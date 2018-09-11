Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS) CEO Tim Boyd on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:35 AM ET

Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS)

Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call

September 11, 2018 09:00 ET

Executives

Norberto Aja - IR

Tim Boyd - President & CEO

Chris Bub - VP & CFO

Jesse Boyd - VP Operations

Analysts

Barton Crockett - B. Riley FBR

Brad Boyer - Stifel

Operator

Norberto Aja, Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Norberto Aja

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Peak Resorts fiscal 2019 first quarter conference call. On the call with me today are Tim Boyd, President and CEO; Chris Bub, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jesse Boyd, Vice President of Operations.

After this brief introduction, management will review the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter results before opening the call for questions.

Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the message and meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as anticipate, intend, plan, goal, belief, estimate, expect, future, likely, may, should, will and other similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to revenue and reported EBITDA, expected operating results such as revenue growth and profitability, cash balances, market demand, cost efficiency and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurance of future performance; instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements; therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements today include among others, the risk described in today's news announcement and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in today's conference call is based solely on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made, today, September 11, 2018. We take no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time-to-time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Today's call and webcast will also include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G. And when required, a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with the GAAP can be found in today's press release, as well as in the Company's website.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Tim Boyd, President and CEO of Peak Resorts. Please go ahead, Tim.

Tim Boyd

Thank you, Norberto, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us on today's call to review our fiscal 2019 first quarter results and the ongoing capital improvements at Mount Snow and Hunter Mountain ahead for our 2018-2019 Ski season. Joining me today is Chris Bub, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jesse Boyd, our Vice President of Operations. Once I'm finished with my comments, I'm going to turn the call over to Jesse who will provide some updates on the progress we are making with our ongoing construction projects. Chris will then follow with the review of our fiscal 2019 first quarter results.

Now for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, our revenue was $7 million, and a total resort operating cost were $14.3 million leading to a reported EBITDA loss of $9.5 million. During the first quarter we made great progress in preparing for the 2018-2019 ski season and to that end, we've accelerated some of our normal summer maintenance projects as we'll be focusing now primarily on finishing up the Carinthia Lodge in the Hunter North projects here in the second quarter. We expect our overall maintenance spending to be consistent with prior years as the timing around these projects normalizes over the next couple of quarters. Furthermore, it's important to remember that the first quarter represents the seasonally slowest part of our fiscal year during which we historically operate at a loss given that we are not open for skiing and riding across all of our resorts.

Overall, our resorts are in great shape and expect Peak Resorts to be in a position to grow visitation numbers, particularly as our guests come to Mount Snow and Hunter Mountain to experience an elevated base live experience and a substantial expansion of terrain and hunter.

Now with that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Jesse to review the progress we're making at Mount Snow and Hunter in more detail. Jesse?

Jesse Boyd

Thanks, Tim. I wanted to comment on our major development projects underway at Mount Snow and Hunter Mountain, as well as some of the other normal summer season projects we have completed in preparation for the upcoming season.

Visitors to Mount Snow over the last year have had a front row seat to the construction of the $22 million base lodge at Carinthia. We are on-track to complete this transformational project in time for the upcoming season. I believe our guests will agree that our new modern facility is a massive improvement from what served them for many years. This new facility will greatly enhance the guest experience with a new food and beverage offerings including a sitdown restaurant and full service cafeteria. It will also add to our retail options and provide our rental department and learning team with expanded space.

The new lodge will also offer a great new upway [ph] experience. A large outdoor deck, outdoor fireplace, and outdoor bar will give our guests a new way to celebrate after spending the day on the mountain. Finally, the completion of construction will free-up needed parking in circulation space at the base of the mountain providing guests with a far better arrival experience this coming season. Our Mount Snow team cannot wait to put our powerful snow making system to work so that we can welcome guests to Carinthia and the rest of our flagship resort beginning later this fall. We are confident that this major capital investment will lead to increased revenue across our Mount Snow operations beginning in the 2018-2019 season.

We expect Mount Snow to become an even more important tempo [ph] as we drive further peak past sales growth and believe our investments will also result in increased day visitation as well.

We have made substantial progress at Hunter Mountain on the construction of Hunter North as local residents and summer visitors can see firsthand. Hunter North's five new trials and four glades have been cut and graded, the tower footings and terminals have been poured for the new high speed six passenger trail lift and snow making infrastructure is being installed. We have announced several of the new trail names including overlook, twilight, and risk return [ph]; and our social media teams have been doing great work to create awareness and excitement for the upcoming ski season.

We have also created an extra 250 parking spaces and are preparing to install a new pedestrian bridge to allow guests to directly access the new terrain. While there will be no permanent infrastructure at the new base area this winter, guests arriving at the foot of our new lift will find a ticket window, temporary restrooms and a food truck. We are confident that Hunter North represents an incredible opportunity for Hunter Mountain to further establish itself as the leading skiing and snowboarding destination in the Cat Fields [ph].

As with Mount Snow we're confident that this investment to create an expanded Hunter Mountain will yield an attractive ROI and help us to further grow across our mountain revenue streams. The 2018 and 2019 ski season cannot come fast enough for our team at Hunter.

As Tim mentioned, we have been very attractive across the rest of our mountain portfolio and making necessary investments in mountain infrastructure and guest amenities ahead of the upcoming season. Given the major Mount Snow and Hunter Mountain projects, we have been doing some of these maintenance earlier as crews and contractors are available pulling some of these related costs into the fiscal 2019 first quarter. In addition, we have added new snow groomers to our fleet at four of our resorts which also impacted first quarter spending. These groomers are a vital part of our ability to provide guests with great snow conditions each and every day.

With all these projects, it's important to note that our spending during the first half of the fiscal year on maintenance and improvements will be roughly comparable to prior years.

Finally, the second peak past sales window for our explorer, ranger and traveller passes is closing in just a few weeks after which prices will rise through their normal season rates. Past sales continue at a healthy rate following a strong first window sales which we announced earlier this year. As a reminder, through April 30 consolidated season pass sales were up 14% on a unit basis, and 16% on a dollar basis, we look forward to updating on our second window sales results after October 19.

With that, I will turn the call over to Chris Bub to review our financial results.

Chris Bub

Thanks, Jesse, and good morning, everyone. Fiscal 2019 first quarter revenue was $7 million compared to $7.5 million in the comparable prior year quarter. Including in the year-over-year revenue decline is the removal of approximately $600,000 of food and beverage and lodging revenue related to the Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash which we are no longer operating effective May 1. This was offset in part by growth and summer activities and revenues driven by strong festival performance at Hunter Mountain and increased banquet and event revenue at Mount Snow. We are very encouraged by the growth of our summer revenues at our mountains, and our teams have already begun training the line up for summer 2019 to further drive growth in this segment of our business.

Resort operating costs increased 5.4% or $0.7 million to $14.3 million in the fiscal 2019 first quarter. While labor and labor related expenses were down 2.6% in the quarter, mainly driven by the removal of the Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash, we do remain subject to increased minimum wages in the northeast, particularly in New York and Vermont, an issue we expect to persist into the coming few seasons. The 18.9% increase in retail and food and beverage cost of sales tracked with our festival and event growth. While the 22.6% increase in power and utility expense was driven by a significant increase and the electric transmission charges at our Pennsylvania resorts.

As mentioned on our fiscal 2018 fourth quarter conference call, as we head into the ski season we are planning to implement price increases across most of our revenue streams, including food and beverage to help offset the recent upticks in across many of our cost lines. These price increases will be made with our guest in mind, balancing our business with their desire to recognize value for the peak pack unless ticket purchases. We expect to see the benefits of these price increases beginning in our fiscal third quarter.

Other expenses also increased approximately $600,000 or 18.7% compared to the prior year. As Jesse mentioned, we invested in new groomers during the period across several of our resorts and invested in a new company-wide customer database and marketing program. We also pushed forward several repairs and maintenance projects and associated costs to the first quarter since many of our staff will be heavily involved in the completion of our expansion project in the second quarter to get the open for the ski season.

General and administrative expenses in fiscal 2019 first quarter were essentially flat versus the prior quarter at $1.3 million. Depreciation and amortization expense of $3.3 million grew approximately $150,000 over the prior quarter. For the fiscal 2019 first quarter, Peak Resorts generated a reported EBITDA loss of $9.5 million compared to reported EBITDA loss of $8.3 million in the year ago period. While we continue to run at reported EBITDA loss in the second quarter as we continue to prepare for the upcoming ski season, we believe our capital investments and other improvements to our mountain infrastructure along with strategic pricing increases will allow us to improve revenue and reported EBITDA performance in the second half of the fiscal year.

Now turning to our financial position; at the end of July 31, 2018 the company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.1 million, and total outstanding debt of $180.6 million which includes $12.4 million from against our evolving line of credit and long-term debt of $165.8 million. We feel comfortable with our liquidity and our ability to support the growth of our business through our balance sheet. Interest expense of $3.5 million for fiscal 2019's first quarter was up roughly $500,000 from $3 million in the prior fiscal quarter, mainly driven by decreased capitalized interest associated with the West Lake project that [indiscernible].

We allocated $8.2 million to capital expenditures in fiscal 2019's first quarter including roughly $7 million for the ongoing construction of the Carinthia large amount snow and the Hunter North expansion at Hunter Mountain. The remaining capital expenditures for the quarter related to our regular maintenance and enhancements across our resort portfolio.

In summary, the Peak Resorts team is actively preparing our resorts for the upcoming 2018-2019 ski season as we remain focused on completing the majority capital projects underway at Mount Snow and Hunter Mountain, and making further enhancements to our guest experience at the balance of our mountains. We believe that our peak cash [ph] represents the industry's best value and you are tireless work during the summer season is critical to ensuring our guests continue to come back to our resorts each and every year. We are excited by the future and look to report back to our investors in the coming quarters regarding our progress towards achieving our goals and increasing shareholder value.

With that, let's turn the call over to the operator for questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Ian [ph] with Oppenheimer.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you guys just provide a little bit more details and cadence around the spending? I know expenses were higher this quarter from the pull forward of maintenance projects. Should we expect some spending to decline in the second quarter and normalize for the rest of the year? Thank you.

Chris Bub

Yes, you hear exactly right. So what we ended up doing was -- because of the products we are going on the second quarter, we did push forward some costs into the first quarter associated with normal repairs and maintenance. From that standpoint, we would normally see those costs hit in the second and the third quarter, we do believe that on a year-to-date basis, our repairs and maintenance spending will be comparable to prior year but as you buildout models and things like that, we will still continue to see a normalized year-to-date but you will see probably a slight downtick in the second and third quarters compared to what we had before. But I would caution that with regards to the Attitash [ph], I think also provides a little bit of incomparability to the prior year.

As I stated, we have $600,000 worth of revenue that would have been associated with the hotel, you're going to see that decline again in the next quarter and into the entire rest of the season. So you think about revenues for the next couple of -- for the next quarter specifically, you know, we're going to see a very similar downturn in revenue associated with losing a hotel. Now the offset to that is, you should see those expenses fallout down below as well. It's interesting to look at our labor costs because obviously they were down $200,000 when you're just comparing apples-to-apples with what was there but the reality is not apples-to-apples, it's apples-to-oranges and our labor cost were actually up a couple of hundred thousand dollars, specifically driven by Hunter and Mount Snow where we're continuing to deal with the minimum wage increases and just the compression issues that come along with that.

Unidentified Analyst

And then on your comments for Attitash for the $600,000 this quarter, you're expecting similar for the rest balance of the year -- quarter -- I guess like per quarter?

Chris Bub

Yes, exactly. We generated around $3 million worth of revenue at the Attitash Hotel. Again, as I stated in the fourth quarter call, it was a breakeven business, at sometimes a loss business; so from that standpoint the first two quarters of the years usually see around $600,000 in revenue and then you see a little bit larger during the ski season, probably more like $1 million in the third and fourth quarter to get your total amount little over $3 million in revenue adjustments.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you guys provide any short insights on pre-season sales so far going to the upcoming season? And any potential impacts from competition? Thank you.

Tim Boyd

I think really from the standpoint -- as just we mentioned on the discussion, our next big deadline is coming up in October. Now we're not anticipating any detriment to our particular -- our peak pass in the New England area. We're very comfortable with our position in the northeast right now, from our standpoint we feel that our group of resorts is a very attractive group of resorts at a very attractive pricepoint. I mean I think the one thing that everybody needs to keep in mind in terms of these past sales from the competition from all the different past sales out there is that -- the fact that the vast majority of skiiers in the northeast do not ski out west. The vast majority of them do ski exclusively in the northeast, and for those people if they want to buy pass from some of these western companies that they have got the availability of their pass, they do not have to pay a premium for that pass where most of those resorts are going to be positioned out west for them to utilize.

So we think that stop worrying right now, from a competitive standpoint it's still very strong, and that's I think evident in the fact that we've continue to grow these past sales.

Your next question comes from Barton Crockett with B. Riley FBR.

Barton Crockett

So the Attitash Hotel, the Grand Summit that was described as an EBITDA neutral business that you were giving up; and was it EBITDA neutral in this quarter or was there some meaningful variance from that?

Tim Boyd

No, it was EBITDA neutral.

Barton Crockett

On the competitive kind of impact, I know that there is the announcement of the planned acquisition of -- which puts it a little bit closer to you guys. Has that done anything in this market -- you know, anticipation of that or preparation towards that deal closing? I mean has there been any change in the marketing environment or anything that you can detect that's happened to-date from that?

Tim Boyd

Nothing that we've noticed. I mean, I don't -- I am not sure how far along they are, I know they've closed but from an operational standpoint in the transition, I'm sure it's going to take a while to transition from an operational standpoint. So I don't think operationally or marketing wise at this point we haven't really seen anything that dramatic. And again, I think I want to emphasize the fact that we're very comfortable where we are. I mean, we're the only multi-mountain pass in the northeast that services Philadelphia, New York and Boston. So we're the only mountain pass that can cover all the major metropolitan areas in the northeast, so we still feel very comfortable and again, that the bottom-line on the price point is as -- for people to ski at these other resorts they're going to pay several hundred dollars more to do that for the option of going out west. And as I mentioned before, the vast majority of them don't go out west.

Barton Crockett

You guys I think on the last call were talking about 6% to 8% price hikes for the year; is that still the number that you're contemplating? And would that mean that you're raising rates percentage-wise more than the comparable kind of peers if they were in the northeast or do you think the other mountains are going to be moving up at a similar pace?

Tim Boyd

I think that everybody is experiencing the same issues that we are. So we anticipate everybody being in that range. We think that that's a good enough rate to cover all the increase in our expenses. So that's we arrived at that number and we anticipate that everybody else will be in that same range going forward because I guess everybody is experiencing the same cost issues that we are.

Your next question comes from Brad Boyer with Stifel.

Brad Boyer

First question is just around the two big projects you guys have in the pipeline for the upcoming ski season. I just wanted to see if you guys could confirm that as of today both of those projects are scheduled to be completed in advance of the start of the ski season?

Tim Boyd

Yes, they are both on-track to be ready to go for the ski season.

Brad Boyer

And then, Chris, there was about little less than $200,000 onetime item in there for restructuring. Could you give us some color around what that was?

Chris Bub

Yes, that's actually related to the Attitash Hotel. We're in the process of selling off the assets that we own there. We actually anticipate closing on that here in the near term, and those were just restructuring charges associated with holding that property until disposal.

Brad Boyer

There is obviously no update today, or perhaps there hasn't been any update at all and out in the market; but I mean, has anything changed on the EB5 [ph] front since we last heard from you guys? I mean, obviously we all read the newspaper everyday but just curious, if anything has changed there at this point?

Tim Boyd

Officially, nothing that we know off. There is still dealing with what real changes that are going to make and we haven't been given any updates on in terms of where that's going to go upto this point.

Brad Boyer

Obviously, Icon [ph] seems to be making a bigger push into the northeast, that is to expand the usage options at the point resorts, some of which are not too far from some of your resorts, so particularly Lone [ph]. And then you also have sort of the pending acquisition of the [indiscernible], I'm just curious -- I mean, when these announcements are made and I don't know how granular the insight is into your past sales and what the day to day looks like, but -- I mean do you see any change in demand patterns or sales patterns when these guys are making these announcements or do you really think that you are sort of competing in different pockets if you will for customers?

Tim Boyd

I think you kind of nailed it at the end there, Brad. We really look at the fact that we found a niche that we're able to exploit because as we mentioned in calls earlier, our focus has been primarily on the younger demographic skier up in the northeast with our peak pass. We've seen significant growth in that demographic and quite frankly, that demographic has a much more difficult time spending, multi-thousand dollars to go out west. So they do most of their skiing primarily in the northeast, and that's a big chunk of our business. And realistically from that vast standpoint, most of those people are not going to pay a premium for resorts that they are never going to use.

So I think that they look at our pass as a real viable alternative because they're going to do all their skiing in the northeast anyway, why would they pay several hundred dollars more for pass for resorts -- to access to resorts in other side of the country.

Brad Boyer

As long as I've followed the industry, I can never recall seeing an M&A environment such as the one that we see today. Now granted, a lot of it's tied to the arms racing going on between [indiscernible] for the large iconic destinations but if you read through the rags, I mean, there is -- there are some smaller deals that are getting done for some smaller assets, and granted -- I mean, it seems like a lot of those are more in the western region of the country. But just curious, you know, any updated thoughts around M&A? I mean, obviously circling back to the fact that when you guys came public several years ago, the expectation really was to grow this thing to M&A and obviously, you're appreciating that the Hunter deal thus far has been an exceptional deal for you guys. Just curious, kind of updated thoughts there around -- just what you're seeing in the market, obviously, we're getting close to the start of ski season but just kind of thoughts around sort of the current M&A environment in the areas in which you guys play would be helpful. Thanks.

Tim Boyd

I think that from our standpoint we're still very excited about some of the opportunities that we're looking at right now. I think from our perspective, most of these deals that I can [indiscernible] have been making aren't view of that we would have been interested in, they are just properties that wouldn't fall into where -- into our paradigm. So we think that a lot of the targets that we are -- have been looking forward to trying to make deals on are still out there and we're still talking to these people and we still think that there is still plenty of them out there, they are just in a different part of the market than what most of this stuff that these bigger guys are going after. I think you're right, in some places they've come down into some of the smaller resorts but those have been pretty strategic for them and markets that quite frankly, other than the chemo thing, doesn't really target the same markets that we're going after.

So we think that there are still lots of opportunities out there, we're in the process of still exploring those opportunities. And we think that some of those resorts that are still out there would be great additions to our portfolio.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Chad [ph] from Leroy Financing.

Unidentified Analyst

If I understand your strategy right, to be sort of the low cost to your customer base in terms of the northeast, I would think there had to be an equivalent focus on expenses. So I was hoping you could help me out with that. You guys have noted that your pricing is going to go up 6% to 8% and you've given so much of datapoints today to reflect how it's difficult to look at the Q1 increase and operating cost as being comparable across the rest of the year. Can you just give us an overall expectation for the year? You had a similar weather pattern to last year; what do you think your expense growth would be? Is it 5%, 3%, 10%, can you count [ph] that down for us?

Chris Bub

I think when we talked about the 6% to 8%, the plan is that we believe -- like you said, if there is the same type of weather pattern, we would see price increases with labor in that, probably 5% to 6% range which is why we're trying to do the 6% to 8% sort of over -- get a point or two over that and that's really kind of what we anticipate for the year now. We're also hopeful that the future and the weather patterns will be a little bit more favorable than they've been in the last couple of years but we'll have to wait and see how that goes.

Unidentified Analyst

In other words, if you've had actually good weather where you didn't have that sort of extremes and temperature variance, you could have flat expenses to share [ph], am I reading that correctly?

Chris Bub

No, I don't think we would have flat expenses because the minimum wage increases, specifically in labor and labor related are definitely going to be up year-over-year, somewhere in that 5% range is my guess.

Unidentified Analyst

And then how about for next year, how should I think about your expense situation as these two large capital projects are at loss [ph]? Are there labor expenses as you're capitalizing in those projects or see as your earnings from the development of those EB5 [ph] programs that will be headwinds for you in the following fiscal year or is it reverse where you will actually see some expense savings and your operating structures in the summer months when you have constructions going on right now. Simplify and you won't have to worry about it.

Chris Bub

So you kind of hit the nail in the head there with the labor. In this period, specifically, we did have to hold on to additional labor because of anticipation of the construction projects that we have going on. We try hold on to more labor than we historically have just because we needed to have them in place for the upcoming construction project; that's also one of the reasons that we went ahead and did some of our repairs and maintenance early in the season to sort of utilize that labor more efficiently. We do capitalize labor associated with those projects, and so as you go into the next fiscal year, I think our labor utilization will come down but again, I still think that labor rates will continue to rise. I believe in [indiscernible], they have already scheduled another -- I think it's [indiscernible] increase starting on January 1 again. So this labor increase I think is going to continue into the near-term.

Unidentified Analyst

I know you guys sort of prefer some idea maybe of 100 base camp expansion in -- from Jesse's comments but assuming you didn't have any major capital projects in the following fiscal year, would there be an impact from that on your labor expense, holding sort of normal labor inflation separate or would it be -- you are capitalizing everything that you have right now into those projects and once those projects are finished, you will no longer have a need for that labor?

Chris Bub

You're exactly right. If we don't have a major capital project -- we're holding onto initial labor for those capital projects. And so if we did not have those projects going on and we were not capitalizing that labor, we would not retain that labor.

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Tim Boyd for closing remarks.

Tim Boyd

Thank you very much. Again, I'd want to thank everyone for joining us today and we look forward to talking to all of you again in our second quarter call in December, and look forward to very cold and snowy winter. Thank you, all.

