Transportation Stocks - Leading Indicators Point Towards More Gains

To most readers, it might be no surprise that I have been bullish on the economy for quite some time now. A big part of my bull case was, and still is, the strength of transportation companies - the very backbone of the US economy. Over the past few weeks/months, I have covered every key transportation company in the US ranging from railroad companies like Union Pacific (UNP) to high tech transportation service providers like XPO Logistics (XPO). In this article, I will give you my outlook for the entire transportation industry based on leading indicators. As a tracker for the transportation industry, I will use the iShares Transportation ETF (IYT) which has been around since 2004 and which covers the entire industry including railroads, trucking, and marine transportation.

Top Down Is Key

When I conduct macro research, I always use leading indicators. These are indicators that tell us what we can expect to happen on the mid-term in terms of economic growth. The ISM manufacturing index is one of these indices. This index is simply based on a survey among purchasing managers from manufacturing companies. As simple as this sounds, it has been one of the best predictors of economic growth. I explain the details in this article in case you want to know more about the validity of leading indicators.

That said, the ISM manufacturing index just hit its highest level since 2004. In other words, the outlook is better than shortly after the recession of 2009.

At this point, I could just end the article. Strong economy equals strong transportation stocks right? Even though this might be true, we still need to dig deeper.

To measure the outlook for transportation companies, I look at regional shipments. Every month, regional Federal Reserve banks publish their economic outlook. This includes shipments. I calculate the difference compared to their all-time average and use the average of all regional surveys to get a good indicator for domestic shipments. For a full breakdown from the most recent data as well as the links to every report, feel free to read my most recent article about regional indicators.

Just like the ISM index, we see that shipments also gained some strength in August. The current values are at their highest levels since the early 2000s. Sentiment has been at these levels since Q4 2017, providing a perfect environment for transportation companies. Note that I added the year-on-year growth rate of capital goods shipments (non-defense and ex. aircraft). Shipments are currently 7.7% higher compared to a year ago. Moreover, the total value of shipments has hit a new all-time-high in August.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets

This is also confirmed by the most recent report from Union Pacific. The company's carloads improved 6% in week 36 compared to the same week one year ago. The third quarter is up 4% to date while YTD carloads are up 2%. The same holds true for other railroads as well. Some are even stronger like Norfolk Southern (NSC).

Source: Union Pacific Week 36 Report

So far so good, but what does this mean for transportation stocks? The IYT ETF I mentioned at the start of this article is currently up more than 15% as the graph below shows. Generally speaking, it always makes sense to buy transportation stocks during a growth acceleration trend while transportation stocks become increasingly dangerous in times of slowing growth.

That said, transportation stocks are everything except overvalued according to regional shipments. Especially if the regional shipments index remains at current levels, we can expect the uptrend of transportation stocks to continue.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets

Note that I use the year-on-year performance of IYT to make a comparison with leading indicators. The price in USD of IYT can be seen below. Transportation stocks are currently breaking out after going sideways since Q4 of 2017. At this point, the bulls are back in charge which could easily lift this ETF up to at least $220 on the mid-term.

It is also quite interesting to mention that the ratio between transportation stocks and the Dow Jones is gaining some steam (graph below). The black line displays the S&P 500. Personally, I would not bet against a situation where the aforementioned ratio would break out from its long-term sideways trend. If the ratio makes it above the green line, I think we could see an even stronger transportation uptrend.

Takeaway

Transportation stocks are currently breaking out after going sideways since Q4 of 2017. This breakout is not just the result of a technical pattern but a fundamentally fueled acceleration.

The US economy is growing close to record levels while shipments sentiment continues to support strong transportation fundamentals. Durable goods shipments just reached a new all-time high while transportation companies continue to report growing shipments.

At this point, I not only expect the current uptrend to continue, I also expect the ratio between transportation stocks and the Dow Jones to rise even further.

All things considered, it is safe to say that transportation bulls are in a very good place right now.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

