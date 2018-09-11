Deep Value At Freeport-McMoRan

Investment Thesis

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is currently a deep value buy. All of the negative quantitative factors of the firm surround management selling off all of its oil and gas holdings. The sale of the oil and gas holding occurred at a loss. The loss was, however, a rare one-time occurrence that has left the firm in a much stronger place financially. Qualitatively, there is what would appear to be some minor risk associated with the Indonesian government's behavior towards the firm.

There is however also the potential sky-high rise in the price of copper over the next 40 years. A 2016 study conducted at Yale University predicted that the demand for Copper would rise about 350% in about 30 years. A 2018 study published in the Journal of Resources, Conservation and Recycling predicted an even more extreme increase in the demand for copper.

Except this study stated that by 2100, there might be no copper left to mine and that recycling and reclamation may be the only way to ensure the global demand for copper was met. The forecast is very important for a couple of reasons. First, both articles are looking decades into the future, and neither sees a copper replacement on the horizon.

Secondly, should either of these studies' estimates even be remotely accurate, there will be a large increase in the price of copper long term, which would make the business of mining copper even more profitable. This would appear to give the firm a decent amount of long-term value. The firm would appear to be currently under-priced because of its hardships during the sell-off of its oil and gas holdings, only made worse by the fact that the firm cut its dividend during this time as well.

Now negative earnings and cutting a dividend nearly all the way to zero, are not ways to make friends with investors. This is why the share price is so low right now making the firm an attractive buy. I would contend that both of these actions are also an indication of sound management that is keeping its eye on creating long-term value for the firm.

Qualitative Factors

There are some really interesting qualitative factors at work with FCX that make the firm an interesting prospect. First, there is the risk associated with the firm's mining operations in Indonesia. About a third of the firm's revenues come from Indonesia as well as a large portion of its copper mining. This makes understanding the interactions between the firm and the Indonesian government even more important as numerous studies project the price and demand for copper to explode in coming decades. Ultimately, I am unconcerned by the interactions between FCX and the Indonesian government.

To be clear there is tension between the two groups. FCX is frequently involved in legal proceedings tied to arbitrary demands that the Indonesian government places on the firm. The nature of these demands always is in the vein of trying to milk more tax revenue out of FCX or an attempt to strong-arm FCX into investing more money by building smelters and other industrial facilities in Indonesia. While the behavior on the part of the government is disruptive, it ultimately seems profiteering and thus does not concern me a whole lot.

It is also important to note that FCX is often successful in fending off the Indonesian government's attempts to change the nature of the deal. This is visible on page 158 of their most recent 10-K where the firm wins a legal disagreement with the government. As FCX has a contract with the Indonesian government detailing its rights to mine copper in certain locations. What would concern me would be any threat of the government seizing control of mining operations in any way, shape or form.

Given the behavior of the government has been focused on squeezing money out of FCX, I doubt this will happen. Since it seems like the government treats FCX like a cash cow to extort vs. an entity that it is trying to run out of business. Thus, I expect the status quo of the Indonesian government continuing to try and get as much out of FCX as it can to continue, and it is for this very same reason that I am not worried about FCX’s future in Indonesia. Since if they get run out of the country, who will the government squeeze for money?

There are also interesting qualitative factors that are present in the future of copper as a commodity. Since the firm's profitability is inextricably linked to the price of copper, understanding the future demand for copper becomes extremely important. Numerous studies are forecasting a sharp rise in the demand and thus in the price of copper in the decades to come. Research conducted at Yale University predicts about a 350% increase in the demand for copper by 2050.

A second study that was conducted in the Netherlands comes to a similar result and goes a step further of predicting copper shortages by 2100 and stresses the importance of recycling copper as a way to avoid these projected shortages. What all of this means for FCX is money, lots of money. Assuming this research turns out to be even 30% correct in its predictions, FCX is very well placed to benefit from this rising demand for copper as the second largest copper mining operation globally.

Quantitative Factors

A quick glance at the firm's income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statements show very clearly why FCX is priced into the dirt currently. There was a three-year period of negative EPS in 2014–2016. FCX also cut its dividend almost all the way to zero over the same period. This makes it very easy to understand why the firm is trading at a P/E of 7 and a Heavy Duty P/E of 8. Heavy Duty P/E = Market Cap + Total Liabilities – Cash/EBITDA.

Investors don’t like negative EPS and having their dividends cut. However, the firm took a negative EPS for three years and cut the dividend to serve a functional purpose. FCX during that period was selling off and or mothballing all of its oil and gas holdings. This can be a costly process, as there are environmental regulations surrounding decommissioning a site where drilling has occurred. Overall, FCX was taking a short-term hit to strengthen its long-term performance, and the results are already visible.

Earnings and Free Cash Flow have recovered, and the firm is well positioned for the future. Given the non-recurring nature of these events, I am unconcerned about the firm's financial performance during that period. It seems to me to be a sign of intelligent management and a long-term orientation. Both of which I like to see and are good signs in a firm that is well positioned to benefit from the rising demand for copper over the coming decades.

Recommendation

I would list FCX as a deep value buy, which is to say that the firm has experienced some serious headwinds and is coming out of a period of poor financial performance. In the past, there were a lot of factors present with this firm that would make an investor cringe. However, the future appears to be very bright for the firm, and the reasons for its poor financial performance were temporary and non-reoccurring. Now the firm sits with rising EPS and free cash flow as well as in a very strong position to profit from what it's forecasted by numerous researchers, to be an explosion in demand for copper in the years to come.

It is for these reasons that I would rate FCX as a buy; a buy that could be increasingly profitable as the years progress. Now might constitute a rare buying opportunity for this firm before the projected rise in the global demand for copper occurs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.