Utilities Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

No industry looks really attractive in utilities. The only good-looking one regarding valuation ratios is power producers/energy traders. However, it is also the worst one for the profitability metric, both in absolute value and relative to its historical average. Combining 2 valuation factors, electric utilities and multi-utilities are the most overpriced industries in the sector. However, value is not a good market timer. I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about it).

Since last month:

P/E has improved in all utilities industries.

P/S is stable.

ROE has improved in power producers/energy traders.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 1.1%.

On this period, the best performing S&P 500 Utilities stocks are Ameren Corp. (AEE), CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), Evergy Inc. (EVRG), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) and PPL Corp. (PPL).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings and price/sales. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. I update every month several lists like this in various sectors. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to these lists before they are published in free articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

EXC Exelon Corp. UTILELECTRIC XEL Xcel Energy Inc. UTILELECTRIC NJR New Jersey Resources Corp. UTILGAS SWX Southwest Gas Corp. UTILGAS UGI UGI Corp. UTILGAS BKH Black Hills Corp. UTILMULTI CNP CenterPoint Energy Inc. UTILMULTI DTE DTE Energy Co. UTILMULTI ED Consolidated Edison Inc. UTILMULTI MDU MDU Resources Group Inc. UTILMULTI

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in utilities on 9/10/2018

I take 3 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S) and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 3 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S ROE Avg D-ROE Electric Utilities 23.10 15.94 -44.94% 2.23 1.22 -82.73% 8.74 10.43 -1.69 Gas Utilities 19.55 17.24 -13.40% 1.88 0.97 -93.76% 12.87 11.49 1.38 Multi-Utilities 19.89 16.59 -19.89% 2.17 0.95 -128.21% 10.69 9.48 1.21 Water Utilities 30.56 23.68 -29.06% 5.40 3.94 -37.05% 9.30 7.96 1.34 Ind.Power Prod./Energy Traders* 34.93 34.9 -0.08% 2.80 4.16 32.61% -18.84 -5.15 -13.69

* Averages since 2005

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 2 valuation factors (P/E, P/S) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLU with the benchmark in 1 month.

