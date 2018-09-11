Hudson's Bay Company (HBAYF) CEO Helena Foulkes on HBC Enters Agreement to Merge HBC Europe with Germany's Karstadt (Transcript)

Hudson's Bay Company (OTCPK:HBAYF) HBC Europe with Germany's Karstadt Merger Conference Call September 11, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Elliot Grundmanis - Investor Relations

Richard Baker - Governor and Executive Chairman

Helena Foulkes - Chief Executive Officer

Edward Record - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Oliver Chen - Cowen and Company

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank

Mark Petrie - CIBC

Patricia Baker - Scotiabank

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Elliot Grundmanis

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. On the call with me are Richard Baker, Governor and Executive Chairman; Helena Foulkes, Chief Executive Officer and Ed Record, Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of this call is to update you on our definitive agreements with SIGNA Retail Holdings, a leading European retail and real estate operator, to form a strategic partnership for HBC’s European retail and real estate assets.

Accordingly, this will be the focus of our presentation and remarks. Specifically, we will discuss the transaction arrangements that were announced in our news release earlier this morning. This release, as well as the presentation that accompanies this call can be accessed on the Investor Relations sections of our website.

Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements made during this conference call regarding HBC's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activities, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by HBC in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.

However, there can be no assurances that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause HBC's actual results, levels of activities, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of these factors, we refer you to the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with Securities Regulatory Authorities including the Company’s annual information form which is available on SEDAR at sedar.com and our own website HBC.com.

Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made on this call. Reference to be made to the press release issued as well as the presentation that accompanies this call in connection with today’s announcement for additional cautionary language. Also please note that unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts referenced in today’s discussion are expressed in euros. Where necessary, euros have been converted to Canadian Dollars at a rate of 1.50 and euros have been converted to US dollars at a rate of 1.15.

I would now like to pass the call to Richard Baker. Richard?

Richard Baker

Good morning everyone. Thank you all for joining us to discuss today’s exciting announcement. We are very pleased to share that HBC has entered into a definitive agreement to form a strategic partnership with SIGNA Retail Holdings encompassing all of our European retail and real estate assets. Specifically, we are combining HBC Europe’s retail operations with Germany’s Karstadt Warenhaus with HBC taking a 49.99% interest in the newly formed entity.

This includes two iconic banners Galeria Kaufhof and Karstadt, as well as other HBC and SIGNA banners creating a well-capitalized retailer positioned for improved profitability. Together, these businesses generate approximately €5.4 billion in total sales during fiscal 2017. We are also creating a 50-50 joint venture to co-own and manage all of HBC’s German real estate assets.

The real estate portion of our agreement highlights the significant value of our German portfolio, which is worth approximately $1.1 billion more than what we paid for Galeria Kaufhof in 2015. Included in this are 18 German properties currently owned by HBC, which are unencumbered and not previously been contributed to any joint venture.

HBC will receive net proceeds of CAD$616 million from the partial sale of these assets which will enhance our liquidity and enable us to reduce our debt.

On the operational side, we are well positioned to improve the strength of our European business as well as benefit from the scale of our combined operations. Together with SIGNA, we are intently focused on maximizing opportunities to more effectively manage our businesses and better compete in the evolving European retail marketplace.

Overall, this transaction is a great deal for HBC, and reinforces our long-term focus on unlocking the value of our real estates and enhancing the profitability of our portfolio of retail banners.

I will now turn the call over to Helena to talk more about this exciting partnership.

Helena Foulkes

Thank you, Richard, and hello everyone. This transaction is a win for HBC and a major step forward in our ongoing work to evaluate all opportunities to deliver meaningful value to shareholders.

As you know, we’ve already taken a number of actions to strengthen the company’s foundation such as streamlining our retail portfolio with the recent divestment of Gilt, rightsizing Lord & Taylor’s footprint with the potential closure of up to ten Lord & Taylor locations including the sale of its Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City, making several leadership changes to bring new ideas and perspectives and ongoing efforts to improve performance within the high potential areas of our operations.

Since I joined HBC earlier this year I’ve spent a number of days each month with our team on the ground in Europe and I’d like to thank our HBC Europe leaders and associates for their hard work and dedication. While we’ve made progress in making changes to improve this business, the market remains challenging and this transaction provides a better operating platform for our combined businesses to succeed.

It also creates significant value for our shareholders while enhancing our balance sheet and allowing us the opportunity to place even greater attention on HBC’s improving North American retail operations. We believe that there is real opportunity for these banners to improve and are focused on making the right strategic decisions to drive performance and profitability within those businesses.

The newly formed retail company will be run by Stephan Fanderl who is the current CEO of Karstadt. He has served as senior executive of several major European retailers and had made terrific strides to improve Karstadt’s performance since he has been leadership of the business a few years ago. He will be supported by associates from each banner, and in addition, HBC and SIGNA will share six Board seats and have joint oversight of all major decisions for the retail company.

There will always be demand for retailers with a strong brand offering, innovative retail formats and a seamless omni-channel experience. By bringing together these iconic retail banners, we have an opportunity to leverage a robust store network and multiple digital platforms to create Germany’s leading retail business.

These ventures allow us to capitalize on market opportunities to serve customers in the most compelling way possible ultimately, unlocking shareholder value.

With that, I’ll pass the call over to Ed to discuss the specifics of the transaction.

Edward Record

Thanks, Helena. Let me start by giving you more detailed overview of the transaction beginning on Slide 4. There are three main components to the partnership, beginning with our agreement to combine our European retail businesses with SIGNA’s Karstadt, HBC will receive proceeds of €100 million and own 49.99% of the newly formed retail operating company.

Separately, both partners will also invest €100 million to further capitalize the business. Secondly, HBC is selling 12% of the existing 62% interest in the 41 German properties currently held by HBS Global Properties, the company’s joint venture with Simon Properties.

Concurrently, SIGNA will also purchase the other 38% interest in the assets held by HBC’s partners resulting in a 50-50 joint venture for this German real estate portfolio. We are selling this 12% interest for approximately €176 million and expect to receive net proceeds of €161 million after taxes.

This transaction values this portfolio of 41 properties, which are encumbered by €1.3 billion of debt at approximately €2.75 billion.

Subsequent to the close of this transaction, the newly formed joint venture has agreed to sell two of the 41 properties outright for €430 million. Of this amount, €230mln will be used to partially repay a portion of the debt currently on the 41 properties with remaining proceeds of €200 million to be contributed to the newly formed retail operating company.

This capital contribution, combined with the initial €200 million of capital contributed by the partners will ensure that the retail company is well-capitalized with a solid foundation to operate on a standalone basis.

Finally, HBC has agreed to sell a 50% interest in 18 other German properties, which are wholly-owned by HBC and have not been previously contributed to any joint venture. We are selling this interest for €250 million, which values these assets at €500 million. The first public market has been put on these properties.

These transactions serve to strengthen our retail operations while validating the value of our German real estate and generating significant cash proceeds for HBC.

I am going to move on to Slide 5, which outlines the sources and uses of this transaction. In total, HBC will receive €411 million or CAD$616 million in net proceeds, which will be used to pay down debt and reduce leverage. We have received consent for this transaction from both our term loan lenders and ABL lenders and as part of this, we will permanently pay down CAD$228 million in term loan borrowings.

We expect to use the remainder of our proceeds or roughly CAD$388 million to repay borrowings on our ABL facility. Separately from this, the capacity of our ABL facility will be reduced from CAD$2.9 billion to CAD$2.5 billion as we remove Europe from our existing borrowing base. Upon close, all of HBC Europe’s assets and liabilities including inventory will be transferred to the newly formed retail joint venture.

This joint venture will also repay any European borrowings outstanding on the ABL at the time of close further reducing HBC’s outstanding debt. This repayment of the ABL borrowings associated with HBC Europe is in addition to the CAD$228 million pay down of the term loan and the CAD$388 million pay down of our ABL facility.

This partial sale of HBC’s German real estate assets and the close of the Lord & Taylor flagship building sale are expected to generate total proceeds of at least CAD$1.4 billion by the end of the fiscal year. These proceeds will be used to dramatically reduce HBC’s outstanding borrowings, significantly enhance the company’s financial flexibility and increase overall liquidity.

Combined with the cash generated during the back half of the year, we expect to pay down all of our ABL balance by the end of the year.

Slide 6 outlines the strength of this combined operating company. In addition to generating significant proceeds and reducing our overall leverage, this transaction creates a stronger retailer positioned for sustained profitability. Combined, the newly formed retail company will have more than €5 billion in sales across more than 300 locations in multiple digital and online platforms.

There are significant overlap between Galeria Kaufhof and Karstadt and we expect to be able to leverage these synergies to stabilize and then grow EBITDA over the coming years. This further derisks our retail portfolio and following the divestment of GILT, allows us to focus our time and energy on improving the profitability of our North American banners.

Capitalizing on the value of our real estate has always been a key component of HBC’s strategy and Slide 7 outlines the values associated with the real estate portion of this transaction. Between the sale of the 12.4% interest in the 41 properties and the 50% interest in the 18 owned properties, HBC will receive a total of €411 million or CAD$616 million in net proceeds.

The sale of this equity studies the combined portfolio of 59 properties and approximately €3.2 billion, almost €800 more than the €215 acquisition price of Galeria Kaufhof. In total, the net proceeds from the transaction and the implied value of HBC’s remaining interest in the real estate assets net of debt is worth $8.71 a share. This does not even take into account the value of our North American retail or real estate assets.

The sale of the equity of these assets will not have a material impact on any rental agreements or contracts between the real estate joint venture and the operating company. Going forward, the newly formed retail company will be responsible for paying the existing rent on the 41 properties through the real estate joint venture and HBC will receive distributions on the cash flow from this rental income just it always has.

The 18 properties will also receive a stream of rental income which will be distributed to the partners on a pro rata basis. Importantly, the tenant GALERIA Kaufhof is well-capitalized to operate on a standalone basis going forward.

Our partner in this transaction SIGNA is an experienced retail and real estate operator. They bring significant expertise across a wide range of retail concepts and are one of the largest real estate investors in Europe.

They will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the retail joint venture and will work side-by-side with HBC as we pursue opportunities to maximize the value of our shared real estate portfolio.

In addition to gaining a partner with significant retail and real estate expertise, this new partnership better aligns the economic interest of our European retail and real estate assets by ensuring the same groups and controls both sides of the equation.

This alignment facilitates our strategy to pursue value-maximizing opportunities for all of our real estate assets and we look forward to working with SIGNA on these initiatives going forward.

Let me turn it back over to Helena now to conclude this call.

Helena Foulkes

Thanks, Ed. Since in joined HBC, this leadership has focused on creating value for our shareholders by making the tough decisions required to improve our business and position us for success. This has included the divestments of GILT and streamlining Lord & Taylor. Marking our European retail operations is another step in this process and demonstrates the significant value within HBC.

We will continue to focus on enhancing the profitability of our North American retail business while unlocking the value of our real estate assets.

Thank you for joining our call today. Operator, we are ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Oliver Chen of Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Oliver Chen

Hi, thank you. Regarding the transaction, what does it do for the HBC’s free cash flow? And how should we model that for this year given the benefit you are getting and also your target leverage ratio, if you could help remind us of your target leverage ratio, that’d be helpful.

And then stepping back, you have several JVs now. I think it’d be helpful just to get your context on the long-term goals for the various JVs you have at large just because it’s the question we get often from investors. Thank you.

Edward Record

Hey, Oliver. This is Ed. I’ll take at least the first two. From free cash flow, we’ve always talked about significantly improving our free cash flow as we head into 2018 versus 2017. We still expect to be able to do this.

At the end of the day, we expect this to be slightly free cash flow positive to the organization aside from obviously the proceeds that we are receiving of CAD$616 million. So, from just a pure cash flow from operations, including the ABL pay down that HBC Europe will do, we expect it to be enhancing the free cash flow.

From a target leverage ratio, I am not going to give you a target today. I would tell you, obviously, we feel like we are too high. We think that this deal along with the Lord & Taylor deal significantly deleverages the company and I would tell you cuts our leverage ratio probably in about half of what it would have been without these deals.

We think with that, and given the assets that we have that supports the debt that we do have in our book, we feel very good about the balance sheet as we end this year after we complete these two transactions. And then, could you repeat the last question about JVs?

Oliver Chen

More largely speaking about the other JVs that you guys have as well for Hudson’s Bay, the long-term plans as you think five years out, differentiating between the retail JV versus the real estate JVs. There is a lot of JVs, I am just wondering about the – how investors should interpret that and how will it ultimately deals the shareholder value in terms of the stock price?

Richard Baker

I’ll start, it’s Richard Baker. So, first of all, we are doing our job which is creating – which is improving the credit of the tenancy in each of our real estate assets and we continue to give clarity to our shareholders of the value of our real estate assets.

So this latest transaction makes it very clear what every single property is worth within our German portfolio. The fact that we now partnered with one of the largest real estate investors in Europe, I think bodes well not only for the today value but the future value of those real estate assets.

And as far as the future of these different JVs, as we continue improve our situation with the tenancy and the clarity on them, we’ll make more decisions going forward.

Oliver Chen

Okay, just lastly, the context on the timing for why now as to create a well-structured deal, I am curious about why this was the right time for this transaction?

Helena Foulkes

I’ll take that one. So, this is exciting I think for both companies and I think that it – it’s a very different transaction than we had ever had a conversation around and ultimately it’s about making both of us stronger together and the idea that Ed articulated where we really have aligned interest now with essentially 50-50 ownership of both retail and real estate makes this something that allows us together to look forward at what’s really happening in the German retail landscape and how these two leading retailers come together and both drive synergies from this transaction, but also ultimately differentiate and grow the business together.

So, I think as you look at all the opportunities out there this struck as the most – struck us this is the most compelling opportunity both from unlocking value as Richard said, and also positioning us well to drive growth and profitability in the future.

Oliver Chen

Thank you. Best regards.

Helena Foulkes

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Sabahat Khan of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, thanks. Just, I guess in terms of this retail joint venture that’s set up, can you maybe give us context on what the – I guess, the EBITDA potential there might be or just trying to understand what the kind of retail EBITDA for HBC looks like? Should we assume that the EBITDA from the 49.9% interest you have is roughly equal to the comp off EBITDA standalone?

Edward Record

Yes, this is Ed. I’ll take this. As we look, it’s both Galeria Kaufhof and Karstadt I have to report EBITDA and financials under German law. Both last year, I think, Karstadt was about €30 million and we reported a little over €50 million. So, combined the business is about €80 million.

We think, together we’ve given that there is such similarity, we think there is a lot of opportunity to drive even more EBITDA. And so we would expect our 50% of the combined to be greater EBITDA than our individual standalone business and that’s one of the reasons that this deal really attracted us given the opportunity of the joint retail venture plus perfectly aligning the real estate ownership with the retail company ownership we think made a lot of sense to us.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then, on an ongoing basis, how would the CapEx for the retail JV be managed? Are you expected to make your pro rata contribution to CapEx or will the JV manage that internally?

Edward Record

No, so, as we talked about in our prepared remarks and in the deck, you can see that we’ve jointly contributed $400 million - €400 million to capitalize this business. We expect the business to be free cash flow positive going forward and that the €400 million be more than sufficient to support this business on a standalone basis. So, we don’t foresee any more capitalization needs from this business going forward.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then, just at a higher level, as when you are forming these JVs, was potentially selling the entire European platform an option? And can you maybe give us a thought process around still maintaining a significant interest or is Europe still an area of focus for the company? Just some high-level thoughts there.

Richard Baker

So, first of all, the concept of putting these two operating companies together is a no brainer, just tremendous value and synergies and the right thing to do. So that’s always been something that was of interest to us. As far as the structure with SIGNA, we think there is a lot more value ahead of us in Europe.

We think the value of the operating companies after the synergies is going to be advantageous to us and we think the fact that SIGNA paid over $1 billion to invest in our real estate that proves that there is a lot more value of that real estate going forward.

So not only do we now have a fresh mark for the world as to what our real estate is worth as of today. Lots of opportunity ahead when you put together the real estate team of HBC and the real estate team of SIGNA in Germany, very powerful.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, thanks. And then just one last one for me. I guess, leading up to this transaction, have you had conversations with the European, the competition authorities and what's the outlook on that front?

Richard Baker

We really haven’t – we’ve obviously engage with some expertise over there. We feel like, they have two-faced approach over there. We feel like, we should be able to get this during the first phase and if not, quickly through the second phase, but obviously, we will go through the process and we see how that plays out.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Vishal Shreedhar of National Bank. Your line is now open.

Vishal Shreedhar

Thanks. Going to the presentation deck and the materials, I am still going through it, it wasn't clear to me what HBC received for the valuation of the retail joint venture. So, maybe some thoughts there. I know you sold the two out of this. I know you sell properties as well. So any thoughts on there. How to think the valuation for that?

Edward Record

Yes, this is Ed. So, sorry for wasn’t clear. Basically, control of the retail operations we received €100 million compensation for that. That was the compensation and then, the $8.71 we talk about doesn’t include any valuation of those retail operations which of course we think will have significant value as we can drive EBITDA there.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. So - so, I apologize, if you had already made this clear. But if you are receiving €100 million, then why isn't that shown in the cash received going to HBC investors? Where does that €100 million go? I mean, you showed the 176 and the 250, from the sale of the properties. So where does that €100 million go?

Edward Record

Yes, if you look at Page 5 of the deck we’ve put with this there is sources and uses. So, we received €100 million for the control of the retail operations and then, SIGNA and HBC jointly contributed €100 million back to the business for capitalization purposes.

So, from a net-net standpoint, we are – it’s not cash in our offers but, they paid us €100 million, we contributed to the company and that’s part of the €400 million capitalization that we did to solidify the balance sheet of this joint venture.

Vishal Shreedhar

Great, okay. So, you received EUR 100 million and then in turn you put that €100 million back in the business, but then you also sold some properties that were not in the JV for which you received €250 million, is that correct?

Edward Record

Yes, so there was really three parts to this transaction. We sold, a piece of the JV, 12% of the JV for €176 million, €171 million net of taxes. We had 18 properties that were not contributed to the JV. We sold half of those to SIGNA for €250 million. That’s the first real marker that’s been on these properties, which value them obviously at €500 million.

And then we received €100 million for the retail operations. So, when we get to the €411 million of net proceeds, it’s the €250 million for the property we sold, the 18 properties, after the 18 properties were sold and the €161 million net of taxes of the 12% that we sold.

And then, the €100 million that we got and recontributed is obviously not in there because it's net proceeds. That’s the €411 million that we will end up with going into our bank kind of the end of the day.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. So, the 50% of the remaining of the properties that were not in the JV, those go – for not in the real estate JV initially, the nine, are those going to the retail JV now, the nine unsold properties?

Edward Record

We are still working through that from a tax standpoint. They will be recontributed to the existing European JV or a separate JV. But, yes, they will go into a JV. That will be shared 50-50 between us and SIGNA.

Vishal Shreedhar

Right, the retail JV?

Edward Record

The real estate JV.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. So, I am sorry to delay, but so maybe I will take this offline, but the €100 million received you are putting that €100 million back in, then you had some properties in that retail business, you are selling those to Karstadt for 50% of those for in EV, it’s €500 million. Okay, all right. I'll take it off-line. Thanks.

Edward Record

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Mark Petrie of CIBC. Your line is now open.

Mark Petrie

Hey, good morning. Just a couple clarification questions. So, of the retail JV or what will we expect, or what will investors see in terms of reporting for that segment going forward?

Edward Record

Yes, Mark. This is Ed again. I’ll take it. As we do today, and report there two our real estate JVs, we will obviously – well, it’s not obviously, but we will have equity treatment for this on our balance sheet and in our net income and in the footnotes of our MD&A, we will show the P&L balance sheet and cash flow for the retail JV. Just like we do for our real estate JVs today.

Mark Petrie

Yes, okay. Thanks. And then, for the sale of the two properties for €430 million out of the JV, who was the buyer for that?

Richard Baker

SIGNA was the buyer.

Mark Petrie

Okay.

Richard Baker

And part of that is of course was so that SIGNA could invest along with additional cash into the new operating company. So the new joint venture starts life with no debt and approximately €400 million of cash making it very strong to go forward with what it needs to do.

Mark Petrie

And it seems just based on the value, like those were relatively premium properties within the JV, is that fair?

Richard Baker

They were – the 41 properties frankly were all very high-quality and these weren’t the best, but these were in the top-10.

Mark Petrie

But at the above average value I guess, is sort what I meant.

Richard Baker

Yes.

Mark Petrie

Yes, okay. Yes, I’ll follow-up offline with a few other things. But, thanks for that.

Richard Baker

Sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Patricia Baker of Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much. A lot of my questions have been answered, but I still have a few. Obviously, with this combined entity, there is a lot of synergy potential with the combined operations. Are you willing to give us an indication of what the magnitude of the synergies might be over time and what timeframe you would expect to accrue them?

Edward Record

Yes. This is Ed. We are not prepared to talk about the – how much synergies, but as you can imagine they are relatively very similar businesses and we expect there to be a fair amount of synergies both companies have planned to grow the business substantially over the next couple of years and we think, obviously, these synergies will be in addition to those plans.

Patricia Baker

And just related to that, Ed, do you anticipate that there might be - have to be any closures?

Edward Record

Obviously, we will continue to look at that. As we model this, we really model limited closures as moving forward, but once the new management team gets in place and starts looking at this, then we’ll have to make decisions on a go forward basis.

Patricia Baker

Okay, and then, my next question is for Helena. Certainly with this move that's been made today, it really does simplify the operating structure as indicated in one of your slides.

But you talk about the fact that this will not permit, it will be very important and permits a greater focus on the North American operations. Can you talk about, from your perspective just how important that is for you as the CEO and trying to drive greater profitability of HBC generally?

Helena Foulkes

Yes, sure. Well, as I said before, I am really thrilled about the transaction. I think it highlights the value to shareholders of this company and I would also say that that we are very excited about our ability to focus on North American operations.

We’ll talk more about the business tomorrow. We certainly have some areas of our business that are doing very well and still have more upside and then other businesses that are improving, but have ways to go. And so, the ability for this leadership team to focus is exciting and I do see a lot of opportunity in the North American business.

Patricia Baker

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Oliver Chen of Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Oliver Chen

Hi, thanks. We are just curious about inventory management in the near-term. What happens with timing and relation to also how you are planning inventories here at the – at HBC Europe?

And if there is any thoughts you have with your global vendor matrices and how this will manifest in terms of how you work with vendors when this JV gets created or maybe not much will change with respect to the leverage you have there. Thank you.

Edward Record

Sure, I will take inventory management and we will start there. And then, I think, we’ve been planning inventories down across the globe frankly for this year and we expect it to end with inventory down around the 5% range even before this transaction.

Europe was no exception to that. So, their inventories were planned down going into – frankly the whole year, but particularly in the back half of the year. So, you don’t see any issues in where the inventory levels are right now as we go into this joint venture moving forward.

Helena Foulkes

Yes, and I would say it’s too soon to really articulate much about the vendor matrix piece other than we’ve obviously reached out to our key partners this morning and they are exciting and – they are excited and supportive and we see real opportunity again to take the best of those businesses and bring us to this collective joint venture.

Richard Baker

Also to our global vendor community, this makes our European business stronger financially and has more relationships now when you add both our relationships and SIGNA’s relationships around the world. So, this is a big win-win for the vendor community and a win-win for our ability to attract best-in-class vendors to our European stores.

Oliver Chen

The transaction, what do you say it does in terms of your latest outlook for how you are approaching M&A at large? Does this change or alter how you are thinking about how to create value through M&A over the next steps, because you’ve been pretty open minded about doing what’s value-accretive across the different kinds of transactions?

Helena Foulkes

Yes, I think that, this is another example of – as a team, we’ve been really focused on driving shareholder value. So, we would continue to say that everything is on the tables, but also we are very excited about what we’ve been able to do between GILT and Lord & Taylor and now Europe.

And so, I would say the thrust of our focus in the coming months will be around driving better performance at the North American operations and then continuing to think creatively about the real estate that we have and how we go forward to unlock even more value.

Richard Baker

And you know, the better our operations, the better our EBITDA, the better the credit on our real estate, the more valuable the real estate is, so this is a virtuous circle when we get it right and that’s what Helena and her team has been working on.

Oliver Chen

Okay, lastly, a modeling question. Interest expense, did you have parameters about how we should model that for the year in terms of how that line item coming out on the HBC income statement?

Edward Record

We’ll get into that tomorrow. We really don’t know. We expect it to be able to close in the fourth quarter. But not knowing it actually we don’t know close makes it hard to completely forecast. But we will be able to give you where we see HBC tomorrow for the full year.

Oliver Chen

Thank you. Best regards.

Edward Record

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Mark Petrie of CIBC. Your line is now open.

Mark Petrie

Yes, sorry. Just one follow-up. With regards to the structure now for the European real estate JV, and the exit of the previous partners from that structure, just wondering if you could comment about how you decided on that and them exiting. And then, just to clarify or confirm the structure for the US JV remains with those partners in place. Is that correct?

Edward Record

Yes, that’s correct. So, the first question about the European, we really see a lot of value and synergies in having perfect alignment between the real estate JV and the retail JV. So that’s what really drove that transaction. And then, nothing really changes and the North American JVs obviously okay, if not impacted and then, HBS America, that ownership structure stays exactly as it was.

Mark Petrie

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brian Morrison of TD Securities. Your line is now open.

Brian Morrison

Hi, good morning. Just a couple of clarification questions please. When you say the $80 million in HBC Europe EBITDA, does that take into account the rent being paid from the JV?

Edward Record

Yes, it does.

Brian Morrison

And what was the third-party rents in HBC Europe as well? And that’s included as well.

Edward Record

It is included, but I don’t have the number in front of me.

Brian Morrison

Okay. So your EBITDAR margin are about 12.5% in that business? Next question, while…

Edward Record

Last year it was a little under 10%.

Brian Morrison

Okay, thank you. The second question, when I look at Slide 7, I look at the 41 German properties. I assume I should shift $200 million - €200 million, pardon me, out of that business into the retail JV, correct, upon sale of the properties?

Edward Record

So on the – can you say that again?

Brian Morrison

So, you are going pay down €230 million of debt from €430 million of proceeds and then an additional €200 million of that is going to be taken out and allocated to the retail JV. So the – correct, so the German property valuation should be $200 million to the equity, the 14 – 14 to be $200 million lower and that will be shifted into the retail JV, correct?

Edward Record

Yes.

Brian Morrison

Okay, thank you.

Edward Record

And just to be clear the debt we pay down will be JV debt not HBC debt.

Brian Morrison

Understood. And then, the third question I have is, in terms of the remaining HBS, I’ll call it, Simon JV, the outstanding debt in that business is approximately US$1.1 billion, is that correct?

Edward Record

It’s little under US$850.

Brian Morrison

I will check that. Okay, thank you for the clarification.

Edward Record

Okay, thank you.

