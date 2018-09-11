American Express: Is This The Time To Sell?

This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

American Express (AXP) has been around for a long time now. Since 1850, AXP developed financial products and instruments to help businesses and individuals with their financing needs. Offering not only credit cards but also travel services, network services, value products storage, and even loans, AXP likes to be on top of its closest competitors. The #1 ranked company in Customer Satisfaction from J.D. Power has reported $33.4B in revenue for FY 2017. With a rising personal debt level throughout North America, AXP surely will benefit from such a situation.

Understanding The Business

AXP’s product lineup offers a lot for its customers. From payment method to financing, or from travel services to the rewards program, AXP is an all-round service. Having developed a strong and trusted brand, the credit card giant also developed an outstanding customer service.

Source: American Express Company – 2018’s Q2 Presentation

Its 2017’s FY reported a healthy $33.4B in revenue, with $2.7B in net income. Those figures come from a total of $1.1 trillion billed to worldwide businesses. 2018’s big challenge relies on the new direction of CEO Stephen Squeri, succeeding Ken Chenault after 17 years of service.

A total of 55,000 employees are working to back all of their operations around the world. These employees are also helping the company to develop new products that fit the new generation’s lifestyle to adapt to the new reality. AXP also promotes new partnerships in order to expand its rewards program, that also attracts a big market share to its doors.

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

AXP’s growth relies mainly on its customer base. To increase this base, the company wishes to develop new initiatives in order to attract and retain new customers. New competitive products could be coming from AXP in the upcoming quarters. The company also expressed its will to become a leading online credit card and services provider online. As digital services have come to be a major upside with a new tech-oriented generation, this could easily be the way to shine apart from the competition.

Peeking Through Its Last Quarter

On July 18th, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $1.84, beating estimates by $0.02.

Revenue of $10B, missing estimates by $50M.

Declared dividend of $0.35, for a $1.05 2018 total up to this day.

CEO and chairman Stephen Squeri commented on these numbers:

“Revenue growth was driven by broad-based increases in Card Member spending and fees. It also reflected the benefit of higher loan volumes, which that spending helped to generate. […]”

Dividend Growth Perspective

The company currently shows 7 years of consecutively increased dividends. The hard economic conjuncture of 2008-2010 dragged down AXP profits and FCF. Looking at the past 5 years, AXP had a solid performance in dividend increase. High single-digit increases were recorded showing once more that the company is well and alive.

Source: Ycharts

The dividend yield, on the other hand, is a bit disappointing showing a slow run and just shy of the 1.30% mark. The global financial sector shows higher values on average, but they are also comprised of banks, pulling up the stats. Discarding banks, the dividend yield for such businesses are more in line with AXP’s figures, showing a 1.43% average. At a glance, the share price might be a bit high for such dividend output, but more on that later.

Source: Ycharts

AXP does have the FCF to back its dividend increases. Sustainability shouldn’t be an issue here. That is if, and I emphasized on if, market situations remains the same. As 2008-2010 showed us, any financial events can greatly undermine a business profitability. At the moment, those ratios seem in line with market averages to me and quite frankly, let’s hope it stays that way.

Potential Downsides

Although AXP made its mark on the industry, the company starts to pick fights against much bigger competitors. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and all the other credit card giants are in the same pool as AXP. It will become very difficult to get its game a step further since other companies are offering full-span financial services. JPM, for example, benefits from a good client retaining program, which includes features that other credit card providers can’t offer. This cause additional pressure on the industry, which AXP could suffer sales loss from.

In addition to the tough competition, AXP is also exposed, as every finance-related business, to credit default, liquidity and impairment risks. With a rising debt level throughout North America, AXP could increase its sales, but it also comes with a risk of higher default risk. Impairment charges can rapidly eat out profit margins if an economic downturn was to arise.

Valuation

Looking back at AXP’s P/E ratio, I still think the stock might be overvalued. A P/E of 14 shows a slowing trend compared to its TTM value of 27. Of course, a soaring stock price from 2016 is a factor to consider. But this also means earnings are not keeping up with investors' anticipations.

Source: Ycharts

Using a DDM, factoring in a 7% dividend growth rate in the short run and 6% in the longer run. The model also uses a 9% discount rate throughout those years.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.40 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $97.10 $64.52 $48.24 10% Premium $89.01 $59.14 $44.22 Intrinsic Value $80.92 $53.77 $40.20 10% Discount $72.82 $48.39 $36.18 20% Discount $64.73 $43.01 $32.16

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Values obtained from the model are far from what we have in the current market. Having a $54 discrepancy between intrinsic value and stock price is bugging me. Of course, a DDM model is very sensitive to inputs. But such a difference between the 2 values shows how the stock may be overvalued at the moment.

Final Thought

AXP showed good growth in the last few years. Its 7-year dividend increase seems to be well on its way and looks sustainable, again, if markets don’t wipe up another crisis. The company does have to fight every day against big players in the market. This is why AXP needs to push forward and innovate through its product offerings.

In my opinion, AXP is currently overvalued. Yes, reported figures are good. But financial metrics aren’t there. The recent revenue miss, declining P/E, a $54 gap between intrinsic and current stock price are just not cutting it for me. To become a buy again, the stock would need a solid drop, which is not a best-case scenario either!

Seriously, if you made it this far, it’s because you liked what you read. Don’t be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I’m asking you one more thing: click on “follow” button (it’s orange, you can’t miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclosure: We do not hold AXP in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article has been written by Olivier Gelinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.