Maui Land & Pineapple Company: A Piece Of Maui Selling At A 45% Discount

There is no hard catalyst on the horizon, but this could prove a real opportunity for truly long-term oriented investors.

Maui Land and Pineapple Company is trading at a 45% discount to the value of its land according to comparable transactions.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (MLP) is the owner of 22,800 acres of land located on the island of Maui in the state of Hawaii and can be cut into three big pieces.

The Kapalua Resort land of 900 acres.

Their agricultural land of 12,900 acres (with 2,100 being in the Hali`imaile Town area).

The Pu`u Kukui Watershed Preserve of 9,000 acres.

The company makes money in various ways. It breaks down operations into 4 main segments presented briefly below:

Real Estate

MLP develops its land and sells it. It also acts as a general real estate broker. In 2017, it generated $14.6 million (about 60% of revenue) from this segment.

It currently has 1,200 acres of land under development which are mainly in its Kapalua Resort (900 acres) and Hali`imaile Town (300 acres). The development projects are (according to the 2017 10-K):

Kapalua Mauk a is a long-term expansion project of the Kapalua Resort which is located directly upslope of the existing resort development. As presently planned, it encompasses 800 acres and includes up to 639 residential units with extensive amenities, including up to 27 additional holes of golf. State and County land use entitlements have been secured for this project. Kapalua Central Resort is a commercial town center and residential community located in the core of the Kapalua Resort. It is comprised of 46 acres and is planned to include up to 61,000 square feet of commercial space and 188 condominium and multi-family residential units. State and County land use entitlements have been secured for this project. Hali`imaile Town: An expansion of an existing plantation town in Upcountry Maui, this project is contemplated to be a holistic traditional community with agriculture and sustainability as core design elements. The project includes 290 acres classified as “Small Town” in the long-range County of Maui Island Plan. This classification allows the potential for residential, industrial and commercial development at a moderate density. We are in the early stages of this project’s development and securing State and County land use entitlements are expected to take several years.

Leasing

The company generated $5.5 million or about 23% of its revenues in 2017 through leasing. It leases 213,000 square feet of commercial space and 1,900 of agricultural land. It also receives subsidies for the 9,000 acres of the watershed they are responsible for.

Utilities

The company has two "Hawaii Public Utilities Commission-regulated subsidiaries, Kapalua Water Company, Ltd. and Kapalua Waste Treatment Company, Ltd." from which it received $3.2 million or about 13% of its revenues for 2017.

Kapalua Water Company, Ltd. provides potable and non-potable water utility services to the Kapalua Resort, including its golf courses, hotels, residential subdivisions, commercial properties and landscaped common areas. Kapalua Waste Treatment Company, Ltd. provides sewage collection and transmission services for the Kapalua Resort. Waste water treatment is processed by the County of Maui Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility. Non-Potable Irrigation Water Systems – We own and operate several non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs and transmission systems serving the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. Our Utilities segment operations are primarily affected by the amount of rainfall and the level of development and volume of visitors in the Kapalua Resort. Our water and sewage system infrastructure requires periodic and ongoing maintenance, which in some cases can involve significant capital expenditures. Due to the regulated nature surrounding water sources and transmission infrastructure on Maui, our Utilities segment does not face any substantial competition.

Resort Amenities

Our Resort Amenities segment includes the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club providing its members special programs, access and other privileges at certain of the amenities at the Kapalua Resort including a 30,000 square foot full-service spa and a private pool-side dining beach club. Revenues from our Resort Amenities segment totaled $1.1 million, or approximately 5% of our total operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Why is it cheap?

And now that you have a good grasp of how plain and boring this company is let me disappoint even further by sharing this little tidbit from its 2017 10-K:

[...] We have not declared or paid regular cash dividends on our common stock and do not plan to pay any cash dividends in the near future. Our current policy is to retain all funds and any earnings for use in the operation and expansion of our business. The payment of cash dividends by us is restricted by our credit facility which contains covenants prohibiting us from paying any cash dividends without the lender’s prior approval. [...]

However, the company has only $1.24 million of debt as of its latest 10-Q so at least there is no major debt-related trouble for the foreseeable future. The company underwent a great transformation in the years after the financial crisis of 2008 as it was affected directly by the Lehman bankruptcy. It was forced to liquidate a large chunk of its portfolio in 2008 and 2009 and it issued a lot of shares in 2010, more than doubling its share count from 8.5 million to 18.75 million shares.

So, it comes as no surprise that the stock went exactly nowhere for most of the last decade. There was a bizarre no-news run in the stock from February of 2017 until July 2017 where the stock rose from about $7 to about $26.5, but the stock lost most of the gains immediately and has been drifting steadily lower since then.

As I see it, apart from that short-lived run, the market has been ignoring the stock for two main reasons. First, there are no developments in the horizon that will unlock value in any significant way. No dividend, no massive land sale or project, nothing. And second, the shareholder base is too concentrated for an activist fund to intervene. And these are the main reasons this is so cheap and seems that it will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

However, there is value to be found here. But before I tell you how it may be unlocked, let me give you a rough idea of how cheap MLP actually is.

The cheapest price per acre in the Kapalua area was $58,000 according to Zillow and the transaction took place in 2016.

The cheapest price per acre in the Hali`imaile area was about $56,000 according to Zillow and the transaction took place in 2017.

Also, the company sold to the state of Hawaii a 244 acre of "unimproved former agricultural land parcel" for $19.8 million or about $81,0000 per acre.

So let's summarize all this. Their 900 acres at Kapalua are worth about $45 million at $50k per acre. At the same price per acre, their 2,100 acres at the Hali`imaile area are worth $105 million. And the rest of their 10,800 acres of agricultural land are worth another $270 million if we ignore the transaction with the state of Hawaii and price at half of Kapalua's price per acre. And let's assume the Watershed Preserve is worth zero.

The operating segments except real estate are generating about $10 million in revenue with a 20% operating margin that includes all the company's expenses except equity-based compensation. These should be worth at least another $20 million.

Segment Acres Price per acre Total value Kapalua land 900 $50,000 $45 million Hali`imaile land 2,100 $50,000 $105 million Agricultural land 10,800 $25,000 $270 million Watershed Preserve 9,000 $0 $0 Operating businesses N/A N/A $20 million Total $440 million

This makes for a nice, conservative sum-of-the-parts valuation of $440 million which is about 80% higher than its current market cap.

A Potential Catalyst

I think that the stock will continue to slide downward for some time as people get bored out of the stock. However, when the issue of inflation becomes a central theme in the markets, investors will start to look to companies that own real assets, including this one for protection.

This is the most significant catalyst I can see going forward, as I don't think the company will see any major revenue increase from its current projects that are under development.

As I see it, this is a stock for investors that are willing to build a position gradually as the stock slides down, and are patient enough to endure a few years of stagnation before seeing any gains. A worthy addition to my "land companies" checklist but not my kind of investment as it is.

