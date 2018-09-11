Is The Farfetch IPO Offer Price Fair? Part 2: Valuation

Current and potential competition, however, will push the take rates down and thus, limit revenue growth.

Farfetch is an online fashion marketplace with asset-light business model, which will allow for low reinvestment rates and potentially attractive operating margins.

Having set the stage for Farfech (FTCH) in part 1 (the analysis), the current article will focus on the valuation aspect in order to determine how fair the IPO offer price of $17 is.

Valuation

The narrative driving the current valuation is based on Farfetch being a global online retailer with an asset-light business model and hence, low reinvestment rate and potential for high operating margin. The existence of competition, however, will limit the revenue growth rate, by means of lower market share and take rates.

Growth - As mentioned in part 1, e-commerce fashion industry global revenues are forecast to reach $790.5bln in the year 2022. Compounding this figure at the risk-free rate of 2.94% (10-year Treasury rate) to mid-2028 (since we are moving from mid-2018 and taking a 10-year valuation horizon), the total market size will reach about $927bln. With the GMV of $909.8mln in 2017 and e-commerce fashion industry revenues posting $453.5bln, Farfetch market share can be estimated to be 0.2%. Assuming a target 2% market share, the company's GMV will thus reach $18.54bln [$927.1*2%].

It is also important to note that a 30%-plus take rate seems to be unsustainable (as discussed in part 1), given that most commission-based businesses operate at a lower level and amid tight and increasing competition. Consequently, assuming a 27.5% take rate (grossed up at 85% - a share of third-party revenues) will yield target revenues level of $6bln in mid-2028 or a 5-year CAGR of almost 41%.

Profitability - Before considering the potential profit margins Farfetch will be able to achieve, it is important to note that a portion of revenues (about 19%) is attributed to Platform Fulfillment (see "Revenue by source" table in part 1), which is revenue generated from shipping and customs clearing services. This service, however, is a pass-through cost (F-1/A, p.77).

As can be seen, only about 40% is covered by the Platform Fulfillment revenues, which suggests that Farfetch is extensively engaged in promotion campaigns, such as free shipping for orders exceeding certain minimum value (such as here and here) or "refer a friend" to receive funds for purchase (such as here, here, and here). As the company grows its user-base, we should be able to see some improvement in the pass-through rate from the current 40%.

Switching attention to profitability, the common-size P&L statement is as presented below:

Target gross margin is expected to improve to 53.5%, subject to the above-mentioned pass-through rate climbing to 50%. G&A expense margin, being based on non-technology staff, is likely to decrease significantly, as revenues grow and economies of scale kick-in; similarly, demand generation expenses should fall as well. Other items are unlikely to increase as a percent of revenues and are conservatively assumed to remain flat at 3-year aggregate level. Hence, the target operating margin is forecast to be about 13%. Given the inevitable assumption layer displayed herein, minimum and maximum range is also indicated, which will be taken into account when conducting Monte Carlo simulations later on.

To compare these figures with those of global online retailers, we can see that the SG&A/Sales ratio is 28%, which is close enough to 25% assumed in the base case scenario. Meanwhile, the average (lease and R&D-adjusted) operating margin is a meagre 3.9%, likely influenced by inventory-based operating model, which squeezes gross margins (these represent 42% on average across global online retailers, compared to 51%+ for FTCH).

Reinvestment - Thanks to its asset-light business model and platform scalability, Farfetch will be able to maintain relatively high reinvestment efficiency, making about $3.27 (global online retailers' average sales-to-capital ratio) in revenues for every $1 spent on investments.

Furthermore, since the sustainable growth rate is computed as:

Sustainable growth = ROIC * reinvestment rate

...and assuming that this rate during the terminal period is equal to 2.94% (10-year Treasury rate), with an ROIC of 8.24% (which assumes the company will not be able to sustain its competitive advantage in the long-term [potentially high competition will erase any excess returns]), the reinvestment rate in the terminal period can be calculated as:

Reinvestment rate = 2.94% / 8.24% = 35.68%.

Risk - using market values of equity and debt (capitalised operating leases), we have the following:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 99% 1% 100% Component cost 10.31% 8.75% 10.29%

The equity component was calculated using the risk-free rate of 2.94%, ERP (geographically weighted by sales) of 6.31% and a levered bottom-up beta of 1.17. The pre-tax debt component is 10.8% (F-1/A, p.F-38), which is the rate applicable to the most recent debt raise:

Consequently, the 5-year transitional WACC of 10.29% will be linearly adjusted downwards during the remaining five years to a terminal rate of 8.24% - a global median.

Apart from these major assumptions, the following has been applied in the model as well:

Share count of 290.906mln, computed as 248.05mln Class A shares (one vote), which also includes over-allotment option of 5.6mln shares and 42.858mln Class B shares (20 votes).

Marginal tax rate of about 25%, which is the global average tax rate. Also note that in computing after-tax cost of debt a 19% rate was used, reflective of the UK corporate tax rate.

Value of debt of $44.68mln. Note that even though Farfetch does not have any debt outstanding, the company has off-balance sheet operating lease commitments (F-1/A, p.F-41), which have been capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum lease payments at pre-tax cost of debt (see above) of 10.8%.

Value of options of $29.6mln, based on 6.46mln shares underlying options, weighted average strike price of $16.89, average maturity of 8 years, and standard deviation of 20% (F-1/A, p.F-47).

Loss carryforwards of $232mln (F-1/A, p.F-41), which will reduce the taxable base once the company becomes profitable.

IPO proceeds of $531.5mln, reflective of the mid-point IPO selling price of $16, and inclusive of the underwriters' over-allotment option.

The value of cross-holdings is quite negligible ($272,000 in minority investments and $79,000 in associates), which virtually does not affect the value per share.

The table below presents the model results:

At the IPO price range of $14-18 (F-1/A, p.16) and the computed value per share of $12.75, this offering does not look attractive. To account for the uncertainty factor in the main assumptions discussed above, the Monte Carlo simulation of 100K trials has been conducted with the following parameters:

Revenue growth rate (over the next 5 years) - uniform distribution with upper range being 50.7% (corresponding to 3% market share and 30% take-rate, reaching a spectacular level of revenues of $9.8bln in year 10) and the lower range equaling 26.3% (1% market share and 25% take-rate, reaching only $2.7bln in year 10).

Operating margin - again uniform distribution (due to high uncertainty) with min-max ranges being 6-20% (see "Profitability" section above), respectively.

Correlation coefficient of 0.5 between revenue growth and operating margin to account for plausible one-direction change in each variable in 50% of the cases.

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 10.29% (the base case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 1.05%, such that the lower boundary is at 8.24% (global median) with 95% confidence level.

With simulated distribution ranges being virtually around the base case assumptions, it is not surprising to see the median value being close to the base case. Importantly, while the simulated distribution is heavily skewed to the right suggesting low probability scenarios of high per-share values, it is revealing that, given the percentiles table, there is roughly a 70% chance the mid-range IPO price of $16 is an overstretch. Moreover, depending on how Mr. Neves executes his unassailable power at the helm of the company, some discount due to lack of control (dual-class shareholding structure) may be incorporated as well, pushing the value per share further down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.