overvalued based on the most commonly held valuation measures.

Some investors are worried that an overvalued stock market means that a crash is coming while other more risk-loving investors tend to shrug off valuation analysis as irrelevant.

I tend to think of valuation differently than most with a resulting answer that is not so black and white. Valuation is only one of three main tenets of the risk management process at EPB Macro Research that helps determine the total percentage of allocation of assets to stocks. Most investors seem to feel that you are either bullish or bearish on stocks and you have to be fully invested or have a 0% allocation to stocks.

The answer is almost never one of these extremes as most investors never have 100% allocation to stocks or 0% allocation to stocks but most often land somewhere in between based on an educated assessment of risk and reward.

There is absolutely no one denying that stocks provide the highest long-term compounded return of any asset class, but this is an incomplete thought. Stocks have the highest risk and the highest reward. As you look at other asset classes, such as bonds, currencies, and commodities, each asset has a different risk/reward profile.

Stocks, Bonds & Metals Compounded Return:

Source: www.portfoliovisualizer.com, EPB Macro Research

What is often missing from the conversation of returns is the standard deviation of those returns or how wide the dispersion can be from year to year. By stating the historical fact that stocks (SPY) have a higher compounded return that bonds (TLT) ignore the fact that you risk a higher dispersion of returns in any given year if you allocate to stocks over bonds. There is a premium given to stocks for this reason.

Stocks, Bonds & Metals Standard Deviation Of Returns:

Source: www.portfoliovisualizer.com, EPB Macro Research

Furthermore, any of the asset classes in the table above can be the top performing asset class over the next 1-year or 5-year rolling period. If you blindingly allocate 100% of your portfolio to stocks, surely you may have the best return if you held that position for 20 years, but most investors do not want to take the chance of having a negative couple of years.

Stocks have had over a 50% drawdown since 1987 compared to a maximum total drawdown of 17% for bonds. When you are looking to compound returns over a long period of time, drawdowns become equally as important as the year with the highest total return. If you allocated 100% of your money to stocks based on the idea that stocks have the highest long-term return and subsequently suffered a 50% drawdown, you know have the burden of requiring 100% gains just to get to break even!

Stocks, Bonds & Metals Maximum Drawdown:

Source: www.portfoliovisualizer.com, EPB Macro Research

One way to measure cross-asset class risk-reward profiles is to take the long-term compounded return divided by the long-term standard deviation or volatility of those returns. Of course, this is not a completed scientific measure but rather a proxy.

There are a time and a place for each and every asset class in a properly formulated portfolio. Not everyone has the risk-appetite to be 100% invested in stocks and based on some good data, that is not likely the most optimal portfolio formulation in any given year.

Stocks, Bonds & Metals Compounded Return / Volatility:

Source: www.portfoliovisualizer.com, EPB Macro Research

Comparing stocks and bonds is a silly argument without adding the level of risk to the conversation. Of course, stocks are expected to beat bonds in terms of total return in any random 10-year holding period but which asset will be more volatile? Which asset class has a higher probability of a 30% drawdown? These are important questions that need to be answered when formulating an investment approach based on properly laid out risk management tenets.

With that said, let's take a look at today's stock market to get an idea of how much we should allocate to stocks given our desired level of risk.

How Risky Is Today's Stock Market?

Warren Buffett's long-standing favorite tool to broadly measure the valuation of the entire stock market has been the Market Cap To GDP Ratio. This ratio takes the total market capitalization of all publicly traded stocks divided by the value of the US Gross Domestic Product.

In 2001, Warren Buffet said, "The ratio has certain limitations in telling you what you need to know. Still, it is probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.

Today, the Market Cap to GDP ratio is the highest of all time.

MarketCap To GDP Ratio:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Many investors who are bullish on stocks are quick to jump on this metric and claim that with so much of corporate profits being derived from overseas, this measure is no longer useful.

Unsurprisingly this criticism falls short as you can create a similar ratio using Gross National Product or Gross Value Added as opposed to GDP and the results are quite similar.

Furthermore, another time-tested measure of long-term valuations, the cyclically adjusted Price To Earnings ratio shows the stock market today at the second most extreme level of valuation since 1900. This ratio takes a 10-year average of S&P 500 corporate earnings as opposed to using a single year which provides a better measure of the valuation in a given economic cycle.

Cyclically Adjusted Price To Earnings Ratio (10-Years):



Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

If 10-year average earnings are too long, different time measures of average S&P 500 earnings suggest the market is still the second most overvalued relative to history.

Cyclically Adjusted PE Ratio Across Different Time Horizons:

Source: Real Investment Advice, Michael Lebowitz, CFA

Whenever I discuss long-term stock market valuations, I always point out that valuation has little correlation to short-term stock market returns but high correlations to long-term (10-year) stock market returns.

The regression below shows an R^2 of over 0.8 between the market cap to GDP ratio and the next 10-year compounded return of the S&P 500 (SPY). In other words, the higher the market cap to GDP ratio that you decide to buy stocks, the lower your 10-year compounded return will be.

Using another Buffett quote, "The price you pay determines your rate of return".



Over the long-term, valuations do matter.

MarketCap To GDP Ratio R^2 To 10-Year Compounded Returns:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The black line in the chart below shows what your implied 10-year forward return is based on the level of market cap to GDP.

Buying stocks today, based on the market cap to GDP ratio historical analysis, will yield returns less than 0% over the next 10 years.

Again, this does not mean years 1-5 will be poor in terms of returns but simply that if you buy stocks today, over the next 10-years, returns are likely to be low given how high valuations are relative to history.

MarketCap To GDP Ratio Implied 10-Year Forward Return:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The blue line in the chart above shows the 10-year Treasury rate as well which brings me to the last point of criticism given to valuation analysis today which is interest rates. Many say that interest rates are so low that high valuations are justified.

This is not the case.

We can roughly compare interest rates to stock market valuation by comparing the expected 10-year forward return of stocks given the market cap to GDP ratio and the 10-year Treasury rate which can loosely be described as the "risk-free rate" the market is willing to give over the next 10-years.

Below I graph this as a spread. A positive spread indicates stocks are more attractive than bonds and a negative spread indicates that bonds are more attractive than stocks over the next 10-years.

Implied 10-Year Forward Return Compared To 10-Year Treasury Rate (Spread):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

From 1970-1995, stocks were almost always a better option to hold for 10-years compared to interest rates. As valuations got extreme in the late 1990's, that showed up on the relative valuation spread above. The magnitude in the chart above is just as important as a "positive or negative reading".

If the spread reads "-1%" that does not mean you should be outright bearish on stocks. That would be a strawman argument.

When the spread between stocks and interest rates gets to the levels they are today, the second most extreme in history, it is worth taking a look at your stock market exposure.

Summary

Stocks have a place in nearly every investment portfolio.

At EPB Macro Research, we have stocks in our portfolio at this time but at an allocation level that is commensurate with the level of risk and the valuation of the market relative to interest rates.

With valuations that are strongly argued to be at the second most extreme level in history, even relative to interest rates, it makes sense to reassess the risk-reward profile of holding a majority allocation to stocks at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.