Vectura Group Plc (VEGPF) CEO James Ward-Lilley on Interim Results - Earnings Call Transcript

James Ward-Lilley - CEO

Roger Heerman - EVP, Commercial & Business Development

Gonzalo de Miquel - EVP, Development & Chief Medical Officer

Darren Welsford - Financial Controller

James Gordon - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Max Hermann - Stifel

Stefan Hamill - Numis Securities Limited

Nicholas Keher - RBC Capital Markets

Nick Nieland - Citigroup Inc.

James Ward-Lilley

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us here, the Numis off seasonally stock exchange this morning. And hopefully you can hear me clearly on the telephone lines and on the WebEx. I'm pleased to welcome you to Vectura Group's Interim Results at the first half of 2018. Now, as many of you hopefully know, I'm James Ward-Lilley, the CEO of Vectura Group.

I will go through the disclosure statements in detail, I think you're all well aware and familiar with it. We will be covering the following as per the slide here this morning. Since our year-end results, as you're aware, we've announced that Paul Fry will join us from Immunocore as our new CFO later next month. Since before Paul formally steps into his role of the CFO, you also get the pleasure of me covering our H1 financial results and the outlook for the business. I'll then be followed by Roger Heerman, who is sitting to my left who is our Executive Vice President of Commercial and Business Development; alongside Gonzalo de Miquel, our Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President of Development. Roger and Gonzalo will provide more detail in particular about generic segments and our key prioritized pipeline assets in the nebulized technology area.

I'll then summarize conclude with the performance measures which we iterated in our school card at the beginning of the year and key news flow catalyst before leaving time as normal for the Q&A.

So before we look at the results themselves, I briefly like to recap on our revised strategic focus set at the beginning of the year. And we have clear priorities and metrics including, of course, firstly, strong financial performance. Secondly, maximizing our pipeline value with the refocused investment strategy in our prioritized inhaled substitutable generic and unique nebulized portfolio. Thirdly, alongside pipeline progression, comes hopefully tangible execution of valuable new business developments. And finally, underpinning our business performance with progressive operational excellence, improving both, margins and creating headroom for investment.

With our H1 results this year, I'm pleased to report good progress against these four priorities as we as a business regained momentum after what could be seen as a challenging 2017; and this is reflected in the H1 business highlights. Reported revenues were up 1.4%, now whilst this is a modest growth performance, this disguises the continued positive progress of our core inhaled products which are up 7%. Very importantly, within the inhaled products, the performance of flutiform in particular, one of our key value drivers has revenues normalizing in line with market performance. Flutiform grew 3.1% versus H1 last year, with up 6.1% versus the weaker period of destocking in the second half of last year.

As expected, the Group's total reported revenues were impacted by other assets outside the inhaled portfolio with revenues of $15.2 million, down 17.4%. Now this was as I said expected primarily driven by the post-patent expiry decline of ADVATE which took place in 2016 and then we still had revenues in 2017 but we're not now seeing. And then lower supply chain revenues, particularly on Sular. R&D spend is also significantly down by almost 20% reflecting the benefits of our previously announced refocused portfolio prioritization, initiatives to transform R&D productivity, and importantly phasing, and we expect primarily costs from 647 and VR475 coming through in the second part of the year. And as a result of the phasing, we do expect second half R&D costs to be ahead of the first period.

EBITDA growth has also been especially strong for the period due to continued core business performance including revenue growth, margins improvements and cost management but also especially that reduction in R&D spend. EBITDA has also benefited in the period from a series of smaller licensing and contractual arrangements typical of our partnered business model and also by 1.1 million pound release of a prior supply chain provision.

From an operational perspective we also see good performance with a series of pipeline highlights including the recently reported Phase 2 results of VR647. The approach in completion of the VR475 Phase 3 program, and the start of a series of new enhanced therapies reformulating, repurposing in known molecules using our existing nebulizer platform, and Gonzalo will go into talk in more detail about those programs. With our partner, Mundipharma, we also announced yesterday the first elaunch here in the UK of the advanced and the innovative flutiform breath activated K-Haler which was approved last year.

And on the generic side, I'm also delighted to report the regulatory approval of VR632, partnered with Sandoz, who as you know, is our existing EU partner for our AirFluSal product. VR632 is a budesonide/formoterol DPI combination, that's a generic analog of AstraZeneca's Symbicort. This European approval again validates Vectura's ability to develop complex product device formulations in the competitive respiratory generic segment. As you're aware, a comprehensive non-clinical response for all the aspects outside the clinical programs for VR315 has been submitted to the FDA and the repeat study funded by Hikma is up and running with recruitment progressing well.

Finally, we are continuing to make good progress on our open-inhaled closed program which we taught about first time for the beginning of this year. This product is a potential multi-product development for an AB rated substitute for generic program addressing the currently strongly performing GSK's Ellipta portfolio. Device and formulation development is progressing well and there is continued interest in partnering this valuable suite of potential assets.

Now before I turn to the financial results in detail, I'd like to spend a moment on this chart which I think tells the story of the revenue performance for the business in a pager [ph], and puts the message of the business regaining momentum further nicely into perspective. With headline growth of the group versus H1 only 1.4%, this slide clearly shows how we're progressing after what was a tough '17. We actually saw revenue declines in both H1 and H2. Revenue in H1 for the group is up 15.5% compared to last year's H2, with the other non-inhaled performance down to minus 1.3%. And encouragingly, the performance of the inhaled side when you compare to H2 is actually up over 20%.

As I said, 2017 was a tough year for a number of reasons and I don't want to dwell in it. Of course we saw the delays for 315, the like-for-like comparatives last year compared to '16 when we had milestone revenues for both 315 submissions and we had the Ellipta portfolio revenues at that point still from GSK of $30 million. And on top of that of course, we saw destocking for flutiform as well. With all this behind us, I'm glad to share on this chart good recovery as we've moved into the first half of this year.

Now I'm going to come to the financials but I think it's important to make a point here. Beyond the encouraging regaining momentum being reported here, we've also made very significant efforts to simplify our approached reporting and I hope you will see this in the press release and the financial reports you receive today. This asset has been assisted by the fact that this is the first period since the merger where there is no prior period statutory reported comparison periods and pro forma's also being required.

However, you will also note we've moved away from reporting separately the concept of recurring and non-recurring elements of the business, quite simply because we have four primary revenue streams; thanks to our business model including royalties, including developmental services, including product supply, and including licensing milestones, all four of which deliver us recurring revenues which vary of course according to the periods which we're reporting. We hope the simplification will help investors and analysts better understand the nature of our revenue and earnings potential given our extensive partnerships and continued business development activity. For example; I'd say in the strong EBITDA performance in the first half of this year.

For analysts, I can only apologize if this call is your challenge and you're modeling this morning but I can reassure you this move is taken to simplify and clarify going forward. And one final note before I get into numbers, I've made regarding format and content is the greater level of disclosure we're giving particularly on the other non-inhaled portfolio. This is not the core area of focus of the business but given the significance of the financials, revenue and EBITDA, and the volatility we've seen particularly in the H1 comparisons, I thought this would be an additional component to enable appropriate modeling.

So let me now turn to the simplified P&L. I've already covered the revenue and R&D lines already, but in addition for this table -- in addition, on this table you can see the efforts we're continuing to make on margin in the supply chain with gross profit up 4.4% despite much lower high value revenues coming from Sular, for example. Thanks to amortization being lower, you can also see the operating losses are lower by over £11 million for the group. We continue to be cash generative, our cash balance was however lower, primarily reflecting the completion of the shared buyback program of £13.8 million, in the first half and also CapEx investments of £5.9 million.

Let me now just go into the breakdown of the revenue performances in some more detail starting with the inhaled products. So in total revenues, some of Vectura's inhaled products now make up 81% of our total revenues and were up 7.1% in the first half. At a high level, flutiform continues to grow well in market; Japanese revenues of Vectura were affected however by both pricing headwinds in April in 2018 at 5.5% price reduction and also currency effects. Alongside this, was in the second part of last year, of course we saw the resetting of the stock levels of flutiform and Mundipharma and that sort of affects the H1 to H1 number with a growth of just 3%. Likewise, I will also go into more detail on the Novartis portfolio on royalties of Ultibro and Seebri which were up 6.3% like-for-like.

Royalties for GSK's Ellipta products has now almost reached the cap of £9 million in the first half of the year with revenues of £8.8 million. We're also seeing strong growth of AirFluSal in the market. Revenue for AirFluSal also benefited from the £2.4 million territory agreement reached with Sandoz. And then finally, Breelib, using our FOX hand-held nebulizer continuing to grow well in Europe, although revenue to Vectura was markedly in the first half versus last year, thanks to the licensing milestone of £4.2 million received at first launch in the same period last year.

So as I said, let's take a closer look at flutiform and I'll start with end-market performance and then look at how this translates into revenues of Vectura. Flutiform is continuing to perform well in competitive markets moving annual total sales at the end of Q2 '18 in-market with £212 million. And then a declining ICS/LABA market, flutiform end-market sales in Europe grew by 4%. Kyorin continued to drive growth of flutiform in Japan with value growth of 14%, and a market share and volume of almost 15%, up 1.6% versus H1 '17. In market rest of the world, growth also continues well at 15%. As I mentioned, flutiform in Japan saw a price reduction of 5.5% in April which of course drops certain affects royalties for us in the period.

In addition, important to note, when it comes to the translation of revenues for Vectura for Japan and rest of the world where currency and exchange rate with constant currency growth in Japan at 5.5% and 4.8% rest of the world respectively. With the launch of this week of the breath activated K-haler, a device in Europe for the first time here in UK and with further opportunities in the pediatric setting in Europe and beyond that. In asthma in China, we continue to maintain our positive outlook for the future end-market growth of flutiform.

Turning to how this performance translates to Vectura, I'd like to spend a moment explaining this chart and I hope I can shed some light in how to interpret the flutiform story which occasionally can be seen as complex in a very simple fashion. And there are three points that I'd like to make here. This chart shows the total flutiform sales for the last six months reporting period and splits out in the chart royalty and supply chain revenues. And the three points I'd like to make are simple.

Firstly, total revenue for flutiform grew in H1 2018, up 6.1% following the decline in H2 driven by destocking. Secondly, you can see from this chart that over 90% of our total flutiform revenues are now derived from the supply chain. This is important to note and understand given the nature of our caps percentage of net sales agreement with Mundipharma. As you see, total flutiform Mundipharma revenue growth, we will see the royalty element that being squeezed down to a point in fact where all of our Mundipharma revenue is derived from the supply chain, and you can see this phenomenon between H2 last year where royalty revenue actually went up, the supply revenue went down, and vice versa in H1 this year. The third and final point I'd simply like to make is based on our continue due of in-market performance, and the visibility of forward orders for the rest of the year, we're pointing some acceleration in the comparative growth rates of 2018 overall, and in particular, in the second half of the year versus the weaker second half of 2017.

So let's turn to the royalties received from Novartis Ultibro and Seebri, the second most important driver of the revenue growth on the inhaled side. Novartis continued to see growth for Ultibro with total in-market sales up 11.5% driven by strong growth in particular, in Europe, of almost 9% and the rest of the world growth of 25%. Ultibro is highly differentiated in COPD arena and remains the only LAMA/LABA combination with a demonstrated superiority versus ICS collaboration in terms of the exacerbations reductions for the more serious asthma endpoint prior to mortality of course. Ex-Ultibro U.S. maintains it's market leadership despite now growing less strongly in the fast growing LAMA/LABA market with multiple entrants, new entrants, notably [indiscernible] but you can see the impacts of the filter entry tapering off and the right of uptake for these new entrants is now slowing.

Ultibro reported in-market sales of over $500 million for the first time on an MAT basis in the H1 this year, and combined Ultibro-Seebri in-market sales were close to $700 million, growing at almost 10% MAT Q2 '18. Now, despite the lack of growth in Japan, and the absence so far of meaningful revenues from the U.S. to-date, we continue to see positive outlook for Ultibro and Seebri to overall with combined consensus revenue continuing to being close to $1 billion. Although for my focus today, it will be remissive for me not to also mention the further potential we see for Novartis triple therapy in asthma here in Europe for the program QVM149 with the Phase 3 European trials progressing well, and due to report next year. So at first, on the major growth drivers on our inhaled business, so let me just say a couple of words on our other non-inhaled portfolio.

As I said, for the first time we're providing more detail on these assets given the relatively important total size of these products to our business overall. The like-for-like comparison revenue showed is significant with a negative 17.4% reduction versus H1, as shown by the chart and as expected, the loss of the post-patent expiry royalties, ADVATE in particular, and also Xatral, along with a significant reduction in supply chain revenues at Sular which benefited from the competitor lack of supply in H1 2017. Combined, these drove a 16.3% reduction in revenue between H1 and H2 last year, but you can see that between H2 and H1 this year, that decline is just 1.3% which is a much more normal decline when you take away those exceptional reductions.

Moving now to R&D costs; as I mentioned in the introductory comments we certainly see a significant reduction in the R&D spend from £31.4 million to £25.3 million, as a result of really three things. Number one, the refocused portfolio prioritization aligned to our re-investment strategy we announced in the beginning of the year; we're also benefiting from the productivity investments and initiatives we're implementing; but the third element is the phasing element we've spent and we do expect further costs in particular for VR647 and VR475 to flow-through to the P&L before the end of the year, and as a result of that, we're maintaining our R&D guidance for the full year of £55 million to £65 million.

A key point I would like to make is, as well as you make every effort to manage our total R&D spend, the majority of this investment is in fact recruit [ph] from our partners as you can see in the numbers here. So a combination of licensing in the milestones and development services essentially mean our model allows us to recruit more than 50% of our total R&D costs from partners. This is a basic function of our model and in fact for the 12 months period upto the end of June this year, approximately 62% of R&D spend was effectively covered by partner revenues.

So finally, I'd like to summarize our guidance for the rest of the year which is largely unchanged based on continuing in-market performance and the visibility for orders, the Board maintains it's revenue growth outlook and expectations. As I said, we should see an acceleration in the growth rate partly driven by relatively weak comparative H2 performance in '17. We expect higher second half R&D costs and maintain our guidance as I've just mentioned. And CapEx is expected to be in the range of £10 million to £15 million as indicated previously.

Having summarized the key progress we're making from the financial perspective, we'll focus the rest of the presentation on our pipeline and news flow for the rest of the year. And at this point, I'll hand over firstly to Roger to start the updates on our overall pipeline progress.

Roger?

Roger Heerman

Thank you, James and good afternoon everyone. My name is Roger Heerman; I'm the Executive Vice President of Commercial & Business Development here at Vectura. Over the course of my pharmaceutical industry career, I spend 15 years specifically working in the respiratory area, including the last 8.5 years here at Vectura. My pharmaceutical career started as a sales rep at GSK in the respiratory division selling ADVATE in the U.S. I guess you could say being here at Vectura today is bringing me full-circle on the lifecycle of that product as generalization [ph] of inhaled products in the U.S. market approaches.

I'd like to start with given a short overview of Vectura's portfolio which is aligned to the refocused re-investment priorities announced at the start of this year. As you are aware, in January we announced our strategic investment priorities away from early stage novel formulation, device and partnering. These types of programs typically carry high molecular risk and extended periods of low revenue. Today, we are now more focused on assets with the highest likely value returns and lower molecular risk.

You can see in the slide, our enlarged inhaled generics portfolio, where we continue to believe we have the wearable capabilities experienced and expertise to be highly successful. This segment is characterized by high barriers to entry and today there are few competitors entering this highly valuable U.S. market with AB-rated programs. Secondly, this portfolio reflects our increased focus in Vectura's enhanced nebulized therapies. Following the approval of Breelib in Europe and the progress we have made with our nebulized portfolio, we are further extending our leverage of this platform announcing additional new programs which Gonzalo will discuss in a few moments.

Another area I would like to call your attention to is our potential AB-rated substitutable generic, the Ellipta range of products which I will discuss a little further in the next couple of slides. As a final point, on the pipeline as you saw yesterday as James mentioned earlier, the progress we've made with flutiform's breath activated K-haler device, the launch in Europe, initially in the UK with further launches anticipated across European countries in the coming months. We believe we are clearly at a tipping point for inhaled respiratory medications in the U.S. and I'm excited to spend the next few minutes reviewing the markets for generics and the progress we are making with our development portfolio in the generic space.

As I said, we remain committed to our belief that the respiratory market will behave like other disease areas. Generics will gain approval offering wider and more affordable access to these important medications for patients. We at Vectura are pleased to be in the leading group of companies developing and progressing these products. As you know, Vectura has already demonstrated ability to develop and gain approval for generic products with our AirFluSal product in Europe, and as James mentioned in his earlier comments, we have also gained approval for our VR632 program, a Symbicort generic in Europe with our partner, Sandoz.

So let's spend a few minutes focusing on the U.S. market today. IQVIA reported U.S. sales of respiratory products of approximately $23 billion in 2017 with nearly 65 million inhalers sold in the key DPI and pMDI maintenance classes. However, less than 1% of all sales for generic products there were -- less than 1% of all these sales were for generic products. And this is despite the fact that many of the underlying molecules in these products long passed their patent expiration. As you know, one of the key classes currently in focus is the ICS/LABA class. In this area, the two main competitors, Advair and Symbicort have seen declines in sales value as they build [ph] for market share and as they have attempted to build the buffer against generic entry.

As you can see in the slide, Evaluate Pharma reported sales of $2.1 billion for Advair and $1.1 billion for Symbicort in 2017 which is down from $2.5 billion and $1.2 billion respectively in 2016. Yet, while we see the declines in value, the underlying volume of the ICS/LABA market remains stable at 35.8 million units. We remain confident in the value of the market based on the margin and volume available for generic products to capture once approved and launched. But our focus is not solely on VR315 or generic Advair, based on our experience, device and formulation, we along with partners are well positioned to progress further generic products in the other current and emerging major classes in the inhaled respiratory space. Here you can see the potential size of some of the products we believe Vectura is well positioned to progress.

As James mentioned, the Ellipta range of products is estimated to be about $3 billion by 2022, Spiriva Tiotropium from Boehringer is currently at $1.8 billion, and Stiolto with their combination of LABA/LAMA is expected to be above $0.6 billion by 2024. These products provide significant additional opportunity for our generics business moving forward.

So what progress are we making on the current and emerging GX development portfolio? On 315 we have already discussed the large market opportunity that remains despite the price erosion we've seen. With our partner, Hikma, we are one of the three sponsors with programs under our regulatory review. Recruitment is progressing on a repeat clinical study, and Hikma plans to submit data to the FDA in 2019 which could allow for a potential launch in 2020. In terms of other programs, we announced last year a Capital Markets Day for licensing of our VR2081 program, a generic of an existing major inhaled combination therapy for asthma and COPD in the U.S. using a pMDI. The development work on that program is progressing in line with our expectations.

Our tiotropium program, VR410, that we licensed from Pulmatrix is progressing with ongoing formulation and development work and we will conclude our technical feasibility and commercial opportunity to review in the second half of this year and look forward to providing more information on that program once that work is complete. Finally, as we highlighted earlier this year, our open-inhale-close device platform which we would target as substitutable generics for the Ellipta range of products is continuing with device and formulation development and good progress is being made with our strategic partnering discussions.

As you can see, the market for inhaled generics remains a significant opportunity, Vectura along with it's partners is uniquely positioned to be one of the leaders in this area based on our formulation and device capabilities and expertise, and we look forward to continuing to share our progress with the market going forward.

With that, I would like to turn it over to Gonzalo de Miquel, who will speak about our nebulized programs.

Gonzalo de Miquel

Thank you, Roger. Good morning, everyone. My name is Gonzalo de Miquel, I'm the Chief Medical Officer at Vectura, and for 20 years I've worked in the respiratory drug development in the pharmaceutical industry in different companies. And I've been lucky enough to see some of the asthma and COPD drugs I've been working on reaching the market and helping patients to live better lives.

There are many companies today spending hundreds, if not thousands of millions developing new drugs for asthma and other diseases; however, in spite of these huge investments asthma for instance remains a global health problem affecting more than 235 million worldwide, and only in the UK every 10 seconds one person suffers a life-threatening asthma attack. So after so many years working in respiratory, I have come to the conclusion that it may sound a bit provocative but I'm sure that most of my colleagues, my medical colleagues who would agree with it, which is that although new therapies, new mechanism of action are needed -- they are needed for treating just a few patients, a small group of patients because for the vast majority of patients suffering from asthma, the currently available therapies are good enough. Actually, many deaths and many life-threatening events could be avoided just by delivering these already available drugs to the right site of action in the right amount, and also by ensuring a more compliant and more frequent and regular intake of these medications.

This is really what I like about Vectura, this unique and very pragmatic approach to this global health problem, as we design and develop devices and formulations, specifically to optimize the drug amount delivered to the right site of action, deeper into the lungs, deeper into the small airways. So our devices are enabled with slow and volume control technology that maximizes with dose delivered into the lung decreasing the amount that is swallowed and then absorbed in the depth and then reaching the bloodstream causing a secondary event. These more efficient delivery allows for a reduction in the viability [indiscernible] and also allows for a reduction in treatment patterns. In addition, we enhance our devices with e-technology and connectivity features to allow to improve adherence and compliance through apps and connections to laptops and smartphones. Actually the effectiveness and the acceptability of our devices have already been proven with the recent approval and successful launch in Europe of Breelib with our hand-held nebulizer, and also through the results of our recent clinical studies.

So as you would see in the next slides, we have a healthy portfolio moving forward based on these unique nebulized technology. So let me start first with portfolio review with our project VR647. VR647 is specifically developed to treat Tier 2 asthma in the U.S. where the unmet medical need is higher. As there are very few established approved products available for children with asthma, being nebulized budesonide, the only inhaled steroid which is approved for children under 4 years. So VR647 is looking to provide an alternative budesonide treatment to conventional nebulized therapy in children with asthma offering a similar or better efficacy with a lower total steroid dose, shorter treatment times and a high-tech monitoring system to prove that the right dose has been effectively delivered and I will come back to that because this is very important. Our market research tell us that in spite of the available generic of budesonide in the U.S. market, VR647 profile supports a premium price of generics and price parity with Pulmicort Respules. So 647 represents a significant market opportunity as the use of nebulized budesonide is widespread and stable.

As you might be aware, we recently reported on the results of our Phase 2 clinical trials for 647. We reported our methodology study with a mouthpiece and a pharmacokinetic study. Prior to the proof-of-concept study ran in 20 pediatric patients strongly suggest that as prior efficacy of our devices at the quarter of the conventional dose of budesonide versus standard nebulizer giving us a very strong confidence to move forward. So what have been the results of the most recent Phase 2 trials? So I'll go first to the methodology or usability study. Traditionally, it was thought that -- what is believed that young children below 4 years couldn't use a mouthpiece effectively, particularly if it was connected with a breath activated device, and we challenged that assumption.

So we took 40 kids in total, children of age 1-4 inclusive, and tested them with a mouthpiece to inhale a fixed volume of aerosol with our device 647. Our study demonstrates that more than 90% of children aged 2 and above, could perfectly -- were perfectly able to use the device with the mouthpiece and most were able to do so already at the first attempt. So it was a very intuitive maneuver and actually majority that required no aid from parents or carers. So this was a very successful result for the program progression because it allow us to determine the lowest [indiscernible] into our Phase 3 program and also in our future label. But also because the mouthpiece is a much better -- much more efficient system to deliver drugs into the lungs than any other like the face-mask [ph].

So in addition, we got very positive feedback on one of the main concerns of parents and carers regarding the use of conventional nebulizers in young children. And namely, if the kid has effectively taken drug, and how much has the kid -- will take or because with conventional nebulizers there is no way to note if the kid has taken the drug or the drug has been spread out into the room air. So our unique nebulizers actually provide a real-time information on the dose delivered and on the remaining inhalations left to complete treatment. This reassuring feedback was very highly appreciated by the healthcare providers, healthcare professionals in both, in the study, as well as the parents.

So then in pharmacokinetic study we showed that with a fraction of the dose our technology can achieve similar exposure in the lung as a conventional nebulizer. This is vital because we want to prevent unnecessary exposure to steroids to kids and avoid adverse events. Additionally, because we need to deliver less drug with our technology, treatment times were reduced from the in-clinic deliver time of 6 to 7 minutes with a conventional nebulizer to 1 to 2 minutes with our device. Bear in mind that in this study, the nurse monitored very closely the delivery times and stopped the conventional nebulizer as soon as certain volume had been reached or certain remaining volume had been reached. However, at home normally the conventional nebulizers take between 10 and 15 minutes to complete. So if any of you have children, you will understand how difficult it is to make kids comply with treatments as required and staying still for 10 minutes or more twice a day, every day, over a long period of time. So you will appreciate the importance of this progress.

So these results give us information we need to move to a Phase 3 study and -- but prior to that we plan to meet with the FDA and discuss with them the Phase 3 program as quickly as possible. Rest assured, that these results will be fully published in a peer reviewed journal as soon as we can and also we will communicate them in the relevant scientific foray.

So now let me move on to our next wholly-owned project, VR475. So while 647 aim to deliver less drug with the same or better efficacy than the conventional nebulizer, VR475 aims to use our existing technology to deliver the same amount of drug but achieve better outcomes. So better efficacy outcomes but with no impact on safety. In fact, the study we are conducting which is ongoing is the sign to confirm that 475 reduces the frequency of exacerbations and improve the asthma control of the lung function in adults and adolescents with severe asthma, and these patients are asthmatic patients that are uncontrolled despite the use of high doses of inhaled steroids and a second controller medication. So doing so VR475 will determine additional alternative step in the treatment of asthma of these patients before the expensive -- before having to resort to expensive biologics or unsafe oral steroids. This program is focused in Europe and the Phase 3 clinical trial is progressing well. We expect to see headline results by the end of this year. Partnering activities will progress once we have the clinical data results.

So I have updated you on the progress we are making in two of our key budesonide programs, and we believe the opportunities will not stop here. So beyond proven device and formulation development capabilities that Vectura is well known for, I'm very pleased to be able to talk today for the first time about the progress of our R&D strategy because these progress is the event strategy which stands for Vectura enhanced nebulized therapy strategy. Like with budesonide, we can use our proprietary technology even further taking other existing drugs, approved drugs either for respiratory conditions or non-respiratory conditions and reformulate them to improve and optimize their efficacy and safety profiles providing new and more effective treatment for other diseases with high unmet needs. So actually there are many conditions in -- with higher unmet needs in the respiratory field and there are great opportunities to improve these already existing therapies by delivering them better into the right site of action with our formulation and nebulization capabilities.

So after a thorough assessment we have prioritized a number of conditions amongst which we have the inhaled management of a difficult to treat cardiopulmonary vascular that although rare it can be life-threatening, and there are very few available treatment options. We have also found an inhaled treatment for the underlying inflammation in cystic fibrosis for which there is no available anti-inflammatory today. And also for the prevention and treatment of pulmonary infections in transplanted immunocompromised patients which are very susceptible for all kind of infections, and here there is a lot of opportunities as well. So these are two enhanced nebulizer strategy offers alike -- very high likelihood of success because of drugs we are targeting are already proven to be safe and effective. These made the development times shorter and also shorter is the time to realize their value. These untapped in risk authority niche market represents with billion opportunity today and each of these niche opportunities could be easily deliver peak sales of about $250 million each.

So we've made headroom in our R&D budget and we have already initiated development of some lead candidates. And I'm really excited by this redefined strategy. I hope in the next interactions we will be in a better position to give you more details of this asset and the progress of them. And with this, I would like to conclude my pipeline review and hand over to James Ward-Lilley.

James Ward-Lilley

Thank you, Gonzalo. Thank you, Roger. We'll come back to these two gentlemen during the Q&A segment. Before I close, I'd like to quickly recap on the key messages I see from today's presentation.

First and foremost, we clearly the business is regaining momentum and as a positive outlook after what was undoubtedly a challenging '17, we see growth in H1 underpinned by the continued inhaled market performance, and importantly, a good step-up in fixed form revenues to Vectura in particular, and an alignment to normalization within market performance of flutiform. We're also seeing as Gonzalo and Roger have shown, a good progression in our refocused pipeline with the approval and continued developments of key milestone catalyst for our generic portfolio, and our focus in our unique nebulized platform is being increasingly validated and we see particularly exciting prospects with the new series of enhanced assets Gonzalo has just described. This really is doing what Vectura does best, leveraging it's unique formulation device efforts with a potential to significantly improve therapy for patients, as well as providing potential for very meaningful returns to shareholders.

We continue to demonstrate our focus on operational excellence, stepping up productivity, improving margins and creating capacity to do more the same or to lower costs. And with revenue growth of cash generative assets alongside operational excellence and tight financial management and capital allocation discipline, we continue and are able to build on our strong existing balance sheet. Vectura's positive [indiscernible] continue in H2 and we look forward to a series of additional catalysts as we close the year and head into 2019. As mentioned, we continue to make good progress in our partnering discussions, see open and help close programmed device, and following the positive 647 results our minds are now clearly focused on the VR475 Phase 3 results which is as Gonzalo said we expect to see the headline results before the end of the year.

As I've said several times before and as mentioned by Gonzalo, we've set a high bar as the endpoint for that Phase 3 study but if successful we believe this product device combination could make a very meaningful difference to the lives of severe asthmatic patients and add that real alternative ahead of the fast growing and very expensive biologic segment. And rather than go into all additional news for our catalyst, I'd like now to conclude the formal presentation at this stage and open the session for questions.

Normal format, name, number and keep them down to few questions James if you're able to. We'll take questions in the room to start with, none of the questions on the phone or the WebEx. Please I'd say to raise your arm, make yourself known to that mechanism. James?

Q - James Gordon

Thanks. James Gordon from JPMorgan, a couple of questions. One will be on flutiform, I think the H1 constant currency growth was about 8%, is that a good guide to what you're going to do for the next few years? Could it accelerate once you get past the Japanese price cut impact? And then, you've also got the K-haler, so just how to think about that as a guide to what you might grow up to the next few years? Second question was on the pipeline and the series of assets you've mentioned, when is the earliest one of those could go into Phase 3? And how should we think about the -- this sort of cost associated with them? I think they are repurposing rather than completely innovative therapies because they'd be -- these spends are not [ph].

And then the third and final question, which is, VR475; depending if the Phase 3 works or not, what was the implication that if it does work have you already had lots of discussions with partners and you could quite quickly announce the partnering decision or do you then have to spend a long time discussing that? And if it doesn't work, you've got these other new nebulizer products that you might work on instead, you just draw a line under it or might you have to do all sorts of other studies and is that then difficult with a £60 million R&D budget?

James Ward-Lilley

First off, I'll take flutiform, for beck and hans [ph], I'll hand over it to Gonzalo. And then for 475, I'll hand over to Roger. So flutiform James, you know, the thing I'm pleased with -- and hopefully, reassure the market is, after a bumpy last year with in-market performance not aligned to our revenues; I think that's normalizing now, so at 3% H1, 6% this year, as we said in-market growth I think 8.8%. We saw some currency headwinds, rest of the world, in Japan, the way we've looked at it before and with numbers ranged between bearish 300, bullish more to 350, I think consensus is around 350, and that makes sense. We see future fulfill the growth for flutiform. Europe, we're continuing to make progress, Mundipharma continue to make progress despite the competition and we're growing in Europe. And K-haler will help, K-haler is the breath activated device, will be novel and will help patients who maybe struggling need with spacer [ph] for example. So I think that's an additional point of differentiation. We said we're going to expect a hockey stick in terms of growth but that certainly will help maintain and [indiscernible] which we also happen to play.

Japan, the growth rates are strong. As I said, we've got almost 15% volume share, Kyorin has done an excellent job as well as the third into the market, and our focus in asthma. As you know, the Japanese COPD market is unusually under-developed, and so the under-development place to our strength and the fact that we have the asthma indication and flutiform -- Kyorin, this is their main asset and they are focusing and continuing to grow well. As I've said, there were two headwinds, currency and a pricing reduction, those pricing reductions happen typically every two years, so if that wasn't a surprise, the volume growth would expect to continue. And then rest of the world the growth rates are good. So flutiform, we believe should continue to progress and grow steadily.

You've got a pediatric further developments in Europe and was also the potential for asthma in China longer term, so we're looking forward to seeing that data. And we've got a series of patents protecting flutiform and the fact that it's a smaller product, we think it means it's less exposed to that type of [indiscernible]. And we noted in the U.S., so no one I think is going to look for AB-rated type approach to suit and we're excluded from that. Comes all to [indiscernible], potential timing for the first base and the potential R&D costs.

Gonzalo de Miquel

Yes, we have a suite of potential assets and these strategy allow us to minimize the work needed per clinically and also normally clinically. So we -- in some of these efforts we can go straight into Phase 2, that means that we can realize value in periods of 3 to 5 years and mainly run and development times are shortened radically. Now, I think it's imperative [ph] to say how short is that but we calculate that development times can be within ideas completed by the two bills I have on that. One is, as we see 647 cost potentially partnered for Phase 3; and Phase 3 completion of 475, there should be headroom alongside the generics portfolio to include a series of those assets and take them through to Phase 2. And we have the potential for crystalizing value at the end of Phase 2; for example, if we see strong candidates may have got -- two or three we want to move, we may want to hold onto one or two of those and partner one or two, so it gives us optionality within I think our overall R&D guidance, James.

Roger, do you want to touch on 475?

Roger Heerman

Yes, on the 475 partnering James, as you've said, we need to see that data before the end of the year and then engage further with partners. We're having discussions now but inevitably, you get to that point where it comes down they want to see that data. So we need to have that data in and then we can progress with those discussions. But I wouldn't anticipate that that data will be announced and you will see a partnering deal immediately thereafter, people don't want to analyze and understand that data and tie it to the rest of the story we're telling.

The other comment I have is; as we've said, we've set a challenging endpoint, we're looking for a 40% primary endpoint and 40% reduction in exacerbations. There are versions of not meeting that primary endpoints and colors of exacerbation reduction and/or secondary endpoints and before we write that study off completely, I think we need to look at that. Having said that, if that doesn't move forward and we're very confident in the platform, we know with Breelib, we know for example, the [indiscernible] program, we sat to actually deliver the product in the neo-natal setting with complex nanobodies. We see successful progression with the Phase 2.

So 475 results, I hope are positive and with the caveat of the risk we need to see what the data looks like and that will determine now if we can partner in and what the value of that partnering should look like.

Max Hermann

Hi, it's Max Hermann from Stifel, three questions. Firstly, just on Breelib, so encouraging to see early royalties coming through those. I'm wondering whether there is anything else in that, so it looks like a little bit better sort of takeoff than I was anticipating? And secondly, just on COGS, obviously in terms of your gross margin that improved significantly with COGS actually declining with -- despite the revenue increase. I wonder whether that obviously give them the supply element of that from the flutiform agreement, whether that has some outlook in terms of the profitability or the supply element of the Mundipharma agreement?

And then just an R&D investment, you've made this comment that around half of your current R&D investment is reimbursed by partners, if I understood that correctly, just trying to understand which areas are that -- is most of that R&D -- we know what your own R&D investment is but which is the partnering R&D element?

James Ward-Lilley

Roger you want to cover Breelib, I mean Breelib is relatively straightforward but do you want to say a word?

Roger Heerman

Yes. On Breelib, I wouldn't be thinking about royalties, I'd be thinking about the milestones we receive, that's what's driving that number and that will decline over timely the milestones wind out. So we've got milestones for each additional launch but they are relatively small, so there is no realty component on the Breelib per site.

James Ward-Lilley

Cost of goods, yes, we have made significant improvement, max, we continue to focus on that across similar elements of supply chain, it actually sounds bit our devices be it flutiform, clearly there is a benefit and we've seen flutiform margin for the half of 40%, that's unusually high, we're benefiting from productivity initiatives, investments and serialization of second investible capacity we've made couple of years ago now in home's chapel [ph]. So we have seen the underlying margin. Now that margin was exceptional due to the release in the supply chain provision of 1.1 million, so if you reverse that back, I think the margin was around 36%, most people have moved their margin for the product supply up from 33% to 35% which I think is reasonable. We'll continue to make efforts to improve that supply chain and as you get increases in volume, you shouldn't see some productivity benefits as well. But that move up from 33% to 35%, which may sound it's having -- I think it's the 40% this time around with exceptional -- with that provision release.

And R&D investments, relatively simple; again, as probably basically as development services you saw -- for example, on flutiform we've got some small developments, those are payments in H1 '17 and also in fact in H1 '18 we get development services payments or work we continue to do with AB-links [ph], we get development services work, obviously on the earlier stage pipeline with Hikma and Sandoz and so on. So across that portfolio Max, we are getting development services on a routine basis every year, every period; and then on top of that clearly we're getting milestone revenues and with IFRS15, you're starting to see more and more of those upfront and milestones being recognized during the period but also then spread out in recognition as the future payment essentially is the further development activity. So that's how we see those development services and milestones being recognized, and the way we've calculated it on a 3 or 5 year basis, that's how you do the recovery that we've talked about. Typically, about 15% in this period, actually over 62%.

Stefan Hamill

Good morning. Stefan Hamill from Numis, I've also got three questions. Firstly, the FUT [ph] asthma study in China, and it looks like it's going to complete towards the end of the year. Is that the last study that's needed for an approval there? And can you just comment on the commercialization plans in China? Second question, I notice that Hikma has extended it's rise to VR315 and to EMEA [ph] region, I think that's quite significant, it looks like it's the first of the low mid-device beyond the U.S. market and I'm just wondering what the timing might be there? And any comments on the potential.

And third question; the non-inhaled business, and now it looks to have been stable for two periods in a row, and it looks like [indiscernible] offset the decline in other. Has that decline in others now stopped?

James Ward-Lilley

Roger, do you want to touch flutiform as per China?

Roger Heerman

Yes, flutiform studies due to readout -- as you know, is getting a readout study, I think it is what is required for [indiscernible] to get a regulatory approval. I don't see the Chinese regulations has changed a lot so you can all see is a lot of other non-Chinese data which is helpful. However, getting an approval, getting RDA [ph] listing, getting the national listing and then break it down to regions takes a lot of time, and so I'd rather wait until we're clear on that. And having said that Mundipharma have got a several thousand person commercial organization in China, so they are very serious about this and see significant potential. The ICS/LABA market is immaterial in China, the maintenance market is developing, I think know that from 10 years ago having spent some of global time working on Symbicort and Advair now is gaining ground with Symbicort establishing the need to maintenance therapy, so actually flutiform arriving in China into a more maturing market or mature market will be helpful; but that's probably in 2021-2022 realistically, once approved and on the market.

Hikma, obviously we look to extend our partnerships as far as we can with Hikma and it would make sense for them to extend their rise where they can into EMEA [ph] region where they are particularly strong, I think that's a bit of a no-brainer. And obviously, everything they can do to leverage the 315 package shows they have confidence in that package as we do.

And then other non-inhaled; we've said before we'd expect low to single-digit type declines on a period-on-period, so base products are largely off-patent and are declining, and so we'd expect some decline, we're not expecting to see the exceptional variability, these sort of example we see a lot being benefiting from supply chain, one half in H1 and then again, being very low. We are focused on basically leveraging the capacity we have in the LION [ph] site, we are starting to see a number of new deals being signed by [indiscernible] you see that the development services revenue from the other non-inhaled is going up, and that's a sign of starting to do early formulation and development work as a precursor for manufacturing in the LION [ph] site. And so all those things are offsetting the natural realty decline on the patent-expired assets.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a couple of questions on flutiform. You've just launched the K-haler, I was just wondering if you could give us a few comments on the pricing and the pricing strategy for the K-haler versus the conventional inhaler? And then, second question is just on the inventory levels of flutiform. I think last time you commented that there was about £21 million on the inventory, if you could just give us an update on that? Thanks.

James Ward-Lilley

For flutiform and K-haler, I think there is no price differential, essentially it's added value better device with the same price and value as in the simplicity of the utilization. I'd say that's not all commercialization as Mundipharma is at course, we've done an awful lot of work on the device and supporting that regulatory package. Inventory levels have come down of course, and we've said Mundipharma have a more normalized supply chain that we've talked about, 7 ups and 9 months' supply in certain cases previously, typically as about half of that now and we think that's an appropriate level. And that's all an area for discussion, we focused on particularly with regard to mitigation on Brexit which is an area we are closely following and with Mundipharma that's something we've been -- we're keeping an eye on. We wouldn't see that that top level should have balanced back. A) because they've got an European supply chain system in place, and we don't see necessary for additional stock build to manage Brexit uncertainty.

Nicholas Keher

It's Nick Keher from RBC. Just book the trend and give it too here. Just noticed on the balance sheet, actually there was a step-up in provisions in the period and there was £5.8 million transfer from the payables into the provision. Given your secondary role as CFO here today, I thought it with be quite interesting to test you on that one. And then on the second point, just on VR475, we're quite interested in what is the target reduction in oral [indiscernible] you're looking for given the biologics do show a 90% reduction for those patients that you're going up against. Now what do you think you're going to have to show to be able to really be able to target that market effectively?

James Ward-Lilley

I'm going to duck the first one because I'm going to hand over to Darren, who happens to be here, who is our Financial Controller, which I think who will give a much more sensible answer and hopefully, the correct one from him. But we'll come back to Darren in a moment. Gonzalo, do you want to take the biologics question first? Just my quick thoughts on that Nick would be, we're ahead of the biologics where it's not direct head-to-head, so there is an alternative before but Gonzalo?

Gonzalo de Miquel

And the same thing for oral steroids, we are an alternative before having to resort to oral steroids. So the study that we are conducting today is not focusing on the effect on steroids per se, but we will see if this study is positive and we can prevent exacerbations and improve symptom control that this trial alternative before having to use oral steroids or having to use biologics.

Nicholas Keher

Does that mean that it would be a failure if the patient actually enter the needing to take oral corticosteroids if they are on your device? Are you saying that you just got to be measuring that as all patients in both arms?

Gonzalo de Miquel

Yes.

Nicholas Keher

So you could then share what reduction is between those both arms as well?

Gonzalo de Miquel

Yes. And there is exacerbations reductions, we're also measuring that.

Darren Welsford

It's not a new provision which is good, and it's just a reclassification from that that we have a normal or as a credit to liabilities but the certainty of making those payments, there is certain circumstances that have happened in the period that mean that the certainty of making that payment has reduced but not enough to take it out of our balance sheet. So just moved from other creditors into provisions.

Nicholas Keher

And could it get a bit below of that or what it relates to the 10 product or like that [ph]?

Darren Welsford

Yes. In the financial year you will see that Mundipharma are allowed to pull back certain trial costs and James alluded to the fact that they just interplay between our royalty and the supply chain. And they are allowed to clawback some costs from our royalties but clearly, as the revenue shift notice -- they can't claim so much from royalties. And hence depending on pricing and volumes and what chemistry [ph] royalties, it will depend on how much they can recover. And because more shifted into supply chain, the uncertainty of how much they can recover has increased, so if muted to provisions in accordance to [indiscernible].

Nick Nieland

Nick Nieland from Citi. So just a question on flutiform. Just wondered how much results Mundipharma is currently placing behind this asset and what will see an impetus in the share of voice with the launch of the K-haler? And are there any timelines behind other European launches? And secondly, on generic Advair, the net pricing in the U.S. on our numbers or realized pricing at least is returning to kind of 2002 levels, and it just continues into 2020, is there a chance that Hikma may make a decision not to launch because of pricing?

And lastly, on the GSK Ellipta core case; is there a chance that there may be a settlement prior to court case commencing? Thank you.

James Ward-Lilley

I'll take the first and the third I'll handover to Roger. On the generic Advair, please form this with primary number one priority for Mundipharma, and they've had a number of refocus efforts across Europe to make sure that they can provide adequate share of voice and I think their 4% growth in the headwinds of the European market is demonstrating that, we don't give the numbers of how many here and there. I think you've seen obviously foster -- cadence foster [ph] continue to grow well, and they are well differentiated which continue to perform well. The second brand which is being promoted very actively, there is some support for Symbicort but Mundipharma along with CASE [ph] are really out there promoting this is their primary site [ph]. We think there is adequate share of voice, of course you would like more but this is the fact that this is their primary detail which I think is important and with K-haler, clearly they are very positive about this and they've been waiting for a number of years. And in the pMDI segment, if you can use an add the K-haler as breath activation, it's easier for patients and we think that adds a nice point for differentiation. So if you see some cannibalization of flutiform from one to the other, but I think it's also an opportunity to switch patients and gain new patients with the K-haler which is important.

GSK; yes, it's possible. We've always said with the GSK Ellipta discussion, we would prefer to settle. We don't like to be in a head-to-head legal dispute, it's expensive but likewise, we have IP which we feel we need to defend and we continue to defend our case and believe that the Ellipta currently does infringe our valid patents and GSK should have taken out the extension to those rights. And nothing has changed from that position. Going to the U.S. as it's still scheduled in December this year, carries risk in any court process where that strongly places for both parties and we think it would make more sense to find a mutually agreeable position. So far we haven't persuaded GSK if that benefit it, I think that would be a sensible way forward. If not, we have to take it through to the court process and we're committed to do that, if necessary.

Roger, do you want to touch on Advair pricing?

Roger Heerman

Sure. We agree, we've seen the pricing declines and pressure from the branded products but we maintain our view that there is significant margin remaining in generics, we still have the great opportunity there, they are still plunging volume available for conversion of these products and their classes in general. And you can see in other companies who are disposing off oral tablet products and keeping complex [ph], this is one of those, there aren't going to be that many players there and we still feel strong about the generic market that will exist, even with the price declines as you've seen.

James Ward-Lilley

And that anticipates really any scenario where with the successful conclusion of the clinical program Hikma wouldn't want to move forward. They've invested an awful lot of money in this program, they are beginning to be -- as Roger said, one of few and there is a significant volume opportunity. So the idea that Hikma wouldn't then launch would be rather extraordinary.

Any other questions in the room? I'm conscious of time. Do we have anyone on the phone lines? Anyone on the WebEx? If not, I'd like to thank Gonzalo and Roger this morning for helping me.

James Ward-Lilley

Thank you for joining us we look forward to seeing you at the full year results. Thanks.