The Realty Income Dividend Streak Will Come To An End, But Sandbagging Will Extend It For Some Time

From a valuation perspective, the stock looks fairly valued, but may have a slight pullback from the $60 range if anyone is looking to establish or increase their position.

By no means should investors think this is a bad thing. Returns may still be attractive but will increasingly come from price gains, not dividends.

All good things must come to an end. It’s a popular saying that most of us have heard one time or another. It usually refers to something that has been on a long positive streak and the inevitability that it will someday end. If you're an NBA fan, you might recall how the Los Angeles Lakers went on a 33-game winning streak back in 1971-72, which, like all things, came to an end. That record of winning 33 games in a row is thought to be one that would last forever, but a few years ago, the Golden State Warriors looked like they would break it, until they faltered after 28 straight wins. So, the 33-game winning streak remains intact… for now.

Realty Income (O) has been the Los Angeles Lakers of REITs when it comes to increasing dividends. In Q2 2018, it reported its 83rd consecutive quarterly dividend increase. It doesn't matter how small the increase was, just like it didn't matter if the Lakers won by a point at the buzzer, an increase is an increase just like a win is a win.

But that streak also will come to an end, despite many SA contributors' assertions that the stock is a buy and hold forever stock – because of its dividend increases. I reiterate that forever is a very long time and if you really look at the numbers, you might find some trends that indicate how the streak just might end someday, while also finding some hints as to how management intends on maintaining it.

Unfortunately, the same shareholders that praise the streak are the ones potentially getting short-changed from the very thing they admire so much.

Bigger isn't always better

In economics, the law of diminishing returns states that if one factor of production is increased, all else held constant, the output per unit of that factor will diminish over time. That law is especially applicable as an economy gets bigger. The same holds true for companies. It becomes much more difficult to generate a 10% growth rate on $100 billion than it is to generate that same growth rate from a base of $100M. Most analyst projections for small-cap growth companies eventually revert to a long-term growth rate that's much lower than initial growth rates for this very reason.

As companies get off the ground and sales begin to accelerate, revenue growth rates are elevated for some time. Eventually, they fall back to "normal" levels, and eventually grow at the same pace as the economy. At least that's the theory because otherwise, a company would eventually become bigger than the economy.

There's no denying the success of Realty Income, and it has grown considerably while increasing its dividend from $1.67 per share in 2008 to a current annualized rate of $2.64 per share. Why it can certainly last for much longer is made possible by two things. On the one hand, there's no denying that management is top notch and has done a bang-up job building a juggernaut of a company. But could dividend increases have been even higher than the "three decimal" increases management often implements?

The strategy to conservatively raise dividends isn't new. In fact, many companies over the years have hesitated to raise dividends because of the perception that once a certain dividend per share is declared, it will not be cut. To do so could result in a huge selloff. So management usually proceeds cautiously when increasing their dividend and will only do so when there's a high level of certainty that it could be maintained at the new level indefinitely. Realty Income follows this strategy to a tee.

But as an investor, I also want to maximize my return. A company that holds too much cash without investing it is doing shareholders a disservice. After all, if you can't find something to do with the cash, you should return it to shareholders so they can invest it themselves. The same can be said about underpaid dividends. I believe Realty Income is raising its dividend just enough to keep investors happy but also raising just enough to make sure it can raise it again the following quarter.

Most companies will just maintain the dividend at a specific rate until they are ready to raise it. I believe Realty Income increases their dividend by less than they could in order to build a safety cushion for that rainy day that we all know comes when we least expect it. The rainy day when the streak will end. Saving for a rainy day is my job as an investor and I want my money now, please.

The Data Doesn’t Lie

Since the latest 10-Q showed data for the first six months of the year, we compared the same period for each calendar year going back to 2008. In the first half of 2008, Realty Income generated revenues of $165M and has grown revenues to $647M in the first half of 2018. At the same time, dividends paid increased from $83M to $373M. The growth in revenues over that period was 291% but the amount of dividends paid increased 348%. That's both good and bad.

The good part is that the company has been able to increase dividends at a higher rate than revenues, a testament to maintaining a low-cost structure and an ability for management to generate a higher level of dividend growth for each dollar of revenue. But this trend is expected, as companies get larger, their cost structures become more efficient, resulting in higher margins.

Most investors are thrilled to get these quarterly dividend increases from Realty Income, even if they are just fractions of a penny per share higher than the previous quarter. An increase is an increase just like a win is a win, and in percentage terms, the last dividend increase of 4.1% is not too shabby.

But if revenue growth is 8.2% and FFO/share growth is 8.2%, why is my dividend only increasing 4.1%? In other words, I'm getting a smaller dividend distribution for each 1% of FFO growth! (The same comparison of dividends to AFFO is much better but dividend growth still lags the growth in AFFO.)

The answer: O is sandbagging.

The result has been a slowly declining payout ratio from 94% in 2009 to 83% in the 1H of 2018.

That's great for financial stability and maintaining the ability to keep raising dividends, but I believe the dividend could be much higher without compromising management's ability to keep the streak going. In fact, if the payout ratio was increased to a still manageable 87%, the dividend per share for the first six months of 2018 would have been $1.37. That's a 9% increase in the dividend compared to the prior period and would bring the dividend more in line with the increase in FFO the company has generated over time.

Realty Income Is Growing Up

Will the streak end this year or next? Probably not. And I couldn’t say with any certainty when that streak would end. I do know that the percentage increases on dividends/share continue to decline despite strong overall FFO growth. While FFO growth will still lead to overall dividends increasing, investors should know that per share increases always will be just a fraction of that growth – part of the challenge with REITs having to continuously issue new shares.

The silver lining is this: Even if dividends aren't increased in any given quarter, I have no doubt that Realty Income will continue to provide positive shareholder returns. The fact is that more of the total returns for Realty Income shareholders will come from price appreciation, not dividends. The dividend yield has slowly decreased from a high of 6.6% in 2009 to 4.46% today.

That's still a generous dividend yield but it may even decline further as the company continues to grow. For dividend income investors, this may lead to the conclusion that Realty Income should be replaced in your portfolio with another stock whose dividend is in a steady but earlier stage of its dividend growth cycle. Nothing could be further from the truth.

For as long as I can remember, income-seeking investors have invested in income-generating securities. It makes sense intuitively, and in some tax environments, that's a preferable strategy. The reality is that an investor looking to generate income from their portfolio can generate it from capital gains just as well as they can from dividends. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if the stock paid a 5% dividend or it paid a 2.5% dividend and appreciated by 2.5%. The total return is the same, and an investor in the latter scenario need only sell a few shares to withdraw the 5% income they seek.

Realty Income will someday become a steady dividend payer instead of a dividend growth stock. But just because that consecutive streak of dividend increases ends, doesn’t mean it won’t be a winner. By sandbagging, the end of the streak can be pushed out as much as possible. But as far as I'm concerned, I'm on this train for total return, not just dividends. Others should be as well. If you can pay higher dividends now, pay them.

A Quick Note On Valuation

Realty Income normally trades at a P/AFFO of about 18.6. It's currently trading at a P/AFFO of 18.5. Investors looking to get in on a bargain and a quick jump in price may not be interested in investing at these levels. That said, there's no reason to sell or pare back positions at this level either.

The stock did break through resistance levels at around $58 so if you feel compelled to try to ride the momentum, there are a few buy signals, including the cross-over of the MACD. However, the next level of resistance is only a dollar above current levels, at $60. There could be a slight pullback like the one we witnessed in early August when the stock hit $58 and declined right back down to $56.30. The monthly dividend payment also causes some volatility as the price declines to incorporate the dividend payments.

When we first published this article, I suggested that investors wait to see if the $60 level is breached but that my best guess was for a slight pullback. It looks so far like the stock has pulled back before it reached the $60 price level. At this point, I'd wait it out to see if shares can be picked up at closer to $57 - and even then, I'd reevaluate then to determine if there could be a better price on the horizon.

Long-term investors fear not. We still think this is a long-term hold.

