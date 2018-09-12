The Silver/Gold Ratio Says Lower Prices Are On The Horizon

Gold and silver have a dual role in markets. Both precious metals have industrial applications because of their rare and unique physical characteristics. At the same time, they have been means of exchange or currency for thousands of years. Gold and silver predate the old testament of the Bible, with many references that span across all religions. These two precious metals have captured the attention of human beings as symbols of wealth and instruments of security. While gold and silver have been monetary assets for millennia, the dollar, euro, yen, and all of the other currency instruments in the world today have not been around for all that long.

For many years gold was the backbone for paper money. While those days are over and currency instruments now rely on the full faith and credit of the countries that print the notes, central banks around the world continue to hold the yellow metal as an integral part of their foreign exchange reserves. These days, the world's monetary authorities continue to be net buyers of gold with

China and Russia building gold reserves through domestic production and purchases on the international market. When it comes to silver, it was not long ago in the history of the world, that the precious metal played a role in the currency markets. The election of 1896 in the United States was, in many ways, a referendum on backing the US dollar with silver or gold. Democrat William Jennings Bryan favored a silver standard, while the victorious Republican candidate, William McKinley supported gold.

There are many examples throughout history where silver and gold have played significant economic roles as hard money instruments.

A long history for the ratio

The first Egyptian pharaoh Menes lived in around 3000 BC, and he was the legendary first king of a unified Egypt who joined Upper and Lower Egypt in a single centralized monarchy. Along with his political skills, Menes was also an economist who is the father of the silver-gold ratio which many market participants continue to watch today to determine the value of one precious metal versus the other. Menes was the first to state the price relationship between the two precious metals when he said that two and one half parts silver equal one part gold. In modern history, over the past half-century, the price relationship between silver and gold expressed as a ratio has averaged around fifty-five ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. The yellow metal is rarer than silver, and governments around the world continue to hold gold as a reserve asset. Silver's official sector role has declined in modern days because of its price volatility, so the ratio widened from the days of Menes and the years when silver played a prominent role in the global economic system.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of gold divided by the price of silver dating back to 1974 highlights, the average over the past forty-four years has been around the 55:1 level. The range had been from a low of 15.47 in 1979 to a high of 93.18 in 1990. A rise in the ratio tells us that silver is losing value compared to the gold and is typically a bearish sign for the precious metals sector. At its high in 1990, the price of silver was at below the $4 per ounce level while gold was between $360 and $400 per ounce. At the low in the ratio in 1979 and 1980, silver peaked at $50 while gold's high was at $875 per ounce.

Over recent weeks, the ratio has been moving higher, and the prices of both gold and silver have been under pressure on the back of a stronger dollar.

A steady move higher since June

The daily chart of the ratio highlights the upward trajectory of the relationship between the gold and silver prices over recent weeks.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the ratio shows that in June it dipped to a low of 75.69 as the price of silver traded to over $17 per ounce. However, in the weeks that followed, silver headed lower and the ratio high to its most recent peak at 85:1 on September 6, as the precious metal challenged the $14 per ounce level for the first time since early 2016. The rise of the ratio has coincided with lower prices in both gold and silver, as the yellow metal fell to its lowest price since early 2017 as the ratio rose since June.

The highest level in a quarter of a century

The longer-term chart of the price relationship that has captured the attention of precious metals devotees since the days of Menes shows that it broke out to the upside over the summer months of 2018.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the ratio moved above the 2016 peak at 83.17:1 on its way to the 86:1 level over recent sessions and is now trading at its highest level since 1993 in a quarter of a century. While both gold and silver prices have been weak, the rise in the ratio means that silver is leading the move to the downside. The price of the metal fell below $17 in June, $16 in July, $15 in August, and $14 in September and is now dangerously close to a level of critical technical support.

A critical support level could attract aggressive shorts

The latest move below the $14 per ounce level in the COMEX silver futures market has taken the price of the metal within striking distance of the December 2015 low at $13.635 which stands as long-term technical support for the precious metal. If silver decides to test levels below the 2015 low, it will be the first time since 2009 when it was on its way to the 2011 peak at $49.82 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, there are some worrying signs for the silver market these days that may attract trend-following shorts to jump on the bearish bandwagon and push the price of the precious metal lower in the coming days and weeks. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market has been climbing as the price has been trending lower since July 2016 which is typically a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. The slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator is falling signifying a continuation of the bearish price action, but it has entered oversold territory as has the relative strength index. Monthly historical volatility is at the 11.93% level which is close to the lowest since the turn of this century. The move lower in the silver market has been a slow and steady affair.

Technical levels in the silver market tend to act as powerful magnets for the price of the precious metal. The $13.635 level for silver is a line in the sand as it has not traded below the support level since 2009.

A head fake or harbinger?

Since the week of June 11, the price of silver has dropped from $17.35 to $13.91 per ounce, $3.44 or 19.8% in three months. As silver approaches its support, the chances for more price volatility in the silver futures market are rising. A decline below the December 2015 level could spark a significant selloff in the silver futures market if trend-following shorts decide to pile into the market. At the same time, silver has a habit of falling to or below technical support levels and just when it looks like the price is going to plunge into a bearish abyss it turns around and hands out lots of financial pain to the shorts that get caught in a reversing market. A 50% retracement of the move from mid-June would take the price of silver back to $15.655 per ounce which would be enough to cause some damage to the pocketbooks of the shorts currently licking their chops over the prospects of price carnage in the silver futures market.

The recent price action in the silver market could be a head fake that causes a sudden upside correction, or it could be a harbinger of lower prices on the horizon. In either case, the potential for increased volatility in the precious metal has risen.

I have been carefully watching the silver market for clues about a downside break or upside recovery. I will be trading futures from the long and short sides of the market with very tight stops to limit risk. For those who do not dip their toes into the highly volatile and leveraged world of silver futures on COMEX, the triple-leveraged USLV and DSLV are bullish and bearish instruments that do an excellent job replicating the price action in the silver futures market in a short-term basis. I use USLV and DSLV for intraday and overnight positions on the long and short sides of the market but never hold them longer than one week.

The silver-gold ratio is signaling that lower prices and a challenge of the December 2015 are on the horizon for the silver market and perhaps gold as well. However, the potential for a head fake move and swift recovery after steady selling in silver since June and since April in the gold market is a reason to exercise lots of caution over the coming days and weeks. Flexibility and tight stops may allow market participants to hop onboard for a ride on the next significant trend to the up or downside in these two precious metal markets.

