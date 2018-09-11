Riot Blockchain Is Running Out Of Cash

With news of Riot Blockchain (RIOT) CEO and Chairman John O'Rourke resigning in the face of SEC fraud charges, the question now becomes what happens to Riot. First, it warrants clarifying that RIOT itself was not charged in the SEC case, although the main controlling parties of the company were charged (the previously largest shareholder Honig and the CEO and Chairman O'Rourke) and Honig and Riot's lawyer, Kesner, recently left his firm and was removed as a named partner of his firm. So, it certainly looks bad for Riot, but for purposes of this article, I will assume that Riot itself can continue unaffected by the SEC case.

June Balance Sheet

But where does this leave Riot? Looking at the balance sheet first, we see the following current account items as of June 30, 2018:

Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $1,654,000 Prepaid contracts $2,585,000 Prepaid expenses and other $318,000 Digital currencies $4,889,000 Total current assets $9,446,000 Current Liabilities Accounts payable $2,714,000 Accrued expenses $1,470,000 Deferred purchase price BMSS $1,500,000 Demand note $776,000 Deferred revenue $97,000 Current liabilities of discontinued ops $16,000 Total current liabilities $6,572,000

Starting with the liabilities, we can take the accounts payable and accrued expenses lines at face value. For the BMSS note, we know from the August 21, 2018, 8-K that Riot was able to amend the payment terms such that $150,000 was paid August 21, 2018, $200,000 before September 30, 2018 and $200,000 each month thereafter. This means that as of today, $150,000 of this note has been repaid and another $200,000 is due in three weeks. We don't know much from the filings about the demand note. I assume that the deferred revenue current and current liabilities will need to be satisfied this quarter.

Turning to the assets side, the prepaid contracts primarily relate to advance consulting payments made to Ingenium (see page 28 of the most recent 10-Q), for future services associated with the set-up of the new mining facility and its operations (see here for a further discussion of this consulting arrangement). I don't believe that Riot will be setting up any future mining facilities and, in any event, this asset can hardly be used to pay the bills. So, I discount it in full. I assume that prepaid expenses (perhaps prepaid rent or something) are can be fully utilized in future production. The $4.9 million of digital currencies as of June 30, 2018, consisted entirely of bitcoins, which were trading at $6,430 as of June 30th. Assuming that Riot has not sold any of these yet, the coins are now worth only slightly less, or $6,330. So, we can value this item at $4.8 million or so.

Q3 Operating Results

To estimate Q3 operating results, we can first look back at Q2 results. Although Riot incurred a net loss of $24.4 million in Q2, $15.4 million was attributable to a non-cash impairment charge and $2.9 million was attributable to non-cash depreciation and amortization. So, a rough approximation for cash loss in Q2 ignoring any changes in working capital was around $6.1 million.

Now, we know that Riot was not operating at full mining capacity during Q2 and only fully deployed its 8,000 Bitmain S9 miners towards the end of the quarter. We have a couple more data points. In May, Riot utilized a daily average of 5,104 miners and as of June 7th, they were operating 7,850 miners. So, I think it's fair to assume that Riot's average daily hashpower in Q3 will be perhaps 20-30% higher than Q2. Unfortunately, mining bitcoin is a race to stay in place. As the chart below shows, network hashrate has increased from around roughly 30-35 million TH/s average in Q2 to a 45-50 million TH/s average in Q3. That alone likely more than offsets the effect of Riot's increased hashpower in Q3.

It's Hot In Oklahoma

And, there is another factor in play in Q3 - the fact that Riot located its Bitcoin mining facility in Oklahoma. While most Bitcoin miners try to locate their facilities in areas that are cold and have some sort of very cheap electricity like hydro, Riot chose to build its facility in Oklahoma. And Q3 covers the two hottest months of the year, July and August. So, expect electrical cooling costs to be extreme in Q3. This is what Riot is referring to when it says in its press releases that it is exploring "additional environmental optimization". We also know that July was one of the hottest months on record throughout the country, with some days reaching as high as 109 degrees in Oklahoma City.

Other Factors

There are other costs that will be significant factors going forward. For example, Riot will have to replace its external counsel, and any new firm coming in will not be offering any discounts given the risks involved. In addition, Riot may have to indemnify O'Rourke for his defense costs, or at least cover defense costs until it can establish that the alleged fraud involving O'Rourke was outside of his role at the company. These legal costs are very real, and the company could be racking up several hundred thousand per month minimum, particularly if they want to get the S-3 declared effective before they run out of cash.

Rough Estimate of Q3 Operating Loss

All of these factors mean that I estimate Q3's operating loss to exceed Q2. The weather was hotter, legal expenses were higher, and mining difficultly was 40% harder, partially offset by an increase in daily average hashpower of 20-30%. Bitcoin prices are roughly in line with June 30, 2018, prices, although they are down slightly. Because of these factors, I estimate Q3 operating losses to increase from $6.1 million in Q2 to around $7 or $8 million in Q3. Now, of course, they can fire any staff and otherwise try to cut G&A costs, but they only had 9 employees as of March 31, 2018, so there's really not much in the way of cost savings here.

Rough Estimate of Q3 Balance Sheet

That brings us to the estimated cash position at September 30, 2018. Let's assume they liquidate all bitcoin held at June 30, 2018, at today's prices, yielding $4.8 million. Together with June 30, 2018, cash of $1.7 million, this provides cash of $6.5 million. That is not quite enough to cover conservative Q3 operating losses of $7 million. In addition, we know that Riot paid BMSS $150,000 in late August and owe another $200,000 at the end of September. Assuming Riot fully utilizes the $318,000 in prepaid expenses, that still leaves a cash deficit of around $500,000. And that doesn't take into account any incremental legal costs resulting from the SEC action. It also doesn't take into account the demand note, which may be callable by the holder.

Conclusion

These rough estimates show that Riot only has a few weeks until it runs out of cash. Although it doesn't have any long-term debt to induce a bankruptcy, it is difficult to see how this company can survive much further than the end of the month absent any significant asset sales. I believe that it is somewhat unlikely that Riot can get an S-3 declared effective because they have not even replied to one round of comments (typically, there are one or two rounds of comments before being declared effective), the company is associated with a major SEC enforcement case, and as far as we know, they have not replaced their SEC counsel with new lawyers who can get the S-3 to the finish line.

It could be an interesting month ahead for Riot.

