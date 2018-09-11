Weekly Insider Trading, September 10

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Co - weak fundamentals and technicals, but insiders are making the first purchases in a long time. Turnaround play.

Qurate Retail - stock has come down, first insider purchase (by CEO) in many years.

Weekly Insider Trading from G-stock is the result of quantitative screening of insider trading, coupled with qualitative checks to produce a list of companies with the most interesting cues. The screening process starts by looking at number and value of insider trades, if spread across insiders, their historic behavior and the value of current trade in comparison to existing shares owned. This produces a list of the most interesting companies to look at. The next step is to filter based on type of trades and the person trading. Purchases in a new issuance of stock or exercise of options are generally considered of lesser value than an open market purchase. Generally, the more spread across insiders, the better should be the signaling value. Within the insider category, Officers are highest ranked, followed by directors and >10% owners. That said, nothing is binary and continuous purchases of a >10% owner can be very supportive for price just like buybacks are. So, to summarize, simply looking at transaction values is not enough. Most of the time, insider transactions need to be put in context, quantitatively and qualitatively, only then can such transactions be of value for portfolio decisions.

Please note that the companies presented and information given should not be interpreted as a full picture view, or some fundamental analysis of the company. I am merely identifying insider trading patterns and looking at some basic info related to those companies, and if available adding analysis done in other articles directly linked to the company, to better score the value of such insider transactions. I strongly encourage everyone to do their own fundamental analysis of each company before investing.

Types of Insider transaction setup (of course any position is contingent on other screening factors as well)

Market opportunistic with positive trend, insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with general uptrend (here I would buy and hold for some time, 1-6 months) Market opportunistic with no trend, insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with a sideways trend (here I would buy and sell on a reversal to mean or within 3 months if the stock is not moving) Turnaround bet, insiders increasing holdings in a stock in a sideways or downwards trend (higher risk, smaller position, event driven holding, max 6 months, smaller size).

Overall Weekly Market Outlook

As for the overall market direction, in the most recent article (S&P then at 2835), I wrote that there would be volatility and to keep some cash on hand. Just a day after, S&P dropped to 2800 and then reversed sharply higher (S&P currently trades around 2880). This contrast sharply to European markets of which many are trading around year lows. So, while my reference usually is to the S&P, with a more global portfolio, my outlook was not too off the mark.

I also mentioned the Fed, highlighting that we need to see some dovish talk from them before we can leave rate increase concerns and emerging market concerns behind us.

I believe we got a start of that talk (on Aug 24), albeit from a non-voting member (Bullard), but it was a very clear statement with regards to the yield curve, and I think it matters to markets. But we need more confirmation of this, that the Fed is watching the yield curve and confirmation that there will not be gradual rate hikes in 2019/ i.e. a more neutral stance.

So, where does this leave us? In my previous article, I was looking for a buying opportunity dip down towards 2700-2750. That is no longer my main scenario. Why?

Europe has already completed a full correction, now trading around 2017-2018 lows. I believe it would require disastrous economic news for us to break down below those levels.

Into year end, I am looking for Fed to soften their language a bit and with that, I do not think we will see S&P below 2800 for the rest of the year.

While this week might provide more volatility, I do believe in buying those dips into a rally next week, which is OPEX week.

Update of open and closed positions

This article's insider trading stocks

I have looked at the SEC reported insider transactions over the last two months (report date). The final list includes companies based on the insider activity rank, which might or might not lead to an immediate action.

Company Ticker Insider activity Longer term insider score Company Fundamentals Chart Technicals Type of Setup Action Qurate Retail QRTEA + - + 0 No trend Buy Agree Realty Corp ADC + + + + Positive trend Buy Brinks Co BCO 0 0 0 0 No trend Buy RR Donnelley & Sons Co RRD + + - - Turnaround Buy (small)

Qurate Retail (QRTEA)

Summary

Qurate Retail owns interests in companies primarily engaged in video and online commerce industries, clearly an area of intense competition and disruption threats. But it has a low valuation and has grown revenues steadily with a stable margin. The insider purchase by the CEO is the first in at least four years and of significant value. The CEO has quite recently also made a purchase of smaller amount in Ralph Lauren, where he is a director, and in 2017, in Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), where he is also a director. Brinker has, since that purchase, increased from $30 to $46. The purchase in Qurate is similar in terms of the two stocks having declined meaningfully prior to the purchase. Given the low business risk (at least in short term), this is an interesting buy.

Basic company Info

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. The firm's principal businesses and assets include its significant consolidated subsidiaries: QVC, Inc., Backcountry.com, Inc., Bodybuilding.com LLC, CommerceHub and Evite, Inc. and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc., HSN, Inc., FTD Companies, Inc., Interval Leisure Group, Inc. and LendingTree, Inc.

Industry Catalog & Mail Order Houses Market cap 9.6 B Employees 28k P/S 0.8 Founded 2011 P/E 5 Website qurateretailgroup.com P/CF EV/S EV/EBITDA 7 1.4 9

Insider Trading

The purchase from CEO Michael George is the first purchase in at least 4 years. It is also a very significant value and ownership increase. Previously, Michael has been on the sell side in the stock, most recently in mid 2016, when he sold at around $26 and the purchase now was at $20, of slightly higher amount. No other purchases of either board members or officers.

Name Insider Type Trade date Buy/Sell Price Value Own. Chg George Michael A Pres, CEO 2018-08-30 Buy $20.40 +$4,499,644 16% Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant Dir 2017-12-19 Sell/Option $26.38 -$99,327 -100% Rapley David E Dir 2017-11-13 Sell $23.52 -$101,127 -42% Vadon Mark C Dir 2017-10-10 Sell $22.12 -$2,764,600 -100% Vadon Mark C Dir 2017-10-06 Sell $22.74 -$15,461,897 -84% Vadon Mark C Dir 2017-10-04 Sell $23.46 -$11,147,685 -37% Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant Dir 2017-09-25 Sell $24.08 -$56,234 -71% Vadon Mark C Dir 2017-08-21 Sell $21.12 -$6,254,553 -10% Rapley David E Dir 2017-08-17 Sell $21.47 -$129,235 -37% Vadon Mark C Dir 2017-08-17 Sell $21.24 -$16,184,900 -20% Vadon Mark C Dir 2017-08-15 Sell $22.00 -$10,592,970 -11% Vadon Mark C Dir 2017-08-11 Sell $22.67 -$18,058,165 -16% Baer Richard N GC 2017-03-10 Sell/Option $43.92 -$1,662,599 -100% Vadon Mark C Dir 2016-12-07 Sell $20.50 -$12,644,769 -11% Vadon Mark C Dir 2016-11-22 Sell $21.38 -$1,552,125 -1% Vadon Mark C Dir 2016-11-18 Sell $21.11 -$8,656,131 -6% Vadon Mark C Dir 2016-11-16 Sell $21.21 -$12,549,784 -8% Vadon Mark C Dir 2016-11-14 Sell $20.94 -$10,701,352 -7% Shean Christopher W CFO 2016-09-22 Sell/Option $38.78 -$186,128 -6% Rapley David E Dir 2016-08-29 Sell $21.09 -$126,941 -27% George Michael A Dir 2016-07-11 Sell/Option $26.24 -$3,935,700 -14% George Michael A Dir 2016-06-02 Sell/Option $27.02 -$4,053,600 -14% Rapley David E Dir 2016-05-17 Sell $25.89 -$100,725 -15% George Michael A Dir 2016-05-03 Sell/Option $26.37 -$3,989,923 -12% Malone John C COB, 10% 2016-05-02 Sell $37.62 -$1,275,448 -2% George Michael A Dir 2016-04-29 Sell/Option $40.14 -$4,315,251 -40% Vadon Mark C Dir 2016-04-25 Sell $26.63 -$1,574,034 -1% Vadon Mark C Dir 2016-04-21 Sell $26.75 -$8,210,810 -3% Vadon Mark C Dir 2016-04-19 Sell $26.68 -$3,575,402 -1% Vadon Mark C Dir 2016-04-15 Sell $26.08 -$3,781,987 -2% Vadon Mark C Dir 2016-04-13 Sell $26.04 -$5,658,352 -2% Vadon Mark C Dir 2016-04-11 Sell $25.73 -$7,151,206 -3% Vadon Mark C Dir 2016-04-07 Sell $25.77 -$9,269,866 -3% George Michael A Dir 2016-04-05 Sell/Option $25.10 -$3,765,525 -14% Malone John C COB, 10% 2016-04-01 Sell $28.30 -$3,621,847 -8% Rosenthaler Albert E Chief Tax Officer 2016-03-30 Sell $28.27 -$561,311 -9% Shean Christopher W CFO 2016-03-29 Sell/Option $24.70 -$1,611,617 -25% Baer Richard N GC 2016-03-28 Sell/Option $38.44 -$874,307 -67% Shean Christopher W CFO 2016-03-22 Sell $24.59 -$375,157 -5% George Michael A Dir 2016-03-02 Sell/Option $25.82 -$3,872,610 -14% Baer Richard N GC 2016-03-02 Sell/Option $25.84 -$1,644,493 -58% Malone John C COB, 10% 2016-03-01 Sell $28.22 -$3,611,631 -8% George Michael A Dir 2016-02-02 Sell/Option $25.44 -$3,816,255 -14% Malone John C COB, 10% 2016-02-01 Sell $28.61 -$3,661,961 -7% George Michael A Dir 2016-01-05 Sell/Option $29.66 -$5,516,203 -15% Malone John C COB, 10% 2016-01-04 Sell $30.14 -$3,858,086 -7% Romrell Larry E Dir 2015-12-15 Sell $26.93 -$151,374 -15% Maffei Gregory B Pres, CEO 2015-12-15 Sell/Option $26.89 -$6,036,522 -4% George Michael A Dir 2015-12-07 Sell/Option $30.02 -$5,583,419 -15%

Chart and technical

The stock has been trading sideways for many years. Dips have previously shown to be good entry points on a 6 months to 12 months' time frame. Will buy this at current levels.

Fundamentals

Revenues seem to have a GDP like growth trend over time. Gross margins have been very stable. The p/e on estimated 2019 numbers is 10.6. In Q2, revenues rose 37.4% as reported, thanks to pre-acquisition HSNi results.

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Total Revenues 10,404 10,647 9,989 10,499 10,219 9,888 9,616 y/y % -2.3% 6.6% -4.9% 2.7% 3.3% 2.8% Gross profit 2956 3032 2897 3059 2954 2762 -3480 Gross margin % 28% 28% 29% 29% 29% 28% -36% EBITDA 1,603 1,774 1,641 1,838 1,827 2,297 1,914 EBITDA % 15% 17% 16% 18% 18% 23% 20% Net income 2441 1235 869 537 501 1530 912 Cash and equivalents 903 825 2449 2306 902 2660 847 Free cash flow 2244 1210 958 1407 736 1114 0

Seeking Alpha and other articles

There are no articles from 2018 on the company.

Aug. 2017: Should Investors Continue To Shop At QVC Group?

Agree Realty Corp. (ADC)

Summary

This article series has already had success with various REITs. ADC is another good candidate that recently made a dip and insiders stepped in. The longer term trend is steadily higher. I will follow their lead.

Basic company Info

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants.

Industry REIT Market cap 1.7 B Employees 32 P/S 12.9 Founded 1971 P/E 28.6 Website agreerealty.com P/CF EV/S EV/EBITDA 19.5 17.3 21.5

Insider Trading

In September, four directors have made significant purchases. Looking back in time, this is a stock with mostly purchases, but it is also a stock with consistent increase in price. The COB made a purchase in 2017 at $44.7 and now at $54.8. Among officers, the most recent purchase was made by the CFO in December 2017.

Name Insider Type Trade date Buy/Sell Price Value Own. Chg Erlich Craig Dir 2018-09-06 Buy $54.80 +$109,600 20% Agree Richard Exec COB 2018-09-06 Buy $54.77 +$328,620 1% Lehmkuhl Greg Dir 2018-09-06 Buy $54.75 +$39,968 18% Rakolta John Jr Dir 2018-09-05 Buy $54.80 +$727,455 7% Rakolta John Jr Dir 2018-07-24 Buy $52.65 +$11,583 0% Rakolta John Jr Dir 2018-03-01 Buy $47.01 +$470,100 5% Rakolta John Jr Dir 2018-02-28 Buy $47.19 +$589,875 7% Thelen Clayton R. CFO, Secretary 2017-12-11 Buy $49.56 +$50,056 25% Rakolta John Jr Dir 2017-11-30 Buy $49.67 +$163,911 2% Frankel Merrie S. Dir 2017-05-17 Buy $45.12 +$4,512 66% Rubenfaer William S. Dir 2017-05-16 Buy $44.92 +$112,300 14% Agree Richard Exec COB 2017-05-04 Buy $44.73 +$1,118,250 6% Rakolta John Jr Dir 2017-05-04 Buy $44.82 +$448,200 6% Silverman Gene Dir 2016-11-14 Buy $41.10 +$82,200 8% Rakolta John Jr Dir 2016-10-26 Buy $47.50 +$570,000 8% Agree Joey Pres, CEO 2015-08-24 Buy $28.96 +$243,264 3% Rubenfaer William S. Dir 2015-08-24 Buy $28.86 +$115,450 40% Agree Richard Exec COB 2015-08-24 Buy $28.78 +$431,650 4% Agree Joey Pres, CEO 2015-06-26 Buy $29.61 +$290,444 4% Agree Richard Exec COB 2015-06-08 Buy $29.97 +$299,740 2% Rubenfaer William S. Dir 2015-06-03 Buy $30.15 +$60,300 20% Hermiz Laith EVP 2015-03-19 Sell $33.50 -$100,500 -10% Agree Richard COB 2014-12-04 Buy $29.67 +$741,750 7% Rubenfaer William S. Dir 2014-12-04 Buy $29.67 +$89,010 43%

Chart and technical

Typical buy a dip and sell 6 months later at 10-20% higher prices stock.

Fundamentals

Very strong revenue growth, dividend yield of 4% and well-diversified across geography and tenants.

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Total Revenues 117 92 70 54 44 35 30 y/y % 27.4% 30.7% 30.6% 23.2% 25.7% 14.2% Gross profit 104 83 64 49 40 31 27 Gross margin % 89% 91% 91% 92% 92% 90% 88% EBITDA 94 75 57 42 34 27 23 EBITDA % 81% 82% 81% 78% 79% 78% 76% Net income 58 45 39 19 20 18 23 Cash and equivalents 51 33 3 5 15 1 2 Free cash flow 39 34 38 18 15 1 -10

Seeking Alpha and other articles

Aug. 2018: Agree Realty: The Smaller Version Of Realty Income

April 2018, a very good fundamental run through: Forget Hoops, This Michigan-Based REIT Does Nothing But Net

Brink's Co (BCO)

Summary

Brink's was actually covered in February this year, bought at $76, but unfortunately, I got stopped out early and missed the rebound which topped out at around $85. Since then, the stock has been down as low as $67. During the last week, there has been significant purchases at $70, but looking back in June and August, also significant sales at slightly higher prices ($79). Also further back in history, there is a mix of buying and selling. The stock could once again be due for a technical bounce, but given the fragile business model of cash handling, I am cautious to expect too much of this stock or stay too long in it.

Basic company Info

The Brink's Co. provides secure logistics and cash management services. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit; ATM replenishment & maintenance; and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Industry Security & Protection Services Market cap 3.7 B Employees 62k P/S 1.06 Founded 1859 P/E - Website brinkscompany.com P/CF P/B EV/S EV/EBITDA 15.7 16.5 1.4 10.6

Insider Trading

Historically, there is a mix of buying and selling giving no clear confirmation of insider conviction.

Name Insider Type Trade date Buy/Sell Price Value Own. Chg Pertz Douglas A Pres, CEO 2018-09-06 Buy $70.03 +$140,060 1% Domanico Ronald James EVP, CFO 2018-09-07 Buy $69.45 +$138,900 5% Zukerman Amit EVP 2018-08-06 Sell $79.41 -$397,050 -7% Beech Michael F EVP 2018-06-14 Sell/Option $78.67 -$363,849 -8% Marshall McAlister C II SVP, GC, CAO 2018-06-12 Sell/Option $79.76 -$1,448,681 -15% Pal Rohan SVP, CIO 2018-06-01 Sell/Option $78.70 -$101,917 -7% Colan Thomas Controller 2018-06-01 Sell/Option $79.00 -$726,563 -64% Stoeckert George I Dir 2018-02-14 Buy $74.14 +$148,290 13% Stoeckert George I Dir 2018-02-12 Buy $75.87 +$151,746 15% Domanico Ronald James EVP, CFO 2018-02-08 Buy $72.18 +$252,630 9% Pertz Douglas A Pres, CEO 2018-02-08 Buy $72.91 +$729,100 6% Stoeckert George I Dir 2017-12-08 Buy $80.55 +$217,492 25% Domanico Ronald James EVP, CFO 2017-11-01 Buy $76.85 +$230,550 9% Pertz Douglas A Pres, CEO 2017-11-02 Buy $76.18 +$500,503 4% Pertz Douglas A Pres, CEO 2017-10-30 Buy $77.00 +$100,100 1% Feld Peter A Dir 2017-09-11 Sell/Option $80.83 -$2,182,340 -2% Feld Peter A Dir 2017-08-24 Sell/Option $75.81 -$4,548,579 -4% Feld Peter A Dir 2017-08-21 Sell/Option $75.72 -$5,679,303 -5% Feld Peter A Dir 2017-08-14 Sell/Option $76.47 -$6,105,630 -5% Marshall McAlister C II SVP, GC, CAO 2017-08-03 Sell $76.96 -$1,038,941 -17% Feld Peter A Dir 2017-07-31 Sell/Option $78.10 -$14,505,814 -11% Feld Peter A Dir 2017-06-08 Sell/Option $65.17 -$30,954,403 -22% Feld Peter A Dir 2017-05-31 Sell/Option $63.27 -$25,309,711 -15% Herling Michael J Dir 2017-05-15 Sell $61.06 -$122,120 -40% Pertz Douglas A Pres, CEO 2017-05-12 Buy $61.00 +$585,630 6% Colan Thomas Controller 2017-05-09 Sell $62.30 -$58,251 -12% Feld Peter A Dir 2017-05-01 Sell/Option $60.43 -$26,588,968 -15% Pertz Douglas A Pres, CEO 2017-03-15 Buy $52.30 +$404,227 5% Pertz Douglas A Pres, CEO 2017-03-09 Buy $52.00 +$638,092 9% Colan Thomas Controller 2017-03-07 Sell $52.40 -$50,618 -10% Feld Peter A Dir 2017-03-07 Sell/Option $52.25 -$7,837,485 -5% Feld Peter A Dir 2017-03-03 Sell/Option $52.53 -$39,398,018 -19% Domanico Ronald James EVP, CFO 2017-03-07 Buy $52.19 +$260,955 19% Pertz Douglas A Pres, CEO 2017-03-06 Buy $51.95 +$1,558,500 29% Zukerman Amit EVP 2017-03-03 Sell $52.55 -$525,500 -21% Feld Peter A Dir 2017-02-21 Sell/Option $51.80 -$33,669,495 -14% Colan Thomas Controller 2016-08-25 Sell $37.70 -$35,250 -11% Zukerman Amit EVP 2016-08-10 Sell/Option $36.69 -$385,905 -26% Domanico Ronald James EVP, CFO 2016-07-14 Buy $29.86 +$499,976 355% Stoeckert George I Dir 2016-06-15 Buy $29.19 +$213,107 New Pertz Douglas A Pres, CEO 2016-06-09 Buy $29.87 +$2,500,000 423% Watson Patricia A VP, CIO 2015-06-02 Sell $32.15 -$37,358 -5% Zukerman Amit EVP 2015-05-22 Sell/Option $31.79 -$154,627 -30% Turner Ronald L Dir 2015-05-22 Sell/Option $31.85 -$92,269 -63% Alewine Betty C Dir 2015-05-15 Sell/Option $33.20 -$92,827 -16% Marshall McAlister C II VP, GC 2015-05-08 Sell/Option $32.70 -$596,808 -35% Tyson Holly R VP, CHRO 2015-05-06 Sell/Option $32.38 -$941,319 -42%

Chart and technical

Sideways action likely to continue, buy dips and sell rips.

Fundamentals

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Total Revenues 3,347 3,021 3,061 3,562 3,779 3,578 3,663 y/y % 10.8% -1.3% -14.1% -5.7% 5.6% -2.3% Gross profit 739 629 618 614 719 683 697 Gross margin % 22% 21% 20% 17% 19% 19% 19% EBITDA 421 316 236 134 329 311 351 EBITDA % 13% 10% 8% 4% 9% 9% 10% Net income 41 81 -12 -84 147 212 199 Cash and equivalents 614 184 182 176 256 202 183 Free cash flow 78 55 95 5 29 80 63

Seeking Alpha and other references

Aug. 2018: Brink's Shaping Up Nicely With A Strong Q2 And Dunbar Acquisition

July 2018: The Brink's Company Could Take A Breather - Looks Good Long Term

RR Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD)

Summary

RRD ranks high on the turnaround in insider activity, but the fundamentals and technicals are weak. Treat it as a turnaround case and keep size small.

Basic company Info

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Variable Print, International, Strategic Services, and Corporate. The Variable Print segment comprises of the short-run and transactional printing operations. The International segment covers the printing operations in Asia, Latin America, and Canada. The Strategic Services segment deals with logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative solutions. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated selling, general and administrative activities, and associated expenses including, in part, executive, legal, finance, communications, certain facility costs and last in, first out inventory provisions.

Industry Business services Market cap 0.4 B Employees 43k P/S 0.05 Founded 1864 P/E - Website rrdonnelley.com P/CF P/B EV/S EV/EBITDA 2.9 - 0.34 5.5

Insider Trading

A quite short and sweet insider trading transaction history. Year 2015 and 2016, there were significant sales. In 2018, significant purchases.

Name Insider Type Trade date Buy/Sell Price Value Own. Chg Peterson Terry D EVP, CFO 2018-08-09 Buy $4.93 +$49,350 6% Rutt Sheila M EVP, CHRO 2018-08-21 Buy $5.20 +$39,001 12% O'Brien Kenneth E EVP, CIO 2018-08-27 Buy $5.22 +$104,478 17% McLevish Timothy R Dir 2018-05-04 Buy $6.53 +$130,650 149% Hamilton Judith H Dir 2016-05-04 Sell $16.60 -$332,000 -19% Sockwell Oliver R Dir 2015-06-02 Sell $19.41 -$194,050 -9% Coxhead Andrew B. Chief Accounting Officer 2015-06-01 Sell $19.08 -$95,400 -5% Hamilton Judith H Dir 2015-03-09 Sell $19.70 -$394,018 -18% Leib Daniel CFO 2015-03-02 Sell $19.06 -$381,206 -5% Bettman Suzanne S EVP, GC 2015-02-27 Sell $19.35 -$855,762 -10%

Chart and technical

Horrible trend since a couple of years. This is a falling knife and the only factor in the positive case is the insider purchases. Keep size small.

Fundamentals

Sales have been mostly stable over the last couple of years, but margins continue to be a problem, and in the most recent Q2 report, the company was cash flow negative.

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Total Revenues 6,940 6,833 6,881 7,173 10,480 10,222 10,611 y/y % 1.6% -0.7% -4.1% -31.6% 2.5% -3.7% Gross profit 1320 1377 1405 1474 2331 2333 2519 Gross margin % 19% 20% 20% 21% 22% 23% 24% EBITDA 473 649 756 760 1,149 1,230 1,283 EBITDA % 7% 10% 11% 11% 11% 12% 12% Net income -34 -496 151 117 211 -651 -123 Cash and equivalents 273 318 289 528 1028 431 450 Free cash flow 109 -45 458 499 478 486 695

Seeking Alpha and other references

June 2018: R.R. Donnelley Is A Stock To Avoid

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALL OF THE ABOVE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.