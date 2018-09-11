IPO Alert: Strong Order Book For Principia Biopharma IPO; NIO Adds Investor Support

PRNB will likely price its IPO on Thursday while NIO is attempting to price later today, September 11.

NIO has had to add significant existing investor support for its IPO to proceeds as planned.

Principia Biopharma is seeing strong institutional investor demand for its IPO.

The Principia Biopharma (PRNB) IPO is indicating significant demand according to IPO information service IPO Boutique.

Chinese electric car manufacturer NIO (NIO) has said certain existing investors intend to purchase $250 million of the IPO in support of its valuation, per an amended registration statement.

NIO is scheduled to price its IPO September 11 and Principia will likely price September 13.

Principia Biopharma Background

San Francisco, California-based Principia Biopharma was founded in 2008 to research and develop drug treatments for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s drug discovery and development platform:

(Source: PRNB)

The company’ lead drug candidate PRN1008 is designed to form a reversible covalent bond with Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (or BTK) enzyme for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases, such as pemphigus and immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

The company’s second lead drug candidate PRN2246 is an irreversible covalent BTK inhibitor that is designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and modulate immune cell function in the brain for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, such as Multiple Sclerosis.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Principia IPO Update

Per IPO Boutique, Principia’s book build status looks quite strong,

Channel checks just completed, according to underwriter guidance the deal is well-oversubscribed. The underwriter states that the books close Wednesday (9/12) at 4pm in anticipation for a Friday (9/14) debut. Looking at the prospectus, there is insider interest in purchasing up to $26.0m in this offering which would represent 34.6% of the offering if priced at the midpoint of the range. This company has collaborations with Genzyme Corp (a subsidiary of Sanofi), Sanofi (SNY) itself and AbbVie BioTechnologies (ABBV). The notable backers are a very strong list which includes Baker Bros., Morgenthaler Ventures, New Leaf Ventures, OrbiMed Private Investments, S.R. One and Sofinnova Venture. It is our opinion that this IPO will likely be the deal of the week.

NIO Background

Shanghai, China-based NIO was founded in 2014 to design and sell electric automobiles in China, Germany, and the US.

NIO has developed two electric vehicles, the EP9 supercar and the ES8 electric SUV. They also provide their customers with a community space service, named NIO Home, and a car charging service named NIO Power.

Other at-home or on-the-go solutions include Power Home, a home charging solution, Power Swap, a battery swapping service, Power Mobile, a mobile charging service through charging trucks, and Power Express, a 24-hour on-demand pick-up and drop-off charging service.

Below is a brief overview video of NIO ES8, the firm’s production electric SUV:

(Source: NIO)

Investors in NIO have included Tencent Holdings, Baidu, Temasek Holdings, Joy Capital and Sequoia Capital China, among others.

NIO IPO Update

With its most recent IPO filing, NIO has added a non-binding indication of interest by existing shareholders to purchase up to $250.0 million of the roughly $1.16 billion IPO at the public offering price.

This type of late addition to the IPO is likely indicative of negative feedback from prospective institutional investors at the valuation and size of the offering.

As IPO Boutique commented on the revision,

If blue-chips like Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) are struggling, we think investor appetite will tread lightly given the depth of the IPO pipeline and the volatility/tough tape of China stocks / recent Chinese IPOs. The lightning rod of a stock that Tesla is domestically and the state of current Nio production levels leave us with having to be “creative” to get to the market cap that Nio Inc is looking for.

NIO’s expected IPO pricing date is September 11, 2018.

