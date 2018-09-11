Renesas Seals The Deal With Integrated Device Technology

It didn’t take long for the rumors of Renesas Electronics’ (OTCPK:RNECY) (6723.T) interest in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) to bear fruit, with the two companies announcing late Monday night that Renesas had agreed to acquire IDTI for $49/share in cash. The deal structure is a fairly straightforward cash transaction, with Renesas anticipating a deal close in 2019 pending regulatory approvals.

Although Renesas is paying a little more than I expected, management’s target for post-merger revenue synergies was higher than I had modeled. Even with a modest discount to those projections (though Renesas has exceeded expectations with its Intersil integration), this looks like an accretive, worthwhile deal for Renesas that will augment its auto business, add valuable analog/mixed-signal capabilities, and better diversify Renesas’s auto-heavy business mix. Although Renesas shares have been hammered this year as the company goes through a tough inventory adjustment cycle, the long-term value looks interesting at these levels.

A Good Deal If Renesas Can Execute

In offering $49 a share for IDTI, Renesas is paying more than 7x forward revenue in this deal. While that is a steep price on an absolute basis and relative to some recent deals, IDTI has better than average operating margins and Renesas is paying IDTI shareholders for some of the cost and revenue synergies that it expects to gain from the deal. “Net net”, I think this is a fair price for all parties, though it may be a little more challenging for Renesas to hit a double-digit return hurdle.

In its deal presentation, Renesas management confirmed one of the assumptions I made in my piece previewing the deal – namely, that there wouldn’t be all that much overlapping R&D expense to cut out of the combined company. There’s very little operational overlap between the two companies (Renesas focuses on MCUs and SOCs, IDTI on mixed-signal/analog) and I find it encouraging that Renesas is going to maintain R&D spending for IDTI.

It’s also worth noting that Renesas will not need to issue equity to finance the deal. This was one of the concerns some analysts had about the deal, and although the debt/EBITDA ratio will shoot over 3x, post-deal Renesas should be able to generate enough cash flow to work down the debt pretty quickly. I’d also note that Renesas was not shy about hinting at future M&A even after IDTI is integrated – the company is still looking for opportunities to diversify/expand in MCUs and SOCs (outside of autos) and in mixed-signal/analog.

As far as regulatory approvals go, this deal will definitely have to clear CFIUS. As CFIUS seems far more concerned about Chinese firms acquiring U.S. companies and IDTI’s business mix doesn’t really include defense or other highly sensitive segments, I don’t think the U.S. government will look to block this deal. Likewise, I think this deal just meets the threshold for China’s MOFCOM to get involved, but I don’t think they will have any problems with the transaction.

An Opportunity To Accelerate Profitable Growth

While the expense synergies were more or less as I expected, Renesas was a more bullish on the revenue synergy potential of this deal. Of the net $250 million accretion Renesas is expecting from this deal, almost two-thirds is slated to come from revenue synergies. These synergies include basic cross-selling opportunities (selling IDTI’s PMICs and sensors to existing Renesas MCU/SOC customers and vice versa) as well as integrated product development opportunities (adding analog front-ends to MCUs, combining MCUs and PMICs, etc.).

I was skeptical of the initial media reports that Renesas would look to leverage IDTI’s expertise in memory interfaces as part of its autonomous driving platform, and to that end I would note that management did not include memory interfaces in the synergy map for auto. As expected, Renesas expects to leverage IDTI’s capabilities in wireless power, sensing, RF, power management, and advanced timing, though it is looking to leverage that memory interface technology in its “Industrial” market vertical.

All told, IDTI is going to make Renesas a more competitive player in auto, and I do believe the power management, RF, and sensor technologies are important to Renesas’s long-term strategic position. Renesas has already scored important ADAS/autonomous wins with Toyota (TM) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), but this will create a more compelling long-term platform, particularly as it fits well with the video signal processing and batter management technology Renesas previously acquired with the Intersil deal.

IDTI also pushes Renesas into some attractive new markets, most notably the data center market. IDTI has a strong position in memory interfaces and programmable power management, and this should create some longer-term cross-selling opportunities for Renesas’s SoC business. Likewise, the added capabilities in wireless power, sensing, timing, and RF should be invaluable in expanding Renesas’s exposure to more niche consumer and medical markets.

The Opportunity

All told, I think IDTI shareholders are getting a fair price in this deal, though I’m a little sorry to see a high-quality semiconductor company with above-average growth go away. For Renesas, I still see worthwhile accretion and value from this deal, even though the company is paying around 10% more than I originally expected (with the difference coming from higher than expected revenue synergies).

I expect this deal to boost Renesas’s long-term revenue growth rate by around 0.75% on a “steady-state” basis. I also note that IDTI’s margins, both gross and operating, are much higher than Renesas’s margins. While the size difference between the two companies mitigates some of the impact, I still see IDTI boosting Renesas’s long-term margins by around two points, with most of that flowing through to free cash flow.

The Bottom Line

I believe Renesas shares are significantly undervalued today, but the company is still looking at a few challenging quarters as it navigates this inventory correction cycle. Not helping matters, global auto production has slowed and Chinese industrial demand has decelerated noticeably. Although I don’t think investors need to rush to buy, I’d keep an eye on these shares as the company goes through this challenging period, as I don’t believe today’s price accurately reflects the long-term potential.

