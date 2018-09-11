10 Top Gain Financial WallStars Garner 22% To 56% Broker Targets For September 2019

$5,000 invested in the lowest-priced five September top-yield Financial Services WallStars showed 25.45% more net gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. Lower-priced little Financial Services WallStars topped these September charts.

The financial services sector has twenty component industries. Top 50 WallStars firms by yield represented eight of those. Top 10 by Gains included six industries. Most were from asset management.

WallStars are distinguished by positive broker target price upsides. Five top net-gain financial WallStars, MDLY, BLX, GARS, CPTA, and BBVA averaged 42.29% estimated net gains per one-year targets as of September 7, 2018.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Cast 22.3% To 56.1% Net Gains For Ten Top Yield Financial Services WallStars To September 2019

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Financial Services equities were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (Those names are tinted in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast was graded as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts from broker targets for September 2019. A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst median target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, for 2019.

Medley Management Inc (MDLY) was projected to net $560.95, based on median target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) was projected to net $486.73, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Garrison Capital (GARS) was projected to net $385.47, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% less than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) netted $347.00 based on mean target price estimates from seven analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) was projected to net $334.25, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

FS Investment Corp (FSIC) was projected to net $303.49 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% under the market as a whole.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) was projected to net $268.67, based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) was projected to net $252.51, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 125% more than the market as a whole.

Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) was projected to net $241.43, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% under the market as a whole.

CM Finance (CMFN) was projected to net $223.24, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 34.03% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Financial Services WallStars By Yield Represented 9 of 20 Industries

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts September 7 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from 9 of 20 sector Industries revealed the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top Financial Dividend WallStars By Target Gains

Top 50 May Financial Services WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Tagged 10 Top Financial Services Equities

Top ten Financial Services stocks selected 9/7/18 showing top yields represented three of twenty constituent industries.

The top yielding Financial Services WallStar, was one of eight asset management firms, Medley Management Inc (MDLY). The other seven placed third, fourth, and sixth through tenth: Garrison Capital (GARS) [3]; THL Credit (TCRD) [4]; BlackRock Capital (BKCC) [6]; Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) [7]; TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) [8]; Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) [9]; OFS Capital Corp (OFS) [10].

The other two single industry representatives placed second and fifth. These were Specialty Finance firm, Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) [2], and Global Bank, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) [5], to complete the September Financial Services top ten WallStars by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): Top Financial WallStars Showed 13.5% To 43.3% Top Ten Price Upsides To September 2019, And (31) No Downsides.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Saw A 25.45% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Financial WallStars To September 2019

Ten top Financial Services WallStars were sorted by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Financial Services stocks selected 9/7/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented just three of twenty industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Financial Services Equities To (33) Deliver 34.18% Vs. (34) 27.25% Net Gains From All Ten by September, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Financial Services kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 25.45% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced Financial Services top yield stock, Medley Management Inc. (MDLY), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 56.1%.

The five lowest-priced Financial Services top yield stocks as of September 7 were: Medley Management Inc. (MDLY); Apollo Investment Corp (AINV); Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA); BlackRock Capital (BKCC); Garrison Capital (GARS), with prices ranging from $5.25 to $8.41.

Five higher-priced Financial Services as of July 27 were: THL Credit (TCRD); Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA); Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI); OFS Capital (OFS); TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), whose prices ranged from $8.59 to $13.12.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my blog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary blog post to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this blog post to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Financial Services stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from indexarb.com; YCharts.com; Yahoo Finance; and analyst mean target prices by Thomson/First Call via YahooFinance. Dog photo: coriscozycorner.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.