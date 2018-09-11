The 3 Keys To The Chesapeake Bull Case

Intro

A few weeks back I had the opportunity to speak about Chesapeake Energy on the Financial Exchange show, where I laid out a 3 points to why I believe Chesapeake Energy presents a possible buy opportunity at its current price( Linked here). It turns out however, 5 minutes is not nearly enough time to purpose any point with adequate detail and after listening to the interview I thought it would be beneficial to expand on the original ideas.

1.)Oil Prices: The price of oil will continue to rise, or at least remain at its current price, due to a tight supply demand balance and decreased inventories.

2.) Chesapeake’s Oil Production: Despite Chesapeake being a natural gas weighted company, it producers a substantial amount of oil and will continue to increase oil production.

3.) Value/Improving Financial Picture: Currently Chesapeake is valued at 4 Billion dollars which on a production basis is far below its peers, and as oil prices have risen the financial picture has brightened.

A Rising/Stable Oil Price Environment

Of the 3 key points, I’m of the opinion this one is the most important and the most likely to continue to be a positive for Chesapeake. The reason for the oil price move thus far has been driven by falling U.S inventories which has been a result of the OPEC cuts, U.S exports, and the meltdown in Venezuela. Figure 1 shows the dramatic decline in inventories from a peak level in the spring of 2017 to most recently summer levels that are below the 5 year moving average.

(Figure 1: Oil Inventories, Data: EIA, Chart: Author)

The decrease in inventories over the past year has been impressive, but what makes it even more astonishing is the fact that the “OPEC Cuts” have hardly been cuts at all. Figure 2 presents a graph of the price of oil overlaid with OPEC’s production. Between August 2009 and August 2014 OPEC’s daily production averaged 30.85 million barrels a day. After OPEC announced they would not be cutting oil production in the fall of 2014, oil prices plunged, inventories rose quickly, and OPEC production rose by over 1 million barrels a day to near all times highs reached in the summer of 2016. In November 2016 the OPEC Cuts were put into action resulting in a peak to trough cut of about 1.5 million barrels per day. However, during the summer of 2017 up until today OPEC’s total production has been close to 33 million barrels per day which is over 2 million barrels above the pre price collapse levels, and only 500,000 barrels off the all-time high.

(Figure 2: OPEC Production, Data: IEA, Chart: Author)

This to me suggests that the decrease in inventories has largely been demand growth eating into excess supply rather than due to artificial cuts. Furthermore, the most recent decline in supply seen starting in the fall of 2017 can be entirely contributed to Venezuela. In figure 2, Venezuela’s production before the collapse of their oil sector is added back into the total OPEC supply, which shows that the rest of OPEC, excluding Venezuela, is still pumping at high levels that would normally represent 33 million barrels per day. Despite these much higher levels of production, the declines in inventories have continued, warning that there is not enough supply to meet demand.

In addition to OPEC’s near record oil production, the two largest producing oil countries, the United States and Russia are also producing at or near record highs seen in figure 3 and despite all these record highs inventories still have managed to fall. Figure 4 displays the comparative inventory which is simply the current inventory level minus the 5 year average and is a good indicator of what the price of oil should be relative to the current inventory level. The red line represents the “yield curve” spanning from 2013 up until 2017 when inventories began to decline. The blue line is the new emerging yield curve that represents the declining inventories of 2017 up until today. The last time inventories were this low, the price of oil was above 100 dollars per barrel, meaning, the current curve suggests that supply is easier to acquire and more certain to be acquired then what was predicted by the original curve.

(Figure 3: US/Russia Production, Data: EIA & Russia Ministry of Energy, Chart: Author)

(Figure 4: Comparative Inventory, Data: EIA, Chart: Author)

I believe the new yield curve is misguided. The only difference between the current oil production environment and the previous one is the rise of tight oil, and the assumption that U.S shale production will fill the oil supply demand gap. According to the EIA world oil demand is expected to grow another 1.6 million barrels per day next year, and with companies striving to spend within their cash flow combined with the issues regarding the Permian takeaway capacity, I don’t think the U.S will be able to fill that gap. In addition to the tight oil outlook, current OPEC capacity stands at 1.33 million barrels per day which is much lower than the spare capacity before the oil price crash which averaged 2.12 from 2013 to 2014, suggesting OPEC does not have a lot of leash to step in. Finally, figure 5 displays the effect that the downturn had on the world capital expenditures on oil and gas projects, where it can be seen that current spending is around half of what it was in 2014. This lack of spending the past 3 years will without doubt effect the global oil supply in the future, leaving the old saying as accurate as ever: “The cure for low oil prices is low oil prices”.

(Side Note: A lot of the inventory analysis performed in this section wouldn't have been possible if I had not have found HFIR research and Art Berman. If more detailed analysis is desired or you just want a good read I highly recommend checking out both.)

(Figure 5: IEA Upstream Oil and Gas Spending )

Isn’t Chesapeake a Gas Company?

I’m sure some readers are questioning why I just spent nearly 1000 words talking about why I think oil prices are rising and when Chesapeake is a natural gas company. Although in the past this has been true, there are real signs that Chesapeake is slowly becoming a more oil weighted company. Since Q3 of 2016 Chesapeake has increased its total fraction of BOE that is oil from 14 percent to 17 percent, furthermore, the last 4 quarters have experienced an average of 8 percent growth in oil production compared to the same quarters of the previous year. Although positive, the growth up to this point has been relatively slow, but it appears that growth should accelerate with Chesapeake’s sale of their Utica position. By selling their stake in the Utica Chesapeake’s oil percentage rises to a total of 19% up from 17%. Furthermore, by deploying the Utica capital in one or all of their oil based plays, this percentage is set to increase faster in 2019 putting Chesapeake in a good position to take advantage of any upward move in oil prices.

In Q2 2018 the Utica produced 106 thousand BOE/day, or 20% of the company’s total production. On a revenue basis, assuming wellhead prices of 2.76 $/mcf, 63.50 $/bbl, and 25.11 $/bbl NGL, as listed in their most recent 8k, we end up with a total Q2 revenue of 225.2 million dollars. This makes the Utica Chesapeake’s second largest position based on revenue behind only the Eagleford. If we look a little deeper into how Utica revenue is broken up we find that 28% is generated from oil, 45% is from gas, and 27% is from NGLs, showing us that despite only representing 36% of the total BOE number oil and NGLs represent 55% of the total revenue.

From a revenue basis, the divestiture of the Utica seems a little confusing at first, but a deeper dive into the margins of each play provides some resolution. By adding up the production cost, transportation cost, taxes, D&A, and the interest expense on a BOE basis we get a total cost of 14.83 dollars for gas, 16.76 dollars for oil, and 22 dollars for NGLs. From there, if we convert the Utica gas revenue from 2.76 $/mcf to $/BOE we get 16.01 $/BOE of gas, then by subtracting the total cost per BOE for the natural gas production we get profit of 1.18 $/BOE for every BOE of gas produced from the Utica. If the process is repeated for oil and NGLs we get 46.74 $/BOE for oil and 3.11 $/BOE for NGLs, showing the margin advantage oil has over both natural gas and NGLs.

If we take a BOE volume weighted average in the Utica the total cost per BOE is 16.81 $/BOE, then using Chesapeake’s provided Utica revenue per BOE of 23.53 $/BOE were left with a margin of 6.72 $/BOE. This process was repeated for each of Chesapeake’s oil weighted plays and the margin of each play is presented in figure 6 along with the margin for the Utica. Finally, if we take the calculated margins for each play then multiple them by the daily BOE production, we can gauge the daily earnings power of each play. Table 1 presents the earnings of each play and shows that despite producing nearly 4 times the BOE, the Utica only produces around 60% more earnings then the Mid Con and Powder plays.

(Figure 6: BOE Margin, Data: Chesapeake Q2 8K, Chart: Author)

(Table 1: Daily Earnings, Data: Chesapeake Q2 8K, Table: Author)

In the most recent conference call management stated that their plans for the 2018 included spending 450 million dollars in the Utica, and with the Utica now gone, it presents an interesting opportunity to analyze how that 450 million dollars can be deployed. In the first scenario let’s assume the 450 million is spread out evenly between the Eagleford, Powder, and the Mid Con. Using Chesapeake’s latest estimates of per foot well costs we get 5.7 million dollars for the Eagleford, 9.8 million dollars for the Powder, and 5 million dollars for the Mid Con assuming a 10,000 ft well. This would allow for an additional 26 Eagleford wells, 15 Powder wells, and 30 Mid Con wells for a total of 71 additional Oil weighted wells.

To determine how each of the additional wells would perform, production data from Chesapeake’s 2017 wells was collected and analyzed. For the Eagleford wells, a histogram of the 6 month BOE/ft was generated using a total of 52 wells. From there, the number of wells in each section of the histogram was divided by the total number of wells, providing a percentage that was used to determine how each of the 26 additional wells stacked up and can be seen in table 2. Next, the 26 wells were split assuming that 13 wells are drilled at the beginning of the first half and 13 at the beginning of the second half. To predict the full year performance of the first half wells, a plot of 2016 wells with 6 month BOE/ft was plotted vs the full year performance of the same wells, and is presented in figure 7. As it turns out, the 6 month performance of any given well does a nice job of predicting the full year performance, and using the equation of the best fit line, the full year performance of the first half wells was predicted. Using the 33.44 $/BOE margin that was calculated earlier for the Eagleford, the additional earnings for the year totaled 128.1 million dollars.

(Table 2: Eagleford well performance, Data: Author, Table: Author)

(Figure 7: 6 month BOE/ft vs 12 Month BOE/ft, Data: Public Production Data, Chart: Author)

The analysis performed above was then repeated for the Mid Con region resulting in an incremental earnings increases of 55.6 million dollars from the Mid Con region. For the Powder it was assumed that the 15 wells would be placed in the Turner and the well performance would mimic the wells that were drilled in 2017. This analysis led to an increase of 81.3 million dollars out of the Powder, bringing the grand total to 265 million dollars over the entire year. When the Utica’s Q2 performance is extend for the whole year using the 6.72 $/BOE margin calculated earlier, the total earnings for the play comes out to be 259.9 million dollars. By deploying capital evenly between their 3 oil bearing plays, the earnings power from the Utica can be completely replaced within the first year.

Another option Chesapeake might employ is using some of the capital to increase oil production, and save the remaining cash. For simplicity, let’s assume half the Utica capital is put to work generating 132.5 million dollars in income, and the remaining 225 million is saved. This savings would play a major role in moving Chesapeake to cash flow neutrality, or even push them to a place of cash flow positivity, and will be discussed in further detail in the next section. Before that however, I want to quickly discuss a few assumptions that were made in the previous analysis. 1.) The revenue per BOE provided in Chesapeake’s second quarter 8k is not adjusted for their current hedge positions. In the second quarter Chesapeake’s realized oil price and natural gas price were 57.16 $/bbl and 2.64 $/mcf respectively. Figure 8 presents the earnings addition at oil prices ranging from 40 to 90, and shows that a realized oil price around 63 dollars is needed to replace the Utica earnings assuming 2.67 $/mcf. Furthermore, if we assume higher gas prices of 3 $/mcf and 3.5 $/mcf, it would take 74 $/bbl oil and 88 $/bbl oil to replace the 2018 Utica earnings. 2.) Natural gas prices are seasonal, resulting in wide price differentials from quarter to quarter. The gas price chosen for the original analysis was 2.67 $/mcf as provided in the Q2 earnings. However, the Natural gas price cited for Q1 was 3.5 $/mcf and this price difference would result in drastically higher earnings for the Utica as seen in figure 8. 3.) Chesapeake only provides costs per BOE for the sum of all their plays. This means that costs could be higher in one play then another, and that was not reflected in this analysis.

(Figure 8: Utica Earnings Replacement, Data: Author, Chart: Author)

Value & Financials

As of Friday 09/08/2018, Chesapeake had a market cap of 3.68 Billion dollars which puts it far below many of its peers especially on a total production basis. Figures 9, and 10 are plots of market cap vs daily oil production and market cap vs Q2 sales for 18 different independent oil and gas companies, and shows that Chesapeake falls well below the established trend on both graphs. The bar charts represented by figure 13 and figure 14 present the Market cap of each company divided by their respective BBLs/day and their BOE/day. This metric can be thought of as how much value is being added to the company per BBL or BOE produced. Figure 13 shows Chesapeake’s value per BBL produced is 25% less than the next lowest operator, and is nearly 3 times less than the average value added. If we observe just the natural gas weighted operators in figure 4, again it can be noted that each of Chesapeake’s BOE produced is valued nearly 3 times less.

(Figure 9: Market Cap vs Daily Oil Production, Data: Various 8Ks, Chart: Author)

(Figure 10: Market Cap vs Q2 Sales, Data: Various 8Ks, Chart: Author)

In addition to the value one might find, over the past year Chesapeake has reduced costs, increased their revenue per BOE and is approaching a cash flow positive position. Chesapeake’s operational cost per BOE (BOE cost less the interest, tax, and D&A expenses) has decreased by .40 cents per BOE for the last 4 quarters compared to the prior 4 quarters, driven by a decrease in transport costs of more than 1 $/BOE since Q2 of 2016. Figure 11 shows how Chesapeake has also experienced an increase in their Revenue per BOE before hedging despite lower 2018 natural gas prices. The increase in BOE sale price is a result of Chesapeake’s ability to increase their oil production, as well as increased oil prices.

(Figure 11: $/BOE Over Time, Data: Chesapeake 8Ks, Chart: Author)

Since the downturn, independent producers have been striving to reach a position where cash flow from operations meets or exceeds the required capex to grow production. To determine where Chesapeake stands, results over the past year were analyzed. To determine the income provided from operations, the revenue was taken from each quarter’s 8k and all the costs were subtracted except for the D&A expense. Figure 12 presents a bar chart of the results, as well as the results without the effects of hedging. From this it can be noted that the current hedging program is suppressing earnings, and creating larger income minus Capex differentials, and that after hedging Chesapeake’s cash flow position seems to be improving.

(Figure 12: Income minus Capex, Data: Chesapeake 8Ks, Chart: Author)

Things begin to get more interesting when we look a little deeper into how the sale of the Utica will affect the possibility of cash flow neutrality. First off, as stated on the Q2 conference call, the sale will provide Chesapeake with 150 million dollars in interest savings which works out to 37.5 million dollars per quarter. If we look back to the second scenario presented earlier, where Chesapeake only used half the Utica capex, a capex savings of 56.25 million dollars would be realized in any given quarter, bringing the total savings up to 93.5 million dollars per quarter. From the previous analysis, assuming Q2 wellhead prices, the Utica generated 259.9 million dollars per year or 65 million dollars per quarter. When half the Utica capital is deployed elsewhere, assuming wellhead prices, 33.2 million dollars per quarter would be generated, resulting in a loss of 31.8 million dollars of earnings when compared to the Utica earnings in Q2 2018 when the total capital was deployed. However, when the loss of earnings is added back into the saved capex and savings in interest expense, we end up with a quarterly benefit of 61.7 million dollars, bringing the Income minus capex to a total of -79.3 million dollars, placing cash flow neutrality within reach, and can be seen in figure 13.

(Figure 13: Income minus Capex with saved Capital, Data: Chesapeake 8Ks, Chart: Author)

Concluding Thoughts

If Chesapeake can continue to increase oil production and reduce costs like they have over the past year, I think eventually the valuation of Chesapeake will approach that of other major oil and gas independents. It is important to realize that the whole Chesapeake bull thesis depends largely on the continued rise/ stability of oil prices, and if oil prices retreat lower Chesapeake would definitely suffer. However, from the first section of this article, it appears that the low oil price environment has subsided. Another possible complication is the inevitable rise in completion costs that accompanies the rise in oil prices. If Chesapeake can manage these costs and still raise production, like investors are beginning to request, I believe that Chesapeake is in a good position. Regardless of how you feel about Chesapeake, the upcoming quarters will without a doubt provide some interesting data to analyze, and if the previous trends continue, I expect Chesapeake to continue to push forward in the right direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser, and recommend you do your own research before investing.