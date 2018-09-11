Weekly Insider Trading, September 10

Introduction to Weekly Insider Trading (for new readers)
Weekly Insider Trading from G-stock is the result of quantitative screening of insider trading, coupled with qualitative checks to produce a list of companies with the most interesting cues. The screening process starts by looking at number and value of insider trades, if spread across insiders, their historic behavior and the value of current trade in comparison to existing shares owned. This produces a list of the most interesting companies to look at. The next step is to filter based on type of trades and the person trading. Purchases in a new issuance of stock or exercise of options are generally considered of lesser value than an open market purchase. Generally, the more spread across insiders, the better should be the signaling value. Within the insider category, Officers are highest ranked, followed by directors and >10% owners. That said, nothing is binary and continuous purchases of a >10% owner can be very supportive for price just like buybacks are. So, to summarize, simply looking at transaction values is not enough. Most of the time, insider transactions need to be put in context, quantitatively and qualitatively, only then can such transactions be of value for portfolio decisions.
Please note that the companies presented and information given should not be interpreted as a full picture view, or some fundamental analysis of the company. I am merely identifying insider trading patterns and looking at some basic info related to those companies, and if available adding analysis done in other articles directly linked to the company, to better score the value of such insider transactions. I strongly encourage everyone to do their own fundamental analysis of each company before investing.
Types of Insider transaction setup (of course any position is contingent on other screening factors as well)
- Market opportunistic with positive trend, insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with general uptrend (here I would buy and hold for some time, 1-6 months)
- Market opportunistic with no trend, insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with a sideways trend (here I would buy and sell on a reversal to mean or within 3 months if the stock is not moving)
- Turnaround bet, insiders increasing holdings in a stock in a sideways or downwards trend (higher risk, smaller position, event driven holding, max 6 months, smaller size).
Overall Weekly Market Outlook
As for the overall market direction, in the most recent article (S&P then at 2835), I wrote that there would be volatility and to keep some cash on hand. Just a day after, S&P dropped to 2800 and then reversed sharply higher (S&P currently trades around 2880). This contrast sharply to European markets of which many are trading around year lows. So, while my reference usually is to the S&P, with a more global portfolio, my outlook was not too off the mark.
I also mentioned the Fed, highlighting that we need to see some dovish talk from them before we can leave rate increase concerns and emerging market concerns behind us.
I believe we got a start of that talk (on Aug 24), albeit from a non-voting member (Bullard), but it was a very clear statement with regards to the yield curve, and I think it matters to markets. But we need more confirmation of this, that the Fed is watching the yield curve and confirmation that there will not be gradual rate hikes in 2019/ i.e. a more neutral stance.
So, where does this leave us? In my previous article, I was looking for a buying opportunity dip down towards 2700-2750. That is no longer my main scenario. Why?
- Europe has already completed a full correction, now trading around 2017-2018 lows. I believe it would require disastrous economic news for us to break down below those levels.
- Into year end, I am looking for Fed to soften their language a bit and with that, I do not think we will see S&P below 2800 for the rest of the year.
While this week might provide more volatility, I do believe in buying those dips into a rally next week, which is OPEX week.
Update of open and closed positions
This article's insider trading stocks
I have looked at the SEC reported insider transactions over the last two months (report date). The final list includes companies based on the insider activity rank, which might or might not lead to an immediate action.
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Insider activity
|
Longer term insider score
|
Company Fundamentals
|
Chart Technicals
|
Type of Setup
|
Action
|
Qurate Retail
|
QRTEA
|
+
|
-
|
+
|
0
|
No trend
|
Buy
|
Agree Realty Corp
|
ADC
|
+
|
+
|
+
|
+
|
Positive trend
|
Buy
|
Brinks Co
|
BCO
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
No trend
|
Buy
|
RR Donnelley & Sons Co
|
RRD
|
+
|
+
|
-
|
-
|
Turnaround
|
Buy (small)
Qurate Retail (QRTEA)
Summary
Qurate Retail owns interests in companies primarily engaged in video and online commerce industries, clearly an area of intense competition and disruption threats. But it has a low valuation and has grown revenues steadily with a stable margin. The insider purchase by the CEO is the first in at least four years and of significant value. The CEO has quite recently also made a purchase of smaller amount in Ralph Lauren, where he is a director, and in 2017, in Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), where he is also a director. Brinker has, since that purchase, increased from $30 to $46. The purchase in Qurate is similar in terms of the two stocks having declined meaningfully prior to the purchase. Given the low business risk (at least in short term), this is an interesting buy.
Basic company Info
Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. The firm's principal businesses and assets include its significant consolidated subsidiaries: QVC, Inc., Backcountry.com, Inc., Bodybuilding.com LLC, CommerceHub and Evite, Inc. and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc., HSN, Inc., FTD Companies, Inc., Interval Leisure Group, Inc. and LendingTree, Inc.
|
Industry
|
Catalog & Mail Order Houses
|
Market cap
|
9.6 B
|
Employees
|
28k
|
P/S
|
0.8
|
Founded
|
2011
|
P/E
|
5
|
Website
|
P/CF
EV/S
EV/EBITDA
|
7
1.4
9
Insider Trading
The purchase from CEO Michael George is the first purchase in at least 4 years. It is also a very significant value and ownership increase. Previously, Michael has been on the sell side in the stock, most recently in mid 2016, when he sold at around $26 and the purchase now was at $20, of slightly higher amount. No other purchases of either board members or officers.
|
Name
|
Insider Type
|
Trade date
|
Buy/Sell
|
Price
|
Value
|
Own. Chg
|
George Michael A
|
Pres, CEO
|
2018-08-30
|
Buy
|
$20.40
|
+$4,499,644
|
16%
|
Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant
|
Dir
|
2017-12-19
|
Sell/Option
|
$26.38
|
-$99,327
|
-100%
|
Rapley David E
|
Dir
|
2017-11-13
|
Sell
|
$23.52
|
-$101,127
|
-42%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2017-10-10
|
Sell
|
$22.12
|
-$2,764,600
|
-100%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2017-10-06
|
Sell
|
$22.74
|
-$15,461,897
|
-84%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2017-10-04
|
Sell
|
$23.46
|
-$11,147,685
|
-37%
|
Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant
|
Dir
|
2017-09-25
|
Sell
|
$24.08
|
-$56,234
|
-71%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2017-08-21
|
Sell
|
$21.12
|
-$6,254,553
|
-10%
|
Rapley David E
|
Dir
|
2017-08-17
|
Sell
|
$21.47
|
-$129,235
|
-37%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2017-08-17
|
Sell
|
$21.24
|
-$16,184,900
|
-20%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2017-08-15
|
Sell
|
$22.00
|
-$10,592,970
|
-11%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2017-08-11
|
Sell
|
$22.67
|
-$18,058,165
|
-16%
|
Baer Richard N
|
GC
|
2017-03-10
|
Sell/Option
|
$43.92
|
-$1,662,599
|
-100%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2016-12-07
|
Sell
|
$20.50
|
-$12,644,769
|
-11%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2016-11-22
|
Sell
|
$21.38
|
-$1,552,125
|
-1%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2016-11-18
|
Sell
|
$21.11
|
-$8,656,131
|
-6%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2016-11-16
|
Sell
|
$21.21
|
-$12,549,784
|
-8%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2016-11-14
|
Sell
|
$20.94
|
-$10,701,352
|
-7%
|
Shean Christopher W
|
CFO
|
2016-09-22
|
Sell/Option
|
$38.78
|
-$186,128
|
-6%
|
Rapley David E
|
Dir
|
2016-08-29
|
Sell
|
$21.09
|
-$126,941
|
-27%
|
George Michael A
|
Dir
|
2016-07-11
|
Sell/Option
|
$26.24
|
-$3,935,700
|
-14%
|
George Michael A
|
Dir
|
2016-06-02
|
Sell/Option
|
$27.02
|
-$4,053,600
|
-14%
|
Rapley David E
|
Dir
|
2016-05-17
|
Sell
|
$25.89
|
-$100,725
|
-15%
|
George Michael A
|
Dir
|
2016-05-03
|
Sell/Option
|
$26.37
|
-$3,989,923
|
-12%
|
Malone John C
|
COB, 10%
|
2016-05-02
|
Sell
|
$37.62
|
-$1,275,448
|
-2%
|
George Michael A
|
Dir
|
2016-04-29
|
Sell/Option
|
$40.14
|
-$4,315,251
|
-40%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2016-04-25
|
Sell
|
$26.63
|
-$1,574,034
|
-1%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2016-04-21
|
Sell
|
$26.75
|
-$8,210,810
|
-3%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2016-04-19
|
Sell
|
$26.68
|
-$3,575,402
|
-1%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2016-04-15
|
Sell
|
$26.08
|
-$3,781,987
|
-2%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2016-04-13
|
Sell
|
$26.04
|
-$5,658,352
|
-2%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2016-04-11
|
Sell
|
$25.73
|
-$7,151,206
|
-3%
|
Vadon Mark C
|
Dir
|
2016-04-07
|
Sell
|
$25.77
|
-$9,269,866
|
-3%
|
George Michael A
|
Dir
|
2016-04-05
|
Sell/Option
|
$25.10
|
-$3,765,525
|
-14%
|
Malone John C
|
COB, 10%
|
2016-04-01
|
Sell
|
$28.30
|
-$3,621,847
|
-8%
|
Rosenthaler Albert E
|
Chief Tax Officer
|
2016-03-30
|
Sell
|
$28.27
|
-$561,311
|
-9%
|
Shean Christopher W
|
CFO
|
2016-03-29
|
Sell/Option
|
$24.70
|
-$1,611,617
|
-25%
|
Baer Richard N
|
GC
|
2016-03-28
|
Sell/Option
|
$38.44
|
-$874,307
|
-67%
|
Shean Christopher W
|
CFO
|
2016-03-22
|
Sell
|
$24.59
|
-$375,157
|
-5%
|
George Michael A
|
Dir
|
2016-03-02
|
Sell/Option
|
$25.82
|
-$3,872,610
|
-14%
|
Baer Richard N
|
GC
|
2016-03-02
|
Sell/Option
|
$25.84
|
-$1,644,493
|
-58%
|
Malone John C
|
COB, 10%
|
2016-03-01
|
Sell
|
$28.22
|
-$3,611,631
|
-8%
|
George Michael A
|
Dir
|
2016-02-02
|
Sell/Option
|
$25.44
|
-$3,816,255
|
-14%
|
Malone John C
|
COB, 10%
|
2016-02-01
|
Sell
|
$28.61
|
-$3,661,961
|
-7%
|
George Michael A
|
Dir
|
2016-01-05
|
Sell/Option
|
$29.66
|
-$5,516,203
|
-15%
|
Malone John C
|
COB, 10%
|
2016-01-04
|
Sell
|
$30.14
|
-$3,858,086
|
-7%
|
Romrell Larry E
|
Dir
|
2015-12-15
|
Sell
|
$26.93
|
-$151,374
|
-15%
|
Maffei Gregory B
|
Pres, CEO
|
2015-12-15
|
Sell/Option
|
$26.89
|
-$6,036,522
|
-4%
|
George Michael A
|
Dir
|
2015-12-07
|
Sell/Option
|
$30.02
|
-$5,583,419
|
-15%
Chart and technical
The stock has been trading sideways for many years. Dips have previously shown to be good entry points on a 6 months to 12 months' time frame. Will buy this at current levels.
Fundamentals
Revenues seem to have a GDP like growth trend over time. Gross margins have been very stable. The p/e on estimated 2019 numbers is 10.6. In Q2, revenues rose 37.4% as reported, thanks to pre-acquisition HSNi results.
|
Dec-17
|
Dec-16
|
Dec-15
|
Dec-14
|
Dec-13
|
Dec-12
|
Dec-11
|
Total Revenues
|
10,404
|
10,647
|
9,989
|
10,499
|
10,219
|
9,888
|
9,616
|
y/y %
|
-2.3%
|
6.6%
|
-4.9%
|
2.7%
|
3.3%
|
2.8%
|
Gross profit
|
2956
|
3032
|
2897
|
3059
|
2954
|
2762
|
-3480
|
Gross margin %
|
28%
|
28%
|
29%
|
29%
|
29%
|
28%
|
-36%
|
EBITDA
|
1,603
|
1,774
|
1,641
|
1,838
|
1,827
|
2,297
|
1,914
|
EBITDA %
|
15%
|
17%
|
16%
|
18%
|
18%
|
23%
|
20%
|
Net income
|
2441
|
1235
|
869
|
537
|
501
|
1530
|
912
|
Cash and equivalents
|
903
|
825
|
2449
|
2306
|
902
|
2660
|
847
|
Free cash flow
|
2244
|
1210
|
958
|
1407
|
736
|
1114
|
0
Seeking Alpha and other articles
There are no articles from 2018 on the company.
Aug. 2017: Should Investors Continue To Shop At QVC Group?
Agree Realty Corp. (ADC)
Summary
This article series has already had success with various REITs. ADC is another good candidate that recently made a dip and insiders stepped in. The longer term trend is steadily higher. I will follow their lead.
Basic company Info
Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants.
|
Industry
|
REIT
|
Market cap
|
1.7 B
|
Employees
|
32
|
P/S
|
12.9
|
Founded
|
1971
|
P/E
|
28.6
|
Website
|
agreerealty.com
|
P/CF
EV/S
EV/EBITDA
|
19.5
17.3
21.5
Insider Trading
In September, four directors have made significant purchases. Looking back in time, this is a stock with mostly purchases, but it is also a stock with consistent increase in price. The COB made a purchase in 2017 at $44.7 and now at $54.8. Among officers, the most recent purchase was made by the CFO in December 2017.
|
Name
|
Insider Type
|
Trade date
|
Buy/Sell
|
Price
|
Value
|
Own. Chg
|
Erlich Craig
|
Dir
|
2018-09-06
|
Buy
|
$54.80
|
+$109,600
|
20%
|
Agree Richard
|
Exec COB
|
2018-09-06
|
Buy
|
$54.77
|
+$328,620
|
1%
|
Lehmkuhl Greg
|
Dir
|
2018-09-06
|
Buy
|
$54.75
|
+$39,968
|
18%
|
Rakolta John Jr
|
Dir
|
2018-09-05
|
Buy
|
$54.80
|
+$727,455
|
7%
|
Rakolta John Jr
|
Dir
|
2018-07-24
|
Buy
|
$52.65
|
+$11,583
|
0%
|
Rakolta John Jr
|
Dir
|
2018-03-01
|
Buy
|
$47.01
|
+$470,100
|
5%
|
Rakolta John Jr
|
Dir
|
2018-02-28
|
Buy
|
$47.19
|
+$589,875
|
7%
|
Thelen Clayton R.
|
CFO, Secretary
|
2017-12-11
|
Buy
|
$49.56
|
+$50,056
|
25%
|
Rakolta John Jr
|
Dir
|
2017-11-30
|
Buy
|
$49.67
|
+$163,911
|
2%
|
Frankel Merrie S.
|
Dir
|
2017-05-17
|
Buy
|
$45.12
|
+$4,512
|
66%
|
Rubenfaer William S.
|
Dir
|
2017-05-16
|
Buy
|
$44.92
|
+$112,300
|
14%
|
Agree Richard
|
Exec COB
|
2017-05-04
|
Buy
|
$44.73
|
+$1,118,250
|
6%
|
Rakolta John Jr
|
Dir
|
2017-05-04
|
Buy
|
$44.82
|
+$448,200
|
6%
|
Silverman Gene
|
Dir
|
2016-11-14
|
Buy
|
$41.10
|
+$82,200
|
8%
|
Rakolta John Jr
|
Dir
|
2016-10-26
|
Buy
|
$47.50
|
+$570,000
|
8%
|
Agree Joey
|
Pres, CEO
|
2015-08-24
|
Buy
|
$28.96
|
+$243,264
|
3%
|
Rubenfaer William S.
|
Dir
|
2015-08-24
|
Buy
|
$28.86
|
+$115,450
|
40%
|
Agree Richard
|
Exec COB
|
2015-08-24
|
Buy
|
$28.78
|
+$431,650
|
4%
|
Agree Joey
|
Pres, CEO
|
2015-06-26
|
Buy
|
$29.61
|
+$290,444
|
4%
|
Agree Richard
|
Exec COB
|
2015-06-08
|
Buy
|
$29.97
|
+$299,740
|
2%
|
Rubenfaer William S.
|
Dir
|
2015-06-03
|
Buy
|
$30.15
|
+$60,300
|
20%
|
Hermiz Laith
|
EVP
|
2015-03-19
|
Sell
|
$33.50
|
-$100,500
|
-10%
|
Agree Richard
|
COB
|
2014-12-04
|
Buy
|
$29.67
|
+$741,750
|
7%
|
Rubenfaer William S.
|
Dir
|
2014-12-04
|
Buy
|
$29.67
|
+$89,010
|
43%
Chart and technical
Typical buy a dip and sell 6 months later at 10-20% higher prices stock.
Fundamentals
Very strong revenue growth, dividend yield of 4% and well-diversified across geography and tenants.
|
Dec-17
|
Dec-16
|
Dec-15
|
Dec-14
|
Dec-13
|
Dec-12
|
Dec-11
|
Total Revenues
|
117
|
92
|
70
|
54
|
44
|
35
|
30
|
y/y %
|
27.4%
|
30.7%
|
30.6%
|
23.2%
|
25.7%
|
14.2%
|
Gross profit
|
104
|
83
|
64
|
49
|
40
|
31
|
27
|
Gross margin %
|
89%
|
91%
|
91%
|
92%
|
92%
|
90%
|
88%
|
EBITDA
|
94
|
75
|
57
|
42
|
34
|
27
|
23
|
EBITDA %
|
81%
|
82%
|
81%
|
78%
|
79%
|
78%
|
76%
|
Net income
|
58
|
45
|
39
|
19
|
20
|
18
|
23
|
Cash and equivalents
|
51
|
33
|
3
|
5
|
15
|
1
|
2
|
Free cash flow
|
39
|
34
|
38
|
18
|
15
|
1
|
-10
Seeking Alpha and other articles
Aug. 2018: Agree Realty: The Smaller Version Of Realty Income
April 2018, a very good fundamental run through: Forget Hoops, This Michigan-Based REIT Does Nothing But Net
Brink's Co (BCO)
Summary
Brink's was actually covered in February this year, bought at $76, but unfortunately, I got stopped out early and missed the rebound which topped out at around $85. Since then, the stock has been down as low as $67. During the last week, there has been significant purchases at $70, but looking back in June and August, also significant sales at slightly higher prices ($79). Also further back in history, there is a mix of buying and selling. The stock could once again be due for a technical bounce, but given the fragile business model of cash handling, I am cautious to expect too much of this stock or stay too long in it.
Basic company Info
The Brink's Co. provides secure logistics and cash management services. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit; ATM replenishment & maintenance; and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
|
Industry
|
Security & Protection Services
|
Market cap
|
3.7 B
|
Employees
|
62k
|
P/S
|
1.06
|
Founded
|
1859
|
P/E
|
-
|
Website
|
brinkscompany.com
|
P/CF
P/B
EV/S
EV/EBITDA
|
15.7
16.5
1.4
10.6
Insider Trading
Historically, there is a mix of buying and selling giving no clear confirmation of insider conviction.
|
Name
|
Insider Type
|
Trade date
|
Buy/Sell
|
Price
|
Value
|
Own. Chg
|
Pertz Douglas A
|
Pres, CEO
|
2018-09-06
|
Buy
|
$70.03
|
+$140,060
|
1%
|
Domanico Ronald James
|
EVP, CFO
|
2018-09-07
|
Buy
|
$69.45
|
+$138,900
|
5%
|
Zukerman Amit
|
EVP
|
2018-08-06
|
Sell
|
$79.41
|
-$397,050
|
-7%
|
Beech Michael F
|
EVP
|
2018-06-14
|
Sell/Option
|
$78.67
|
-$363,849
|
-8%
|
Marshall McAlister C II
|
SVP, GC, CAO
|
2018-06-12
|
Sell/Option
|
$79.76
|
-$1,448,681
|
-15%
|
Pal Rohan
|
SVP, CIO
|
2018-06-01
|
Sell/Option
|
$78.70
|
-$101,917
|
-7%
|
Colan Thomas
|
Controller
|
2018-06-01
|
Sell/Option
|
$79.00
|
-$726,563
|
-64%
|
Stoeckert George I
|
Dir
|
2018-02-14
|
Buy
|
$74.14
|
+$148,290
|
13%
|
Stoeckert George I
|
Dir
|
2018-02-12
|
Buy
|
$75.87
|
+$151,746
|
15%
|
Domanico Ronald James
|
EVP, CFO
|
2018-02-08
|
Buy
|
$72.18
|
+$252,630
|
9%
|
Pertz Douglas A
|
Pres, CEO
|
2018-02-08
|
Buy
|
$72.91
|
+$729,100
|
6%
|
Stoeckert George I
|
Dir
|
2017-12-08
|
Buy
|
$80.55
|
+$217,492
|
25%
|
Domanico Ronald James
|
EVP, CFO
|
2017-11-01
|
Buy
|
$76.85
|
+$230,550
|
9%
|
Pertz Douglas A
|
Pres, CEO
|
2017-11-02
|
Buy
|
$76.18
|
+$500,503
|
4%
|
Pertz Douglas A
|
Pres, CEO
|
2017-10-30
|
Buy
|
$77.00
|
+$100,100
|
1%
|
Feld Peter A
|
Dir
|
2017-09-11
|
Sell/Option
|
$80.83
|
-$2,182,340
|
-2%
|
Feld Peter A
|
Dir
|
2017-08-24
|
Sell/Option
|
$75.81
|
-$4,548,579
|
-4%
|
Feld Peter A
|
Dir
|
2017-08-21
|
Sell/Option
|
$75.72
|
-$5,679,303
|
-5%
|
Feld Peter A
|
Dir
|
2017-08-14
|
Sell/Option
|
$76.47
|
-$6,105,630
|
-5%
|
Marshall McAlister C II
|
SVP, GC, CAO
|
2017-08-03
|
Sell
|
$76.96
|
-$1,038,941
|
-17%
|
Feld Peter A
|
Dir
|
2017-07-31
|
Sell/Option
|
$78.10
|
-$14,505,814
|
-11%
|
Feld Peter A
|
Dir
|
2017-06-08
|
Sell/Option
|
$65.17
|
-$30,954,403
|
-22%
|
Feld Peter A
|
Dir
|
2017-05-31
|
Sell/Option
|
$63.27
|
-$25,309,711
|
-15%
|
Herling Michael J
|
Dir
|
2017-05-15
|
Sell
|
$61.06
|
-$122,120
|
-40%
|
Pertz Douglas A
|
Pres, CEO
|
2017-05-12
|
Buy
|
$61.00
|
+$585,630
|
6%
|
Colan Thomas
|
Controller
|
2017-05-09
|
Sell
|
$62.30
|
-$58,251
|
-12%
|
Feld Peter A
|
Dir
|
2017-05-01
|
Sell/Option
|
$60.43
|
-$26,588,968
|
-15%
|
Pertz Douglas A
|
Pres, CEO
|
2017-03-15
|
Buy
|
$52.30
|
+$404,227
|
5%
|
Pertz Douglas A
|
Pres, CEO
|
2017-03-09
|
Buy
|
$52.00
|
+$638,092
|
9%
|
Colan Thomas
|
Controller
|
2017-03-07
|
Sell
|
$52.40
|
-$50,618
|
-10%
|
Feld Peter A
|
Dir
|
2017-03-07
|
Sell/Option
|
$52.25
|
-$7,837,485
|
-5%
|
Feld Peter A
|
Dir
|
2017-03-03
|
Sell/Option
|
$52.53
|
-$39,398,018
|
-19%
|
Domanico Ronald James
|
EVP, CFO
|
2017-03-07
|
Buy
|
$52.19
|
+$260,955
|
19%
|
Pertz Douglas A
|
Pres, CEO
|
2017-03-06
|
Buy
|
$51.95
|
+$1,558,500
|
29%
|
Zukerman Amit
|
EVP
|
2017-03-03
|
Sell
|
$52.55
|
-$525,500
|
-21%
|
Feld Peter A
|
Dir
|
2017-02-21
|
Sell/Option
|
$51.80
|
-$33,669,495
|
-14%
|
Colan Thomas
|
Controller
|
2016-08-25
|
Sell
|
$37.70
|
-$35,250
|
-11%
|
Zukerman Amit
|
EVP
|
2016-08-10
|
Sell/Option
|
$36.69
|
-$385,905
|
-26%
|
Domanico Ronald James
|
EVP, CFO
|
2016-07-14
|
Buy
|
$29.86
|
+$499,976
|
355%
|
Stoeckert George I
|
Dir
|
2016-06-15
|
Buy
|
$29.19
|
+$213,107
|
New
|
Pertz Douglas A
|
Pres, CEO
|
2016-06-09
|
Buy
|
$29.87
|
+$2,500,000
|
423%
|
Watson Patricia A
|
VP, CIO
|
2015-06-02
|
Sell
|
$32.15
|
-$37,358
|
-5%
|
Zukerman Amit
|
EVP
|
2015-05-22
|
Sell/Option
|
$31.79
|
-$154,627
|
-30%
|
Turner Ronald L
|
Dir
|
2015-05-22
|
Sell/Option
|
$31.85
|
-$92,269
|
-63%
|
Alewine Betty C
|
Dir
|
2015-05-15
|
Sell/Option
|
$33.20
|
-$92,827
|
-16%
|
Marshall McAlister C II
|
VP, GC
|
2015-05-08
|
Sell/Option
|
$32.70
|
-$596,808
|
-35%
|
Tyson Holly R
|
VP, CHRO
|
2015-05-06
|
Sell/Option
|
$32.38
|
-$941,319
|
-42%
Chart and technical
Sideways action likely to continue, buy dips and sell rips.
Fundamentals
|
Dec-17
|
Dec-16
|
Dec-15
|
Dec-14
|
Dec-13
|
Dec-12
|
Dec-11
|
Total Revenues
|
3,347
|
3,021
|
3,061
|
3,562
|
3,779
|
3,578
|
3,663
|
y/y %
|
10.8%
|
-1.3%
|
-14.1%
|
-5.7%
|
5.6%
|
-2.3%
|
Gross profit
|
739
|
629
|
618
|
614
|
719
|
683
|
697
|
Gross margin %
|
22%
|
21%
|
20%
|
17%
|
19%
|
19%
|
19%
|
EBITDA
|
421
|
316
|
236
|
134
|
329
|
311
|
351
|
EBITDA %
|
13%
|
10%
|
8%
|
4%
|
9%
|
9%
|
10%
|
Net income
|
41
|
81
|
-12
|
-84
|
147
|
212
|
199
|
Cash and equivalents
|
614
|
184
|
182
|
176
|
256
|
202
|
183
|
Free cash flow
|
78
|
55
|
95
|
5
|
29
|
80
|
63
Seeking Alpha and other references
Aug. 2018: Brink's Shaping Up Nicely With A Strong Q2 And Dunbar Acquisition
July 2018: The Brink's Company Could Take A Breather - Looks Good Long Term
RR Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD)
Summary
RRD ranks high on the turnaround in insider activity, but the fundamentals and technicals are weak. Treat it as a turnaround case and keep size small.
Basic company Info
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Variable Print, International, Strategic Services, and Corporate. The Variable Print segment comprises of the short-run and transactional printing operations. The International segment covers the printing operations in Asia, Latin America, and Canada. The Strategic Services segment deals with logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative solutions. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated selling, general and administrative activities, and associated expenses including, in part, executive, legal, finance, communications, certain facility costs and last in, first out inventory provisions.
|
Industry
|
Business services
|
Market cap
|
0.4 B
|
Employees
|
43k
|
P/S
|
0.05
|
Founded
|
1864
|
P/E
|
-
|
Website
|
rrdonnelley.com
|
P/CF
P/B
EV/S
EV/EBITDA
|
2.9
-
0.34
5.5
Insider Trading
A quite short and sweet insider trading transaction history. Year 2015 and 2016, there were significant sales. In 2018, significant purchases.
|
Name
|
Insider Type
|
Trade date
|
Buy/Sell
|
Price
|
Value
|
Own. Chg
|
Peterson Terry D
|
EVP, CFO
|
2018-08-09
|
Buy
|
$4.93
|
+$49,350
|
6%
|
Rutt Sheila M
|
EVP, CHRO
|
2018-08-21
|
Buy
|
$5.20
|
+$39,001
|
12%
|
O'Brien Kenneth E
|
EVP, CIO
|
2018-08-27
|
Buy
|
$5.22
|
+$104,478
|
17%
|
McLevish Timothy R
|
Dir
|
2018-05-04
|
Buy
|
$6.53
|
+$130,650
|
149%
|
Hamilton Judith H
|
Dir
|
2016-05-04
|
Sell
|
$16.60
|
-$332,000
|
-19%
|
Sockwell Oliver R
|
Dir
|
2015-06-02
|
Sell
|
$19.41
|
-$194,050
|
-9%
|
Coxhead Andrew B.
|
Chief Accounting Officer
|
2015-06-01
|
Sell
|
$19.08
|
-$95,400
|
-5%
|
Hamilton Judith H
|
Dir
|
2015-03-09
|
Sell
|
$19.70
|
-$394,018
|
-18%
|
Leib Daniel
|
CFO
|
2015-03-02
|
Sell
|
$19.06
|
-$381,206
|
-5%
|
Bettman Suzanne S
|
EVP, GC
|
2015-02-27
|
Sell
|
$19.35
|
-$855,762
|
-10%
Chart and technical
Horrible trend since a couple of years. This is a falling knife and the only factor in the positive case is the insider purchases. Keep size small.
Fundamentals
Sales have been mostly stable over the last couple of years, but margins continue to be a problem, and in the most recent Q2 report, the company was cash flow negative.
|
Dec-17
|
Dec-16
|
Dec-15
|
Dec-14
|
Dec-13
|
Dec-12
|
Dec-11
|
Total Revenues
|
6,940
|
6,833
|
6,881
|
7,173
|
10,480
|
10,222
|
10,611
|
y/y %
|
1.6%
|
-0.7%
|
-4.1%
|
-31.6%
|
2.5%
|
-3.7%
|
Gross profit
|
1320
|
1377
|
1405
|
1474
|
2331
|
2333
|
2519
|
Gross margin %
|
19%
|
20%
|
20%
|
21%
|
22%
|
23%
|
24%
|
EBITDA
|
473
|
649
|
756
|
760
|
1,149
|
1,230
|
1,283
|
EBITDA %
|
7%
|
10%
|
11%
|
11%
|
11%
|
12%
|
12%
|
Net income
|
-34
|
-496
|
151
|
117
|
211
|
-651
|
-123
|
Cash and equivalents
|
273
|
318
|
289
|
528
|
1028
|
431
|
450
|
Free cash flow
|
109
|
-45
|
458
|
499
|
478
|
486
|
695
Seeking Alpha and other references
June 2018: R.R. Donnelley Is A Stock To Avoid
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALL OF THE ABOVE over the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.