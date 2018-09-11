Natural Gas: Heating Demand Could Get An Early Start This Year

Lower 48 production reached another all-time high over the weekend, but Canadian gas net imports are dropping to ~4.3 Bcf/d.

The first half of October could be much colder than normal. Heating demand could get an early start this year.

A storage report of +67 Bcf would compare with +91 Bcf last year and +74 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the early start edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect a +67 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended September 7. A storage report of +67 Bcf would compare with +91 Bcf last year and +74 Bcf for the five-year average.

An early start for heating demand?

The natural gas bulls may get an early Christmas present this year. In ECMWF-EPS's long-range outlook that was published yesterday, the first half of October looks to be much cooler than normal, which could give heating demand an early start.

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

In addition, another interesting observation we want to share is that lower 48 production reached another record high over the weekend, touching ~83.5 Bcf/d. But total gas supplies remain largely flat w-o-w, because most of the production increase this time is resulting in a decrease in Canadian gas net imports.

Lower 48 production

Canadian gas net imports

Total US gas supplies

Despite production climbing almost 1 Bcf/d since the start of August, total gas supplies have remained about the same as Canadian gas net imports are displaced.

For Canadian natural gas prices or AECO, this is very bad news.

Source: GMP

The production increase also has been concentrated in the Northeast as additional takeaway capacity comes online. This will likely keep pushing Canadian gas net imports lower.

But for the natural gas fundamental balance as a whole, this makes the latest production increase not as bearish as we originally expected. Considering that Canadian gas net imports are moving lower to make room for increases in the Northeast, the fundamental balance surplus may remain stable for the time being.

Trading Position

Currently, we do not have an active position either long or short. We said last week that our next trading bias is to the long side, but only at the right price. We are currently seeing the weather set-up remaining bearish until the end of September and the resulting storage injections could send a bearish signal for gas prices, but only in the near term.

This may set up a good opportunity to go long November contracts, which we plan on doing when the price is right. Combining our long bias with the potential for an early start to the heating season and Canadian gas net imports being displaced, we think November could get another shot at $3/MMBtu if the set up is favorable.

