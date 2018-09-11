Buy NXP Semiconductors As The Stock Falls To $80 A Share

Investors who bought NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) on the expectation that Qualcomm (QCOM) would complete the buyout are now holding the back. While Qualcomm is now thriving in the markets, NXPI stock is languishing. The stock fell around 5 percent when management showed its hand and its greed. By looking out for itself instead of shareholders, NXP will continue underperforming. As markets price in the nearly completed share buyback, the stock could close at $80. This is around 10 percent below a recent price of $89.

Share Buyback Nearly Complete

NXP’s management failed to wait for the stock to fall further before spending $3.76 billion out of the $5 billion allocated for the share repurchase plan. With around 20 percent of the plan remaining, the company is not positioned to capitalize on any expected weaknesses ahead in the share price. Western Digital (WDC), Micron Technology (MU), Skyworks (SWKS), and Ambarella (AMBA) are just some of the tech stocks in the IoT or semiconductor space whose shares continue to fall. The fears over a weakness in DRAM and NAND prices are pushing investors to sell. Had NXP waited, it could have accelerated its share buyback program when the stock fell to the $80s.

Now that the market knows the company’s buyback plan is almost over, the selling pressure on its stock could accelerate.

Dividend Initiation Insufficient

NXP targeted 20 – 25 percent of its cash flow from operations to fund the dividends. The $0.25 a share quarterly dividend yields about 1 percent. This is below the rate paid by Seagate (STX), at 5 percent, or Western Digital, at3.51 percent. Despite the low yield, the dividend initiation sends a positive signal that the company expects future cash flow growth. On its press release, the company wrote:

“Additionally, we would like to update you on the progress of our previously announced $5 billion repurchase program. As of the close of the market Sept. 10, 2018, we have repurchased 39.9 million shares, for a total of approximately $3.76 billion. We expect that the $5 billion buyback will be complete before the end of 2018,” said Kelly.

Since the dividends will have a taxation rate of 15 percent, income investors are unlikely to add this stock to their portfolio. But this is the first time the company started a dividend and the move is the right step.

Excessive Management Compensation

CEO Rick Clemmer said the company will use $200 million, taken from the breakup fee, to retain current management and to keep them aboard for three years. NXP’s failure to complete the deal with Qualcomm cost investors the $127.50 selling price on the stock. The company also failed to present a long-term strategic plan that it would follow over the next few years to grow the business. The company could have put the money to good use, such as spending it on R&D or hiring more engineers.

Competition Heats Up

Competitor Renaissance Electronics put some pressure on NXP when the company announced on Sept. 11 that it would buy Integrated Electronics for $6.7 billion. The acquisition accelerates Renaissance’s plans for selling microcontroller chips used in cars for autonomous driving. It's also in analog semiconductors for wireless networks and sensors, expertise crucial to develop autonomous driving and connected car technology.

Renaissance is a weak player in analog chip development, so the acquisition will broaden its portfolio.

Valuation

NXPI stock trades at a premium to other semiconductor stocks, including Micron, STMicroelectronics (STM), and Applied Materials (AMAT). At the low end of the range, a P/E multiples model would give NXPI stock a fair value of around $80 a share.

Source: finbox.io

Analysts are more bullish on NXPI. Based on the 15 analysts covering the stock, the average price target is 23 percent, or $110.42 a share (source: tipranks).

Your Takeaway

NXP is out of favor and could face more selling. With the QCOM deal off the table, management has no near-term strategy for growing the company. Until it announces a growth plan, NXPI stock could fall to the $80 level, at which point, DIY value investors should start buying it.

